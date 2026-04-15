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Woman From ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ Reveals What Gordon Ramsay Is Really Like Behind The Scenes
Woman from Kitchen Nightmares smiling and wearing a red, white, and blue headscarf in a kitchen setting.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Woman From ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ Reveals What Gordon Ramsay Is Really Like Behind The Scenes

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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Gordon Ramsay has built a reputation for his creative insults and blunt approach when it comes to judging chefs and restaurant owners across his multiple TV shows.

For five years, he even hosted a cooking show titled The F Word.

The British celebrity chef has been awarded 17 Michelin stars across his restaurants, so he’s got a thing or two to teach anyone who wants to succeed in the industry.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Charita Jones, whose restaurant appeared in ‘Kitchen Nightmares,’ recalled her experience working with “nice” but “scary” Gordon Ramsay.
    • Jones ran Momma Cherri's Soul Food Shack, a restaurant in Brighton, England.
    • After being featured in the show, her restaurant became fully booked for six months in 20 minutes.

    A restaurant owner who appeared in Kitchen Nightmares has spilled details about filming with Gordon Ramsay
    Gordon Ramsay in a professional kitchen holding a wooden board with sliced steak, highlighting Kitchen Nightmares behind scenes.

    Image credits: gordongram

    However, not everyone is a fan of his use of profanity and strict personality. A woman whose restaurant was featured on Kitchen Nightmares recalled working with Ramsay and calling him out for the way he spoke to her workers.

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    In 2005, viewers got a behind-the-scenes look at Momma Cherri’s Soul Food Shack, a restaurant in Brighton, England.

    The owner, Charita Jones, recently told CasinoHawks that Channel Four contacted her, saying they were looking for restaurants that had been open for less than five years to partake in a new project with Ramsay.

    Woman from Kitchen Nightmares smiling, wearing an orange head wrap and gray shirt, revealing Gordon Ramsay behind the scenes.

    Image credits: mommacherri_official

    Alt text: Screenshot of a comment discussing Gordon Ramsay’s teaching approach and efforts behind the scenes on Kitchen Nightmares.

    Comment discussing being bluntly honest and mean as part of owning a restaurant from Kitchen Nightmares woman’s perspective.

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    A few weeks after she agreed to be featured on the show, she got a call informing her that Ramsay would arrive in 30 minutes.

    “No warning,” Jones recalled. “I literally just took my coat off, dropped everything down, and next thing I know there was a knock at the door.”

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    Before she knew it, the camera was rolling.

    Charita Jones was the owner of Momma Cheri’s Soul Food Shack in Brighton
    Woman from Kitchen Nightmares smiling at a table with traditional dishes, revealing Gordon Ramsay behind the scenes.

    Image credits: mommacherri_official

    Jones said the celebrity chef was “very nice,” but that she made it clear early on that she and all workers would be treated as Ramsay’s equals.

    “At the very beginning, when we were upstairs in the kitchen, and I think the first time he dropped the F-b*mb word to one of my chefs, I looked at him and I said, ‘Gordon, do you talk like that to your mama?’ And he said, ‘No, Mama.’

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    “I said, ‘There you go. I don’t expect to hear that language.'”

    Woman from Kitchen Nightmares in kitchen holding plates of food, revealing behind the scenes with Gordon Ramsay.

    Image credits: Kitchen Nightmares

    Screenshot of a woman from Kitchen Nightmares sharing her honest opinion about Gordon Ramsay behind the scenes.

    Comment from woman on Kitchen Nightmares, asking which episode it is while discussing Gordon Ramsay behind the scenes.

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    “I don’t mind it when it’s talking around someone’s actions, but swearing directly at someone I didn’t like. I then treated him like my little brother. We’re equal.”

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    The restaurateur added, “When it came to my waitresses and my staff, I wasn’t having it because my thing is, and I did say to Gordon, ‘I have so much respect for you. I expect the same.’ And that was it.”

    Jones admitted that the team was “scared of him at first” but eventually “every last one of them fell in love” with Ramsay.

    Jones made it clear to Ramsay that no swearing would be allowed in her kitchen
    Woman from Kitchen Nightmares wearing a red, white, and blue bandana, smiling and speaking in a kitchen setting.

    Image credits: Kitchen Nightmares

    After her episode aired, Jones’ answering machine immediately crashed, as “everyone in the UK was trying to make a booking,” she said.

    In just 20 minutes, Momma Cherri’s Soul Food Shack was fully booked for six months.

    “I had to turn a lot of people away, I think a minimum of 80 people for a couple of weeks.”

    Gordon Ramsay in a kitchen setting interacting with a woman from Kitchen Nightmares behind the scenes.

