ADVERTISEMENT

If the internet has done one good thing,it’s given us unprecedented access to pictures of animals. Cats are and will probably remain internet royalty, but one doesn’t have to stop there. After all, why not take some time to learn more about our furry friends. So we’ve gathered some of the cutest images of animal paws, claws and flippers. 

We also got in touch with Nina Thompson from the San Diego Humane Society to learn more about how we can help animals in need. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to comment your own thoughts below. 

More info: sdhumane.org

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Penguin Foot

Penguin Foot

lornamoff Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
philiprutter avatar
Cosmikid
Cosmikid
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And designed to stand - on ice. They have some amazing adaptations.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

One Of The Coolest Animals In My Opinion

One Of The Coolest Animals In My Opinion

naturalenergybyproxy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Polar Bear Paw vs. My Hand

Polar Bear Paw vs. My Hand

earofjenkins Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
helensowerby_1 avatar
Helen
Helen
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why is this awwww, it's a dead polar bear, that's a tragedy.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Bored Panda got in touch with Nina Thompson from the San Diego Humane Society to learn more about the sorts of animals many of us keep at home and how to help the animals unfortunate enough to not have a forever home yet. Firstly, we wanted to know some steps folks at home can take to help animals in need. 

“With shelters facing space crises, fosters are more critical than ever. By temporarily opening your home to a pet, you give them a break from the shelter — and help preserve extremely strained shelter resources. Whether you choose to foster for a few days or weeks, it all makes a difference. San Diego Humane Society provides all the supplies, you provide the safe space and love.” If you are interested in helping, you can visit the San Diego Humane Society website’s foster page. 
#4

Nutria Standing On Its Back Feet

Nutria Standing On Its Back Feet

Cormickz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Their Little Paws

Their Little Paws

strange-quark-nebula Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#6

American Coot

American Coot

obephotos , warblin_steve Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
philiprutter avatar
Cosmikid
Cosmikid
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Coot. When you call someone an "old coot" - this is the bird.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

If taking in an animal doesn't fit your current living conditions, there are other options out there as well. “Volunteer: With all San Diego Humane Society shelter campuses facing staff and volunteer shortages, support is urgently needed. If you have spare time available, committing to a shift each week is a great way to make a lifesaving difference,” she shared with Bored Panda. 
#7

Pedicured Paw Of An Avicularia Avicularia (Tarantula)

Pedicured Paw Of An Avicularia Avicularia (Tarantula)

8FuzzyLegs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Aye-Aye Or Madagascar Little Hand

Aye-Aye Or Madagascar Little Hand

save_ayeaye , Dr. Mirko Junge Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
ohxrkqra avatar
Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Man, I love these guy's hands and teeth! Did a project on them when younger because the way they hunt is fascinating. They use a method called percussive foraging, tht is only done by three known animal species. They rap on the trees with their knuckles until they hear a sound indicative of grubs, and then they chew a hole in the wood (their incisors are rodent-like, don't stop growing, and face forward). The holes that they make though are not big enough for their fingers, and if they had a hand of fingers that could fit, they wouldn't be able to grip trees properly. So they have an extra thin middle finger to hook onto and extract the grubs.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Crocodile vs. Human Hand

Crocodile vs. Human Hand

Bindi Irwin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
kathleenklingbile avatar
Kat
Kat
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow, that is coool but terrifying to see up close 😬

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

“With the critical space shortage in shelters across the country, we ask anyone who needs to rehome their pet to try to do so on their own, instead of immediately bringing their pets to the shelter. You know your pet the best, you know what type of family they would do well in. San Diego Humane Society offers rehoming resources that can help. These tools allow pet owners to create a profile for their adoptable pet and place the animal directly in their new home.” If you are feeling indecisive, never fear, some animals might end up where you live anyway

ADVERTISEMENT
#10

The Imposing Talons Of A Great Horned Owl

The Imposing Talons Of A Great Horned Owl

Mophandel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

A Hand Of A Koala

A Hand Of A Koala

verdachteaugurk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
danmarshctr avatar
The Original Bruno
The Original Bruno
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Quite an amazing case of convergent evolution, if you ask me. These paws look so similar to human/ape hands, and yet koalas are marsupials, just about the most distantly related mammals there are. (Duckbill platypuses and echidnas are from an even more distanly related branch, which hasn't even evolved breasts or wombs.)

