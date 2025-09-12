People Ruthlessly Call Out Channing Tatum, 45, Over Age Gap With His Girlfriend, 26, Amid Debut
Channing Tatum and his 26-year-old girlfriend, Inka Williams, made their red carpet debut, with the actor bringing his daughter, Everly, to turn the occasion into a family outing.
The 45-year-old attended the premiere of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle on Tuesday (September 9) wearing an unbuttoned navy blue suit over a white T-shirt.
The Magic Mike star posed alongside 12-year-old Everly, who donned a strapless lavender dress, and his girlfriend, who opted for a strapless glittering black gown.
Channing and Inka, a model, were first romantically linked in February after being spotted arm-in-arm at a pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles, just months after the actor’s split from former fiancée Zoë Kravitz in October 2024.
Soon after the party, the couple was photographed getting cozy during a date night with their friends at Los Angeles’ Chez Jay restaurant.
An insider told People at the time that the 21 Jump Street actor was “doing well” with the Australian model, who “makes him happy.” The pair reportedly met through friends.
Additionally, the insider said that Channing and Zoë, who were together for three years, “ended things on OK terms.” The Batman actress is now reportedly dating singer Harry Styles.
The source noted that Inka and Channing’s nearly 20-year age gap didn’t appear to be an issue.
“She has her own life,” they said of Inka. “She’s young, but seems older.”
However, netizens had a lot to say about Inka and Channing’s age gap.
“Oh no, not Channing Tatum! Another middle-aged man dating a woman in her 20’s….” a Facebook user wrote.
“What could you have in common with someone so much younger? Just ridiculous to me,” said someone else.
“The gf, at 26, is young enough to be his daughter!” a separate user chimed in.
Others showed support for the couple, saying, “Age of 26 is legal” and that they “look cute together.”
Born in Melbourne but raised in Bali, Inka is a runway model who also has her own clothing brand called She is I.
In 2019, Inka said the brand allowed her to continue her “mother’s legacy in design and revive her beautiful creations from the 90s.” The IMG model’s mother reportedly sewed clothes for her when she was a child.
“Happy life to the handsomest, kindest, funniest, stoopidest most gorgeous human ever !!!” she captioned the post, which included a shirtless picture of the actor planting a kiss on her cheek.
“Merci for making life beautiful and fun.”
Earlier this month,, the Blink Twice star wished the Australian model the “happiest” of birthdays as she turned 26 years old.
“Happiest day of birth to my RIDER! Love you so,” he wrote in pink letters over a video of the couple riding on a dirt bike together. Inka sat on the back of the bike, with one arm wrapped around her boyfriend’s shoulder and the other holding the camera.
In another post, Channing showed Inka floating on a bright colored inflatable as Sade’s Kiss of Life played over the video.
The father recently recalled his contentious divorce from the actress, which finalized in 2019, according to TMZ, and how he misses having his daughter by his side when she’s with Jenna.
He added, “Jenna and I are good now, but it was a painful break to have that fall apart, especially being so young.”
In addition to Zoë and Jenna, The Vow actor was previously in a relationship with singer Jessie J from 2018 to 2020.
Channing voices Keizo in the English dub for Demon Slayer, a Japanese animated film released in the United States on Friday (September 12).
At the premiere, Everly praised the animated film, telling Entertainment Tonight, “I think it’s beautifully made and it has an incredible storyline. And I love anime in general.”
Channing also stars in Roofman, a biopic of the fugitive Jeffrey Manchester, known for stealing from McDonald’s by entering their premises via the roof. The comedy-drama is scheduled to be released on October 10.
Next year, Marvel fans will see the 45-year-old as Remy LeBeau / Gambit in Avengers: Doomsday.
Cher’s partner is 49 years younger than her, Stephen Fry’s partner is 30 years younger than him and yet I don’t see any comments about them.
