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Recently, I read a quote online that said, “You can never give up on family, no matter how tempting they make it.” I disagree with it because I think that it’s perfectly fine to cut off toxic relatives who unnecessarily complicate your life and well-being.

This guy was also stuck with an extremely toxic family as his brother and ex-wife announced their pregnancy and engagement. Much to his horror, his mom supported the couple, but he suspected that they had been cheating on him all along! Here’s how all the drama unfolded…

More info: Reddit

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Unfortunately, some people feel no shame in mercilessly betraying their family

Image credits: drobotdean / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster’s girlfriend lived with his family during their teen years, and they were married for a few years before getting divorced, as they wanted different things

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Image credits: gstockstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

As the poster moved abroad, he was on a video call with his mom when he saw that his ex had gotten “larger” and was sitting with his brother

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Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

He was stumped to learn that the two were engaged to be married and that they were also pregnant, just after his brother had gotten divorced because of his infidelity

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Image credits: anonymous

What horrified him further was that his mom was defending the couple, while he also suspected that they had an affair, even when he was married to his ex

In today’s heartbreaking story, the original poster (OP) laments how his family betrayed him. Back when he was 14, his 15-year-old girlfriend (Key) moved in with them because of her toxic parents. She was a part of their family, and they got married when he was 18, but got divorced when he was 24, as both wanted different things in life. However, she was still living with his family.

OP moved abroad for work, and one day during a video call with his mom, he saw Key and his older brother (Jay) sitting together. He commented that she had gotten “thick,” so he got a shocking revelation from her the next day. Apparently, Key was pregnant with Jay’s kid, and the two were engaged to be married. Our guy’s world came crumbling down as he tried to digest this news.

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What hurt him more was that his mom sided with the couple and even tried to justify it by saying that he had “moved on” from her. He stopped talking to his mother and even to his brother, as the man claimed they had just fallen in love. To add insult to injury, less than a year back, OP had gotten intimate with his ex, and he suspected that the two had been having an affair for a long time.

Moreover, Jay was also just getting a divorce from his wife because of infidelity, and he was struggling with custody issues in court. OP used to talk to Jay and Key every few weeks, yet nobody mentioned anything to him. The poor fellow just couldn’t fathom what to do about this messed-up situation, but the stress was pulling him down.

Image credits: korrawinj / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Netizens felt awful for the poster’s emotional turmoil. Experts warn that people who have been cheated on experience symptoms of anxiety, depression, and PTSD after discovering their partner’s infidelity. That’s why they have coined this as Post-Infidelity Stress Disorder (PISD). As if this wasn’t enough, he must have felt awful about the double betrayal by his mom.

Research also emphasizes that the effects of betrayal by loved ones can be far-reaching and long-lasting. Some of the most common impacts include emotional trauma, damaged self-esteem, and strained family dynamics, as betrayal creates a ripple effect throughout the whole family. It’s unbelievable how his mom thoughtlessly chose Key over her own son.

However, some netizens argued that the toxic couple deserved each other, and honestly, I must say I agree with them. Studies show that 40% of couples report infidelity. Moreover, someone is three times more likely to cheat if they have cheated in the past. Well, Jay and Key might end up cheating on each other, and she might come begging to the poster after that.

It seems like blocking the whole toxic lot might be the most healthy thing for OP. Experts also stress that “Setting boundaries is important for maintaining good mental health and reducing stress. It’s crucial to communicate your comfort levels to prevent others from violating your boundaries.” Do you think he should block everyone? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

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Netizens couldn’t handle how toxic his whole family was, and many suggested that he should just cut ties with the whole lot of them

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