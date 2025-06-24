Pitch Perfect Star Defends 18-Year Age Gap With Girlfriend In Fiery Statement After Backlash

ADVERTISEMENT

Anna Camp, known for her role in Pitch Perfect and most recently You, is tired of people questioning her relationship with girlfriend Jade Whipkey, which intensified after the couple made their red carpet debut last week at the Bride Hard premiere.

At 42, Camp is 18 years older than her partner, which some netizens have called out.

Highlights Anna Camp addressed backlash over her 18-year age gap with girlfriend Jade Whipkey.

Camp defends Jade's maturity, saying they share deep connection and can talk about anything despite their age difference.

Mixed public reactions include support for their relationship and criticism calling the age gap 'creepy' or 'predatory.'

Camp and Whipkey’s relationship first came to light in May, when Camp reposted an intimate photo originally shared on Whipkey’s Instagram.

In the image, Camp sits at a restaurant with the caption: “Her smile is a poem, her eyes are roses, her laugh is music for dancing.” Camp tagged Whipkey and added a fiery red heart emoji, making their romance “Instagram official.”

RELATED:

Anna Camp claps back at critics questioning her 18-year age gap with girlfriend Jade Whipkey

Share icon

Image credits: therealannacamp

“Thought I’d jump on here and just say I’ve dated men exactly my age and Jade is FAR more mature than any of them,” Camp wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have more in common than anyone else I’ve ever dated and can literally talk about anything and everything.”

She ended the message by writing: “Everyone is entitled to their opinion, and I’m wishing everyone well. Especially this Pride month.”

Share icon

Image credits: therealannacamp

From support to skepticism, most netizens were divided. While some users believe their relationship to be nothing more than two consenting adults doing what they want with their lives, others believe Camp is defending herself for a reason.

Share icon

Image credits: therealannacamp

“The age old ‘mature for their age’ excuse. Imagine a man saying this,” a viewer argued.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others went as far as to mistake the couple for mother and child, with one user writing, “Thought that was mom and kid… if not… ew.. hello predator,” and another writing, “keep her away from the schools.”

Camp’s supporters consider the outrage to be nothing but an overreaction, and their age gap completely normal

Share icon

Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, supporters pointed to their own experiences with relationships with large age gaps.

“18 years isn’t a big age gap,” wrote one netizen. “My partner is 27 years older than me. 18 years are nothing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PinkNews (@pinknews)

Follow-up posts have made any doubts about their relationship disappear. On June 10, Whipkey gushed over Camp’s cover feature for Palm Springs Life magazine, posting photos from the launch party with the caption, “You are the easiest person to celebrate and the sweetest to love.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: therealannacamp

The couple have also appeared together on promotional material. For instance, in February, they were featured in a video for the brand Mr.Big.USA, where they humorously recounted some of their worst past dates.

Camp’s new relationship stands in stark contrast to her previous marriages to men

Share icon

Image credits: therealannacamp

Camp’s current romance surprised a segment of her fanbase, marking a significant shift from her past relationships—particularly her marriages to men, both of which ended in divorce.

In a recent podcast interview, Camp opened up about the heartbreak and identity struggles that shaped her path to where she is now.

ADVERTISEMENT

She described her first marriage to actor Michael Mosley as “a one-night stand that lasted seven years,” recalling how they met in New York when she was just 21.

Share icon

Image credits: PopCrave

ADVERTISEMENT

“We grew a lot from 21—he was a little older—but I changed so much when we both moved from New York to L.A. together,” she said. Mosley, on the other hand, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their breakup, without going into further detail.

Share icon

Image credits: therealannacamp

The separation wasn’t easy for Camp, who described the process as sudden and inexplicable.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was really, really hard to see someone who met me at such a young age. I just moved to New York. We were doing our laundry, walking down the street, getting drunk. Hanging out, partying,” she remembered.

“And then to have it just not be working at all and having us be totally different people—that was really, really hard. And that was definitely a heartbreak of mine.”

Share icon

Image credits: therealannacamp

Camp later married her Pitch Perfect co-star Skylar Astin in 2016, but the pair split three years later. In contrast to her previous divorce, this separation was described by Camp as liberating and a chance to finally “be herself.”

“Creepy.” Netizens argued about the couple’s age gap on social media

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT