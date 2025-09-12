Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
People Ruthlessly Call Out Channing Tatum, 45, Over Age Gap With His Girlfriend, 26, Amid Debut
Channing Tatum posing with four women at a premiere event stirring discussion about age gap with girlfriend.
Celebrities, Entertainment

People Ruthlessly Call Out Channing Tatum, 45, Over Age Gap With His Girlfriend, 26, Amid Debut

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
Channing Tatum and his 26-year-old girlfriend, Inka Williams, made their red carpet debut, with the actor bringing his daughter, Everly, to turn the occasion into a family outing.

The 45-year-old attended the premiere of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle on Tuesday (September 9) wearing an unbuttoned navy blue suit over a white T-shirt.

Highlights
  • Channing Tatum, 45, and model girlfriend Inka Williams, 26, made their red carpet debut together with Tatum's daughter Everly.
  • The couple was first linked in February shortly after Tatum's split from Zoë Kravitz.
  • Inka Williams is an Australian model and owns the clothing brand She is I.

The Magic Mike star posed alongside 12-year-old Everly, who donned a strapless lavender dress, and his girlfriend, who opted for a strapless glittering black gown.

    Channing Tatum, 45, and model girlfriend Inka Williams, 26, have made their red carpet debut

    Channing Tatum posing on red carpet with four women, highlighting age gap with his girlfriend amid debut event.

    Image credits: Rex Features

    Image credits: Rex Features

    Channing and Inka, a model, were first romantically linked in February after being spotted arm-in-arm at a pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles, just months after the actor’s split from former fiancée Zoë Kravitz in October 2024.

    Soon after the party, the couple was photographed getting cozy during a date night with their friends at Los Angeles’ Chez Jay restaurant.

    Channing Tatum, 45, with girlfriend, 26, amid age gap criticism and debut in Demon Slayer English dub cast.

    Image credits: channingtatum/Instagram

    An insider told People at the time that the 21 Jump Street actor was “doing well” with the Australian model, who “makes him happy.” The pair reportedly met through friends.

    Additionally, the insider said that Channing and Zoë, who were together for three years, “ended things on OK terms.” The Batman actress is now reportedly dating singer Harry Styles.

    Inka and Channing were first linked in February after being spotted at a pre-Oscars party

    Close-up of a woman with brown hair and dark lipstick, highlighting the age gap controversy involving Channing Tatum.

    Image credits: Splash News

    Image credits: Splash News

    Channing Tatum and girlfriend walking outdoors amid age gap controversy during public debut with casual outfits.

    Image credits: The Image Direct

    Image credits: The Image Direct

    The source noted that Inka and Channing’s nearly 20-year age gap didn’t appear to be an issue.

    “She has her own life,” they said of Inka. “She’s young, but seems older.”

    However, netizens had a lot to say about Inka and Channing’s age gap.

    “Oh no, not Channing Tatum! Another middle-aged man dating a woman in her 20’s….” a Facebook user wrote.

    “What could you have in common with someone so much younger? Just ridiculous to me,” said someone else.

    Inka is an Australian model and the owner of the clothing brand She is I

    @usweeklyWho is Inka Williams? Here are some things to know about the model dating Channing Tatum and her fashion career. 💫 Tap the link in bio for more!♬ original sound – Us Weekly

    “The gf, at 26, is young enough to be his daughter!” a separate user chimed in.

    Others showed support for the couple, saying, “Age of 26 is legal” and that they “look cute together.”

    Born in Melbourne but raised in Bali, Inka is a runway model who also has her own clothing brand called She is I.

    In 2019, Inka said the brand allowed her to continue her “mother’s legacy in design and revive her beautiful creations from the 90s.” The IMG model’s mother reportedly sewed clothes for her when she was a child.

    Channing Tatum and girlfriend posing on red carpet, highlighting age gap amid debut event controversy.

    Image credits: Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic

    Image credits: Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic

    Comment by Virginia Gaitan criticizing Channing Tatum's age gap with his girlfriend amid public debut discussion.

