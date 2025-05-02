As kids, we don’t really understand what’s wrong and what’s right in the big, scary world, unless it’s the basic things, of course. We just blindly believe and gobble up everything that our parents tell us, and that becomes our truth, until we grow up and truly experience life.

When Reddit user tkewhatder7 asked netizens, “What's one thing your parents told you growing up that you completely disagree with now?” Folks replied with a gusto, as so many of us are wronged at that young age. You might even relate to a few of these “truths”, so just scroll down to check them out!

#1

Father sitting on couch lecturing child standing in living room, illustrating absurd things people were told growing up. My dad told me it was my fault my mom and him divorced

I was 5

I sure believed it for a long time.

stevoschizoid Report

    #2

    Elderly woman and younger woman laughing together outdoors, reflecting on absurd things people were told growing up. Always respect your elders.

    truthfully, some do not deserve it.

    tbibbly , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I always respect people at first and then treat them like they treat me. If they don't like it, it says more about them than it says about me.

    #3

    Therapist and man discussing absurd things people were told growing up that they now disagree with in a bright room. That therapy and psychology is non-sense.

    geoff411 , cottonbro studio Report

    athinajohn avatar
    nm
    nm
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those who claim this they do need therapy. Not now, but yesterday.

    As you scroll through the list, you will realize that some of these so-called truths are considered quite normal in today's age, and kids are coaxed to believe them without reason. However, to throw light on how they realize it's not right, Bored Panda got in touch with Eden Lobo, a counselor and psychology professor. 

    She spoke about Erik Erikson’s psychosocial stage of “Identity vs Role Confusion”, which centers on forming a personal identity that may differ from parental or cultural expectations.

    "The drive for autonomy often pushes people to re-evaluate inherited beliefs to establish their own worldview. Other aspects like life experiences, exposure, emotional maturity, and social and cultural shifts also play a big part in influencing how and why childhood beliefs passed down by parents may be questioned or rejected in adulthood," she added.
    #4

    Group of professionals discussing documents and charts in a modern office, illustrating absurd things people were told growing up. That powerful people got there due to their work ethic and talent, and have extraordinary insights.

    After being in corporate America for over a decade, I know people up top are clueless.

    Dances28 , Vlada Karpovich Report

    athinajohn avatar
    nm
    nm
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Many of them stepped over corpses to climb up.

    #5

    Yellow sticky note on wooden surface with handwritten word sorry and a smiley, illustrating absurd things told growing up. Parents don't have to apologize to their kids.

    afdionne , Suzy Hazelwood Report

    #6

    Middle-aged man in a suit thoughtfully working on a laptop, reflecting on absurd things people were told growing up. Stick with one company for your entire life. Granted it worked out well for the both of them, but times have changed.

    PhillyD87 , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    Prof. Lobo also explained how, during childhood, the brain is highly impressionable, and early parental messages can serve as both a foundation and a cage. She stressed that children often internalize them, especially when tied to love, safety, or approval, and this can impact their self-esteem and self-concept.

    She gave a simple example to understand this impact:

    Positive messages (e.g., “you’re capable,” “you are loved as you are”) tend to foster secure, resilient identities. Meanwhile, negative or rigid messages (e.g., “don’t cry,” “don't pay attention to the bullies”) can lead to self-doubt, people-pleasing, perfectionism, or chronic guilt.

    #7

    Group of students gathered around a girl at a desk, reflecting on absurd things they were told growing up. Just ignore the bullies, they’ll stop.

    stupid_name , cottonbro studio Report

    #8

    Busy city street with taxis and pedestrians illustrating absurd things people were told growing up that they now disagree with. Don’t live in a big city right after college.

    Later learned that it’s one of the better ways to make large and early career gains as well as easiest to switch companies to level up.

    alld5502 , Nout Gons Report

    #9

    Person in beige turtleneck with hands clasped, depicting reflection on absurd things people were told growing up. That modesty is necessary, and being naked is inappropriate and sinful.

    naked-nobody , MART PRODUCTION Report

    According to our expert, when adults try to question or reject these childhood beliefs, it’s not just about changing ideas, it’s often about rewriting identity and relearning self-worth from the inside out. She also brought up the family systems theory, which suggests that healthy identity formation requires differentiation, meaning: the ability to develop a sense of self distinct from family influence.

