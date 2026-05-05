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“A Massive NO”: Frenzy Online After Furious Customers Leave Gordon Ramsay Restaurant After Spotting Bizarre Detail
A woman with dark hair and a headband talks, gesturing with white-tipped nails. Furious customers restaurant detail.
Food, Lifestyle

“A Massive NO”: Frenzy Online After Furious Customers Leave Gordon Ramsay Restaurant After Spotting Bizarre Detail

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marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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A woman has gone viral after complaining about her “beyond disgusting” experience at a Gordon Ramsay restaurant.

The celebrity chef has been awarded 17 Michelin stars throughout his career, but that hasn’t stopped customers from complaining about poor service.

Gizzelle Cade, a lifestyle and beauty influencer, had high hopes before dining at Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza in Bettersea, London.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Influencer Gizzelle Cade went viral after complaining about a dog relieving itself inside Gordon Ramsay's London pizza restaurant.
    • Gizzelle claimed management ignored hygiene issues and still charged full bill with 15% service charge.
    • The restaurant allows dogs only in outdoor areas, according to its website.

    Lifestyle influencer Gizzelle Cade shared her negative experience at a Gordon Ramsay pizza restaurant in London
    A woman in a black leather jacket and jeans shrugging, looking surprised, part of the Gordon Ramsay Restaurant frenzy online.

    Image credits: Gizzelle Cade

    However, a four-legged companion quickly turned her family outing into a nightmare.

    “Is this normal in London? Since when did dog-friendly mean no hygiene at a restaurant?” the furious customer captioned her post, which has amassed over 8 million views.

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    Her TikTok video shows a sausage dog under a nearby table. The dog is wearing a harness and standing on a training pad to prevent it from going to the toilet on the floor.

    Gordon Ramsay, in a chef's coat, presenting a pizza in his restaurant kitchen, possibly a Gordon Ramsay restaurant.

    Image credits: Gordon Ramsay

    While the pup does not relieve itself during the video, Gizzelle said that’s what happened later.

    The customer complained that dogs shouldn’t be allowed inside restaurants and said she had spoken to the manager about the issue, but they told her it was “fine.”

    “Not only did we notify management & leave but manager charged us full bill with 15% service charge…The two ladies with dogs continued to dine. Husband, baby, and myself left.”

    Her TikTok, which has amassed millions of views, showed a sausage dog under a table on a training padA woman complains about a Gordon Ramsay restaurant experience, citing a bizarre detail, sparking online frenzy.

    Image credits: Gizzelle Cade

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    In a follow-up video, Gazelle claimed she saw the dog urinating and defecating on the mat and that the manager didn’t do “anything about it.”

    She described her dining experience as “beyond disgusting” and urged people not to go to the restaurant.

    “This is unacceptable,” she continued in a separate video, still outraged by the incident. “It’s not acceptable in London. It’s not acceptable anywhere in the world. It’s robbery.”

    Customers leaving a Gordon Ramsay restaurant after spotting a bizarre detail: a dog on a pee pad inside. Furious reaction online.

    Image credits: Gizzelle Cade

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    @gizzellecade Is this normal in London? Since when did dog friendly mean no hygiene at a restaurant ?‼️ Not only did we notify management & leave but manager charged us full bill with 15% service charge… The two ladies with dogs continued to dine. Husband, baby, and myself left… @Gordon Ramsay @Gordon Ramsay Restaurants #gordonramsay#london#pizza#uklife#londonrestaurants♬ original sound – Gizzelle Cade

    She pointed out that Gordon is notoriously strict when it comes to kitchen hygiene, so it was surprising to her that he allowed dogs inside his pizza restaurant.

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    In the comments, most people sided with Gizzelle, with one user writing, “I refuse to believe Gordon is okay with this.”

    “Call the health inspector,” advised another, while a third said, “I’m totally in agreement, pets should stay home.”

