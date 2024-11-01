ADVERTISEMENT

It’s easy to have rose-colored glasses on at the start of a new relationship. You may be optimistic about the possibility of falling in love, and everything your new partner does probably seems charming at first. He always opens the door for me! Or she always surprises me with a sweet treat when I come over! But it’s important to notice the not-so-great aspects of your relationship as well, or you might find yourself filled with regret in the future.

Redditors have recently been discussing red flags that they wish they hadn’t ignored in previous, toxic relationships, so we’ve gathered some of their thoughts below. Keep reading to also find a conversation with Relationship Therapist and Life Coach Nia Williams, and be sure to upvote the replies that resonate with you!

#1

55 People Who Escaped Toxic Relationships Recall The Red Flags That They Shouldn’t Have Ignored Sentences starting with “I let you”. F****n run if you hear that ever.

chumbucket77 , Polina Zimmerman Report

#2

55 People Who Escaped Toxic Relationships Recall The Red Flags That They Shouldn’t Have Ignored She never was wrong, nor did she apologize. She would say that I was yelling (when I wasn’t). She would say I had said hurtful things and that I “don’t even realize what I’m saying”.

I ended up seeing a psychiatrist at her suggestion and was put on medication for 7 years (still together with her). I then was hospitalized on psychiatric hold when I mentioned to my psychiatrist that I felt like ending it all because clearly I was hurting someone I loved emotionally and never realized it.

When I got out, someone mentioned I was being gaslit.

We broke up 7 years ago and I am no longer on medication and in a happy relationship with a beautiful son.

I feel like a fool for not realizing that she was doing that.

Sharing this is an embarrassment, I might end up deleting it. I’m just keeping it here in hopes that it might help someone.

Edit: *I always thought I was alone until today. I am overwhelmed. Thank you for all the kind words and I do have quite a few DMs to respond to, so please bear with me. If my experience sounds familiar, please seek support from someone outside of your relationship and unbiased to your situation. You’re not crazy and it’s not always your fault.*.

squambish , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

#3

55 People Who Escaped Toxic Relationships Recall The Red Flags That They Shouldn’t Have Ignored Critiquing my proudest achievements or appearance. Then instantly love-bombing me the day afterwards.

The contrast you get from feeling so low to feeling so high feels INCREDIBLE, and that's what makes this type of situation dangerous.

Edit: I'm happy to see that this comment is picking up steam, and that it might either serve as a warning to those in the dating scene or a call to action to leave such a relationship if there's no signs of hope.

ProfessorGigs , Kampus Production Report

To learn more about the red flags that we shouldn't be ignoring, we got in touch with Relationship Therapist and Life Coach Nia Williams from Miss Date Doctor. Nia was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and discuss how we can determine whether something is really a red flag or if it's harmless.

"Red flags are behaviors, attitudes, or habits that may signal larger problems down the road and signify if you date this person you are heading for big trouble. Research at Miss Date Doctor suggests that red flags, if unaddressed, can compromise long-term relationship satisfaction. However, not all red flags are absolute deal-breakers," Nia noted.

#4

55 People Who Escaped Toxic Relationships Recall The Red Flags That They Shouldn’t Have Ignored Negative negative negative. There was not one positive comment when he came home most days. It was everyone else’s fault but him. Edit: I left him two weeks ago. Air mattress but me and the kitties are safe.

weareallmadherealice , RDNE Stock project Report

#5

55 People Who Escaped Toxic Relationships Recall The Red Flags That They Shouldn’t Have Ignored His love of throwing furniture when he was mad.

Autumn_Fyre , Image-Source Report

#6

55 People Who Escaped Toxic Relationships Recall The Red Flags That They Shouldn’t Have Ignored The first punch to the face. Thought it was normal for girls to do that when upset. Only took me 8 years to understand it wasn't ok.

daTKM , SHVETS production Report

"To assess if a red flag is serious, consider the following points: patterns versus isolated incidents," Nia says. "A pattern of negative behavior (e.g., frequent dishonesty or a lack of respect) is often more concerning than one-time incidents, as it’s predictive of future conflicts. A University of Denver study found that partners who frequently ignored or dismissed each other's feelings were more likely to experience long-term issues."

