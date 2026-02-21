Who Is David Geffen? David Lawrence Geffen is an American entrepreneur, record executive, and film producer, known for his keen eye for talent and strategic business acumen. He forged an entertainment empire spanning music and film industries. His breakout moment arrived with the co-founding of Asylum Records in 1971, where he signed artists such as The Eagles and Joni Mitchell. The label quickly became a cornerstone of the burgeoning Southern California folk-rock sound.

Full Name David Lawrence Geffen Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (174 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $15 billion Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Education New Utrecht High School, University of Texas at Austin, Brooklyn College, Santa Monica College Father Abraham Geffen Mother Batya Volovskaya Siblings Mitchell Geffen, Barbara Geffen

Early Life and Education David Geffen was born in Borough Park, Brooklyn, New York, to Jewish immigrant parents Abraham Geffen and Batya Volovskaya, who ran a corset shop. This entrepreneurial home environment shaped his early drive. He graduated from New Utrecht High School in 1960 and briefly attended the University of Texas at Austin and Brooklyn College before dropping out. Geffen also studied at Santa Monica College, ultimately leaving to pursue a career in entertainment.

Notable Relationships Over the years, David Geffen has been linked to several notable figures, including a high-profile romance with singer Cher in the 1970s. He publicly came out as gay in 1992. Geffen married Donovan Michaels in 2023, though they separated in 2025. He has no publicly known children.

Career Highlights David Geffen’s career took off when he co-founded Asylum Records in 1971, signing artists such as The Eagles, Jackson Browne, and Joni Mitchell, leading to numerous hit albums. He later launched Geffen Records in 1980, which became home to acts like Nirvana and Guns N’ Roses. Expanding beyond music, Geffen co-founded DreamWorks SKG in 1994 with Steven Spielberg and Jeffrey Katzenberg, a major force in film and television. His Geffen Film Company also produced films such as Risky Business and Beetlejuice. His influence extends to philanthropy, with significant donations to medical research and the arts, reflected in institutions like the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010.