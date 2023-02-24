Get a good night's sleep and it'll make whatever problems you've had during the day less tiresome. Likewise, roll around until dawn without closing your eyes and everything will become even worse. So when you're planning a trip, finding the right accommodation is one of the most important tasks.

However, both hotels and Airbnbs aren't always giving us — their customers — the full picture. We book the place, thinking it's going to fulfill all of our needs but then arrive at the premises and find something a little extra. Like a bad smell and dirt in the hot tub. Or, on the contrary, find a crucial feature (such as access to the toilet) missing.

To remind you to keep a vigilant eye when making your next booking, we at Bored Panda put together a list of pictures that guests took when they felt like the hosts may have missed the mark on maintaining their property.

#1

The Water In Our Airbnb Has Been Yellow And Tastes Metallic For A Week Now. The Owner Says They Can't Do Anything About It

The Water In Our Airbnb Has Been Yellow And Tastes Metallic For A Week Now. The Owner Says They Can't Do Anything About It

Go_Commit_Reddit Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

Wait.... you are tasting it?

#2

The Cleaning Ladies At My Hotel Left The Door Open To The Closet Where They Keep The Clean Bedsheets And Soaps

The Cleaning Ladies At My Hotel Left The Door Open To The Closet Where They Keep The Clean Bedsheets And Soaps

mar414 Report

Mistiekim
Mistiekim
Community Member
47 minutes ago

Why is there a toilet bowl brush in there? No wait…..why is anything in there!!?!?

#3

It Looks Like John Wick Was At Our Hotel

It Looks Like John Wick Was At Our Hotel

-_-jess-_- Report

Mistiekim
Mistiekim
Community Member
55 minutes ago

Welcome to the Overlook Hotel….

#4

The Curtains In My Hotel Room Looks Like They're Blood-Stained

The Curtains In My Hotel Room Looks Like They're Blood-Stained

Noonster123 Report

Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
50 minutes ago

Probley a mad amount of money to have these ugly curtins in every room in the hotel

#5

I'm Staying In The Hotel, And This Is My Bathroom

I'm Staying In The Hotel, And This Is My Bathroom

blobfishruler Report

kissmychakram
kissmychakram
Community Member
52 minutes ago

Yes, I can ride sidesaddle. Why do you ask?

#6

The Mirror In My Hotel Bathroom Has An Antifog Section. Unfortunately, I'm 5'2

The Mirror In My Hotel Bathroom Has An Antifog Section. Unfortunately, I'm 5'2

Bommie20 Report

Ace
Ace
Community Member
48 minutes ago

Your lack of height is not the fault of the hotel.

#7

The Size Of This Hotel Key Chain That I Have To Carry Around Everywhere With Me For The Next Few Days

The Size Of This Hotel Key Chain That I Have To Carry Around Everywhere With Me For The Next Few Days

splurgeoverthem Report

Donkeywheel
Donkeywheel
Community Member
46 minutes ago

That’s precisely to prevent you from taking it out. Just leave it at reception.

#8

Hotel Alicja, Lodz, Poland. Advertisement vs. Reality

Hotel Alicja, Lodz, Poland. Advertisement vs. Reality

cavidaga Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
55 minutes ago

That's a heck of a smokehouse they have in the rear garden.

#9

Mushrooms Are Growing In My Hotel Room. It's A Novotel

Mushrooms Are Growing In My Hotel Room. It's A Novotel

dAnKjAy7 Report

#10

You Have To Step Over The Bathtub To Get Between The Toilet And The Sink

You Have To Step Over The Bathtub To Get Between The Toilet And The Sink

Mococe Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

Break an ankle and poop your pants!

#11

The Airbnb I'm Renting

The Airbnb I'm Renting

julieeeeeeeeeeeee Report

Donkeywheel
Donkeywheel
Community Member
44 minutes ago (edited)

😝 We have the same in my office. No one knows what they control. They may not be wired and put there for future needs.

#12

The Faucet Is Placed Further Than It Should Be

The Faucet Is Placed Further Than It Should Be

jvjishnu Report

Bart
Bart
Community Member
59 minutes ago

How lazy can they be, taps with longer reach do exist...

