Man Admits He Found Wife “Repulsive” On 1st Date, Doesn’t Understand Why She’s Hurt
Woman covering her face in distress, illustrating emotional hurt related to a man finding his wife repulsive on first date.
Couples, Relationships

Man Admits He Found Wife “Repulsive” On 1st Date, Doesn’t Understand Why She’s Hurt

Some things really are better left unsaid. And what someone does know can actually hurt them. We aren’t saying keep secrets from your partner. But is it really necessary for your worst innermost thoughts to spill out of your mouth like sewage overflowing into the ocean? Especially when those thoughts are history, and no longer apply.

One guy has learned the hard way, after making an “appalling” confession in a packed room after having one too many. He spoke his mind with no holds barred… Telling everyone, including his wife, that he found her “repulsive” the first time they slept together. He doesn’t understand why it’s a big deal so many years later. But his verbal diarhea has now threatened to tank his entire marriage.

    Some comments cut like a knife, and there’s no turning back once the damage is done

    Image credits: Julia Taubitz / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    For this woman, it was when her husband admitted he was revolted by her the first time they were intimate

    Image credits: gaspar zaldo / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Rodrigo Rodrigues / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Shlomi Glantz / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: anonymous

    Sometimes it’s okay to keep secrets from your partner, the experts explain why

    We are often taught that honesty is the best policy. And that keeping secrets can destroy relationships. But being honest with your significant other does not always mean you have to share every single thought, dream, fear, or fantasy that enters, or once entered, your mind. Sometimes, doing so can result in more harm than good.

    According to VeryWellMind, there’s a difference between secrecy and privacy. “Privacy refers to your personal boundaries about your history, thoughts, opinions, and experiences separate from your partner and relationship,” notes the site. “Secrecy, on the other hand, involves something that you are intentionally hiding from your partner.” It adds that while secrecy can be dangerous, everyone is entitled to privacy.

    The experts of at Marriage.com agree. “We all have passing thoughts, small frustrations, or private feelings that live in the quiet corners of our minds,” reads that site. “And sometimes, sharing every single one of them does not build intimacy… it chips away at it.”

    There is a difference between hiding and choosing peace. Or between silence and secrecy, the Marriage.com team says. Knowing when to stay quiet, out of love, is a skill that not everyone understands, or has mastered. “Love makes room for flaws, but careless comments… can hurt deeply and linger long after they are said,” warns Marriage.com.

    It adds that relationship secrets, when they come from a place of care rather than fear, are often just quiet boundaries.

    Experts say you should pay attention to how the secret makes you feel. Is it hardly on your mind? Or does it weigh you down and make you sick with guilt? If it’s the latter, it may be time to get it out into the open. But if you’re planning to do so, there are a few things to bear in mind.

    Timing is one of them. The VeryWellMind team says there is a time and place to speak to your partner about what’s on your mind. They caution against doing so at bedtime, when one or both of you are moody or if either of you is drunk. You should also avoid the talk during any stressful situations, if either of you is tired or ill, or when your partner is dealing with any other bad news. And you should definitely not raise the issue when you or your significant other are angry.

    Which brings us to the next point: intent. Why are you sharing this thought, fantasy, fear, dream or secret? Is it to connect, to heal, or to hurt? “The motivation behind your words matters just as much as the message itself. Sometimes, we speak out of love… sometimes out of frustration,” warns Marriage.com. “Pause and check in with yourself first—it can change everything.”

    The site adds that words have weight. “Some truths bring you closer, while others wedge you apart,” it reads.

    “If what you want to say might shift the energy in your relationship in a painful direction, ask yourself—is it worth it?”

    “100% the worst word”: people rallied around the woman, offering advice and support

    The wife thanked netizens for their support and revealed that she’s made a big decision

    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Aleksandra Sapozhnikova / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Many people understood exactly why the woman wanted to leave

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I’m in utter shock over this one and given the sampling of responses the author pulled, I’m the only one. Every single one of us, when we tell a story, we embellish it by looking for the most dramatic and impactful words we can think of simply to make a story a little more entertaining. If we didn’t sprinkle in colorful adjectives, the story wouldn’t be as entertaining. Her husband, who isn’t much of a drinker, did that, I think, and he stupidly used pretty much the worst word he coulda have. He obviously realized he liked her and wanted to see more of her otherwise we wouldn’t be here right now, and I’m astounded a marriage is all blown up over a poor choice of words to describe something from the distant past! I get it; she can’t ever get past it and wants out, but I think she’s likely to regret it someday, especially if the marriage is otherwise terrific. While I haven’t any self-esteem, if someone told me they were grossed out by me on our first date …

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    … I’d be horrified but I’d realize that was a FIRST IMPRESSION which was quickly overwritten by reality! I totally understand that she can’t get over it and so must leave the marriage, but I like to think someone who’s intelligent and has experience with interpersonal relationships would likely know they themselves have mistakenly written people off who, after a second look, appeared to be waaay better than first thought. I really hope she finds someone who can hold his liquor, and maybe even hasn’t much of a vocabulary so isn’t likely to stick his foot in his mouth the way OP’s husband did. (I also hope like crazy she gets therapy, as she seems to be suffering from a form of PTSD. What she’s going through has gotta be horrid!) One of the great loves of my life was someone who, when I spotted him across the room, made me say to myself “That is the most unfortunate-looking man I’ve ever seen.” The first five words out of his mouth, I was hooked, though, as he has a voice like velvety, hot, creamy chocolate. Had I avoided him when he approached me, I’d have missed out on one of my great loves. Good thing I knew him by reputation and the software he developed, else we’d have been doomed!

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I’m in utter shock over this one and given the sampling of responses the author pulled, I’m the only one. Every single one of us, when we tell a story, we embellish it by looking for the most dramatic and impactful words we can think of simply to make a story a little more entertaining. If we didn’t sprinkle in colorful adjectives, the story wouldn’t be as entertaining. Her husband, who isn’t much of a drinker, did that, I think, and he stupidly used pretty much the worst word he coulda have. He obviously realized he liked her and wanted to see more of her otherwise we wouldn’t be here right now, and I’m astounded a marriage is all blown up over a poor choice of words to describe something from the distant past! I get it; she can’t ever get past it and wants out, but I think she’s likely to regret it someday, especially if the marriage is otherwise terrific. While I haven’t any self-esteem, if someone told me they were grossed out by me on our first date …

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    … I’d be horrified but I’d realize that was a FIRST IMPRESSION which was quickly overwritten by reality! I totally understand that she can’t get over it and so must leave the marriage, but I like to think someone who’s intelligent and has experience with interpersonal relationships would likely know they themselves have mistakenly written people off who, after a second look, appeared to be waaay better than first thought. I really hope she finds someone who can hold his liquor, and maybe even hasn’t much of a vocabulary so isn’t likely to stick his foot in his mouth the way OP’s husband did. (I also hope like crazy she gets therapy, as she seems to be suffering from a form of PTSD. What she’s going through has gotta be horrid!) One of the great loves of my life was someone who, when I spotted him across the room, made me say to myself “That is the most unfortunate-looking man I’ve ever seen.” The first five words out of his mouth, I was hooked, though, as he has a voice like velvety, hot, creamy chocolate. Had I avoided him when he approached me, I’d have missed out on one of my great loves. Good thing I knew him by reputation and the software he developed, else we’d have been doomed!

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
