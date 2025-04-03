ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a strange fact, but our age doesn’t always define our maturity. Why else would we have terms like “man-child,” right? We often come across such people who never act their age, no matter how old they get, and their behavior tends to get to us.

Even Reddit user AnythingDeep69 might have experienced something similar, as she asked online, “What screams ‘irresponsible’ in your 30s?” and folks gushed with answers. You might even find yourself nodding along in agreement with some of these instances or habits of irresponsible adults. Just scroll down to check them out!

More info: Reddit

#1

Two young adults in their 30s laughing at a phone, highlighting immature habits. Posting all your business and drama on social media. Keep that off the internet.

sportyboi_94 , cottonbro studio Report

    #2

    Couple in casual wear with cityscape, illustrating habits of immature adults in their 30s. Being so afraid of divorce, they have a baby to fix a marriage. Some folks I know are on baby #3 to push off divorce #1.

    Erroneously_Anointed , JÉSHOOTS Report

    #3

    Three cats on wooden floor; two sitting, one in a cardboard box. Pets a person can’t afford or care for, often more than one.

    time4listenermail , Arina Krasnikova Report

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have 7 pets! I'm not irresponsible, though - since I'm 43, not in my 30s any more! XD (Joking though - I can afford them. And technically Preacher and Stilgar are at my ex's house.)

    As you scroll through the list, you might realize that you have seen people do these exact same things, and it might have even frustrated you. Let's look closely at some of the things that adults do in their 30s, which shows how irresponsible or cringe-worthy they can be.

    For instance, one user mentioned how some people share all their business and drama on social media. Research says that a psychological factor that contributes to oversharing is narcissism. It stresses that individuals with narcissistic tendencies may feel an insatiable desire for attention and admiration and seek to fulfill it by sharing personal achievements, experiences, or even hardships on a public platform.

    #4

    Frustrated woman at laptop, hands on head, showcasing immature adult habits. A total lack of self awareness of how your actions affect others, but more importantly, yourself.

    Not being able to take responsibility for the role you play in creating many of your own trials and tribulations.

    pyroskunkz , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #5

    Couple in a car dealership, smiling and holding car keys, illustrating immature habits of adults in their 30s. Buying a brand new car when you can barely afford your mortgage.

    Far_Lifeguard_5027 , Antoni Shkraba Report

    #6

    Adult in casual attire holding a loaded hot dog with sauces, highlighting immature eating habits. Still eating fast food on a daily basis, still not sticking to a sleep schedule, still not drinking any water.

    Mozlerman , The Lazy Artist Gallery Report

    Other netizens mentioned things related to money and how adults do stupid things like buying expensive things or getting a pet they can't look after. Studies show that American household debt hit a record $16.9 trillion at the end of 2022, up $2.75 trillion since 2019. However, despite this staggering debt, folks still keep spending on unnecessary things and getting things that they can't really afford.

    According to Investopedia, "People buy luxury goods despite not being able to afford them for several reasons, including a sense of irrationality, a belief that a higher price equals higher quality, a desire for higher self-esteem, and a desire for a sense of accomplishment." This just shows how consumerism has deep psychological underpinnings where people lack a sense of what's actually necessary.

    #7

    Young woman in a white dress enjoying a sunset in a field, highlighting youthful habits. Being the same person you were in your 20s. I want to fight my 25-year-old self. If you look back on your younger self and don’t cringe at some things, you probably aren’t growing as a person.

    xbad_wolfxi , Leeloo The First Report

    #8

    Young adults in a library display playful and immature habits, surrounded by shelves filled with books. Hitting on college-aged girls.

    CheezStik , cottonbro studio Report

    #9

    Two women chatting happily in a boutique, with clothes in the background, highlighting adult habits. Living beyond your means because you are more worried about having what other people have or what they will think of you if you do not have the latest and greatest.

    Time to grow up...

    Dogmom2013 , Arina Krasnikova Report

    Someone also mentioned how, despite getting old, people still stick with their unhealthy lifestyles, like eating fast food daily, getting extremely drunk every night, or having no proper sleep cycle. Time and again, research has stressed that a healthy lifestyle can not only help you feel better, but it can also reduce the risk of some diseases, lengthen your lifespan, save you money, and benefit the environment.

    However, despite the warnings of experts, not everyone prioritizes their health as they actually should. In fact, studies have revealed the shocking truth that less than 3% of Americans have a healthy lifestyle. This just goes to show that there are very few people who are conscious about the kind of life they are living.

    #10

    Cozy bedroom with rumpled white bedding on a low-profile bed frame, illustrating adult living habits. Not having bedsheets on your mattress.

    laineyday , Ty Carlson Report

    #11

    Adults in their 30s moving a rug in living room, highlighting immature habits. Having your family pay for your bills / clean up after you.

    LilithSaidHi , Blue Bird Report

    #12

    Child joyfully splashing in a puddle outdoors, wearing a striped sweater and jeans, capturing immature playfulness. Blaming others for the actions of your children and not your own parenting.

    I see too many teachers cussed by parents for things that are something a parent should do/teach/handle.

    sportyboi_94 , Luna Lovegood Report

    Some people also talked about how people refuse to mature with age, act childish, rely on others for everything, and never grow or learn anything from life. When some adults continue to cling to the carefree days of youth and find emotional and financial responsibilities challenging well into adulthood, it's called a Peter Pan syndrome.