#13

My Bed At The Hotel I'm Staying

My Bed At The Hotel I'm Staying

dosnos Report

Domi
Domi
Community Member
53 minutes ago

What idiot suggested this?

#14

This Hidden Camera Disguised As A Clock In My Airbnb

This Hidden Camera Disguised As A Clock In My Airbnb

yumchasupreme Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
58 minutes ago

That red eye looks like Hal. "Why are you taking so long in the shower Dave?"

#15

This TV In My Hotel Room

This TV In My Hotel Room

T47E Report

Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
44 minutes ago

Hotel room looks a decent size, pitty about the teeeeney weeeeney tv

#16

This Closet In A German Hotel Needs Several Warnings. I Almost Hit My Head

This Closet In A German Hotel Needs Several Warnings. I Almost Hit My Head

MichiWiegi Report

Domi
Domi
Community Member
57 minutes ago

Such lockers are near the swimming pools.

#17

The Only Outlet In My Hotel Room

The Only Outlet In My Hotel Room

GrinOfTheCat Report

#18

The Main Reason I Rented This Airbnb Was Because Of The Hot Tub. However, It Was Dirty, And The Smell Was Terrible

The Main Reason I Rented This Airbnb Was Because Of The Hot Tub. However, It Was Dirty, And The Smell Was Terrible

Forsaken_Storm_6397 Report

Tammilee Truitt
Tammilee Truitt
Community Member
31 minutes ago

So many reviews, so little time

#19

Our Shower In Croatian Airbnb

Our Shower In Croatian Airbnb

We stayed at the Airbnb for a few months, and I used this to heat the bathroom. I didn't know if I would get electrocuted or barbecued. It did heat the bathroom pretty well, but it took up so much power in the apartment that you couldn't run anything else simultaneously, or it would trip the breaker.

Cold-Tumbleweed8840 Report

Donkeywheel
Donkeywheel
Community Member
40 minutes ago

You won’t be electrocuted. But it’s definitely not a good idea.

#20

Why Do Hotel Rooms Insist On Making Me Watch My Partner Bathe? I'm Just Glad I'm Not Sharing The Room With A Friend Or Parent

Why Do Hotel Rooms Insist On Making Me Watch My Partner Bathe? I'm Just Glad I'm Not Sharing The Room With A Friend Or Parent

Coneskater Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
42 minutes ago

Hotels probably do this because they think it's dead sexy.

#21

I Booked A Cheap Hotel In Lisbon With A Friend. The Pictures On The Booking Website Never Showed The Toilet And The Bed In The Same Picture

I Booked A Cheap Hotel In Lisbon With A Friend. The Pictures On The Booking Website Never Showed The Toilet And The Bed In The Same Picture

I pray my friend doesn't have to go to the toilet tonight.

Th3_Accountant Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
56 minutes ago

*Googling shared prison cell toilet etiquette.*

#22

I Got Locked Out Of My Hotel Room, So I Went To Find The Front Desk Lady, And This Was On The Counter

I Got Locked Out Of My Hotel Room, So I Went To Find The Front Desk Lady, And This Was On The Counter

vinboslice420 Report

#23

My Airbnb Stairs. Every Step Is A Different Height, Width, And Depth

My Airbnb Stairs. Every Step Is A Different Height, Width, And Depth

jingojangobingoblerp Report

#24

I've Never Seen A Hotel Pool Sign So Blunt Before

I've Never Seen A Hotel Pool Sign So Blunt Before

TurtlesTurnMeOn Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
57 minutes ago (edited)

Colin. It was Colin. Colin was the cause of this sign. After multiple occurrences.

#25

There's A Mirror Screwed Into The Ceiling Above The Toilet In My Airbnb

There's A Mirror Screwed Into The Ceiling Above The Toilet In My Airbnb

Island_Living_ Report

#26

Worst Hotel Room Design Ever. What's Funny Is That The Bathroom Door Sill Has A Lock On It

Worst Hotel Room Design Ever. What's Funny Is That The Bathroom Door Sill Has A Lock On It

alex_the_mindful_baker Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
57 minutes ago

At least there is a privacy curtain.

