Every relationship is different, and so is every breakup. Some make you cry, some demand a night out with friends, and some lead you to block your ex on social media and pretend they spontaneously combusted.

But that's just the tip of the iceberg. Recently, Reddit user Moreissuesthanvoguex asked members of r/popculturechat to share the funniest and weirdest things celebrities have done after a split, and the stories they have received prove that Hollywood heartbreak is anything but ordinary.

#1

Cutout of a woman lying on grass, smiling, illustrating celebrities doing wild things after a breakup, avoiding therapy. Ben Affleck's cardboard cutout of Ana de Armas was seen being thrown out into a trash can from inside his home. (January 2021)

Grimreaper_10YS:

Ben Affleck is a human midlife crisis.

moreissuesthanvoguex Report

    #2

    Celebrity woman in black dress walking outdoors while fans react, illustrating wild things celebs have done after breakup. Diana in the Revenge Dress.

    zombiefarnz:

    Truly iconic.

    LordyIHopeThereIsPie , Netflix Report

    #3

    Woman in a white backless dress walking outside at night, illustrating wild things celebrities have done after a breakup. Britney Spears - dressed in her wedding dress on the day of her divorce going shopping in a Maybach.

    merrlyderrly:

    Iconic ❤️

    Marieshr , @sociatycom Report

    #4

    Man in a brown jacket discussing wild things celebrities have done after a breakup in a studio interview setting. Ashton kutcher after divorcing Demi Moore 😭 He said: I went into Big Sky in Montana, and I did no food, no drink, just water and tea. I started to hallucinate on like day two, which was fantastic. It was pretty wonderful. I was doing Tai Chi with my own energy."

    Men really will do anything instead of therapy.

    nerd_of_everything13 , The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Report

    #5

    Close-up of a person with heterochromia and bold makeup, illustrating men’s wild things celebrities do after a breakup. Grimes pretending to be a Cool Girl™️ reading the Communist Manifesto after the Mlon Eusk breakup and staging those paparazzi pics will never not be funny. Girliepop, you had children with a billionaire.

    heatwaveorchid , grimes/Instagram Report

    #6

    Bottle labeled Noah Cyrus tears for sale at $12,000, referencing wild things celebrities have done after breakups. Noah Cyrus sold bottles of her tears for $12,000 produced in collaboration with clothing retailer Pizzaslime, after breaking up with Lil Xan. (September 2018)

    Gigglesands**ts11:


    Spending $12,000 on tears is completely normal. However, then drinking said tears, is weird and crossing the line.

    moreissuesthanvoguex , pizzaslime Report

    #7

    Three hosts sitting in a modern studio discussing wild things celebrities have done after a breakup on a daytime talk show. Ben Affleck had a giant back tattoo after separation from Jennifer Garner.
    Bonus points for Jennifer Garner saying “bless his heart”.

    Groot746:

    If a mid-life crisis was a tattoo.

    electrictulip , BUILD Series Report

    It’s apparently a phoenix. The kind people seem to get late at night, in crowded cities, when inhibitions are low and sound judgement has already called it a night. That kind of phoenix.

    #8

    Katy Perry and Ellen DeGeneres discussing celebrity breakups and men avoiding therapy on a daytime talk show set. Katy Perry publicly ranked how good her exes were. She ranked John Mayer the best, Orlando Bloom second and Diplo third. Diplo responded: "I don't even remember having s*x."

    I'm eagerly awaiting Orlando's response now.

    FanxyNana:

    I think she never truly got over John Mayer. I clearly remember that cringy interview when she said he was the love of her life or something like that.

    haubenmeise , TheEllenShow Report

    #9

    Singer Mariah Carey with long wavy hair and a black sequined dress, reflecting on wild things celebrities have done after breakups. Mariah suing her ex for wasting her time.

    latrodectal:
    She’s kind of iconic for that.

    Garbage-Relevant , Jennifer Hudson Show Report

    #10

    Blonde woman with red-tinted hair wearing a white jacket, speaking in front of holiday-themed decorations about celebrity breakup actions. Avril and Deryck getting matching tattoos while drunk as f**k, three months after she filed for divorce.

    The couple have remained friends, He supported her while she was at the Premiere for Alice In Wonderland too. They hung out in St. Trope, France too.

    freshwaterfins:

    Messy but cute to me.