    "If differentiation is low, adults may struggle to form independent values and continue living in alignment with outdated parental expectations, even if those beliefs cause harm. Many psychologists help clients reconstruct their identity by identifying and challenging inherited beliefs that no longer align with their authentic self," Prof. Lobo noted.
    #10

    Man in orange shirt raising arm during a group gathering, illustrating absurd things people were told growing up. People who go to church are better than those who don't.

    SecretSquirrelType , Luis Quintero Report

    athinajohn avatar
    nm
    nm
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's shame of you, who are good due to fear of the eye that sees you from above and not because it's proper.

    #11

    Couple having a tense conversation indoors, illustrating absurd things people were told growing up that they now disagree with. Forgiving makes you the bigger person. Forgiving and moving on aren't mutually exclusive. And some things aren't worth forgiving.

    ouioksur , Alex Green Report

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Forgive your enemy. But remember the b*****d's name." - John F. Kennedy

    #12

    Close-up of colorful tie-dye fabric showcasing vibrant hues and patterns related to absurd things people were told growing up. That I HAVE to separate whites and colors or all my white clothes will be rainbow 🌈 colors.

    Sunshine_256210 , Alexander Grey Report

    When we spoke to our expert about the unresolved conflicts between parental teachings and adult values, she claimed that they can show up, often unconsciously, in relationships and parenting. She thinks that to reject their upbringing, some adults swing to the opposite extreme, which can create an imbalance.

    "When adults experience this internal conflict, they might face challenges not only in disciplining their children but also in asserting needs in relationships. A child raised with rigid rules might grow into a permissive parent who avoids setting boundaries, or a partner raised in a conflict-avoidant home might overemphasize confrontation, mistaking it for healthy communication," she noted.

    Prof. Lobo believes that this can lead to emotional suppression, people-pleasing, or staying in unhealthy dynamics out of fear of being 'disloyal.'
    #13

    Two people shaking hands in front of a yellow vehicle, illustrating absurd things people were told growing up. That I have to earn their respect. I am a human being, not a robot or a servant.

    phrodielaw , Tim Samuel Report

    #14

    Young girl in a pink dress sitting under a decorative canopy outdoors, illustrating absurd things people were told growing up. That I’m the most beautiful girl in the world.

    Mediocre_Kale711 , Dilara Doğar Report

    Person's leg in medical walking boot with crutches resting on a couch illustrating absurd things told growing up. Everything happens for a reason.

    No.

    Direct-Flamingo-1146 , Oliver King Report

    Well, if we have gleaned anything from the insights that our expert gave, it's always best to resolve and confront the conflicts between parental teachings and adult values. Who knows in what form they may foster within us and harm something that we don't even consider!

    That's it from our end, folks. Now we head over to you and your thoughts on the matter. Also, if you have any such things to share that your parents taught you, which you no longer believe, feel free to type out your heart in the comments. We are always here with a patient ear!

    #16

    Young woman relaxing in a chair by the window, enjoying a warm drink and reflecting on absurd things told growing up. That living alone at my age (mid-50s female) would be lonely. I am living my best life and I have no regrets.

    PRRZ70 , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #17

    Two people indoors, one wearing a green plaid shirt, the other rolling up sleeves, reflecting on absurd things told growing up. Long sleeved shirts aren't for the summertime!

    Sometimes they are.

    SundayMorningTrisha , Ketut Subiyanto Report

    #18

    Bowl of cooked mixed vegetables and rice on a wooden table with fork and knife, illustrating absurd things people were told. Eat everything on your plate.

    Electrical_Agent_594 , Matthew Barra Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why do so many adults say that to children ? You can put your plate in the fridge and it eat later, so why not allow your kids to do that too ? (And not finishing your plate shouldn't results in privation of dessert. Dessert is a part of the meal, not a reward.)

    #19

    Young boy looking frustrated while two adults argue in the background about absurd things people were told growing up. My parents both firmly believed that nobody "but your family" genuinely cares about you or genuinely means it if they pretend to.