It's also important to consider intention and growth. "Sometimes, a 'red flag' may stem from a personality trait rather than ill intent. For example, a partner might struggle with expressing emotions because they grew up in an emotionally restrictive environment," the therapist explained. "If they show a willingness to work on these issues, this red flag may not be fatal to the relationship." 
#7

55 People Who Escaped Toxic Relationships Recall The Red Flags That They Shouldn’t Have Ignored She was always angry with me about something. Some way that she felt mistreated, unseen, etc. It was so consistent that I realized it had nothing to do with me. She just needed someone to be the target of her anger, and I wasn't interested in being that someone. We were young. Hope she's doing better now.

lyingliar , RDNE Stock project Report

#8

55 People Who Escaped Toxic Relationships Recall The Red Flags That They Shouldn’t Have Ignored How they talk about the people in their life. Avoid people who blame others for their life. If you don't, you're going to be the next one in the receiving end of that blame.

Low-Willingness-2301 , Antoni Shkraba Report

#9

55 People Who Escaped Toxic Relationships Recall The Red Flags That They Shouldn’t Have Ignored When I realised how excited I was for the days when he was at work, and I was at home. Only happened a few times a week. But I should have realised the change in my energy and mood the moment I heard the car pull up.

Phoebus_Apollo_30 , Hanna Auramenka Report

Nia also noted that there are different types of red flags to consider. "Not all red flags are the same. Common ones that tend not to ruin a relationship include introversion/extroversion differences, taste in hobbies, or even mild jealousy (as long as it doesn’t escalate into controlling behavior). These differences can be healthy when both partners communicate and compromise."

"However, certain red flags, such as lack of empathy, chronic dishonesty, or manipulation, are highly correlated with toxic relationships," the expert says. "The Gottman Institute’s research indicates that 'contempt' is the number one predictor of divorce, making disrespect and cruelty major red flags."
#10

55 People Who Escaped Toxic Relationships Recall The Red Flags That They Shouldn’t Have Ignored Making changes to myself to suit my partner's wants and moods without any regard to whether they were positively or negatively impacting my life.

Van_Helsing_24 , Alex Green Report

#11

55 People Who Escaped Toxic Relationships Recall The Red Flags That They Shouldn’t Have Ignored When I told her "Sometimes it seems like you don't care about how I feel, you just want what you want" and she started crying and yelling instead of taking about things. .

CleanWholesomePhun , Kaboompics.com Report

#12

55 People Who Escaped Toxic Relationships Recall The Red Flags That They Shouldn’t Have Ignored "All my exes are narcissists," she said to me early on...

Felt like that was perhaps bad luck for her? Turns out it was most likely her being the narcissist in her past relationships, based on what I experienced. Taught me what to look out for and avoid, so wasn't a complete all for nothing situation.

HerrAdventure , Katerina Holmes Report

So what should you do if you notice a red flag in your partner? "Addressing a red flag is often better than ignoring it, as early, open communication allows both partners to assess their compatibility and willingness to work on issues," Nia shared.

"Here are some recommended steps: Start with empathy and curiosity. Approach the conversation with a genuine curiosity to understand their behavior, rather than with accusations," the therapist says. "This can reveal whether the red flag is a result of deeper, workable issues. A study from the American Psychological Association found that couples who engaged in calm, empathetic communication reported greater satisfaction and fewer long-term conflicts."

