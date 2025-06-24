Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Pitch Perfect Star Defends 18-Year Age Gap With Girlfriend In Fiery Statement After Backlash
Pitch Perfect star and girlfriend posing together at event, addressing 18-year age gap backlash with a fiery statement.
Celebrities, News

Pitch Perfect Star Defends 18-Year Age Gap With Girlfriend In Fiery Statement After Backlash

Anna Camp, known for her role in Pitch Perfect and most recently You, is tired of people questioning her relationship with girlfriend Jade Whipkey, which intensified after the couple made their red carpet debut last week at the Bride Hard premiere.

At 42, Camp is 18 years older than her partner, which some netizens have called out.

Highlights
  • Anna Camp addressed backlash over her 18-year age gap with girlfriend Jade Whipkey.
  • Camp defends Jade's maturity, saying they share deep connection and can talk about anything despite their age difference.
  • Mixed public reactions include support for their relationship and criticism calling the age gap 'creepy' or 'predatory.'

Camp and Whipkey’s relationship first came to light in May, when Camp reposted an intimate photo originally shared on Whipkey’s Instagram. 

In the image, Camp sits at a restaurant with the caption: “Her smile is a poem, her eyes are roses, her laugh is music for dancing.” Camp tagged Whipkey and added a fiery red heart emoji, making their romance “Instagram official.”

RELATED:

    Anna Camp claps back at critics questioning her 18-year age gap with girlfriend Jade Whipkey

    Pitch Perfect star with blonde hair and hoop earrings, posing indoors while addressing 18-year age gap backlash.

    Image credits: therealannacamp

    “Thought I’d jump on here and just say I’ve dated men exactly my age and Jade is FAR more mature than any of them,” Camp wrote. 

    “We have more in common than anyone else I’ve ever dated and can literally talk about anything and everything.”

    She ended the message by writing: “Everyone is entitled to their opinion, and I’m wishing everyone well. Especially this Pride month.”

    Pitch Perfect star and girlfriend posing outdoors, highlighting their 18-year age gap after public backlash and fiery defense statement.

    Image credits: therealannacamp

    From support to skepticism, most netizens were divided. While some users believe their relationship to be nothing more than two consenting adults doing what they want with their lives, others believe Camp is defending herself for a reason.

    Pitch Perfect star and girlfriend posing happily in front of a large decorative mirror, showing affection despite 18-year age gap.

    Image credits: therealannacamp

    “The age old ‘mature for their age’ excuse. Imagine a man saying this,” a viewer argued.

    Others went as far as to mistake the couple for mother and child, with one user writing, “Thought that was mom and kid… if not… ew.. hello predator,” and another writing, “keep her away from the schools.”

    Camp’s supporters consider the outrage to be nothing but an overreaction, and their age gap completely normal

    Pitch Perfect star poses with girlfriend defending 18-year age gap in statement amid backlash at event.

    Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

    Still, supporters pointed to their own experiences with relationships with large age gaps.

    “18 years isn’t a big age gap,” wrote one netizen. “My partner is 27 years older than me. 18 years are nothing.”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by PinkNews (@pinknews)

    Follow-up posts have made any doubts about their relationship disappear. On June 10, Whipkey gushed over Camp’s cover feature for Palm Springs Life magazine, posting photos from the launch party with the caption, “You are the easiest person to celebrate and the sweetest to love.”

    Pitch Perfect star defending 18-year age gap with girlfriend in a heartfelt Instagram comment during Pride month.

    Image credits: therealannacamp

    The couple have also appeared together on promotional material. For instance, in February, they were featured in a video for the brand Mr.Big.USA, where they humorously recounted some of their worst past dates.

    Camp’s new relationship stands in stark contrast to her previous marriages to men

    Blonde Pitch Perfect star smiling, wearing a green strapless top and gold necklace, defending 18-year age gap with girlfriend.

    Image credits: therealannacamp

    Camp’s current romance surprised a segment of her fanbase, marking a significant shift from her past relationships—particularly her marriages to men, both of which ended in divorce.

    In a recent podcast interview, Camp opened up about the heartbreak and identity struggles that shaped her path to where she is now.

    She described her first marriage to actor Michael Mosley as “a one-night stand that lasted seven years,” recalling how they met in New York when she was just 21.

    Pitch Perfect star with girlfriend posing happily, highlighting their 18-year age gap amid public backlash discussion.

    Image credits: PopCrave

    “We grew a lot from 21—he was a little older—but I changed so much when we both moved from New York to L.A. together,” she said. Mosley, on the other hand, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their breakup, without going into further detail.

    Pitch Perfect star with girlfriend relaxing outdoors, showing peace signs while defending 18-year age gap in a statement.

    Image credits: therealannacamp

    The separation wasn’t easy for Camp, who described the process as sudden and inexplicable.

    “It was really, really hard to see someone who met me at such a young age. I just moved to New York. We were doing our laundry, walking down the street, getting drunk. Hanging out, partying,” she remembered. 

    “And then to have it just not be working at all and having us be totally different people—that was really, really hard. And that was definitely a heartbreak of mine.”

    Couple sitting on a purple sofa at Los Angeles Museum of Love, related to Pitch Perfect star defending 18-year age gap.

    Image credits: therealannacamp

    Camp later married her Pitch Perfect co-star Skylar Astin in 2016, but the pair split three years later. In contrast to her previous divorce, this separation was described by Camp as liberating and a chance to finally “be herself.”

    “Creepy.” Netizens argued about the couple’s age gap on social media

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to the Pitch Perfect star defending 18-year age gap with girlfriend.

    Comment by Meghan Avis-Louise Paine discussing emotional dynamics in relationships with significant age gaps after backlash.

    Text message by Pitch Perfect star Shayne Derrick McNamee addressing backlash over 18-year age gap with girlfriend.

    Comment by Cypher Leonis discussing the mature for their age excuse related to Pitch Perfect star defending 18-year age gap.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Pitch Perfect star’s 18-year age gap with girlfriend after backlash.

    Comment from Michael Tunde Babalola stating she is the problem, related to Pitch Perfect star defending 18-year age gap backlash.

    Comment from Isha Lambkin expressing surprise about a perceived relationship, related to Pitch Perfect star defending 18-year age gap.

    Screenshot of a social media post defending an 18-year age gap in a relationship, addressing backlash and maturity issues.

    Comment by Michelle Feds Croasmun expressing discomfort about an 18-year age gap involving a Pitch Perfect star.

    Comment by Dominique Henry on social media calling someone a predator, with reactions shown below the text.

    Comment defending Pitch Perfect star's 18-year age gap with girlfriend after online backlash discussion.

    Comment from Wanda J. Lay-Hall expressing opinion about defending age gap in a discussion about Pitch Perfect star's relationship backlash.

    Comment defending 18-year age gap with girlfriend after backlash, referencing adult relationships and acceptance.

    Comment by Ivy Killas stating "They both adults... who cares??" in response to Pitch Perfect star defending 18-year age gap with girlfriend.

    Comment defending 18-year age gap, stating love is love and legal consensual relationships matter most.

    Comment from Jarrett Fisher defending an 18-year age gap with his girlfriend amid backlash on social media.

    Comment from Cindy Wilson Mahone supporting age gap relationships, related to Pitch Perfect star defending 18-year age gap.

    Comment from Stephanie Nicole defending 18-year age gap with girlfriend after backlash in online discussion.

    Comment defending 18-year age gap with girlfriend, addressing backlash about gender double standards.

    Social media comment defending 18-year age gap in Pitch Perfect star's relationship amid backlash.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
