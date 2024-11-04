Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Dad Changes Newborn's Name Without Wife Knowing, Doesn't Explain Why: "Name Of His Female Boss"
Couples, Relationships

Dad Changes Newborn's Name Without Wife Knowing, Doesn't Explain Why: "Name Of His Female Boss"

Going behind your spouse’s back is a form of betrayal, regardless of how significant the matter is. It can cause cracks in the relationship that may destroy its foundation to irreparability. 

A man seemingly didn’t think things through when he went against his wife and their agreed-upon name for their newborn son. He did it without her knowing and then put himself in deeper trouble by lying about it when caught. 

The woman is now planning to file for divorce, but she is also seeking answers from the AITAH Reddit community. Scroll down to read the full story.

Doing something behind a spouse’s back is never a good idea

Image credits: nd3000/Envato (not the actual photo)

A woman is contemplating divorce after her husband went against their agreement on their newborn son’s name

Image credits: AnnaStills/Envato (not the actual photo)

But her conflicted feelings urged her to ask the internet for answers

Image credits: himpazzie

Experts consider keeping secrets in a marriage a relationship red flag

Secrecy has no place in a marriage, and experts consider it a relationship red flag. Chicago-based licensed clinical social worker and therapist Jennifer Klesman defines it as any behavior that may indicate future incompatibility. 

As she told TODAY in an interview, these issues can be the catalyst for a breakup. 

Clinical psychologist Dr. Holly Schiff says being secretive is a relationship red flag to look out for. According to her, it’s a possible sign of a lack of trust, even in lies that may seem insignificant. 

Doing something behind a spouse’s back may also mean the marriage lacks maturity. As couples therapist Dr. Jeannette Raymond told Mel Magazine, people who act in such a way usually fail to do what is suitable for the relationship and instead resort to self-serving actions. 

“Both individuals [must] do what they need to do without threatening the ‘couple’ part of the relationship,” Dr. Raymond said. 

The story’s author felt betrayed twice by her spouse. Not only did he go against their agreement, but he also lied to her when he got caught. Her frustrations and desire to end their marriage because she no longer trusts him are understandable. 

Forgiveness is necessary for rebuilding the broken trust in a marriage

The woman isn’t firm on her decision to end her marriage, which likely means a part of her still wants to rebuild the broken trust. If this is something she intends to do, she must find it in herself to forgive her husband. 

As NYC-based therapist Dr. Lira de la Rosa told SELF in an interview, ruminating about a betrayal is “normal.” However, dwelling on it too much can only “deepen the wounds” and hinder both parties from moving forward. 

Dr. De La Rosa adds that the next goal must be strengthening the relationship. He suggests activities like date nights or regular check-ins to address lingering issues. 

Regaining someone’s trust takes time. As licensed marriage and family therapist Angie Sadhu pointed out, it’s not a linear process. 

“It’s not as simple as receiving an apology, forgiving them, and bam, there’s the trust again,” she told SELF in the same interview. 

Sadhu suggests avoiding the “helicopter” approach, like snooping on a partner’s phone or accessing their social media accounts. She instead advises looking into compromises that would work for both. 

But if that doesn’t work, seeking professional help like couples counseling would be the next best move, something the author may want to consider. While the husband’s actions are difficult to forgive, filing for divorce just because of it may be too drastic. 

What do you think? Is the author within reason to end her marriage because of what her husband did? 

A chunk of commenters sided with the author, with some accusing the husband of having an affair with his boss

Others blamed her for overreacting and “finding an excuse to divorce”

Miguel Ordoñez

Miguel Ordoñez

Writer, BoredPanda staff

jameskramer
James016
James016
Community Member
2 hours ago

Seems the YTA's have been sniffing bad glue. They agreed on a name and he went a registered a different one, said nothing and provided no explanation.

bb_20
Clown fish
Clown fish
Community Member
1 hour ago

But it's just a name! J/ S/ I'd be p#ssed if this happened. It would be like me saying yes we shall name our child Emma after gran then changing it to what ever name. It's even worse it's the bosses name. If it was maybe his grans or grandads name it wouldn't be as bad. Still very annoying but not as bad as the bosses name!!

stuartdeborah15
Broadredpanda
Broadredpanda
Community Member
57 minutes ago

The YTAs trolls are at it again! They BOTH chose the name, HE ALONE changed his sons name to a female bosses name! Are you f*****g right in your heads? WTF has being the provider got to do with anything? How do you know she isn't earning more than him. You're absolute morons! Stop trolling you POS!

dc1
DC
DC
Community Member
1 hour ago

NTA, and ... make a maternity test - you never know, you know ... ....... - yes, I really wrote that. Do I mean it? Well ... I'd threaten him with it, and maybe make up a BS-story about how eggs can get attached to the weener and be spilled out with the usual ejaculate, and so on, and if he believes any of such, well, another reason to not walk, but run away.

