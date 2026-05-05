“A Massive NO”: Frenzy Online After Furious Customers Leave Gordon Ramsay Restaurant After Spotting Bizarre Detail

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A woman has gone viral after complaining about her “beyond disgusting” experience at a Gordon Ramsay restaurant.

The celebrity chef has been awarded 17 Michelin stars throughout his career, but that hasn’t stopped customers from complaining about poor service.

Gizzelle Cade, a lifestyle and beauty influencer, had high hopes before dining at Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza in Bettersea, London.

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Highlights Influencer Gizzelle Cade went viral after complaining about a dog relieving itself inside Gordon Ramsay's London pizza restaurant.

Gizzelle claimed management ignored hygiene issues and still charged full bill with 15% service charge.

The restaurant allows dogs only in outdoor areas, according to its website.

Lifestyle influencer Gizzelle Cade shared her negative experience at a Gordon Ramsay pizza restaurant in London



Image credits: Gizzelle Cade

However, a four-legged companion quickly turned her family outing into a nightmare.

“Is this normal in London? Since when did dog-friendly mean no hygiene at a restaurant?” the furious customer captioned her post, which has amassed over 8 million views.

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Her TikTok video shows a sausage dog under a nearby table. The dog is wearing a harness and standing on a training pad to prevent it from going to the toilet on the floor.

Image credits: Gordon Ramsay

While the pup does not relieve itself during the video, Gizzelle said that’s what happened later.

The customer complained that dogs shouldn’t be allowed inside restaurants and said she had spoken to the manager about the issue, but they told her it was “fine.”

“Not only did we notify management & leave but manager charged us full bill with 15% service charge…The two ladies with dogs continued to dine. Husband, baby, and myself left.”



Her TikTok, which has amassed millions of views, showed a sausage dog under a table on a training pad

Image credits: Gizzelle Cade

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In a follow-up video, Gazelle claimed she saw the dog urinating and defecating on the mat and that the manager didn’t do “anything about it.”

She described her dining experience as “beyond disgusting” and urged people not to go to the restaurant.

“This is unacceptable,” she continued in a separate video, still outraged by the incident. “It’s not acceptable in London. It’s not acceptable anywhere in the world. It’s robbery.”



Image credits: Gizzelle Cade

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She pointed out that Gordon is notoriously strict when it comes to kitchen hygiene, so it was surprising to her that he allowed dogs inside his pizza restaurant.

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In the comments, most people sided with Gizzelle, with one user writing, “I refuse to believe Gordon is okay with this.”

“Call the health inspector,” advised another, while a third said, “I’m totally in agreement, pets should stay home.”

“I’m a dog owner, actually an assistance dog handler too so my dog comes absolutely everywhere with me (not a pet) and this is still a massive NO,” read another comment.

Gizzelle said she was still charged after complaining about the dog, which she claimed had relieved itself inside the restaurant



Image credits: Gizzelle Cade

“If I ever smell sh*t while I’m eating, I’m not paying,” stated someone else.

As Gizzelle’s videos made the rounds on social media, a customer at the establishment spoke to TMZ and denied that the dog had gone to the toilet inside.

The customer claimed the dog was merely sitting on the mat and “never went to the toilet at all.”

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Image credits: Gizzelle Cade

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Additionally, the eyewitness said a manager moved Gizzelle and her family to another table at their request, “and that was that.”

Gizzelle has since criticized the report as “fake news.”

“We never asked to move, we asked to leave‼️..and did,” she said on Tuesday (May 5), suggesting the eyewitness in the report was someone from Gordon’s team.



According to Gordon Ramsay’s website, dogs are not allowed inside the pizza restaurant



Image credits: Gordon Ramsay

According to the influencer, the woman who brought the dog to the restaurant laid down the mat and encouraged the pup to relieve itself on it. When Gizzelle complained, the woman allegedly began disrespecting her child.

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“From my seat, where I said ‘Hey, what’s going on? This is unsanitary,’ she kept comparing her puppy to my newborn baby. She said repeatedly, ‘Your baby sh*ts and p*sses all the time wherever they want. What’s the difference?’”



Image credits: Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza

Gizzelle claimed no one at the restaurant apologized for the inconvenience or sanitized the area where the dog had gone to the toilet.

“When you go to a Gordon Ramsay restaurant, at minimum, you expect basic customer care and basic hygiene. My feeling is none of that was there that night.”

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The official website for Gordon Ramsay restaurants states that dogs of any size are allowed at the Bettersea establishment, but only in its outdoor area.

Other restaurants, such as Gordon Ramsay Bar and Grill in Mayfair, welcome small or guide dogs inside.

The Kitchen Nightmares star runs a total of 88 restaurants around the world and currently holds eight Michelin stars across them.