ADVERTISEMENT

If the internet has done one good thing,it’s given us unprecedented access to pictures of animals. Cats are and will probably remain internet royalty, but one doesn’t have to stop there. After all, why not take some time to learn more about our furry friends. So we’ve gathered some of the cutest images of animal paws, claws and flippers.

We also got in touch with Nina Thompson from the San Diego Humane Society to learn more about how we can help animals in need. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to comment your own thoughts below.

More info: sdhumane.org