To remind you to keep a vigilant eye when making your next booking, we at Bored Panda put together a list of pictures that guests took when they felt like the hosts may have missed the mark on maintaining their property.

However, both hotels and Airbnbs aren't always giving us — their customers — the full picture. We book the place, thinking it's going to fulfill all of our needs but then arrive at the premises and find something a little extra. Like a bad smell and dirt in the hot tub. Or, on the contrary, find a crucial feature (such as access to the toilet) missing.

Get a good night's sleep and it'll make whatever problems you've had during the day less tiresome. Likewise, roll around until dawn without closing your eyes and everything will become even worse. So when you're planning a trip, finding the right accommodation is one of the most important tasks.

#1 The Water In Our Airbnb Has Been Yellow And Tastes Metallic For A Week Now. The Owner Says They Can't Do Anything About It

#2 The Cleaning Ladies At My Hotel Left The Door Open To The Closet Where They Keep The Clean Bedsheets And Soaps

#3 It Looks Like John Wick Was At Our Hotel

#4 The Curtains In My Hotel Room Looks Like They're Blood-Stained

#5 I'm Staying In The Hotel, And This Is My Bathroom

#6 The Mirror In My Hotel Bathroom Has An Antifog Section. Unfortunately, I'm 5'2

#7 The Size Of This Hotel Key Chain That I Have To Carry Around Everywhere With Me For The Next Few Days

#8 Hotel Alicja, Lodz, Poland. Advertisement vs. Reality

#9 Mushrooms Are Growing In My Hotel Room. It's A Novotel

#10 You Have To Step Over The Bathtub To Get Between The Toilet And The Sink

#11 The Airbnb I'm Renting

#12 The Faucet Is Placed Further Than It Should Be

#13 My Bed At The Hotel I'm Staying

#14 This Hidden Camera Disguised As A Clock In My Airbnb

#15 This TV In My Hotel Room

#16 This Closet In A German Hotel Needs Several Warnings. I Almost Hit My Head

#17 The Only Outlet In My Hotel Room

#18 The Main Reason I Rented This Airbnb Was Because Of The Hot Tub. However, It Was Dirty, And The Smell Was Terrible

#19 Our Shower In Croatian Airbnb We stayed at the Airbnb for a few months, and I used this to heat the bathroom. I didn't know if I would get electrocuted or barbecued. It did heat the bathroom pretty well, but it took up so much power in the apartment that you couldn't run anything else simultaneously, or it would trip the breaker.



#20 Why Do Hotel Rooms Insist On Making Me Watch My Partner Bathe? I'm Just Glad I'm Not Sharing The Room With A Friend Or Parent

#21 I Booked A Cheap Hotel In Lisbon With A Friend. The Pictures On The Booking Website Never Showed The Toilet And The Bed In The Same Picture I pray my friend doesn't have to go to the toilet tonight.



#22 I Got Locked Out Of My Hotel Room, So I Went To Find The Front Desk Lady, And This Was On The Counter

#23 My Airbnb Stairs. Every Step Is A Different Height, Width, And Depth

#24 I've Never Seen A Hotel Pool Sign So Blunt Before

#25 There's A Mirror Screwed Into The Ceiling Above The Toilet In My Airbnb

#26 Worst Hotel Room Design Ever. What's Funny Is That The Bathroom Door Sill Has A Lock On It

#27 Striped Carpet On Hotel Stairs. Hard To Use Even After Two Weeks And Completely Sober

#28 The State Of This Oven During My First Shift Last Night At A Famous Hotel

#29 This Is What I Found In My "Cleaned" Hotel Room

#30 The Toilet And The Paper Being On The Opposite Side Of The Room At A Hotel I'm Staying At

#31 The Shower Head In A 4-Star Hotel

#32 The Shower In My Hotel Is A Glass Cube In The Center Of The Room

#33 My Pillow In My 120€ A Night Hotel

#34 My Girlfriend Forgot The Lock Was In Place And Opened The Door Fairly Gently. Lock Snapped Immediately. This Hotel Makes Me Feel Very Safe

#35 The Hotel In Iceland. It's Supposed To Tell You Which Rooms Are On Which Floor. So Confusing

#36 I Got Back To The Hotel After Working 12 Hours And Found That The Staff Had Put All Of Our Stuff Into A Trash Bag And Gave Our Room Away

#37 I Came Back To A Pitch-Black Hotel Room, Then Turned On The Lights And Saw This

#38 Trying To Find Your Motel Room Be Like

#39 My Airbnb Estimate. No Wonder Bookings Are Down

#40 The Built-In USB Charger In My Hotel Wasn't Working, So I Turned It Over To Take A Look, And This Is What I Saw

#41 My Hotel Kitchen. I'm Staying Here For 4 Months

#42 What Kind Of Hotel Did We Book? That's Not A Mirror

#43 This Hotel Room Entrance

#44 The Salt Shakers In My Hotel Room

#45 This Knob Is On The Floor In Front Of The Toilet In My Hotel Room. I Think It Is Designed To Break My Toes

#46 This Mirror Is In My Hotel Bathroom. Other Than That, Very Nice Hotel

#47 The Breakfast Bar At The Hotel I'm Staying At Automatically Adds An "Optional" 18% Gratuity

#48 This TV At The Airbnb I'm Staying At

#49 The Placement Of This Light Switch In A Stockholm Hotel. I Stayed In This Hotel Recently And Woke Up 3 Times Overnight By Turning The Light On

#50 Hotel Shower Has A Mode That Shoots One Ridiculously Powerful Horizontal Jet Of Water

#51 I Just Checked In At The Hotel, But My Room Doesn't Exist

#52 There Is A Light Switch On The Roof Of The Hotel I'm Staying

#53 I Can't Close The Door In The Motel Room Because Bed Is In A Way

#54 I Wanted To Book A Hotel And Saw That This Hotel Advertises $95 Per Night But Tries To Sneak In That Extra $284 In The Total Cost

#55 My Airbnb Host Wanted Me To Tip Housekeeping On Top Of The $200 Cleaning Fee

#56 I Went On A Trip Several Weeks Ago To New Orleans, And Our Airbnb Host Didn't Tell Us That The Pool Was Unusable And Air Conditioners Were Broken Too

#57 This Knife At The Airbnb We Stayed At