#13

55 People Who Escaped Toxic Relationships Recall The Red Flags That They Shouldn’t Have Ignored He was an influencer and posted a video montage of our camping trip that didn't show any evidence that I was there, it looked like he'd gone camping alone. I had planned the whole thing, driven the whole time, and prepared all the food.

bluecheeseaficionado , Photo By: Kaboompics.com Photo By: Kaboompics.com Report

#14

55 People Who Escaped Toxic Relationships Recall The Red Flags That They Shouldn’t Have Ignored Not being able to figure out what I did to make him mad. It was unavoidable.

a_n_g_e_l_a_n_d_i_a , Yan Krukau Report

#15

55 People Who Escaped Toxic Relationships Recall The Red Flags That They Shouldn’t Have Ignored The constant ‘jokes’ that were actually just hurtful comments disguised as humor. Brushing them off early on set the tone for disrespect to be normalized.

mrss_ann , whoiswasiq Report

Nia also recommends observing your partner's reaction. "How a partner responds to being confronted with their red flag is very telling," she shared. "If they show accountability and a willingness to understand your perspective, it indicates a growth mindset. On the other hand, dismissiveness, defensiveness, or gaslighting (attempting to make you feel like your concerns are invalid) are significant red flags themselves."

#16

55 People Who Escaped Toxic Relationships Recall The Red Flags That They Shouldn’t Have Ignored Me. I was the first red flag. I was a terrible person who took a wonderful woman and f*****g ruined her. Her personality was wonderful and driven. And I made her nearly codependent on me. And the cycle reversed back to me. I needed mental health and she was so dependent on me that I had no help for my needs.

I ruined her, which almost k*lled me. We divorced and are both much happier, healthier, and friendlier. She has regained most of what I ruined.

And i became humbled and less of a trash bag of a person.

SleepyTobi , Nathan Cowley Report

#17

55 People Who Escaped Toxic Relationships Recall The Red Flags That They Shouldn’t Have Ignored Disrespect and they weren't willing to discuss issues openly or listen to my feelings.

Elira_Ender_20 , Vera Arsic Report

#18

55 People Who Escaped Toxic Relationships Recall The Red Flags That They Shouldn’t Have Ignored Their use of alcohol to cope rather than addressing the actual problems in a healthy manner.

marieboston , cottonbro studio Report

Next, the expert says it's important to assess your own limits. "Some red flags may be personally intolerable for one person but manageable for another. If the issue crosses a non-negotiable boundary (like values around honesty or respect), it might be better to end the relationship early rather than investing emotional energy into trying to change your partner," Nia shared.

#19

55 People Who Escaped Toxic Relationships Recall The Red Flags That They Shouldn’t Have Ignored He was completely unable to stop his ex wife from triangulating herself into our relationship every opportunity she had under the guise of “best friend” and “an abundance of love”.

I’m talking like, trying to have a nice group dinner at the 2 month mark and she suddenly demands we talk about engagement rings and whether or not we’re aligned on having kids.

Lots of weird and invasive trespassing, repeated provocation and baiting behaviors, minimization, gaslighting, etc. He enabled it all by taking a passive backseat to it all and only gave placating words with no actions.

Of course, it got waaaaaay worse and eventually I understood there was a horrible codependent dynamic between the two of them and lots of crazy making behaviors that brought about the worst chapter of my whole adult life.

I made the mistake of reacting with grace and compassion, but I should have run at the 1st WTF moment. I needed to turn that compassion to myself first and foremost. Lesson learned.

fatchamy , Liza Summer Report

#20

55 People Who Escaped Toxic Relationships Recall The Red Flags That They Shouldn’t Have Ignored She lied. I could tell when she lied. I always had a fairly good b******t detector, and she was into me and thought that lying to others helped prove she was smart enough for me. For whatever reason, I thought it was kind of cute and free spirited. I thought she'd never lie to me.


At first she never lied to me. Id watch her lie to everyone else, and slowly tried to help her see that all it did was make her life more difficult. She was trying to change. We were working on it.


Then she never lied about important things to me. We were working on it, she wanted to get better. 


Then she betrayed me, and when confronted with a heads up that I knew what was going on - she lied about it each and every step of the way while I kept incrementally showing more proof of exactly what I knew happened.


So - when people show you who they are - believe them.