    Twitter_2006 , TheEllenShow Report

    #11

    Taylor Swift and Ellen DeGeneres seated in a TV studio discussing celebrity breakups and therapy avoidance. As a OG Swiftie, I have to say when Taylor was promoting “fearless” after her breakup with Joe Jonas and said on Ellen’s show “When I find the right guy I’m not even going to remember the boy who broke up with me in a 25 second phone call when I was 18” had to be a pretty funny moment when I was a kid because she was brutally honest and then she actually said it was 27 seconds.

    It’s been 17 years and I wonder what was said in that 27 second phone call😂.

    buzzfeed_sucks:

    She used to also make YouTube videos at the time, BTS stuff.
    She held up a Joe doll and a doll of her and goes “see, he comes with a phone so he can break up with other dolls. Stay away from him.”
    She was so messy lmao.

    echoesandripples:

    People who got mad she staged a pap walk to look hot after a breakup and then her friends unfollowed her ex would never be able to handle the wrath of young Taylor about Joe Jonas
    What made me a Swiftie was the YouTube joke about the doll having a phone to break up with the other dolls.

    SuccessOk7850 , TheEllenShow Report

    #12

    Close-up of a woman with blonde hair and blue eyes, appearing thoughtful and anxious, highlighting celebrity breakup reactions. -Blac Chyna posting a video of herself in bed with her new man after breaking up with Rob Kardashian.

    -Adele and her "Divorce babe, divorce" when asked what inspired her new album.

    -Pete Davidson mocking Ariana Grande for "spray-tanning [herself] brown" during a comedy set.

    -Miley Cyrus tweeting she wanted to see the new Hunger Games but not look at her ex for 2 hours.

    Purplelikeblood33 , @much/tiktok Report

    #13

    Witch costume on balcony with long white beard and black hat, illustrating wild things celebrities have done after breakup Shakira taunting her MIL after her partner Gerard Piqué cheated on her.

    Shakira set up a witch mannequin on her balcony, to face her ex mother-in-law’s house, while blasting her Gerard Pique diss track at full volume.

    keera_vada , NYpost Report

    #14

    Screenshot of a tweet showing a baby name list with the name Carrot highlighted, related to wild things celebrities do after breakups. Lena Dunham posted an old list of potential baby names she and ex Jack Antonoff had created together. (August 2018)

    moreissuesthanvoguex , @lenadunham Report

    #15

    Celebrity with long hair and beard in a brown jacket, sharing wild stories about men after a breakup. Not sure of the timeline of this incident in regards to their breakup, but I decided I was done with Russell Brand when he Tweeted that pic of Katy Perry without makeup after having startled her awake. He also texted her that he wanted a divorce when she was prepping to go on stage for a concert. And now the things he's done have made those seem super insignificant, but I definitely started avoiding anything of his after that tweet.

    goshdarnkaren , TheEllenShow Report

    #16

    Tattooed man taking a bathroom selfie illustrating wild things celebrities have done after a breakup and men avoiding therapy. Trace Cyrus recent public crash out about Brenda Song. They broke up in *2017*.

    destiny_kane48:

    If their last name is Cyrus you can expect some crazy s**t to happen.

    No_Anywhere8085:

    OMG that was so embarrassing for him. Add the misogynistic garbage he spewed. Right afterwards he posted a story asking if he should start a podcast and I replied "no, you should go to therapy" and he blocked me so fast

    buzzfeed_sucks , tracecyrus Report

    #17

    Blonde woman wearing a white cap and gray sweater taking a selfie in a car, illustrating celebrity breakup reactions. Few weeks after she broke up with Pete, Ariana Grande reportedly bought out half the Chanel store.

    here4thefreecake:

    This is the kind of retail therapy i need after the year i’ve had lmfao.

    blenneman05 , arianagrande/Instagram Report

    #18

    Singer with long wavy hair wearing a black strapless top during a late-night talk show about celebrity breakups. Shakira released a whole diss track for her ex and the lady he cheated on with.

    NightQueen0889:

    Healthy outlet and reasonable. Who the hell cheats on Shakira? Give him hell.

