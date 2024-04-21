54 Adorable Examples Of What Animal Paws Look LikeInterview With Expert
If the internet has done one good thing,it’s given us unprecedented access to pictures of animals. Cats are and will probably remain internet royalty, but one doesn’t have to stop there. After all, why not take some time to learn more about our furry friends. So we’ve gathered some of the cutest images of animal paws, claws and flippers.
We also got in touch with Nina Thompson from the San Diego Humane Society to learn more about how we can help animals in need. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to comment your own thoughts below.
More info: sdhumane.org
This post may include affiliate links.
Penguin Foot
One Of The Coolest Animals In My Opinion
Polar Bear Paw vs. My Hand
Bored Panda got in touch with Nina Thompson from the San Diego Humane Society to learn more about the sorts of animals many of us keep at home and how to help the animals unfortunate enough to not have a forever home yet. Firstly, we wanted to know some steps folks at home can take to help animals in need.
“With shelters facing space crises, fosters are more critical than ever. By temporarily opening your home to a pet, you give them a break from the shelter — and help preserve extremely strained shelter resources. Whether you choose to foster for a few days or weeks, it all makes a difference. San Diego Humane Society provides all the supplies, you provide the safe space and love.” If you are interested in helping, you can visit the San Diego Humane Society website’s foster page.
Nutria Standing On Its Back Feet
Their Little Paws
Rat feets are some of the cutest in the animal kingdom. ^_^
American Coot
If taking in an animal doesn't fit your current living conditions, there are other options out there as well. “Volunteer: With all San Diego Humane Society shelter campuses facing staff and volunteer shortages, support is urgently needed. If you have spare time available, committing to a shift each week is a great way to make a lifesaving difference,” she shared with Bored Panda.
Pedicured Paw Of An Avicularia Avicularia (Tarantula)
I thought this would be a cute goat or a little sheep not a spider
Aye-Aye Or Madagascar Little Hand
Man, I love these guy's hands and teeth! Did a project on them when younger because the way they hunt is fascinating. They use a method called percussive foraging, tht is only done by three known animal species. They rap on the trees with their knuckles until they hear a sound indicative of grubs, and then they chew a hole in the wood (their incisors are rodent-like, don't stop growing, and face forward). The holes that they make though are not big enough for their fingers, and if they had a hand of fingers that could fit, they wouldn't be able to grip trees properly. So they have an extra thin middle finger to hook onto and extract the grubs.
Crocodile vs. Human Hand
“With the critical space shortage in shelters across the country, we ask anyone who needs to rehome their pet to try to do so on their own, instead of immediately bringing their pets to the shelter. You know your pet the best, you know what type of family they would do well in. San Diego Humane Society offers rehoming resources that can help. These tools allow pet owners to create a profile for their adoptable pet and place the animal directly in their new home.” If you are feeling indecisive, never fear, some animals might end up where you live anyway.
The Imposing Talons Of A Great Horned Owl
A Hand Of A Koala
Quite an amazing case of convergent evolution, if you ask me. These paws look so similar to human/ape hands, and yet koalas are marsupials, just about the most distantly related mammals there are. (Duckbill platypuses and echidnas are from an even more distanly related branch, which hasn't even evolved breasts or wombs.)
The Well-Worn Feet Of An Emperor Penguin
They're not overly efficient when used for walking, they're mildly helpful when used as propulsion for belly sliding across the ice. And are best tucked out of the way for swimming for the fastest, most efficient method of transport that penguins have.
Nina shared some parting thoughts and advice. “If you think you have to give up your pet because of financial reasons, please seek support first. At San Diego Humane Society, and many other shelters, there are resources to keep pets with their families through challenging times.” For folks outside of San Diego, reach out to your local animal shelter and see what they have to offer.
Bear Paw
These Squirrel Feet
Turtle Feet
Red-Handed Tamarin
This Is How A Chameleon's Feet Look Like
Armadillo Foot
Flamingo
Having My Hand Hold A Nile Crocodile's Foot Is Something That Will Never Get Old
This crocodile is older than I am. It has seen things that I have not. It has experienced more than I have. This bloodline comes from Africa & who knows what its ancestors experienced.
Kangaroo Feet Are Creepy
A Big Itch Requires A Big Paw To Satisfy That Itch
A Close-Up Of A Gecko's Foot
African Jacana
Our Dog’s Paw Looks Like A Mini-Version Of Him
My Duck's Feet
Birds don't seem that much like dinosaurs until you see them without their feathers or you notice their "scaly" feet.
Black-Throated Monitor's Feet
Wallace's Flying Frog
The Silent Predator
This Picture I Took Of A Geckos Foot
Picture I Took Today, Anyone Denying The Existence Of Dinosaurs Never Saw An Emu Foot Up Close
Ostrich Foot
Baby Owl
So This Is What A Gecko’s Feet Look Like When Sticking On Walls
Giant Gecko Foot Up Close
Holy Toe Beans Big Foot
In Case Anyone Is Wondering What Chameleon Feet Look Like Up Close
The Tiny Foot Of Tortoise
Spread Paws
A Close-Up Of A Squirrel's Paw
From M*A*S*H: "This happened while I was in my first year of medical school. I was taking an exam in anatomy. It was really tough. They asked questions like, "How many bones are there in the hand?" I was stymied. I kept saying to myself, "How many bones are there in the hand?" And then I heard this little voice that said, "Twenty-four. " I looked around the room, and there sitting over on the windowsill was this little gray squirrel with a very intelligent face. And he pointed at his hand, and he said, "Twenty-four. " So I wrote it down. Then after the exam, I rushed over to the library to look it up. And would you believe it? That stupid squirrel was wrong by four bones! I went looking all over the campus for him. I wanted to kill him. And I finally found him over on a bench by the psych department. "You were wrong!" I screamed at him. "There's 28 bones in the human hand!" "Oh," he said, pointing at his hand. "I thought you meant a squirrel's hand."
Bear Paw
Koala Foot
Ray's Hands
This is how I found Bagheera sleeping today and took the opportunity to take a macro shot of his little hands.
The Philippine Tarsier. The World’s Smallest Primate
This Bird's Feet Look Skeletal
Foot Of Bat
Such Big Powerful Lizard Paws
This Bird's Feathery Feet
Close-Up Of Our Spider Paw. I Could Stare At These Creatures All Day
Micro Bat Foot
Quoll Beans. How Cute Is This Little Foot?
This little foot belongs to one of our Spotted-tail quoll joeys! This is a quality photo that perfectly shows off a couple of key adaptions Spotted-tail quolls have to help them climb trees.
Along with sharp claws, the rear paw has four full digits and one-half digits that act a bit like a thumb, and ridged pads that add extra grip.
These features also help make them some very adorable feet!
This Paw Has A Small Paw Mark
The Underside Of This American Alligator Foot Has A Unique Texture
No ungulates? (Ungulates include horses, deer, camels, giraffes, goats, sheep, pigs, antelope, cattle and ... whales???)
No ungulates? (Ungulates include horses, deer, camels, giraffes, goats, sheep, pigs, antelope, cattle and ... whales???)