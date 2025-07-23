But that's just the tip of the iceberg. Recently, Reddit user Moreissuesthanvoguex asked members of r/popculturechat to share the funniest and weirdest things celebrities have done after a split, and the stories they have received prove that Hollywood heartbreak is anything but ordinary.

Every relationship is different, and so is every breakup. Some make you cry, some demand a night out with friends, and some lead you to block your ex on social media and pretend they spontaneously combusted.

#1 Ben Affleck's cardboard cutout of Ana de Armas was seen being thrown out into a trash can from inside his home. (January 2021)



Grimreaper_10YS:



Ben Affleck is a human midlife crisis.

#2 Diana in the Revenge Dress.



zombiefarnz:



Truly iconic.

#3 Britney Spears - dressed in her wedding dress on the day of her divorce going shopping in a Maybach.



merrlyderrly:



Iconic ❤️

#4 Ashton kutcher after divorcing Demi Moore 😭 He said: I went into Big Sky in Montana, and I did no food, no drink, just water and tea. I started to hallucinate on like day two, which was fantastic. It was pretty wonderful. I was doing Tai Chi with my own energy."



Men really will do anything instead of therapy.

#5 Grimes pretending to be a Cool Girl™️ reading the Communist Manifesto after the Mlon Eusk breakup and staging those paparazzi pics will never not be funny. Girliepop, you had children with a billionaire.

#6 Noah Cyrus sold bottles of her tears for $12,000 produced in collaboration with clothing retailer Pizzaslime, after breaking up with Lil Xan. (September 2018)



Gigglesands**ts11:





Spending $12,000 on tears is completely normal. However, then drinking said tears, is weird and crossing the line.

#7 Ben Affleck had a giant back tattoo after separation from Jennifer Garner.

Bonus points for Jennifer Garner saying “bless his heart”.



Groot746:



If a mid-life crisis was a tattoo.

#8 Katy Perry publicly ranked how good her exes were. She ranked John Mayer the best, Orlando Bloom second and Diplo third. Diplo responded: "I don't even remember having s*x."



I'm eagerly awaiting Orlando's response now.



FanxyNana:



I think she never truly got over John Mayer. I clearly remember that cringy interview when she said he was the love of her life or something like that.

#9 Mariah suing her ex for wasting her time.



latrodectal:

She’s kind of iconic for that.

#10 Avril and Deryck getting matching tattoos while drunk as f**k, three months after she filed for divorce.



The couple have remained friends, He supported her while she was at the Premiere for Alice In Wonderland too. They hung out in St. Trope, France too.



freshwaterfins:



Messy but cute to me.

#11 As a OG Swiftie, I have to say when Taylor was promoting “fearless” after her breakup with Joe Jonas and said on Ellen’s show “When I find the right guy I’m not even going to remember the boy who broke up with me in a 25 second phone call when I was 18” had to be a pretty funny moment when I was a kid because she was brutally honest and then she actually said it was 27 seconds.



It’s been 17 years and I wonder what was said in that 27 second phone call😂.



buzzfeed_sucks:



She used to also make YouTube videos at the time, BTS stuff.

She held up a Joe doll and a doll of her and goes “see, he comes with a phone so he can break up with other dolls. Stay away from him.”

She was so messy lmao.



echoesandripples:



People who got mad she staged a pap walk to look hot after a breakup and then her friends unfollowed her ex would never be able to handle the wrath of young Taylor about Joe Jonas

What made me a Swiftie was the YouTube joke about the doll having a phone to break up with the other dolls.

#12 -Blac Chyna posting a video of herself in bed with her new man after breaking up with Rob Kardashian.



-Adele and her "Divorce babe, divorce" when asked what inspired her new album.



-Pete Davidson mocking Ariana Grande for "spray-tanning [herself] brown" during a comedy set.



-Miley Cyrus tweeting she wanted to see the new Hunger Games but not look at her ex for 2 hours.

#13 Shakira taunting her MIL after her partner Gerard Piqué cheated on her.



Shakira set up a witch mannequin on her balcony, to face her ex mother-in-law’s house, while blasting her Gerard Pique diss track at full volume.

#14 Lena Dunham posted an old list of potential baby names she and ex Jack Antonoff had created together. (August 2018)

#15 Not sure of the timeline of this incident in regards to their breakup, but I decided I was done with Russell Brand when he Tweeted that pic of Katy Perry without makeup after having startled her awake. He also texted her that he wanted a divorce when she was prepping to go on stage for a concert. And now the things he's done have made those seem super insignificant, but I definitely started avoiding anything of his after that tweet.

#16 Trace Cyrus recent public crash out about Brenda Song. They broke up in *2017*.



destiny_kane48:



If their last name is Cyrus you can expect some crazy s**t to happen.



No_Anywhere8085:



OMG that was so embarrassing for him. Add the misogynistic garbage he spewed. Right afterwards he posted a story asking if he should start a podcast and I replied "no, you should go to therapy" and he blocked me so fast

#17 Few weeks after she broke up with Pete, Ariana Grande reportedly bought out half the Chanel store.



here4thefreecake:



This is the kind of retail therapy i need after the year i’ve had lmfao.

#18 Shakira released a whole diss track for her ex and the lady he cheated on with.



NightQueen0889:



Healthy outlet and reasonable. Who the hell cheats on Shakira? Give him hell.



Chopper-42:



“I'm worth two 22's. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio.”

He ex Piqué instantly cashed in on the free PR and did brand deals with Renault and Casio.

#19 But lead singer of Fleetwood Mac is Stevie Nicks. She wrote a break up song which became one of their biggest hits and makes her ex boyfriends sing for years and years to her face on stage in front of thousands of people, how much he f****d up!



Classic and iconic!

#20 Everything Taylor swift does after any breakup should be the answer.

#21 “After a breakup, a friend of mine Swarovski-crystalled my precious lady," Jennifer Love Hewitt said on George Lopez’s talk show, Lopez Tonight. “It shined like a disco ball so I have a whole chapter [in my book] on how women should vajazzle their vajayjays.”

#22 Miley went through the typical post-breakup blues of cutting her hair and dyeing it blonde, but she took it a step further by changing her entire persona.

#23 Lindsay Lohan going to Sam Ronson’s house with a giant teddy bear and pretending to be leaving with it for the paps.

#24 Jeff Bezos started dating, and ultimately married, a woman made entirely of silicone.

#25 Calvin Harris crashing out over Taylor Swift on Twitter.



nineteen_racoons19:



Basically, him and swift broke up and he wrote a series of rage tweets about him not winning a grammy despite having dated her.

#26 Ariana Madixs entire career after getting publicly cheated on.

#27 Jason Sudeikis laying down on the driveway behind a car that Olivia Wilde was about to drive (away from their home maybe). Apparently it was done to keep her from leaving, while they were going through their messy divorce.



I hate myself for knowing this much about it.



keepplaylistsmessy:



If I'm remembering right, it was to prevent her from bringing a salad to Harry Styles that was a special family recipe, which makes it even better.

#28 Olivia Wilde being served custody papers by Jason Sudeikis while she was onstage speaking at CinemaCon about "Don't Worry Darling." He said he didn't know she would be served while onstage but 🤔

#29 Telling everybody that pete davidson has a huge d**k so his next girlfriends will be underwhelmed.

Pete has to tell them about shrinkage for evermore.



ctkwolfe:



Now I‘m disappoited. Guess it worked, Ariana. Not that I‘m banging him but it’s funny to think about huge d**ks.

