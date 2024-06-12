82 People Name Things They Think Older Generations Got Right
We might have finally found one thing that all generations have in common, and that is complaining. From Boomers moaning about the younger kids and their iPads to Gen X grumbling they’re the forgotten generation to Millennials making a fuss about how they’re not lazy to Gen Z whining about how hard it is to live in the modern world, they all have something they seem to be dissatisfied with.
Recently, these generations have gathered together on Elon Musk’s Twitter to share the biggest “Boomer Complaints” they can all agree on. We invite you to scroll down and see for yourself the rare occasion when these different age groups are united by their passion for venting online.
Speakers don't belong on hiking trails! You're supposed to be in tune with nature.
I have an external USB optical drive for my laptop. maybe used it once in 5 years. So, I don't really see the need
You clicking the wrong links. Also insert commercial for a VPN. Seriously, They're worth it.
They do in my city specifically for 9-11 reasons.
Commercials are too loud. 100%. I'm dozing off to something and then BOOM! Some stupid shite I'm not interested in basts my ear drums. You know I need to sleep so I can work and make money so I can buy the thing you're selling right?
I just start yelling human or manager over and over again until the machine breaks. I don't feel bad about being a Karen to a machine.
Haven't seen one in years at this point. This boomer is complaining about something that no longer exists. They do that a lot.
I think the attached caps a brilliant. I'm a fumbler, and always dropped the cap, bent over to retrieve it, forgot I had the open bottle, and poured whatever I was getting either on myself, or on the floor. It also seems less likely that the caps goes walkabout in nature.
modern cars should not blind upcoming traffic. Mine doesn't. The issue are rather those stupid higher cars like SUVs and Pickuptrucks.
I don't miss cable and I'm Gen-X. I'm literally the MTV generation.
No it isn't! But I'm a night owl, so I'm probably an unreliable source.
What if there's an emergency and they need to call someone?
Companies will continue scamming people for as long as people buy it.
"Bussing" means something is really, really good. And "no cap" means no lie.
This isn't a boomer thing. This state of electrical bliss only existed for a very brief period between the first electrical wall sockets being produced, and the second manufacturer to produce a different style. This was in the 1880s, way before the boomers. However, it is a beautiful dream, and one that would take a great deal of work to accomplish.
Keyboards are actually easier to use than screens, especially If you're multitasking.
To help the company owner keep more money from all those earnings. How else is he supposed to afford a third Ferrari? It's called corporate greed.