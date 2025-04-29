Parenting is a full-time job. From the moment you have kids until the day you shuffle off this mortal coil, it’s your duty to do everything you can to protect and take care of them. Of course, some parents don’t always see eye to eye on this fact.

One woman was stunned to come home to her crying teenage daughter, toddler, and newborn baby all alone, all of whom were supposed to be under the watch of her hubby. Hours later, she discovered he’d been out on a date with another woman, though.

Most parents agree that childcare comes first, but this woman’s errant husband had different ideas

He was supposed to be home looking after their kids while she enjoyed a girls’ day out with her mom and sister

When she arrived home, though, she came face-to-face with her crying 13-year-old daughter, toddler, and newborn

Later that evening, her husband got home drunk and acted as if nothing was wrong, stating that he’d been out with “his wife”

Hurt, confused, and furious, she turned to netizens to ask if considering divorce would be a jerk move or if she was just overreacting

After 19 years of marriage and three children, OP thought her husband was her forever. They’d endured infertility struggles, recently welcomed a newborn, and she saw him as her rock. But a shocking betrayal shattered that belief, leaving her torn between protecting her children and clinging to the man she once trusted.

It all started with a rare “me day”—lunch, shopping, and nails with her mom and sister. She left her husband to care for their toddler and newborn, believing he had it handled. But her Ring camera notifications hinted otherwise. He claimed he was just grabbing pizza, and she believed him—until things unraveled in the most heartbreaking way.

When she returned home late, something felt off. Her husband’s car was gone, her toddler was playing with spit, the baby was crying uncontrollably, and her 13-year-old daughter was in tears. Her husband had apparently left, telling their teen to babysit alone. OP comforted her daughter, heartbroken at what she’d been forced to handle.

Her husband finally returned at 10 p.m., drunk and smug, claiming he was with “his wife” and having fun. He dismissed her concerns, stripped off his pants, and acted like nothing had happened. The next day, he lied again, saying he fell asleep early. OP’s heart sank as she realized this wasn’t just irresponsibility. It was betrayal.

Family weighed in, but OP’s mother-in-law brushed it off as a “mistake men make.” Now she’s soul-searching and has asked the community whether she should file for divorce, seek full custody, and choose stability, or if she’s just overreacting.

From what OP tells us in her post, it seems her once-trusty hubby now looks like a cheating liar. Can there be any hope for the marriage? We went looking for answers.

In her article for VeryWellMind, Sheri Stritof writes that it’s natural to want to know why your partner cheated, but there is rarely a simple answer to why someone becomes unfaithful.

According to Stritof, it could be a symptom of other problems in your relationship, could relate to something in your partner’s past, or could be totally unrelated to you and your connection with each other.

Stritof suggests several tips that can help you cope with the aftermath of betrayal, including accepting your feelings, avoiding revenge, skipping the blame game, and keeping the kids out of it.

According to the Mayo Clinic website, recovering from an affair is one of the toughest things a marriage could face. It may come with mixed feelings and uncertainty, but as spouses rebuild trust and take responsibility for their actions, the process may actually deepen and strengthen love and affection.

The Mayo Clinic recommends a few steps to promote healing, including not deciding right away, being accountable if you were the cheater, consulting a marriage counselor, turning to your support network, and making a plan to restore trust.

OP faces a difficult choice. 19 years of marriage is hard to walk away from, but endangering the kids is a dealbreaker—maybe she should lawyer up, if only to know her options.

What would you do if you found yourself in OP’s shoes? Do you think her jerk of a husband deserves a second chance? Let us know your opinion in the comments!

In the comments, readers slammed the woman’s husband, as well as her mother-in-law, and encouraged her to quit the marriage as soon as possible