#27

Striped Carpet On Hotel Stairs. Hard To Use Even After Two Weeks And Completely Sober

Striped Carpet On Hotel Stairs. Hard To Use Even After Two Weeks And Completely Sober

OilCareful8232 Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
36 minutes ago

Do you mean to tell me that's not a ramp?

#28

The State Of This Oven During My First Shift Last Night At A Famous Hotel

The State Of This Oven During My First Shift Last Night At A Famous Hotel

Rheavens Report

Bart
Bart
Community Member
57 minutes ago

Famous for food poisoning?

#29

This Is What I Found In My "Cleaned" Hotel Room

This Is What I Found In My "Cleaned" Hotel Room

Queerdough Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
55 minutes ago

What is that on the controller?

#30

The Toilet And The Paper Being On The Opposite Side Of The Room At A Hotel I'm Staying At

The Toilet And The Paper Being On The Opposite Side Of The Room At A Hotel I'm Staying At

Ossy-BTW Report

#31

The Shower Head In A 4-Star Hotel

The Shower Head In A 4-Star Hotel

innoalvin Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
33 minutes ago

You can knock this 4-star hotel down a few pegs.

#32

The Shower In My Hotel Is A Glass Cube In The Center Of The Room

The Shower In My Hotel Is A Glass Cube In The Center Of The Room

EvTheSmev Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
36 minutes ago

As I have said before, dead sexy.

#33

My Pillow In My 120€ A Night Hotel

My Pillow In My 120€ A Night Hotel

ebjazzz Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
47 minutes ago

Chandler. "Could it BE any flatter?"

#34

My Girlfriend Forgot The Lock Was In Place And Opened The Door Fairly Gently. Lock Snapped Immediately. This Hotel Makes Me Feel Very Safe

My Girlfriend Forgot The Lock Was In Place And Opened The Door Fairly Gently. Lock Snapped Immediately. This Hotel Makes Me Feel Very Safe

battletank1996 Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
31 minutes ago

The lock looks as if it was made of die-cast metal.

#35

The Hotel In Iceland. It's Supposed To Tell You Which Rooms Are On Which Floor. So Confusing

The Hotel In Iceland. It's Supposed To Tell You Which Rooms Are On Which Floor. So Confusing

pewpewpewpee Report

#36

I Got Back To The Hotel After Working 12 Hours And Found That The Staff Had Put All Of Our Stuff Into A Trash Bag And Gave Our Room Away

I Got Back To The Hotel After Working 12 Hours And Found That The Staff Had Put All Of Our Stuff Into A Trash Bag And Gave Our Room Away

archofimagine Report

#37

I Came Back To A Pitch-Black Hotel Room, Then Turned On The Lights And Saw This

I Came Back To A Pitch-Black Hotel Room, Then Turned On The Lights And Saw This

Trekker519 Report

nylecoJ
nylecoJ
Community Member
41 minutes ago

It’s sort of funny in a bad way

#38

Trying To Find Your Motel Room Be Like

Trying To Find Your Motel Room Be Like

Banterfix Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
26 minutes ago

I'd like to see the next room number in this sequence.

#39

My Airbnb Estimate. No Wonder Bookings Are Down

My Airbnb Estimate. No Wonder Bookings Are Down

WSNC-JBR Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
50 minutes ago

How is AirBNB still in business?

#40

The Built-In USB Charger In My Hotel Wasn't Working, So I Turned It Over To Take A Look, And This Is What I Saw

The Built-In USB Charger In My Hotel Wasn't Working, So I Turned It Over To Take A Look, And This Is What I Saw

Sharpbarb Report

#41

My Hotel Kitchen. I'm Staying Here For 4 Months

My Hotel Kitchen. I'm Staying Here For 4 Months

Badfish2100 Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
34 minutes ago

Maybe you can use the oven as storage space.

#42

What Kind Of Hotel Did We Book? That's Not A Mirror

What Kind Of Hotel Did We Book? That's Not A Mirror

cartmage Report

#43

This Hotel Room Entrance

This Hotel Room Entrance

Green_Uncle Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
27 minutes ago

That's a guaranteed header down the stairs.

