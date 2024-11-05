Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Beyond Desperate”: 21YO Sparks Age Gap Debate After Posting TikTok With 44YO “Dad” Boyfriend
Couples, News

"Beyond Desperate": 21YO Sparks Age Gap Debate After Posting TikTok With 44YO "Dad" Boyfriend

Interview With Expert
An English couple is facing backlash after posting a series of videos highlighting their significant age gap, leading users to label them as “creepy.”

21-year-old Ellie Liptrot from Wales posted a playful video titled: “Get ready with me while my 44-year-old boyfriend guesses the prices of my makeup.” Viewers, however, paid almost no attention to the clip’s original intent, focusing instead on the couple’s age difference.

Highlights
  • Ellie Liptrot, 21, faces backlash for her 23-year age gap relationship with 44-year-old boyfriend.
  • Despite criticism, Ellie and Mark have a growing social media following showcasing their age gap relationship.
  • Lawyers highlight a higher divorce risk with significant age gaps, up to 95% for a 20-year difference.
  • Fans praise Ellie for honesty and share their own age gap relationship success stories.

One user joked, “I’m Glad your dad does TikToks with you,” to which Ellie replied, “He’s the best daddy.”

Reactions ranged from offensive, like a user suggesting she was offering her body in exchange for monetary support, to more supportive, with netizens sharing their own experiences dating people significantly older than them.

A couple is blasted online after showcasing their 20+ age gap in a TikTok video

"Beyond Desperate": 21YO Sparks Age Gap Debate After Posting TikTok With 44YO "Dad" Boyfriend

Image credits: elli3liptrot

One user specifically questioned her line of work, to which Ellie replied that she only does social media for a living. This led others to insult her. “She works bonking older men,” one said. “Getting paid and getting laid,” another wrote.

Despite the backlash, Ellie and her boyfriend, Mark, have amassed a considerable social media following. Their most popular videos center on the realities of their 23-year age gap and the challenges Ellie experiences as a stepmother to Mark’s children.

"Beyond Desperate": 21YO Sparks Age Gap Debate After Posting TikTok With 44YO "Dad" Boyfriend

Image credits: elli3liptrot

Ellie addressed her followers’ concerns in a Q&A session hosted on the platform on August 6. 

“I met Mark when I was 18 and he was 41 through a mutual friend. We moved in together in April 2022, and shortly after, we took a trip to Marbella,” she explained, adding that it wasn’t long before she became a stepmom to Mark’s children, as he regained due to them not having “the best relationship with their mother.”

Regardless of the backlash, her fans praised her for being honest, and many shared their own success stories of being in relationships with older partners

"Beyond Desperate": 21YO Sparks Age Gap Debate After Posting TikTok With 44YO "Dad" Boyfriend

Image credits: elli3liptrot

While some comments still made fun of her situation, calling her a “stepsister” rather than a stepmother, most of her followers empathized with her experience, sharing their own success stories in her comment section.

“I was 20 when I met a ‘Mark’ who was 43. We have two kids now,” one stated.

“I’m 28, and my partner is 43, age is nothing,” another shared.

“I’m 26 and my fiancé is 52! I have a daughter, and he has a son. But we are all one big family! 7-years strong,” a viewer commented.

"Beyond Desperate": 21YO Sparks Age Gap Debate After Posting TikTok With 44YO "Dad" Boyfriend

Image credits: elli3liptrot

Ellie explained how her family didn’t approve of her relationship with Mark but she remained adamant in her decision. She urged people not to judge a couple’s dynamic by focusing only on the age differences, but on the respect and admiration each party has for one another.

“When I first came across your account, I didn’t Have the best perception of your relationship, but I feel like you’ve been together a while now, and you are both genuinely happy, which is all that counts,” one of her fans wrote.

Lawyers explain that, statistically, the likelihood of a marriage ending in divorce increases the older the couple is, with a 20-year gap equalling a 95% possibility of separation

@elli3liptrot GRWM whilst my boyfriend guesses the prices of my makeup products😅 #thehillarys #agegapcouple #grwm #relationship #comedy #makeup #fyp ♬ original sound – Ellie Liptrot 💞

Divorce lawyer Kelly Chang Rickert, certified in family law by the California State Bar Board of Legal Specialization, explained that the more significant the age difference between partners, the greater the odds of them separating.

"Beyond Desperate": 21YO Sparks Age Gap Debate After Posting TikTok With 44YO "Dad" Boyfriend

Image credits: elli3liptrot

“A couple with a 1-year age difference has a 3% greater likelihood of divorce.  If there is a 5-year age difference, the risk increases 18%,” Chang stated.  “A 10-year age difference yields an increased risk of 39%, and if there is a 20-year age difference, the risk increases to 95%.”

"Beyond Desperate": 21YO Sparks Age Gap Debate After Posting TikTok With 44YO "Dad" Boyfriend

Image credits: elli3liptrot

Luis Salinas Muñoz, a founding member of Salinas & Ojeda, a family law firm,  agreed with Chang’s assessment and explained to Bored Panda how it correlates with his professional experience. 

“Divorces between spouses with a noticeable age difference are much more common,” Salinas said. “This may be due to growing differences in interests over time and through shared life experiences, which eventually lead to marital breakdowns.”

@elli3liptrot What my older boyfriend got me for my 21st Birthday #shoppinghaul #agegapcouple #thehillarys #sahm #skincare #uk #fyp ♬ original sound – Ellie Liptrot 💞

According to Salinas, one of the main contributing factors to a divorce between people with significant age differences is the natural deterioration of one of the spouse’s health. 

“It places additional pressure on both partners,” Salinas said. “The older spouse needs to stay actively engaged healthily so that, despite the age difference, they can maintain a fulfilling and vital connection with their partner.”

Ellie’s fanbase praised the influencer for keeping a positive attitude despite her critics and urged others to be more open-minded about her situation

"Beyond Desperate": 21YO Sparks Age Gap Debate After Posting TikTok With 44YO "Dad" Boyfriend

Image credits: elli3liptrot

Among Ellie’s most popular clips is one in which she is shown dancing and having fun with her two stepchildren. 

While most netizens praised her for having fun and sharing positive moments with her audience, others commented that she looked more like their sister than their mother when side by side with them.

One user said, “I thought you were siblings. You look the same age; I thought you were joking.”

Despite the criticism, her comment section remained primarily positive, with followers leaving encouraging comments and urging others to be respectful.

“If she’s happy, then leave her be!! The kids are happy and loved, and so is she. Leave her alone!” one user commented.

“Let me tell you something: taking on someone else’s children isn’t easy. You’re doing an amazing job!” another wrote.

“Beyond desperate.” Despite the support shown by her followers, the reception to her video remained mixed

Abel Musa Miño

Abel Musa Miño

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

Abel Musa Miño

Abel Musa Miño

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

missir2u avatar
Winnie the Moo
Winnie the Moo
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe he could have bought here a new bikini since she’s still wearing her old one from when she was twelve.

kutiasutton avatar
FABULOUS1
FABULOUS1
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If the age gap is an issue, they are the ones that are making it one. Everything she post references his age, but is probably how she is branding herself. I also do not see anything wrong with younger women dating older men and vice versa. As long as that person is of age to consent, more power to them. Some people are attracted to people much older then them.