FlayR , Ketut Subiyanto Report

#21

55 People Who Escaped Toxic Relationships Recall The Red Flags That They Shouldn’t Have Ignored She was super sweet for the first 4-6 months, by then she had her hooks in me and her true narcissistic self began to emerge. Man if I had split right there, I would’ve saved myself sooooo much pain and misery.

ResponseNo6375 , Andrew Neel Report

But if you've been in a situation like this before, you can use your experience to help form healthier relationships in the future. "Getting out of a toxic relationship often offers valuable insights into which red flags to be vigilant about," Nia says.

"Here are strategies to increase awareness and avoid repeating unhealthy patterns: Reflect on past relationships. Identify specific behaviors in past partners that led to distress or toxicity," the therapist shared. "This could be lack of respect, emotional manipulation, or any other red flags that compromised your well-being. Many people who leave toxic relationships benefit from writing down and analyzing these red flags to stay mindful of them in future connections."
#22

55 People Who Escaped Toxic Relationships Recall The Red Flags That They Shouldn’t Have Ignored I was 17 and he was 35, i was so thrilled to be seen as “more mature for my age” which is something you should beware of if it comes from someone older than you who’s not your family, now that i think about it. he gaslit me into thinking i was in a relationship with him but that he wasn’t in a relationship with me. this was obviously just a way to have intercourse with other women (but a stupid teenager i didn’t even think he would do something like that). then he started asking me to watch me having intercourse with other men and occasionally take videos of that. that was my first “relationship” so i thought this was normal. had go through therapy and everything else.

lewllie , Katie Salerno Report

#23

55 People Who Escaped Toxic Relationships Recall The Red Flags That They Shouldn’t Have Ignored Getting calls and texts in the middle of the nite, demanding I come over.
Then stacking furniture to block the front door, to prevent me from leaving while I slept.

The sex was amazing, I think that’s why I ignored the early signs of insanity. But when she tried to spike my drink one nite, I called it quits.

It was honestly fun while it lasted, but I was on edge, thinking I might wake up with my throat cut or something.

redrumancoke , SHVETS production Report

#24

55 People Who Escaped Toxic Relationships Recall The Red Flags That They Shouldn’t Have Ignored He strangled me, quickly, out of the blue for smiling at my phone. I had been texting another female coworker, who he knew I considered a friend at the time. I wish I had ran then.

xfuckityfuck , Anete Lusina Report

And always remember to trust your gut. "Research shows that people are often aware of red flags early in a relationship but may dismiss or rationalize them. Studies on the 'halo effect' demonstrate that we sometimes overlook red flags due to attraction, which can impair judgment," Nia shared. "Practicing mindfulness can help you stay connected to your instincts and notice when something doesn’t feel right."
#25

55 People Who Escaped Toxic Relationships Recall The Red Flags That They Shouldn’t Have Ignored Telling me he loved me within two weeks of meeting me. Full love-bombing. He turned out to be a massive manipulator, who put me through hell. The 2.5 years I spent with him (1.5 of those wanting to leave) are the only I've ever regretted.

WaterFireCat , Jep Gambardella Report

#26

55 People Who Escaped Toxic Relationships Recall The Red Flags That They Shouldn’t Have Ignored "I'm not going to stop visiting with (the person I left to be with you) - I don't stop being friends with someone just because we've broken up!" Proceeded to gaslight my 'insecurities' and had excuses to see or talk to the ex nearly every day.

I was so naive.

okrelax , RDNE Stock project Report

#27

55 People Who Escaped Toxic Relationships Recall The Red Flags That They Shouldn’t Have Ignored First red flag was on our fourth date. We met up with some friends of mine and had a few drinks while we chatted. During this time, my car had gotten towed (I drove). I didn’t live more than a mile and change away, and on the walk home he completely tore into me verbally about what gross s**ts my friend and I both were for being sexually active before either of us were 18 (this was a very brief topic of conversation, I do not remember why). He berated me until we got back to my place and I, a young 20 something, had enough and burst into tears. He didn’t have a car at the time and I didn’t have enough money or the means to get my car back from the tow, so I also didn’t have enough for him to uber home.

