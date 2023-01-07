There are many ways to mess up a romantic relationship, but cheating is arguably the fastest one. It destroys trust and can cause deep emotional pain for those affected. While some couples may be able to work through the issue and salvage their connection, for many, the damage is too great to rebuild.

Recently, online content creator Aliyah's Interlude tweeted a question, asking people: "What's the craziest way you've found out your partner was cheating on you?" and whether it was the desire to normalize their past, shame their (ex) significant other, or simply warn others, many responded with their experiences.

Image credits: aliyahInterlude

Continue scrolling to read the ones we think are the most memorable. Hopefully, the popularity of this thread will remind at least one conflicted person that instead of secret hedonistic adventures, honesty is the way to go.

People-Share-Craziest-Ways-Cheated-On-Relationships

ibbyestelle Report

shermes
shermes
Community Member
20 minutes ago

You found an open box of condoms IN THE GLOVE BOX! I think someone wanted to be found out cuz no kind of stupid would do that and think they wouldn’t be caught.

People-Share-Craziest-Ways-Cheated-On-Relationships

MarjheMason Report

Lea Panthera
Lea Panthera
Community Member
35 minutes ago

*cue vengeful laughter times 14*

People-Share-Craziest-Ways-Cheated-On-Relationships

MALabellarte Report

People-Share-Craziest-Ways-Cheated-On-Relationships

TayNotSoSwift Report

People-Share-Craziest-Ways-Cheated-On-Relationships

cinabon_bon Report

People-Share-Craziest-Ways-Cheated-On-Relationships

amazonBeau Report

People-Share-Craziest-Ways-Cheated-On-Relationships

duhvillain Report

People-Share-Craziest-Ways-Cheated-On-Relationships

lovedoveclarke Report

Stinky
Stinky
Community Member
8 minutes ago

first time you CAUGHT someone cheating on you........

People-Share-Craziest-Ways-Cheated-On-Relationships

vshlxy Report

People-Share-Craziest-Ways-Cheated-On-Relationships

__armaniiiiii Report

Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Community Member
26 minutes ago

O_O not disney world, thats how you know its too late

People-Share-Craziest-Ways-Cheated-On-Relationships

emmmmgirllll Report

People-Share-Craziest-Ways-Cheated-On-Relationships

livingforsolana Report

People-Share-Craziest-Ways-Cheated-On-Relationships

DatGirlKaylee Report

People-Share-Craziest-Ways-Cheated-On-Relationships

drofpilma Report

People-Share-Craziest-Ways-Cheated-On-Relationships

piareloaded Report

People-Share-Craziest-Ways-Cheated-On-Relationships

adnolvr Report

People-Share-Craziest-Ways-Cheated-On-Relationships

plexyrey Report

People-Share-Craziest-Ways-Cheated-On-Relationships

badgalsavv Report

People-Share-Craziest-Ways-Cheated-On-Relationships

srrhmay52 Report

all 4 paws
all 4 paws
Community Member
23 minutes ago

please tell me they started dating

People-Share-Craziest-Ways-Cheated-On-Relationships

zengang6 Report

People-Share-Craziest-Ways-Cheated-On-Relationships

hannNotNice Report

thatlesbiantacocat
thatlesbiantacocat
Community Member
24 minutes ago

Props to the nurse. Saved her time and the baby's.

People-Share-Craziest-Ways-Cheated-On-Relationships

hayynicky Report

People-Share-Craziest-Ways-Cheated-On-Relationships

thatgirljo_ Report

People-Share-Craziest-Ways-Cheated-On-Relationships

KYOR1E Report

People-Share-Craziest-Ways-Cheated-On-Relationships

itskysworld Report

People-Share-Craziest-Ways-Cheated-On-Relationships

jazlynskyy Report

People-Share-Craziest-Ways-Cheated-On-Relationships

kzzndr Report

People-Share-Craziest-Ways-Cheated-On-Relationships

malteding Report

Lauren Caswell
Lauren Caswell
Community Member
37 minutes ago

yes, time is the issue that prevents cheating 🙄

People-Share-Craziest-Ways-Cheated-On-Relationships

alliestoybarn Report

all 4 paws
all 4 paws
Community Member
22 minutes ago

Craziest lie ever, not even a bullet dodged, whole a*s firing squad dodged

People-Share-Craziest-Ways-Cheated-On-Relationships

tay_rose22 Report

william mcgloin
william mcgloin
Community Member
14 minutes ago

You can friend someone on Facebook by dreaming about them? I'm calling BS on this one.

People-Share-Craziest-Ways-Cheated-On-Relationships

butterlf1y Report

People-Share-Craziest-Ways-Cheated-On-Relationships

cassidytrbl Report

