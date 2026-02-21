Who Is Sophie Turner? Sophie Belinda Turner is a British actress celebrated for her striking presence and ability to convey complex emotional depth. Her career blends blockbuster fantasy roles with nuanced dramatic performances. She broke into the public eye as Sansa Stark in the HBO series Game of Thrones, a role she began at age 13. Her character’s journey from a naive noblewoman to a powerful queen captivated global audiences.

Full Name Sophie Belinda Turner Gender Female Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $10 million Nationality British Ethnicity White Education Warwick Prep School, The King’s High School for Girls Father Andrew Turner Mother Sally Turner Siblings James Turner, William Turner Kids Willa Jonas, Delphine Jonas

Early Life and Education Family connections shaped Sophie Turner’s early life in Northampton, England, before her family moved to Chesterton, Warwickshire when she was two. Her mother, Sally, was a nursery school teacher, and her father, Andrew, managed an international pallet distribution company. She attended Warwick Prep School until age 11, then The King’s High School for Girls, developing her passion for acting as a member of the Playbox Theatre Company from age three.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Sophie Turner’s journey in the public eye, most notably her marriage to American singer Joe Jonas. They tied the knot in May 2019, following their engagement in October 2017, but divorced in 2024. Turner shares two daughters, Willa Jonas and Delphine Jonas, with her ex-husband, Joe Jonas, with whom she reached a temporary custody agreement in October 2023. As of early 2026, she has stated she is single and prioritizing her career and family.

Career Highlights Sophie Turner’s breakthrough piece, her role as Sansa Stark in the HBO fantasy drama Game of Thrones, earned her an Emmy Award nomination in 2019. She appeared in all eight seasons, gaining international recognition and critical acclaim. Beyond Westeros, Turner expanded into the superhero genre, portraying a young Jean Grey / Phoenix in the X-Men film series, including X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix. She also collaborates with luxury brands like Louis Vuitton, serving as a global ambassador. To date, Turner has collected multiple Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, cementing her status as a versatile British actress.