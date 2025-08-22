Jessica Alba Stuns With Bikini Body As Ex-Husband Is Spotted Holding Hands With Much Younger Model

ADVERTISEMENT

Jessica Alba, the actress and entrepreneur best known for Fantastic Four and Honey, has entered what some fans are calling her “revenge era.”

This week, the 44-year-old mother of three posted a carousel of personal moments to Instagram, including a striking bikini photo where she’s seen waist-deep in a pool, wearing a black string two-piece and a white sunhat, forming a heart with her hands.

Highlights Jessica Alba stuns in bikini post-divorce as ex Cash Warren steps out with 25-year-old model.

The former couple agreed to date other people during their separation, but keep the new partners away from their children.

Unlike many celebrity couples, Warren and Alba have navigated their split with grace and respect for each other.

The photo marks the first time she’s shown this much skin since her split from Cash Warren, her former husband of nearly 17 years, who recently made waves of his own after being photographed holding hands with a model 21 years his junior.

Image credits: BACKGRID

The 46-year-old film producer was seen in Beverly Hills holding hands with model Hana Sun Doerr. The two were spotted outside the upscale E Baldi restaurant last Tuesday (August 19).

It marked their second public date in two weeks.

Image credits: Getty / Tommaso Boddi

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren met in 2004 on the set of Fantastic Four. At the time, Warren was working as a production assistant. Their romance moved fast, tying the knot in 2008 and went on to welcome three children: Honor, Haven, and Hayes.

Image credits: Instagram / jessicaalba

But behind the picture-perfect family, things began to fracture. According to insiders, Alba and Warren had grown apart in recent years, even as they co-managed life under the same roof.

The tipping point came in late December 2024, when the two quietly separated.

Image credits: Instagram / hanasundoerr

By all accounts, the separation was amicable, with the actress framing it as a mutual and respectful decision.

“I’ve been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years, both as an individual and in partnership with Cash,” she wrote on social media.

“It’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.”

In February, she filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. The split was a smooth affair, and they agreed to joint custody of their children.

Warren and Alba separated amicable, setting rules for each other when it comes to dating to protect their children

Image credits: Instagram / jessicaalba

While many high-profile divorces are marked by bitter public feuds, custody battles, or salacious accusations, Alba and Warren seem determined to take a different path.

According to a source close to the former couple, the two had “open and honest conversations” about their expectations early on in the separation process, particularly when it comes to dating, an often rocky subject when children are involved.

Image credits: Instagram / jessicaalba

“Jessica and Cash had conversations about dating other people while going through their separation and agreed they were both fine with it,” the insider said.

Rather than blindsiding each other with sudden new relationships, they reportedly agreed to communicate transparently about their dating lives and keep any new flings firmly separated from their kids.

Image credits: Instagram / jessicaalba

“Neither of them wants anything serious, so it’s working right now,” the source added.

While Warren enjoys nights out with Hana Sun Doerr, Alba has been quietly linked to 32-year-old Top Gun: Maverick actor Danny Ramirez.

The former couple has navigated their split with grace, each wishing the other well in their new chapter

Image credits: Instagram / dannyramirez

Warren himself addressed Alba’s budding relationship with Ramirez in late July.

“I’m happy for her,” he told TMZ. “I don’t know him, but he seems like a good guy.”

Alba returned the goodwill weeks later with a heartfelt Father’s Day post, calling Warren a warm, present, and kind father.

“Our babies couldn’t have a better dad,” she wrote. “Thank you for being their rock.”

Image credits: Instagram / jessicaalba

While their divorce has not yet been finalized, sources say it’s not contentious and will likely be resolved without delay.

For now, both Alba and Warren seem focused on embracing their new lives, apart but aligned. If recent photos are an indication, both are doing just fine. Single, but not lonely.

Image credits: Instagram / jessicaalba

Professionally, Alba is also stepping into a new chapter. Following the streaming success of the 2024 Netflix original Trigger Warning, Alba is now returning to the action genre once again as the lead in an upcoming spy thriller titled The Mark.

The film is being directed by Justin Chadwick and written by Ronnie Christensen. While no release date has been announced, production was scheduled to begin in July.

“He upgraded.” Netizens took issue with Warren dating a younger woman