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

The Well-Worn Feet Of An Emperor Penguin

The Well-Worn Feet Of An Emperor Penguin

They're not overly efficient when used for walking, they're mildly helpful when used as propulsion for belly sliding across the ice. And are best tucked out of the way for swimming for the fastest, most efficient method of transport that penguins have.

jazzamagoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST

Nina shared some parting thoughts and advice. “If you think you have to give up your pet because of financial reasons, please seek support first. At San Diego Humane Society, and many other shelters, there are resources to keep pets with their families through challenging times.” For folks outside of San Diego, reach out to your local animal shelter and see what they have to offer. 
#13

Bear Paw

Bear Paw

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

These Squirrel Feet

These Squirrel Feet

this_girl_is_a_squirrel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Turtle Feet

Turtle Feet

kkobbuk_nani_lee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#16

Red-Handed Tamarin

Red-Handed Tamarin

Mathias Appel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
philiprutter avatar
Cosmikid
Cosmikid
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wonderful! What are they doing with red feet?? sending wig-wag messages?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#17

This Is How A Chameleon's Feet Look Like

This Is How A Chameleon's Feet Look Like

Realhumanbeing3 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
cinbaby avatar
Cin
Cin
Community Member
34 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is how a foot looks like? WTF!?!?!.!?!

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Armadillo Foot

Armadillo Foot

i_ljosi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Flamingo

Flamingo

peterhollebrandse_fotografie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Having My Hand Hold A Nile Crocodile's Foot Is Something That Will Never Get Old

Having My Hand Hold A Nile Crocodile's Foot Is Something That Will Never Get Old

This crocodile is older than I am. It has seen things that I have not. It has experienced more than I have. This bloodline comes from Africa & who knows what its ancestors experienced.

madbioreptiles Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Kangaroo Feet Are Creepy

Kangaroo Feet Are Creepy

SmartPossum Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

A Big Itch Requires A Big Paw To Satisfy That Itch

A Big Itch Requires A Big Paw To Satisfy That Itch

prairiefoto , prairiefoto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

A Close-Up Of A Gecko's Foot

A Close-Up Of A Gecko's Foot

MrCharlieWaffles Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

African Jacana

African Jacana

mareliza_jurgens , lukas_walter_photography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#25

Our Dog’s Paw Looks Like A Mini-Version Of Him

Our Dog’s Paw Looks Like A Mini-Version Of Him

p480n Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

My Duck's Feet

My Duck's Feet

NUTTHEAD Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
danmarshctr avatar
The Original Bruno
The Original Bruno
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Birds don't seem that much like dinosaurs until you see them without their feathers or you notice their "scaly" feet.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

Black-Throated Monitor's Feet

Black-Throated Monitor's Feet

jm_exotic_pets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
philiprutter avatar
Cosmikid
Cosmikid
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks just like the feet on Chinese dragon paintings!! I wonder how that happened!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#28

Wallace's Flying Frog

Wallace's Flying Frog

joremytony Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

The Silent Predator

The Silent Predator

nileshpshah Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

This Picture I Took Of A Geckos Foot

This Picture I Took Of A Geckos Foot

jed357 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Picture I Took Today, Anyone Denying The Existence Of Dinosaurs Never Saw An Emu Foot Up Close