    Comment by Virginia Gaitan criticizing Channing Tatum's age gap with his girlfriend amid public debut discussion.
    Channing and Inka went Instagram official in April, when the 26-year-old wished her boyfriend a happy birthday with a sweet collage of photos from their relationship.

    “Happy life to the handsomest, kindest, funniest, stoopidest most gorgeous human ever !!!” she captioned the post, which included a shirtless picture of the actor planting a kiss on her cheek.

    “Merci for making life beautiful and fun.”

    Channing was also joined by his 12-year-old daughter Everly, whom she shares with Jenna Dewan

    Channing Tatum, 45, and his 26-year-old girlfriend smiling at each other at a public event amid age gap discussions.

    Image credits: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    Image credits: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    Alt text: Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the age gap controversy involving Channing Tatum and his girlfriend.

    Alt text: Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the age gap controversy involving Channing Tatum and his girlfriend.
    In July, the couple was pictured together on a romantic vacation in Venice, Italy.

    Earlier this month,, the Blink Twice star wished the Australian model the “happiest” of birthdays as she turned 26 years old.

    “Happiest day of birth to my RIDER! Love you so,” he wrote in pink letters over a video of the couple riding on a dirt bike together. Inka sat on the back of the bike, with one arm wrapped around her boyfriend’s shoulder and the other holding the camera.

    In another post, Channing showed Inka floating on a bright colored inflatable as Sade’s Kiss of Life played over the video. 

    Channing Tatum, 45, posing with girlfriend, 26, highlighting age gap amid public reaction and debut event.

    Image credits: Channing Tatum/Facebook

    Image credits: Channing Tatum/Facebook

    Comment expressing disappointment about Channing Tatum and the age gap with his girlfriend amid debut controversy.

    Comment expressing disappointment about Channing Tatum and the age gap with his girlfriend amid debut controversy.
    Channing was previously married for ten years to his Step Up co-star Jenna Dewan, with whom he welcomed Everly.

    The father recently recalled his contentious divorce from the actress, which finalized in 2019, according to TMZ, and how he misses having his daughter by his side when she’s with Jenna.

    Everly congratulated her father for dubbing the “beautifully made” Japanese film

    Young woman wearing headphones sitting inside a vehicle, unrelated to Channing Tatum age gap controversies.

    Image credits: Channing Tatum/Facebook

    Image credits: Channing Tatum/Facebook

    @mtvuk♬ original sound – XENITH

    Comment criticizing Channing Tatum’s age gap with his 26-year-old girlfriend, calling it creepy and gross.


    Comment criticizing Channing Tatum's age gap with his 26-year-old girlfriend, calling it creepy and gross.
    “It’s in the past. But it’s really tough not to have your daughter half the time,” he told Variety, adding that he wishes he “Could just have [Everly] all the time.” 

    He added, “Jenna and I are good now, but it was a painful break to have that fall apart, especially being so young.”

    In addition to Zoë and Jenna, The Vow actor was previously in a relationship with singer Jessie J from 2018 to 2020.

    Channing Tatum shirtless on beach at sunset with young girl, highlighting age gap discussed by people online.

    Image credits: Channing Tatum/Facebook

    Image credits: Channing Tatum/Facebook

    Channing voices Keizo in the English dub for Demon Slayer, a Japanese animated film released in the United States on Friday (September 12).

    At the premiere, Everly praised the animated film, telling Entertainment Tonight, “I think it’s beautifully made and it has an incredible storyline. And I love anime in general.”

    Channing shared that he misses Everly when she’s with her mother, saying, “It’s really tough not to have your daughter all the time”

    Channing Tatum, 45, posing with a young girl in a green Irish dance costume holding a 2024 trophy outdoors.

    Image credits: Channing Tatum/Facebook

    Image credits: Channing Tatum/Facebook

    @fabtv.com Channing Tatum daughter Everly Tatum attend the Los Angeles English Dub Premiere of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle” in Hollywoood. @Channing Tatum @Demon Slayer @crunchyroll #fabtv#channingtatum#crunchyroll♬ original sound – FabTV


    Channing also stars in Roofman, a biopic of the fugitive Jeffrey Manchester, known for stealing from McDonald’s by entering their premises via the roof. The comedy-drama is scheduled to be released on October 10.

