Even Reddit user AnythingDeep69 might have experienced something similar, as she asked online, “What screams ‘irresponsible’ in your 30s?” and folks gushed with answers. You might even find yourself nodding along in agreement with some of these instances or habits of irresponsible adults. Just scroll down to check them out!

It’s a strange fact , but our age doesn’t always define our maturity. Why else would we have terms like “man-child,” right? We often come across such people who never act their age, no matter how old they get, and their behavior tends to get to us.

#1 Posting all your business and drama on social media. Keep that off the internet.

#2 Being so afraid of divorce, they have a baby to fix a marriage. Some folks I know are on baby #3 to push off divorce #1.

#3 Pets a person can’t afford or care for, often more than one.

As you scroll through the list, you might realize that you have seen people do these exact same things, and it might have even frustrated you. Let's look closely at some of the things that adults do in their 30s, which shows how irresponsible or cringe-worthy they can be. ADVERTISEMENT For instance, one user mentioned how some people share all their business and drama on social media. Research says that a psychological factor that contributes to oversharing is narcissism. It stresses that individuals with narcissistic tendencies may feel an insatiable desire for attention and admiration and seek to fulfill it by sharing personal achievements, experiences, or even hardships on a public platform. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 A total lack of self awareness of how your actions affect others, but more importantly, yourself.



Not being able to take responsibility for the role you play in creating many of your own trials and tribulations.

#5 Buying a brand new car when you can barely afford your mortgage.

#6 Still eating fast food on a daily basis, still not sticking to a sleep schedule, still not drinking any water.

Other netizens mentioned things related to money and how adults do stupid things like buying expensive things or getting a pet they can't look after. Studies show that American household debt hit a record $16.9 trillion at the end of 2022, up $2.75 trillion since 2019. However, despite this staggering debt, folks still keep spending on unnecessary things and getting things that they can't really afford. According to Investopedia, "People buy luxury goods despite not being able to afford them for several reasons, including a sense of irrationality, a belief that a higher price equals higher quality, a desire for higher self-esteem, and a desire for a sense of accomplishment." This just shows how consumerism has deep psychological underpinnings where people lack a sense of what's actually necessary. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Being the same person you were in your 20s. I want to fight my 25-year-old self. If you look back on your younger self and don’t cringe at some things, you probably aren’t growing as a person.

#8 Hitting on college-aged girls.

#9 Living beyond your means because you are more worried about having what other people have or what they will think of you if you do not have the latest and greatest.



Time to grow up...

Someone also mentioned how, despite getting old, people still stick with their unhealthy lifestyles, like eating fast food daily, getting extremely drunk every night, or having no proper sleep cycle. Time and again, research has stressed that a healthy lifestyle can not only help you feel better, but it can also reduce the risk of some diseases, lengthen your lifespan, save you money, and benefit the environment. However, despite the warnings of experts, not everyone prioritizes their health as they actually should. In fact, studies have revealed the shocking truth that less than 3% of Americans have a healthy lifestyle. This just goes to show that there are very few people who are conscious about the kind of life they are living. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Not having bedsheets on your mattress.

#11 Having your family pay for your bills / clean up after you.

#12 Blaming others for the actions of your children and not your own parenting.



I see too many teachers cussed by parents for things that are something a parent should do/teach/handle.

Some people also talked about how people refuse to mature with age, act childish, rely on others for everything, and never grow or learn anything from life. When some adults continue to cling to the carefree days of youth and find emotional and financial responsibilities challenging well into adulthood, it's called a Peter Pan syndrome. Experts say that there are certain complex factors that can cause this syndrome like childhood experiences or economic factors. Although it’s more common in men, anyone can develop the behaviors associated with the syndrome. When someone realizes that they are suffering through it, it's always better to have it treated, isn't it? ADVERTISEMENT

#13 If you are in your 30s and live in the developed world and do not have poverty or disability as a factor... You should know how to use household appliances (Washer, Dryer, Dishwasher, Stove) If you do not have any clue how to use a clothes washer - or figure it out on your own (especially with the instructions on the lid like in the olden days) - I don't have the patience to teach you. Regardless of gender full-stop: if you are a guy and don't know how to wash clothes because "that is woman's work" then... Jesus I have to get out of West Virginia!

#14 No growth of any kind since your 20s.

#15 Taking TikToks as gospel truths.

Well, dear readers, that's it from our end as we now hand over the ropes to you. Have you ever experienced these similar things or habits in people? Don't hesitate to share them in the comments. Also, if you were able to relate to any of the ones in this list, don't forget to upvote them!

#16 Getting p**s a*s drunk every other night.

#17 I turned 27, 28, 29, and 30 in prison. SO maybe that?

#18 Not knowing how to cook.

#19 Getting by on the efforts of others and not taking accountability for your own life.

#20 Taking payday loans to fund partying or travels.

#21 Having your mom make and manage your doctor's appointments.

#22 Drunk driving.

#23 Childish behavior by people who are married with kids.

#24 Not washing your hands after you pee.

#25 A dirty house/ apartment. I don’t mean lived in. I don’t mean a little cluttered. I mean when it’s DIRTY.

#26 Knowing your zodiac sign but not your credit score.

#27 Holding onto your teens/ early 20’s and dogging on your friends for growing up. We weren’t ‘living the good life’ we were just drunk. .

#28 Five figures of child support unpaid.

#29 Drama with your friends. leave that in school.

#30 Dating a teen.



Nothing will get you removed from my home and life faster.

#31 Not using protection.

#32 Having to cancel commitments or call in sick because they're too hungover.

#33 "I'll just leave a few minutes early tomorrow and get gas on the way to work".