    Experts say that there are certain complex factors that can cause this syndrome like childhood experiences or economic factors. Although it’s more common in men, anyone can develop the behaviors associated with the syndrome. When someone realizes that they are suffering through it, it's always better to have it treated, isn't it?

    #13

    Close-up of a modern kitchen stove, representing adult habits in maintaining household appliances. If you are in your 30s and live in the developed world and do not have poverty or disability as a factor... You should know how to use household appliances (Washer, Dryer, Dishwasher, Stove) If you do not have any clue how to use a clothes washer - or figure it out on your own (especially with the instructions on the lid like in the olden days) - I don't have the patience to teach you. Regardless of gender full-stop: if you are a guy and don't know how to wash clothes because "that is woman's work" then... Jesus I have to get out of West Virginia!

    Hollerhood-Tourguide , AS Photography Report

    #14

    Man on a sofa with a laptop, deeply focused on reading a book; his gesture reflects contemplation. No growth of any kind since your 20s.

    Painless_mf , Craig Adderley Report

    #15

    Person holding a smartphone displaying TikTok app, highlighting immature habits of adults in their 30s. Taking TikToks as gospel truths.

    IamGabyGroot , cottonbro studio Report

    Well, dear readers, that's it from our end as we now hand over the ropes to you. Have you ever experienced these similar things or habits in people? Don't hesitate to share them in the comments. Also, if you were able to relate to any of the ones in this list, don't forget to upvote them!
    #16

    Man on couch holding wine; table with bottles, books, and controllers indicating immature habits for adults in their 30s. Getting p**s a*s drunk every other night.

    Somervillage , cottonbro studio Report

    #17

    Empty prison cell with bunk beds and striped bedding, representing immature adult consequences. I turned 27, 28, 29, and 30 in prison. SO maybe that?

    maryjanehuhn , RDNE Stock project Report

    #18

    Adults cooking in a kitchen, demonstrating habits that might seem immature for their age. Not knowing how to cook.

    NeedsItRough , Gary Barnes Report

    #19

    Stressed adult at desk, overwhelmed by paperwork and bills, illustrating immature habits in 30s. Getting by on the efforts of others and not taking accountability for your own life.

    Fuginshet , Kaboompics.com Report

    #20

    Adults in their 30s partying in a club, highlighting youthful, possibly immature behavior. Taking payday loans to fund partying or travels.

    Roselily808 , Maurício Mascaro Report

    #21

    Adults in their 30s looking immature, chatting in a waiting room, denim jacket and coat, with a handbag nearby. Having your mom make and manage your doctor's appointments.

    Cthulhuhaspeduncles , RDNE Stock project Report

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've got the opposite(?) problem. I have an 80-year-old mother who still TRIES to make my doctor's appointments. And then when *I* make them, she'll try to go with me to them. I am 43 years old. I have an appointment with an orthopedic specialist later today, actually (lifelong intermittent hip issue that has become chronic) and she is BIG MAD that I told her she is NOT accompanying me to the appointment XD EDIT to add: The reason why she even *knows* what's going on in my life at all is because I work at the family business, and I moved back home last October to escape an abúsive relationship. But my mom has always been up in my business all of my life.

    #22

    Adult in car opening beer, demonstrating immature behavior. Drunk driving.

    jazz_matazz , energepic.com Report

    #23

    Man in a white hoodie making a playful face against a pink background, displaying immature habits. Childish behavior by people who are married with kids.

    Roger-French , SHVETS production Report

    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Depends when. If you can't be childish with your kids, why bother having kids?

    #24

    Not washing your hands after you pee.

    actionerror Report

    josephdixon avatar
    JSD
    JSD
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I work in a small office building with many different small offices. It seems like no one knows they should do this, or if they do - actually use soap. That's really the main part of washing your hands.

    #25

    Messy room with scattered trash highlighting immature adult habits in their 30s. A dirty house/ apartment. I don’t mean lived in. I don’t mean a little cluttered. I mean when it’s DIRTY.

    abbsjanko , freepik Report

    #26

    Makeup items on a Pisces magazine, highlighting adult habits. Knowing your zodiac sign but not your credit score.

    mikkie_tessa22 , Harper Sunday Report

    #27

    A person in a thoughtful pose, leaning against a wooden surface, with sunlight casting shadows, highlighting a mature look. Holding onto your teens/ early 20’s and dogging on your friends for growing up. We weren’t ‘living the good life’ we were just drunk. .

    shroom_in_bloom , Eden FC Report

    #28

    Child's hand in adult's palm, illustrating contrast that might suggest immature habits. Five figures of child support unpaid.

    i-might-do-that , Juan Pablo Serrano Report

    #29

    Three women smiling together in bright clothing, embodying youthful habits. Drama with your friends. leave that in school.

    maddie_mynxe , Natalie Bond Report

    #30

    Two adults in conversation, one holding a bouquet, possibly discussing habits and maturity. Dating a teen.

    Nothing will get you removed from my home and life faster.

    SecretPersonality178 , Ivan Samkov Report

    #31

    Not using protection.

    SauerkrautHedonists Report

    #32

    Person sleeping in a messy room, showcasing immature habits in adults in their 30s. Having to cancel commitments or call in sick because they're too hungover.

    Junior-Meeting5969 , cottonbro studio Report

    #33

    "I'll just leave a few minutes early tomorrow and get gas on the way to work".

    Few-Reference5838 Report

    #34

    No bed frame.

    Green_Video_9831 Report