    Next year, Marvel fans will see the 45-year-old as Remy LeBeau / Gambit in Avengers: Doomsday.

    Commenters shared their thoughts on Channing’s 19-year age gap with Inka

    Comment expressing confusion over Channing Tatum's girlfriend and daughter, highlighting age gap criticism amid debut.

    Comment expressing confusion over Channing Tatum's girlfriend and daughter, highlighting age gap criticism amid debut.

    Comment by Dez RD discussing older celeb men with younger girlfriends and second or third wives amid Channing Tatum age gap debate.

    Comment by Dez RD discussing older celeb men with younger girlfriends and second or third wives amid Channing Tatum age gap debate.

    Comment by Sandy Martin saying I thought she was his daughter with a surprised emoji in a social media post.

    Comment by Sandy Martin saying I thought she was his daughter with a surprised emoji in a social media post.

    Comment by Tamre Flynn criticizing Channing Tatum's 19-year age gap with his girlfriend, calling it yuck.

    Comment by Tamre Flynn criticizing Channing Tatum's 19-year age gap with his girlfriend, calling it yuck.

    Comment by Ivey Pauline saying "So he’s gross, great." with a disappointed emoji in a blue message box.

    Comment by Ivey Pauline saying "So he's gross, great." with a disappointed emoji in a blue message box.

    Comment from Donna Hardaway questioning age gap, referencing Channing Tatum, 45, and his 26-year-old girlfriend amid media debut.

    Comment from Donna Hardaway questioning age gap, referencing Channing Tatum, 45, and his 26-year-old girlfriend amid media debut.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing the age gap between Channing Tatum, 45, and his 26-year-old girlfriend.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing the age gap between Channing Tatum, 45, and his 26-year-old girlfriend.

    Comment by Katie Holovics criticizing Channing Tatum over age gap with his 26-year-old girlfriend amid debut.

    Comment by Katie Holovics criticizing Channing Tatum over age gap with his 26-year-old girlfriend amid debut.

    Comment about rapid relationships and love, reflecting public reaction to Channing Tatum's age gap with girlfriend.

    Comment about rapid relationships and love, reflecting public reaction to Channing Tatum's age gap with girlfriend.

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning Channing Tatum's relationship amid age gap controversy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning Channing Tatum's relationship amid age gap controversy.

    Comment on social media about Channing Tatum’s age gap with his 26-year-old girlfriend, questioning their appearance difference.

    Comment on social media about Channing Tatum's age gap with his 26-year-old girlfriend, questioning their appearance difference.

    Screenshot of a social media comment calling out Channing Tatum over age gap with his 26-year-old girlfriend.

    Screenshot of a social media comment calling out Channing Tatum over age gap with his 26-year-old girlfriend.

    Comment by Holly Brumberg criticizing Channing Tatum over his age gap with his 26-year-old girlfriend amid debut.

    Comment by Holly Brumberg criticizing Channing Tatum over his age gap with his 26-year-old girlfriend amid debut.

    Comment by Sue Sage criticizing Channing Tatum's age gap with his 26-year-old girlfriend amid public debut.

    Comment by Sue Sage criticizing Channing Tatum's age gap with his 26-year-old girlfriend amid public debut.

    Comment highlighting age gap between Channing Tatum, 45, and his 26-year-old girlfriend amid debut discussion.

    Comment highlighting age gap between Channing Tatum, 45, and his 26-year-old girlfriend amid debut discussion.

    Alt text: Social media comment discussing Channing Tatum's age gap with his younger girlfriend amid public criticism.

    Alt text: Social media comment discussing Channing Tatum's age gap with his younger girlfriend amid public criticism.

    Comment from Taegan Walker criticizing Channing Tatum’s appeal amid age gap debate with girlfriend.

    Comment from Taegan Walker criticizing Channing Tatum's appeal amid age gap debate with girlfriend.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to the age gap between Channing Tatum, 45, and his 26-year-old girlfriend.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to the age gap between Channing Tatum, 45, and his 26-year-old girlfriend.