    Image credits: Kitchen Nightmares

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    Unfortunately, the restaurant closed in 2009 following the stock market crash.

    Jones now runs a YouTube Channel, Momma Cherri, where she shares her soul food recipes with over 200,000 subscribers.

    Kitchen Nightmares was first broadcast in the UK in 2004. In each episode, Ramsay visited a failing restaurant and acted as a troubleshooter to help improve it in just one week.

    “Every single thing you saw was real,” said Jones, adding that there were no retakesWoman from Kitchen Nightmares talking with Gordon Ramsay behind the scenes in a colorful apron inside a restaurant setting.

    Image credits: Kitchen Nightmares

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    Jones further revealed that there were no retakes in Kitchen Nightmares. The show exposed each restaurant’s true weaknesses and did not sugarcoat the struggles of their owners.

    “Every single thing you saw was real, even to the point when he sat us down when we realized that part of the problem we had was the finance side of it. That was the biggest problem,” the content creator said.

    “That conversation we had with Gordon was real and the emotions were real.”

    Woman from Kitchen Nightmares speaking about Gordon Ramsay, wearing a star-spangled headscarf in an indoor setting.

    Image credits: Kitchen Nightmares

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    The Hell’s Kitchen star recently gave fans a peek into his personal life in his Netflix docuseries, Being Gordon Ramsay.

    “I wanted to show the other side, the other half of me, and I don’t think that’s been done properly,” the father of six explained. “Not many people have seen me in my pajamas.”

    In the series, he discusses his family life and difficult relationship with his late father, Gordon James Sr., which he described as “torrid.”

    Jones has a YouTube channel with over 200,000 subscribers
    Gordon Ramsay in a kitchen with a woman from Kitchen Nightmares preparing food behind the scenes.

    Image credits: Kitchen Nightmares

    @connvan6Gordon Ramsay’s visit to Momma Cherri’s Soul Food Shack became one of the most wholesome moments in Kitchen Nightmares. He immediately loved Momma Cherri’s cooking and even finished every dish he tried, which was rare for the show. Ramsay helped her reorganize the kitchen, simplify the menu, and attract new customers. He also stood outside with her to hand out free samples to people walking by, which brought in a rush of interest and new business. The restaurant became so popular that Momma Cherri eventually expanded to a larger location, and Ramsay later returned to see the new “Big House” and praise the progress she had made. The larger restaurant eventually closed due to financial strain and over-expansion, but Momma Cherri continued to succeed in her own way. Today she runs a growing YouTube channel, hosts pop-ups, teaches cooking classes, and still shares the soulful food and warm personality that impressed Ramsay from the beginning. Follow @brain.nourishmentt for daily motivation and positivity – 🌌 (Source: Kitchen Nightmares – YT)♬ original sound – ✝️𝕱𝖆𝖎𝖙𝖍𝕴𝖓𝕵𝖆𝖍📖
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    The six-part documentary also follows the celebrity chef as he launches five culinary experiences at 22 Bishopsgate, one of London’s tallest buildings.

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    Ramsay continues to help, and shows some “tough love” to restaurant owners on TV. Last year, he launched Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service, which follows him as he transforms different establishments while covertly observing their operations.

    “He is just honest in a passionate and opinionated way,” one fan said of Gordon Ramsay
    Comment from woman from Kitchen Nightmares smiling and laughing, sharing behind the scenes thoughts about Gordon Ramsay.

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    Comment from a woman on Kitchen Nightmares praising Gordon Ramsay’s honesty in a social media reply.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    pyxisjar avatar
    Sarah
    Sarah
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    42 minutes ago (edited)

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    It’s well known Gordon R , behind the acting for camera, is a genuinely nice man. Apparently his London restaurants have very low turnover of staff. A lot is just bluff to make a Tv programme. I’ve watched most of his stuff.. he does genuinely seem to care abt business’ and seeing them succeed. He’s my fav judge kn Mastcherf Australia- he really invests his time and expertise in giving advice and I said he does seem to care . Here’s Gordon losing to his own mum!! https://youtu.be/20-WnF0XwHA?si=TrtNGF4s5EnBjeBI

    User avatar
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    pyxisjar avatar
    Sarah
    Sarah
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago (edited)

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    It’s well known Gordon R , behind the acting for camera, is a genuinely nice man. Apparently his London restaurants have very low turnover of staff. A lot is just bluff to make a Tv programme. I’ve watched most of his stuff.. he does genuinely seem to care abt business’ and seeing them succeed. He’s my fav judge kn Mastcherf Australia- he really invests his time and expertise in giving advice and I said he does seem to care . Here’s Gordon losing to his own mum!! https://youtu.be/20-WnF0XwHA?si=TrtNGF4s5EnBjeBI

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