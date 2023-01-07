There are many ways to mess up a romantic relationship, but cheating is arguably the fastest one. It destroys trust and can cause deep emotional pain for those affected. While some couples may be able to work through the issue and salvage their connection, for many, the damage is too great to rebuild.

Recently, online content creator Aliyah's Interlude tweeted a question, asking people: "What's the craziest way you've found out your partner was cheating on you?" and whether it was the desire to normalize their past, shame their (ex) significant other, or simply warn others, many responded with their experiences.

Image credits: aliyahInterlude

Continue scrolling to read the ones we think are the most memorable. Hopefully, the popularity of this thread will remind at least one conflicted person that instead of secret hedonistic adventures, honesty is the way to go.