Hey Pandas, AITA For Feeling Upset Over Discovering Disturbing Online Activity In My Partner’s Past?

Recently, I found a folder with 291 pictures of sexy poses and hardly dressed (some nude) women on my longtime partner’s phone. We’ve been together for 11 years.

I also found dating apps like OkCupid and MeetMe on his phone. I know he has been talking to people on them, even though he deleted all the messages (I found screenshots of some messages).

I never checked his phone before; I always trusted him and gave him space, respecting his privacy.

Now, he recently passed away from colon cancer

I was hoping to find some pictures and videos for our 20-month-old son and maybe a voice message he might have left for him.

But he didn’t leave any messages, notes, or anything for our son

Instead, I found out he was chatting with and had screenshots of naked girls over the whole 11 years we were together.

I feel very betrayed and disgusted for spending so much time, attention, and money (since he couldn’t keep a job) on someone who did this

Even on days when I was laying in the hospital with pre-eclampsia, he was talking with other girls!

Am I just overreacting, or is this a guy thing?