    I’m a dog owner, actually an assistance dog handler too so my dog comes absolutely everywhere with me (not a pet) and this is still a massive NO,” read another comment.

    Gizzelle said she was still charged after complaining about the dog, which she claimed had relieved itself inside the restaurant
    A woman holds up a restaurant bill, hiding her face, next to a comment that says, Why would you pay the bill. furious customers.

    Image credits: Gizzelle Cade

    “If I ever smell sh*t while I’m eating, I’m not paying,” stated someone else.

    As Gizzelle’s videos made the rounds on social media, a customer at the establishment spoke to TMZ and denied that the dog had gone to the toilet inside.

    The customer claimed the dog was merely sitting on the mat and “never went to the toilet at all.”

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    A woman in a headscarf, holding a baby and a microphone, discussing the Gordon Ramsay restaurant detail and customer frenzy.

    Image credits: Gizzelle Cade

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    Additionally, the eyewitness said a manager moved Gizzelle and her family to another table at their request, “and that was that.”

    Gizzelle has since criticized the report as “fake news.”

    We never asked to move, we asked to leave‼️..and did,” she said on Tuesday (May 5), suggesting the eyewitness in the report was someone from Gordon’s team.

    According to Gordon Ramsay’s website, dogs are not allowed inside the pizza restaurant
    Gordon Ramsay in a white chef coat, arms crossed, standing before a panoramic city view, hinting at customer restaurant frenzy.

    Image credits: Gordon Ramsay

    According to the influencer, the woman who brought the dog to the restaurant laid down the mat and encouraged the pup to relieve itself on it. When Gizzelle complained, the woman allegedly began disrespecting her child.

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    “From my seat, where I said ‘Hey, what’s going on? This is unsanitary,’ she kept comparing her puppy to my newborn baby. She said repeatedly, ‘Your baby sh*ts and p*sses all the time wherever they want. What’s the difference?’”

    Slices of pizza on plates, with a small cup of sauce and drinks. A Gordon Ramsay restaurant with a bizarre detail.

    Image credits: Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza

    Gizzelle claimed no one at the restaurant apologized for the inconvenience or sanitized the area where the dog had gone to the toilet.

    “When you go to a Gordon Ramsay restaurant, at minimum, you expect basic customer care and basic hygiene. My feeling is none of that was there that night.”

    @gizzellecade Is this how London restaurants do dining??‼️@Gordon Ramsay your staff needs health inspector classes On what’s acceptable #london#londonrestaurant#gordonramsay#fyp#restaurant♬ original sound – Gizzelle Cade
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    The official website for Gordon Ramsay restaurants states that dogs of any size are allowed at the Bettersea establishment, but only in its outdoor area.

    Other restaurants, such as Gordon Ramsay Bar and Grill in Mayfair, welcome small or guide dogs inside.

    The Kitchen Nightmares star runs a total of 88 restaurants around the world and currently holds eight Michelin stars across them.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    fluffydreg avatar
    FluffyDreg
    FluffyDreg
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Considering another customer spoke up and said she was bs... Sounds like she's lying... Story already seemed fishy. She had her phone ready but didn't take atleast a photo of the dog relieving itself? No one else complained? Sounds like she saw a service dog, maybe in training. Management asked them to be on a mat just in case, and she flipped out.

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    jlmajorharris68 avatar
    Major Harris
    Major Harris
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    if it is a service dog. well trained, no problem!

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    fluffydreg avatar
    FluffyDreg
    FluffyDreg
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Considering another customer spoke up and said she was bs... Sounds like she's lying... Story already seemed fishy. She had her phone ready but didn't take atleast a photo of the dog relieving itself? No one else complained? Sounds like she saw a service dog, maybe in training. Management asked them to be on a mat just in case, and she flipped out.

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    0points
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    jlmajorharris68 avatar
    Major Harris
    Major Harris
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    if it is a service dog. well trained, no problem!

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