#44

The Salt Shakers In My Hotel Room

The Salt Shakers In My Hotel Room

the_DEANominator Report

Pigeon
Pigeon
Community Member
32 minutes ago

can you unscrew it? if so then thats not bad.

#45

This Knob Is On The Floor In Front Of The Toilet In My Hotel Room. I Think It Is Designed To Break My Toes

This Knob Is On The Floor In Front Of The Toilet In My Hotel Room. I Think It Is Designed To Break My Toes

calypsopub Report

#46

This Mirror Is In My Hotel Bathroom. Other Than That, Very Nice Hotel

This Mirror Is In My Hotel Bathroom. Other Than That, Very Nice Hotel

zorrez Report

#47

The Breakfast Bar At The Hotel I'm Staying At Automatically Adds An "Optional" 18% Gratuity

The Breakfast Bar At The Hotel I'm Staying At Automatically Adds An "Optional" 18% Gratuity

ddawkins19 Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
42 minutes ago

“You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.”

#48

This TV At The Airbnb I'm Staying At

This TV At The Airbnb I'm Staying At

JustonianD Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
11 minutes ago

This will do wonders for my neck.

#49

The Placement Of This Light Switch In A Stockholm Hotel. I Stayed In This Hotel Recently And Woke Up 3 Times Overnight By Turning The Light On

The Placement Of This Light Switch In A Stockholm Hotel. I Stayed In This Hotel Recently And Woke Up 3 Times Overnight By Turning The Light On

b34c0n Report

Domi
Domi
Community Member
49 minutes ago

Every time I woke up, I would beat myself up for waking up.

#50

Hotel Shower Has A Mode That Shoots One Ridiculously Powerful Horizontal Jet Of Water

Hotel Shower Has A Mode That Shoots One Ridiculously Powerful Horizontal Jet Of Water

TuxedoFloorca Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
47 minutes ago

I could do that in my younger days.

#51

I Just Checked In At The Hotel, But My Room Doesn't Exist

I Just Checked In At The Hotel, But My Room Doesn't Exist

Wooflers Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
3 minutes ago

If I plotted these numbers on a Venn diagram, many of them overlap. So, which way is up?

#52

There Is A Light Switch On The Roof Of The Hotel I'm Staying

There Is A Light Switch On The Roof Of The Hotel I'm Staying

mike_malagueta Report

#53

I Can't Close The Door In The Motel Room Because Bed Is In A Way

I Can't Close The Door In The Motel Room Because Bed Is In A Way

sethdujardin Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
1 minute ago

Is there enough room to turn it 90 degrees?

#54

I Wanted To Book A Hotel And Saw That This Hotel Advertises $95 Per Night But Tries To Sneak In That Extra $284 In The Total Cost

I Wanted To Book A Hotel And Saw That This Hotel Advertises $95 Per Night But Tries To Sneak In That Extra $284 In The Total Cost

superhobo7 Report

Donkeywheel
Donkeywheel
Community Member
32 minutes ago

Impossible in the EU and pretty much anywhere in the world. The problem comes from the US culture, not from this hotel. Mandatory all inclusive prices: easy, convenient, no more scam.

#55

My Airbnb Host Wanted Me To Tip Housekeeping On Top Of The $200 Cleaning Fee

My Airbnb Host Wanted Me To Tip Housekeeping On Top Of The $200 Cleaning Fee

Able-Cobbler5307 Report

#56

I Went On A Trip Several Weeks Ago To New Orleans, And Our Airbnb Host Didn't Tell Us That The Pool Was Unusable And Air Conditioners Were Broken Too

I Went On A Trip Several Weeks Ago To New Orleans, And Our Airbnb Host Didn't Tell Us That The Pool Was Unusable And Air Conditioners Were Broken Too

daxter304 Report

#57

This Knife At The Airbnb We Stayed At

This Knife At The Airbnb We Stayed At

Flupox Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
24 minutes ago

"Psycho" must have been filmed there.

#58

The Most Absurdly Thin Toilet Paper I Have Ever Seen. Found In My Airbnb