Jenna Dewan Still Fighting For Millions From Channing Tatum About Six Years After Separation

ADVERTISEMENT

More than six years after their split, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are still embroiled in a complex legal dispute over finances in the aftermath of their separation.

The main point of contention is over the profits from Channing’s successful “Magic Mike” franchise, court documents revealed.

Jenna, who shares 10-year-old daughter Everly with the Step Up actor, is currently arguing for her right to partake in the success of ‘Magic Mike’ because the original film and its first sequel were released while they were married.

Jenna Dewan is currently pregnant with her third child, who will be her second with fiancé Steve Kazee

Share icon

Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

“During the parties’ marriage, Channing, an actor and producer, got his big break with the motion picture ‘Magic Mike,'” said court documents filed on April 10 and obtained by NBC News. “Which, along with the underlying intellectual property, was developed and co-financed by Channing during marriage with community effort and marital funds.”

Channing’s lawyers fired back at Jenna’s court filings and called it her “last ditch effort” to delay their divorce. But Jenna’s side claimed it’s her final attempt at a “fair resolution.”

“Jenna is just looking for a fair resolution of community assets of the marriage, under California State Law,” a representative for the actress told People. “Jenna wants to reach a final determination and close this chapter on her life as soon as possible.”

About six years after their separation, Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum are still locked in a legal dispute over finances

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Karwai Tang/WireImage

The 21 Jump Street actor and Jenna tied the knot in 2009, about a decade before she filed for divorce in 2018.

Now 43-year-old Jenna is also a mother to son Callum Michael Rebel, whom she shares with her current fiancé, Steve Kazee. Jenna is also pregnant at the moment with their second child.

Meanwhile, Channing got engaged to Zoë Kravitz last year, about two years after going Instagram-official with their relationship in 2021.

Jenna Dewan argued for her right over the profits from the actor’s successful “Magic Mike” franchise

Share icon

Image credits: IMDB/Claudette Barius/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc

Six years after Channing and Jenna’s separation, their divorce still remains unfinalised.

“Jenna is trying to prove that all of the Magic Mike intellectual property was developed during their marriage,” Kara Chrobak, a shareholder at national law firm Buchalter who is not working with either of them, explained to People.

She “will want to show, through witnesses and testimony, that the various spinoff projects were in the works or at least contemplated by Channing during their marriage and before they separated,” Kara added.

Kara also explained what Channing’s defence side is doing to protect the money at stake.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Channing is trying to prove that the relevant Magic Mike earnings and intellectual property were acquired after the parties separated and therefore his separate property,” she said. “To prove this, he will need to demonstrate, through witness testimony and exhibits, when the relevant intellectual property was developed and when the income was earned. The timing of this information will be critical to his case.”

People online had mixed opinions about Jenna Dewan fighting for her right over the ‘Magic Mike’ profits

ADVERTISEMENT