Picture I Took Today, Anyone Denying The Existence Of Dinosaurs Never Saw An Emu Foot Up Close

fredouell Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Ostrich Foot

Ostrich Foot

ann.page.ph Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

Baby Owl

Baby Owl

jennyk3609 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

So This Is What A Gecko’s Feet Look Like When Sticking On Walls

So This Is What A Gecko’s Feet Look Like When Sticking On Walls

phauuyap Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#35

Giant Gecko Foot Up Close

Giant Gecko Foot Up Close

kanben Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Holy Toe Beans Big Foot

Holy Toe Beans Big Foot

Pirate_Redbeard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

In Case Anyone Is Wondering What Chameleon Feet Look Like Up Close

In Case Anyone Is Wondering What Chameleon Feet Look Like Up Close

Hefty_Solution_4980 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

The Tiny Foot Of Tortoise

The Tiny Foot Of Tortoise

murphdurph25 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Spread Paws

Spread Paws

lsc194 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
ohxrkqra avatar
Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Webbed kitty feet are very good for hunting. Not only in the property of shock absorption, but the way it enables the spread out of the toes when stalking prey is optimal for redistributing their weight to enhance their silent movement.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

A Close-Up Of A Squirrel's Paw

A Close-Up Of A Squirrel's Paw

BatteredConvexity Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
danmarshctr avatar
The Original Bruno
The Original Bruno
Community Member
45 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

From M*A*S*H: "This happened while I was in my first year of medical school. I was taking an exam in anatomy. It was really tough. They asked questions like, "How many bones are there in the hand?" I was stymied. I kept saying to myself, "How many bones are there in the hand?" And then I heard this little voice that said, "Twenty-four. " I looked around the room, and there sitting over on the windowsill was this little gray squirrel with a very intelligent face. And he pointed at his hand, and he said, "Twenty-four. " So I wrote it down. Then after the exam, I rushed over to the library to look it up. And would you believe it? That stupid squirrel was wrong by four bones! I went looking all over the campus for him. I wanted to kill him. And I finally found him over on a bench by the psych department. "You were wrong!" I screamed at him. "There's 28 bones in the human hand!" "Oh," he said, pointing at his hand. "I thought you meant a squirrel's hand."

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#41

Bear Paw

Bear Paw

kilhambearcenter Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Koala Foot

Koala Foot

daniparrafa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

Ray's Hands

Ray's Hands

This is how I found Bagheera sleeping today and took the opportunity to take a macro shot of his little hands.

eatmypixel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

The Philippine Tarsier. The World’s Smallest Primate

The Philippine Tarsier. The World’s Smallest Primate

beyond_the_bucketlist Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#45

This Bird's Feet Look Skeletal

This Bird's Feet Look Skeletal

damnyewgoogle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#46

Foot Of Bat

Foot Of Bat

mingdenasty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Such Big Powerful Lizard Paws

Such Big Powerful Lizard Paws

dynanimal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
philiprutter avatar
Cosmikid
Cosmikid
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How come OUR hands aren't protected like this? We were swindled!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#48

Look At Those Paws

Look At Those Paws

mrssayler Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

This Bird's Feathery Feet

This Bird's Feathery Feet

RustedTurnip Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Close-Up Of Our Spider Paw. I Could Stare At These Creatures All Day

Close-Up Of Our Spider Paw. I Could Stare At These Creatures All Day

SmolderingDesigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Micro Bat Foot

Micro Bat Foot

ga_veterinary Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Quoll Beans. How Cute Is This Little Foot?

Quoll Beans. How Cute Is This Little Foot?

This little foot belongs to one of our Spotted-tail quoll joeys! This is a quality photo that perfectly shows off a couple of key adaptions Spotted-tail quolls have to help them climb trees.

Along with sharp claws, the rear paw has four full digits and one-half digits that act a bit like a thumb, and ridged pads that add extra grip.

These features also help make them some very adorable feet!

devilsatcradle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

This Paw Has A Small Paw Mark

This Paw Has A Small Paw Mark

uwuuwu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

The Underside Of This American Alligator Foot Has A Unique Texture

The Underside Of This American Alligator Foot Has A Unique Texture

miscnaturefinds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!