Who Is Anthony Daniels? Anthony Daniels is an English actor and mime artist, universally recognized for his unique contribution to science fiction cinema. His commanding voice and precise physical acting have shaped an iconic character. He famously rose to public attention portraying C-3PO in Star Wars (1977), enduring the challenging gold suit to bring warmth and wit to the protocol droid. Daniels is the only actor to appear in all of the main Star Wars films.

Full Name Anthony Daniels Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $8 million Nationality English Ethnicity English Education Rose Bruford College

Early Life and Education Born in Salisbury, Wiltshire, Anthony Daniels grew up as the son of a plastics company executive. He showed an early interest in acting after attending the theatre with his parents. Although initially pursuing law at university, Daniels later enrolled in Rose Bruford College, where he honed his skills in acting, mime, and radio drama, ultimately winning a BBC Radio Award upon graduation.

Notable Relationships Anthony Daniels is married to Christine Savage, a relationship he has maintained since their wedding in 2014. Their partnership remains a private but confirmed aspect of his life. Daniels has no children, and his public life has largely focused on his extensive career rather than detailed personal affairs.

Career Highlights Anthony Daniels became globally synonymous with C-3PO, performing as the protocol droid in all eleven theatrical Star Wars films from the original 1977 release to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. This unprecedented tenure cemented his place in cinematic history. Beyond the suit, Daniels expanded his contributions as a writer and producer, penning the comic book The Protocol Offensive for Dark Horse and authoring his memoir, I Am C-3PO: The Inside Story. He also voiced Legolas in the 1978 animated The Lord of the Rings. His dedication and iconic portrayal have earned him enduring recognition, making Daniels a beloved figure and an integral part of the sprawling Star Wars universe.