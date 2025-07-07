Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Drama Ensues After Ex Pops Up In Woman’s Life With An Immature Text, Folks Call Them A Narcissist
Two women sitting in red seats, attentively watching a drama unfold, reflecting emotions linked to narcissist behavior.
Entitled People, Relationships

Drama Ensues After Ex Pops Up In Woman’s Life With An Immature Text, Folks Call Them A Narcissist

I know a few people who are on perfectly good terms with their exes, while some are still friends with them. Honestly, I find it quite surprising because I prefer to stay as far away from both my past boyfriends as possible because of how “charming” they are.

Well, we all have that obnoxious ex that we could do without, just like Reddit user duckamidstgeese, who suddenly received an “ex text” that totally annoyed her. When she vented online, netizens assured her that she is not overreacting, considering how immature the text is. Read on to see what it said!

More info: Reddit

    Many of us are stuck with an unbearable ex-partner who keeps popping up in annoying ways

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster’s ex found out that the two of them were going to a musical on the same date at the same time

    Image credits: duckamidstgeese

    Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The entitled ex texted her not to attend the event as they won’t be comfortable being in the same space as her

    Image credits: duckamidstgeese

    Image credits: duckamidstgeese

    Image credits: duckamidstgeese

    The poster is shocked by their audacity to make such an absurd demand and straight-out refused to change her plan

    In today’s extra dramatic story, we get a clear window into the original poster’s (OP) ex and how high and mighty they acted. So the thing is, they found out that they were going to a musical on the same date and time as OP. Upon this realization, they had the audacity to text her that she shouldn’t attend it.

    Absurd, right? Apparently, their reasoning was that they had already taken a leave and would feel uncomfortable being in the same space as OP. Yes, you read that right! Of course, the poster refused to cancel her plans over this atrocious demand. She thinks that she shouldn’t have to cancel what she planned well in advance just because her ex can’t bear to be “in the same space”.

    The poster also informs us that her ex broke up with her out of the blue, and OP has been nothing but nice to them. It’s this exact reason that she just can’t understand why they feel “uncomfortable” being in the same space. She’s not the only one, for Redditors also felt the same thing, and some even said that it sounded quite fishy.

    Their theory is that since the ex ended a 2-year relationship and now doesn’t want to be in the same space, it looks like they’re hiding something. In fact, some even went so far as to claim that the ex was probably cheating on her and couldn’t really face her now. Well, that sounds absolutely wild, doesn’t it? Alas, only that person will ever know the true reason.

    Image credits: Alev Takil / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    However, one thing that folks agreed upon is that the ex is entitled, immature, and even narcissistic. I assure you that there is truth to what the netizens said. According to Verywell Mind, an entitled person has a self-absorbed view of the world and little regard or empathy for their impact on others. Don’t you think the ex fits that exact definition?

    Moreover, it has also been observed that an extreme sense of entitlement can indeed lead to narcissistic personality disorder. If that’s not enough, clinical psychologist Susan Heitler believes that budding narcissism is a clear sign of emotional childishness. Well, this just goes on to show that all the conclusions that Redditors drew about the ex are accurate.

    Who knows, maybe the other theories that they commented on could also be true. Either way, they all assured OP that she was not overreacting in the least. Honestly, she has a right to go wherever she wants. If the ex can’t stand to be in the same space, then they should change their date instead of making such an absurd demand. 

    The poster also said that she is going to go there with another girl, and does not care about her ex’s reaction to that at all. Folks backed her up that she should definitely do that, and even we think so too. It would be a delight to see the other person’s face if she does come and see OP with someone else. Don’t you agree? Well, let us know your thoughts in the comments!

    Netizens scoffed at her immature ex, and some even mentioned that they sound like a narcissist

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