So once I was in tears, it was like a switch flipped and he instantly went to comfort me like he wasn’t the reason I was so upset. It was the start of many years of emotional abuse and I wish I had ended things between us that night and saved so much psychological turmoil.

theninjanamedaly , Andrea Piacquadio Report

And when looking for a partner, take your time. "The early stages of dating are essential for observing red and green flags. Taking time to assess your partner without rushing into a commitment allows you to evaluate compatibility and recognize any concerning patterns," Nia shared. "According to Dr. John Gottman’s studies, couples who slowly build a foundation of trust and friendship are more likely to have successful relationships."
#28

55 People Who Escaped Toxic Relationships Recall The Red Flags That They Shouldn’t Have Ignored Mine was on our 2nd or 3rd date. She told me she washes her shoes every weekend. I said that sounded crazy. She stone faced and murmured, 'Don't ever call me crazy.' But she said it like she was a ventriloquist. He lips never moved.

PestCemetary , cottonbro studio Report

#29

55 People Who Escaped Toxic Relationships Recall The Red Flags That They Shouldn’t Have Ignored Aggressive or emphatic reactions to truly benign things. If you notice they can’t keep their cool for absolute non-problems, real problems will have them blowing their gaskets.

LegendaryUser , Liza Summer Report

#30

55 People Who Escaped Toxic Relationships Recall The Red Flags That They Shouldn’t Have Ignored She started flirting with me when she was still in a relationship.

Strict_Bookkeeper360 , Budgeron Bach Report

#31

I'm going to answer as the flag.... I lived with my parents much longer than I should have, I worked a dead end job and didn't attempt to improve it and began drinking, it was a massive wake up call when they left me. They don't know they turned my life around.

1useforaname Report

#32

I was always put on the back burner.
She never put me first, and always seemed to care more about other people's problems and feelings way more than mine.

Relevant-Soup-2152 Report

#33

If your significant other wants to limit your interactions with ANYONE OR ANYTHING, run. Please. Run away from that.

Your partner should want to experience life WITH you, which includes experiencing HOW you live and interact with everything. You have your own life, and it has to involve more than only one other person.

zinic53000 Report

#34

Her getting offended by completely innocuous stuff, and my having to constantly apologize for my wording because of it.

clarque_ Report

#35

Little white lies.

Witty_Names Report

#36

I wasn't "mature for my age."

He was just a predator.

annarae22 Report

#37

He got mad over something trivial because he was overwhelmed, and he punched the wall and, for lack of a better word, roared. 15 years later I was living in a DV shelter with our two sons.

Shytemagnet Report

#38

I met this person shortly after they broke up with somebody. I didn’t know at the time. 

After dating for a week or two, they told me they hooked up with their ex, but it was a mistake that would never happen again…. 

That was the first and last time I’ll ever hear that statement and give a second chance. .

-_-Orange Report

#39

Her breaking my stuff.

SupaMonroeGuy Report

#40

When i caught her coming out of a bedroom the morning after a party we attended on her turf, two weeks into the relationship. She was in there with a guy who was "that guy" early on in our relationship.

She managed to gaslight me into believing that nothing happened in there with him. Even got me to apologise to him for calling it out.

A few years later I found out she'd f**ked the guy that night. I was downstairs sleeping on the sofa.

renegade_xWo Report

#41

She told me she cheated on her ex by banging his friend on the couch right next to him while her bf at the time was passed out drunk.. and laughed about it after telling me.

ap1303 Report

#42

I went to take a shower, it took an hour, as "shower" for me is also code word for toilet, teeth and skincare. I went downstairs to make a sandwich, he told me to text him right when I came out the shower but my hands were wet and by the time I was downstairs they were dry. It was only 30 extra seconds. When I texted him he scolded at me for texting him downstairs, even though I told him that it doesn't make a difference. He then scolded me for taking an hour, which is normal for me. He said I probably was cheating as he saw in his p**n about girls saying they're gonna shower but actually "being in the shower with another dude". I was 13 and homeschooled. I shouldve left at that moment.

mingleeYesplease Report

#43

Whenever he got drunk enough he would get overly emotional. And it wasn’t an “I love you” type of emotional, it was a “I hate myself and am angry/sad at myself” that spiraled into those feeling being directed at his friends or me.

