Cunning Guy Orchestrates “Loyalty Test” For GF By Making Cousin Hit On Her, She Feels Disrespected

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Sabrina Carpenter’s song Manchild is so relatable because many of us ladies (and gentlemen) have come across such men before. After all, they do come a dime a dozen, and leave us shaking our heads in disbelief at all the immature shenanigans they pull off.

Look at this guy, for instance, who wanted to test his girlfriend’s “loyalty,” so he left her alone with his cousin to see how she would “handle herself.” Then he ranted about how she passed the test and declared her “wifey material,” despite her anger. Scroll down to uncover all the drama!

More info: Reddit

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It’s sad that some people get stuck with a partner who acts like a man-child and turns the relationship into a circus

Image credits: simonapilolla / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster’s boyfriend of a year invited her to hang out with his family and introduced his cousin, who was “extremely” friendly

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Image credits: drobotdean / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Her boyfriend also left her alone with him at one point, and she was so uncomfortable that she kept texting him, but there was no reply

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Image credits: anton_kor / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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When she went to look for her boyfriend, he was standing in the hallway and laughed at her confusion, claiming it was a loyalty test

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Image credits: Massive-Ad8552

He even declared that she had passed the test and that she was wife material, but the poster just stormed out in anger

To say that today’s story is annoying is an understatement, as the original poster (OP) reveals what her boyfriend of a year did. Things were pretty normal between them when he invited her over for a family hangout. When she went there, he introduced her to his cousin, and she had never met this guy before. Right from the beginning, he seemed “off,” if you know what I mean.

He was extra attentive towards the poster, but she brushed it off, thinking he was friendly. However, he soon started sitting next to her whenever he could, while her boyfriend was nowhere to be seen. Things slowly got creepy when she was alone with the cousin, and he started saying ridiculous things and getting too friendly with her.

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The poor woman was getting uncomfortable, so she frantically texted her boyfriend to ask where he was. As there was no reply from him, and his cousin refused to back off, she left to search for her boyfriend. Much to her surprise, he was just standing in the hallway, listening to everything, and literally laughed out loud when he saw her there.

Apparently, it was some sick loyalty test that he had conducted to see how she would “handle herself.” OP was beside herself, called out how insane it was, and stormed out of his house. He started texting her that she “passed” his ridiculous text. He also declared her “wifey material,” by the way. Obviously, she was pissed off, but then he accused her of overreacting.

Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Netizens pointed out that it starts with these tests and then spirals into extremely controlling behavior. However, to understand things from OP’s perspective, Bored Panda reached out to her for an interview. She told us that ever since the incident, things had been tense between them and that she was feeling unsettled.

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“He insisted that it wasn’t a big deal as he was just trying to understand my character, but for me, it crossed a line. I’m currently taking some space to really think about what I want moving forward. The hardest part was realizing that someone I trusted would even think to test me like that. It made me question not just the situation, but the foundation of the relationship itself,” she added.

OP also struggled with second-guessing herself, wondering if she was overreacting or if her feelings were actually valid. That’s why she posted on Reddit to get an outside perspective. The response was overwhelming, but in a way, it also comforted her. A lot of people pointed out things that she hadn’t fully processed yet, and it helped her trust her instincts more.

She noted, “One thing I’ve taken from this experience is that love should never feel like a test. If someone feels the need to put you in a situation to ‘prove’ your loyalty, then there’s already a lack of trust. I’ve realized that it’s important to pay attention to those moments because they usually point to deeper issues in the relationship.”

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“I think sometimes we ignore red flags because we want things to work, but this situation forced me to really confront that,” the poster summed up. Well, I guess some bad experiences can become great learning lessons, right? What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments below!

Netizens immediately declared that the man-child was nothing but a walking red flag

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