Who Is Jennifer Love Hewitt? Jennifer Love Hewitt is an American actress and singer known for her appealing charm and versatile performances across film and television. Her roles often blend relatable vulnerability with strength. She first gained widespread recognition for her breakout role as Sarah Reeves in the popular Fox teen drama Party of Five. This success propelled her into a teen idol status, leading to prominent film opportunities.

Full Name Jennifer Love Hewitt Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $22 million Nationality American Ethnicity English, Scottish, German, Irish, French Education Lincoln High School Father Herbert Daniel Hewitt Mother Patricia Mae Hewitt Siblings Todd Daniel Hewitt Kids Autumn James Hallisay, Atticus James Hallisay, Aidan James Hallisay

Early Life and Education Born in Waco, Texas, Jennifer Love Hewitt moved to Los Angeles with her mother at age ten to pursue a career in entertainment. Her talent was evident early on, performing “The Greatest Love of All” at a livestock show when she was three. She attended Lincoln High School, where her early exposure to talent scouts ultimately paved the way for her significant acting roles. Before her move, she was also immersed in jazz, tap, and ballet lessons.

Notable Relationships Jennifer Love Hewitt married actor Brian Hallisay in November 2013, after they met as co-stars on The Client List. The couple had announced their engagement and her first pregnancy earlier that year. Hewitt shares three children with Hallisay: Autumn James Hallisay, Atticus James Hallisay, and Aidan James Hallisay. Prior to her marriage, she was engaged to Scottish actor Ross McCall and later dated Jamie Kennedy.

Career Highlights Jennifer Love Hewitt achieved early stardom with her role in the Fox series Party of Five, a teen drama that garnered critical acclaim and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Drama. This pivotal role launched her into the public eye. Her career expanded into film with the hit horror movie I Know What You Did Last Summer, solidifying her status as a scream queen and a popular actress. She later starred in the CBS drama Ghost Whisperer, which ran for five seasons. Hewitt has also released four studio albums, with her album BareNaked charting on the Billboard 200, and penned a New York Times Best Seller dating-advice book, The Day I Shot Cupid. She received a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in The Client List pilot film.