    Chopper-42:

    “I'm worth two 22's. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio.”
    He ex Piqué instantly cashed in on the free PR and did brand deals with Renault and Casio.

    rainbowinthedarkness , The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Report

    Yeah, I know the old saw about someone somewhere is tired of her s**t, but if my girl looks like that and can move like that, I'm not looking anywhere else.

    #19

    Three celebrities performing live on stage, highlighting wild things celebrities have done after a breakup. But lead singer of Fleetwood Mac is Stevie Nicks. She wrote a break up song which became one of their biggest hits and makes her ex boyfriends sing for years and years to her face on stage in front of thousands of people, how much he f****d up!

    Classic and iconic!

    Lopsided-Muffin9805 , Fleetwood Mac Report

    She also had to sing "Go your own way", so it went both ways.

    #20

    Female celebrity in patterned dress on a late-night show set, discussing wild things celebrities have done after breakup. Everything Taylor swift does after any breakup should be the answer.

    Gimmiesum23 , The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Report

    #21

    Female celebrity speaking passionately during a TV interview about wild things celebrities have done after breakups. “After a breakup, a friend of mine Swarovski-crystalled my precious lady," Jennifer Love Hewitt said on George Lopez’s talk show, Lopez Tonight. “It shined like a disco ball so I have a whole chapter [in my book] on how women should vajazzle their vajayjays.”

    distractify. , Lopez Tonight Report

    #22

    Celebrity with platinum blonde hair speaking into a microphone at an iHeartRadio event discussing breakup wild things. Miley went through the typical post-breakup blues of cutting her hair and dyeing it blonde, but she took it a step further by changing her entire persona.

    distractify , Miley Cyrus Report

    #23

    Actress with long red hair in a pink lace blouse sharing stories about wild things celebrities do after a breakup. Lindsay Lohan going to Sam Ronson’s house with a giant teddy bear and pretending to be leaving with it for the paps.

    Sensitive_Ad_9195 , TheEllenShow Report

    #24

    Woman with long black hair speaking in an interview about wild things celebrities have done after a breakup. Jeff Bezos started dating, and ultimately married, a woman made entirely of silicone.

    AlbertFannie , The View Report

    #25

    Man with beard and plaid shirt speaking into a microphone about men doing anything but going to therapy after breakups. Calvin Harris crashing out over Taylor Swift on Twitter.

    nineteen_racoons19:

    Basically, him and swift broke up and he wrote a series of rage tweets about him not winning a grammy despite having dated her.

    nineteen_racoons19 , On Air With Ryan Seacrest Report

    #26

    Blonde woman with hair in a bun wearing a black lace top, sitting in a colorful studio filled with books and decor items. Ariana Madixs entire career after getting publicly cheated on.

    raychilli , Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Report

    #27

    Man in a patterned shirt speaking on a late night show about wild things celebrities have done after breakups. Jason Sudeikis laying down on the driveway behind a car that Olivia Wilde was about to drive (away from their home maybe). Apparently it was done to keep her from leaving, while they were going through their messy divorce.

    I hate myself for knowing this much about it.

    keepplaylistsmessy:

    If I'm remembering right, it was to prevent her from bringing a salad to Harry Styles that was a special family recipe, which makes it even better.

    ElementalWeapon , The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Report

    #28

    Actress in a white blazer sharing wild celebrity breakup stories during a candid television interview segment. Olivia Wilde being served custody papers by Jason Sudeikis while she was onstage speaking at CinemaCon about "Don't Worry Darling." He said he didn't know she would be served while onstage but 🤔

    fluzine , TheEllenShow Report

    #29

    Man wearing a camouflage cap and brown jacket during a late night interview about wild things celebrities have done after a breakup Telling everybody that pete davidson has a huge d**k so his next girlfriends will be underwhelmed.
    Pete has to tell them about shrinkage for evermore.

    ctkwolfe:

    Now I‘m disappoited. Guess it worked, Ariana. Not that I‘m banging him but it’s funny to think about huge d**ks.

    dingdongdoodah , The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Report

    #30

    Woman wearing sunglasses holding a child outdoors, illustrating celebrity wild things they do after a breakup. Back when Angelina was divorcing husband No. 2, she flew to Cambodia, adopted her oldest son Maddox, and even bought a house in the jungle.

    distractify , angelinajolie/Instagram Report

