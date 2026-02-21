New York City, New York, US

Who Is Jordan Peele? Jordan Haworth Peele is an American filmmaker and comedian, celebrated for his incisive social commentary and unique horror films. His distinctive style masterfully blends sharp satire with psychological thrillers, captivating audiences globally. His breakthrough arrived with Get Out, a directorial debut that garnered widespread critical acclaim and reshaped the modern horror genre. The film’s immense success firmly established his voice as a visionary storyteller.

Full Name Jordan Haworth Peele Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $50 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Sarah Lawrence College, The Calhoun School Father Hayward Peele Jr. Mother Lucinda Williams Kids Beaumont Gino Peele

Early Life and Education Born in New York City, Jordan Peele was raised by his mother, Lucinda Williams, on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, developing an early fascination with movies and performance. He attended The Calhoun School and later Sarah Lawrence College, initially studying puppetry before shifting focus to improvisational comedy, which laid the groundwork for his distinctive career.

Notable Relationships Jordan Peele is married to comedian and actress Chelsea Peretti, whom he began dating in 2012 after meeting on the internet. They eloped in 2016, marking a quiet start to their union. The couple shares one son, Beaumont Gino Peele, born in 2017, and maintains a largely private family life away from the intense public eye.

Career Highlights Jordan Peele redefined modern horror with his directorial debut, Get Out, a psychological thriller that earned him an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. The film achieved significant box office success, grossing over $255 million worldwide. Beyond his solo film triumphs, Peele co-created and starred in the highly acclaimed Comedy Central sketch series Key & Peele. The show garnered two Primetime Emmy Awards and a Peabody Award for its sharp social satire. He further cemented his filmmaking prowess by writing, directing, and producing Us and Nope, continuing to explore themes of identity and societal issues within the horror genre.