    Ironically, neither of my parents gave a single s**t about anyone but themselves. They certainly didn't care about each other. Or me.

    In retrospect, I'm pretty sure this was some weird manipulative s**t to try to get me to be more dependent on them and lower their risk of anyone hearing about what s****y people (and parents) they were.

    External-Tiger-393 , cottonbro studio Report

    #20

    Couple embracing outdoors with flowers, illustrating absurd things people were told growing up that they now disagree with. One day you will marry a random dude and then thou shall cling to him like a barnacle for the rest of your life. Although you haven’t met him yet, you already owe him.

    This is hyperbole, but growing up in a religious household, it feels like this is the message.

    BananaMapleIceCream , Jeremy Wong Report

    #21

    Elderly man in suit counting money at office desk, illustrating absurd things people were told growing up. That I would become more conservative as I got older and richer.

    alidc722 , Gustavo Fring Report

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've certainly gotten older waiting for the richer part to arrive.

    Young parents learning absurd things people were told growing up that they now disagree with while holding a newborn baby. That they are right because "they're the parent." Hindsight being 20/20, they were often wrong. They just didn't want to admit it.

    only-one-question , nappy Report

    #23

    Close-up of a police car roof with flashing blue lights, illustrating absurd things people were told growing up. The police are ALWAYS there to help.




    I gotta say, I respectfully disagree.

    2baverage , Pixabay Report

    #24

    Young woman in graduation gown sitting on stairs holding diploma, reflecting on absurd things told growing up. You need to go to college to be successful.

    showmeurtits_ Report

    #25

    Group of office workers smiling and throwing papers, illustrating absurd things people were told growing up that they now disagree with If you work hard you can be or do anything you want in life.

    A lovely concept with pretty much no basis in reality for the vast majority of humans.

    SedativeComet , Vlada Karpovich Report

    #26

    Angry woman with blue eyes and red hair confronting camera, illustrating absurd things people were told growing up. That I'm worthless, selfish, cruel, and a piece of s**t. And whatever other insults my mom could think of to tear me down over the years.

    trashpandaexpress90 , Bastian Riccardi Report

    Child holding glowing orb while looking out window at night, reflecting on absurd things told growing up. Children should be seen, but not heard. No, just no.

    BaseballMomofThree , Artem Podrez Report

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sometimes they shouldn't even be seen. They need a break from adults.

    #28

    That the civil war was fought solely over states rights.

    gsh_126 Report

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If someone claims this, say to them "OK, let's list those states rights. I'll start. 1. The right to own slaves. Your turn." (Crickets chirping.)

    #29

    Protesters holding signs at a writers guild strike, highlighting unions as a key absurd thing people once agreed with. That unions were a waste of money. The irony is that my grandfather was super active in his union and mum had a lot of benefits even as an adult lol. And I was recently elected the union delegate for my workplace ❤️.

    veganstraycat , Genie Music Report

    #30

    Young woman sitting on bed with eyes closed, appearing thoughtful and reflecting on absurd things told growing up. Try praying about it.

    Temporary-Map-5247 , Tima MiroshnichenkoTima Miroshnichenko Report

    #31

    Young couple laughing together in bed, illustrating absurd things people were told growing up they now disagree with. You have to be married to have s*x.

    MontansMsM , Yan Krukau Report

    #32

    Tell the therapist what they want to hear.

    camel_jerky Report

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I could read the therapist's mind, I wouldn't have to pay for the sessions.

    #33

    My parents genuinely believed in rules. My mom taught me to "play the game," by which she meant how to watch how social interactions work and mimic them. I didn't realize until I was an adult that she *genuinely believed* that people would do things like turn in things they found to the nearest authority, partially because it took me a decade or so to unbelieve that myself. That people would be selfish, or theivish, or less than going-out-of-their-way-to-help-their-fellow-man... would never occur to her. And if anyone did it in her presence, she'd just be a Dissappointed 2nd Grade Teacher at them.

    I'm fairly disillusioned now, but I do love my mom's view of humanity.

    Procris Report

    #34

    I can be anything I want to be.

    xMasochizm Report

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We are so lucky that this isn't true. But it's possible for you to be what you're supposed to be.