I should have left when it became a pattern for him to get that drunk each night I was with him. But it took him getting physical with me to actually get out. I should have left sooner.

Bear_Necessities1 Report

#44

Not apologising. Ever. I either had to accept she was right or “get over it”.

doitwithbrokenheart Report

#45

He was completely emotionally unavailable and grew distant over time.

Then he went toxic, and I kept excusing it with "he's just struggling! He's depressed!"

Small moments of love. Then it was a situationship, followed by me being taken advantage of and discarded.


Fast forward, he's a fearful avoidant. NEVER date those. They're inconsistent, and that's the worst of it all.

MurielAstaroth Report

#46

Was in a relationship with an obsessive and jealous person. The mood swings were a good giveaway, went from very happy to very sad...............very quickly!

shanewzR Report

#47

He beat his dog for getting into the trashcan.

kimberkenny Report

#48

He held me by the neck against the bar and screamed in my ear because I waved hello to a male coworker from across the restaurant 🫠.

not-bridgette Report

#49

Always having to smooth over their emotional outbursts to others. Whether they were drunk or sober, they did not care about the consequences, even if it meant I was friends with the other person. There was one time I purposefully pushed one of my exes friends’ buttons to see how he’d react and he acted like I was a horrible person with no manners. So not only infuriating but hypocritical. Also, small talk. They never went out of their way to do normal and expected social courtesies like introducing themselves to people close to me and being normal in doing so. I was always on edge they were going to say something bad or inappropriate. Out of all of the s****y things that occurred in that relationship, the points I make above are what still baffle me to this day about how a grown man could act that way and still traverse through society with a chip on his shoulder.

CurrentTemperature72 Report

#50

To be fair, we were both a mess. Neither one of us could break up with the other despite things being not great. So we rode that dumpster fire straight into the ground, to the detriment of both of our health. I'm just glad we each moved on to better things lol.

fromfrodotogollum Report

#51

Her family telling me to go find a quality woman.

Fresh-Manager7331 Report

#52

He was bragging about how he could manipulate his ex to do whatever he wanted. He’d pick fights with her and blame her for it until she would do things for him then he’d be nice again. I thought she was just dumb and/or a patsy, but he was so good at manipulation it was scary.

He used to pick a fight with me every Friday when I got home from work for the weekend. Then he’d feel justified in going out partying all weekend and being unfaithful while I was home in emotional ruin. Got to the point I would have panic attacks every Friday and loathe the weekend.

left4alive Report

#53

After I was diagnosed with testicular cancer, she got drunk with her best friend and planned a trip for the two of them (not me) over New Year's Eve. I told her how upset it made me, and she turned around and did the same thing again on Valentine's Day.

andiamnotlying Report

#54

At this time we were dating for a few weeks. He left me in his apartment to go delivered a package to his boss. Meanwhile his roomate ask me if I want mcdonalds and I said yes. I asked for a small hamburguer and fries for this guy since I knew he didnt like mcdonalds.

We had agree on making hot dogs so when he came back I looked at him feeling a bit bad while eating the hamburguer but he laughed. Anyway I had made him the hot dogs and we ate together. He said it was okay.

Then we were alone in his room he hug me but very tigh and start to hurt. He told me angry but calm that I should never do someting like that again. Not doing what I had promise. I said sorry but he keep hugging. And them he told me he would be really angry next time.

Now I understand that he would always get to passive agresive or violently with any thing I would do wrong.

happyponygirl Report

#55

Talking about their ex non stop... Run.

Numerous-Lecture4173 Report

