Who Is Zoë Kravitz? Zoë Isabella Kravitz is an American actress, singer, and director, recognized for her distinct, versatile style and compelling screen presence. She consistently chooses roles that explore complex female characters. Her breakout arrived with the HBO drama Big Little Lies, where her performance as Bonnie Carlson garnered critical praise and audience attention. Kravitz’s unique fashion choices often make headlines.

Full Name Zoë Isabella Kravitz Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) Relationship Status Currently linked to Harry Styles Net Worth $25 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American and Ashkenazi Jewish Education Miami Country Day School, Rudolf Steiner School Father Lenny Kravitz Mother Lisa Bonet Siblings Lola Iolani Momoa, Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa

Early Life and Education Born in Venice, Los Angeles, Zoë Kravitz is the only child of musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet. Her early years were split between her mother in Topanga Canyon and her father in Miami. She attended Miami Country Day School before graduating from Rudolf Steiner School in Manhattan. Kravitz briefly studied acting at the State University of New York at Purchase, but left to pursue her career.

Notable Relationships Zoë Kravitz is currently linked to singer Harry Styles, with whom she was seen in Rome in August 2025. She was previously engaged to Channing Tatum, a relationship that ended in October 2024. Earlier, Kravitz was married to actor Karl Glusman from 2019 to 2021, and they later divorced. She has no children.

Career Highlights Zoë Kravitz has forged a dynamic career with memorable roles in film and television. She captivated audiences as Catwoman in The Batman and earned acclaim for her performance in the HBO series Big Little Lies. Her work has contributed to projects grossing hundreds of millions internationally. Beyond acting, Kravitz has made a mark in music as the frontwoman of the band Lolawolf, which released several albums and toured. She also made her directorial debut with the psychological thriller Blink Twice. She was named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in 2022.