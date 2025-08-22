Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Jessica Alba Stuns With Bikini Body As Ex-Husband Is Spotted Holding Hands With Much Younger Model
Jessica Alba posing elegantly outdoors at sunset, showcasing her stunning beauty and radiant skin.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Jessica Alba Stuns With Bikini Body As Ex-Husband Is Spotted Holding Hands With Much Younger Model

14

1

Jessica Alba, the actress and entrepreneur best known for Fantastic Four and Honey, has entered what some fans are calling her “revenge era.”

This week, the 44-year-old mother of three posted a carousel of personal moments to Instagram, including a striking bikini photo where she’s seen waist-deep in a pool, wearing a black string two-piece and a white sunhat, forming a heart with her hands. 

Highlights
  • Jessica Alba stuns in bikini post-divorce as ex Cash Warren steps out with 25-year-old model.
  • The former couple agreed to date other people during their separation, but keep the new partners away from their children.
  • Unlike many celebrity couples, Warren and Alba have navigated their split with grace and respect for each other.

The photo marks the first time she’s shown this much skin since her split from Cash Warren, her former husband of nearly 17 years, who recently made waves of his own after being photographed holding hands with a model 21 years his junior.

    Actress Jessica Alba surprised fans with her toned bikini body as her former husband is spotted with a new woman

    Man holding hands with much younger model, walking on city sidewalk at night, both smiling and dressed stylishly.

    Image credits: BACKGRID

    The 46-year-old film producer was seen in Beverly Hills holding hands with model Hana Sun Doerr. The two were spotted outside the upscale E Baldi restaurant last Tuesday (August 19). 

    It marked their second public date in two weeks.

    Jessica Alba posing in a detailed sequin gown with a man in a black suit at a formal event.

    Image credits: Getty / Tommaso Boddi

    Jessica Alba and Cash Warren met in 2004 on the set of Fantastic Four. At the time, Warren was working as a production assistant. Their romance moved fast, tying the knot in 2008 and went on to welcome three children: Honor, Haven, and Hayes.

    Jessica Alba Stuns With Bikini Body As Ex-Husband Is Spotted Holding Hands With Much Younger Model

    Image credits: Instagram / jessicaalba

    But behind the picture-perfect family, things began to fracture. According to insiders, Alba and Warren had grown apart in recent years, even as they co-managed life under the same roof.

    The tipping point came in late December 2024, when the two quietly separated.

    Young woman in black bikini and sunglasses at outdoor festival with palm trees and crowd in background, showcasing bikini body.

    Image credits: Instagram / hanasundoerr

    By all accounts, the separation was amicable, with the actress framing it as a mutual and respectful decision.

     “I’ve been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years, both as an individual and in partnership with Cash,” she wrote on social media. 

    “It’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.”

    In February, she filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. The split was a smooth affair, and they agreed to joint custody of their children.

    Warren and Alba separated amicable, setting rules for each other when it comes to dating to protect their children

    Jessica Alba posing in a black bikini and cap, relaxing in a pool with a scenic ocean and greenery backdrop.

    Image credits: Instagram / jessicaalba

    While many high-profile divorces are marked by bitter public feuds, custody battles, or salacious accusations, Alba and Warren seem determined to take a different path.

    According to a source close to the former couple, the two had “open and honest conversations” about their expectations early on in the separation process, particularly when it comes to dating, an often rocky subject when children are involved.

    Jessica Alba posing with three young family members, all making peace signs and dressed in stylish casual outfits.

    Image credits: Instagram / jessicaalba

    “Jessica and Cash had conversations about dating other people while going through their separation and agreed they were both fine with it,” the insider said.

    Rather than blindsiding each other with sudden new relationships, they reportedly agreed to communicate transparently about their dating lives and keep any new flings firmly separated from their kids.

    Woman with elegant updo hairstyle wearing a strapless black lace dress, smiling and looking to the side against a curtain backdrop

    Image credits: Instagram / jessicaalba

    “Neither of them wants anything serious, so it’s working right now,” the source added.

    While Warren enjoys nights out with Hana Sun Doerr, Alba has been quietly linked to 32-year-old Top Gun: Maverick actor Danny Ramirez.

    The former couple has navigated their split with grace, each wishing the other well in their new chapter

    Muscular man in white shorts taking a gym mirror selfie, showcasing his toned bikini body and fit physique.

    Image credits: Instagram / dannyramirez

    Warren himself addressed Alba’s budding relationship with Ramirez in late July.

    “I’m happy for her,” he told TMZ. “I don’t know him, but he seems like a good guy.”

    Alba returned the goodwill weeks later with a heartfelt Father’s Day post, calling Warren a warm, present, and kind father.

    “Our babies couldn’t have a better dad,” she wrote. “Thank you for being their rock.”

    Jessica Alba smiling with family near a large monster truck, showcasing her stunning bikini body appearance.

    Image credits: Instagram / jessicaalba

    While their divorce has not yet been finalized, sources say it’s not contentious and will likely be resolved without delay.

    For now, both Alba and Warren seem focused on embracing their new lives, apart but aligned. If recent photos are an indication, both are doing just fine. Single, but not lonely.

    Jessica Alba posing elegantly in a metallic gown next to a man in a black tuxedo holding hands at an event.

    Image credits: Instagram / jessicaalba

    Professionally, Alba is also stepping into a new chapter. Following the streaming success of the 2024 Netflix original Trigger Warning, Alba is now returning to the action genre once again as the lead in an upcoming spy thriller titled The Mark.

    The film is being directed by Justin Chadwick and written by Ronnie Christensen. While no release date has been announced, production was scheduled to begin in July.

    “He upgraded.” Netizens took issue with Warren dating a younger woman

    Comment by Beth Michelson reading 20 years his junior in a light blue highlighted chat box.

    Jessica Alba stuns with bikini body while her ex-husband is seen holding hands with a much younger model.

    Comment by Harlow Steven Castaldo saying He Upgraded YOUNGER with reactions visible below

    Comment by Sylvia M Salas discussing older men dating younger women and clichés not changing over time.

    Jessica Alba stuns with bikini body at the beach while her ex-husband is seen holding hands with a younger model.

    Jessica Alba stuns in a bikini while her ex-husband is seen holding hands with a younger model outdoors.

    Jessica Alba stuns in a bikini showing her fit body while ex-husband is seen with a much younger model.

    Jessica Alba stuns in a bikini while her ex-husband is seen holding hands with a much younger model.

    Jessica Alba showing stunning bikini body outdoors while ex-husband is seen holding hands with younger model.

    Comment on Jessica Alba and ex-husband with younger model, highlighting happiness and mutual respect between all adults.

    Jessica Alba stuns in a bikini while her ex-husband is seen holding hands with a much younger model outdoors.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Jessica Alba and her ex-husband spotted with a younger model.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Analice Couto

    Analice Couto

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Analice Couto

    Analice Couto

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    dremosley avatar
    Dre Mosley
    Dre Mosley
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    From a looks standpoint, his new woman is a downgrade.

