ADVERTISEMENT

We might have finally found one thing that all generations have in common, and that is complaining. From Boomers moaning about the younger kids and their iPads to Gen X grumbling they’re the forgotten generation to Millennials making a fuss about how they’re not lazy to Gen Z whining about how hard it is to live in the modern world, they all have something they seem to be dissatisfied with. 

Recently, these generations have gathered together on Elon Musk’s Twitter to share the biggest “Boomer Complaints” they can all agree on. We invite you to scroll down and see for yourself the rare occasion when these different age groups are united by their passion for venting online.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

ImpatienTourist Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

leviremmick Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
anayacs26 avatar
ZuriLovesYou
ZuriLovesYou
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Speakers don't belong on hiking trails! You're supposed to be in tune with nature.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

PinkInkling23 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ericgibbs avatar
Eric G
Eric G
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't look at your phones while driving. It's dangerous. Also, I'm going to need you to look at your car's TV screen to change your climate settings through three submenus while driving.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

theereal_one Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have an external USB optical drive for my laptop. maybe used it once in 5 years. So, I don't really see the need

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

the_808girl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You clicking the wrong links. Also insert commercial for a VPN. Seriously, They're worth it.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

cinemaxwell Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd like to be able to have a conversation in a club too. I don't go to clubs.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#7

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

snowmay2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

aaronhoyland Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Commercials are too loud. 100%. I'm dozing off to something and then BOOM! Some stupid shite I'm not interested in basts my ear drums. You know I need to sleep so I can work and make money so I can buy the thing you're selling right?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

idkallyne Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

CALMJEDi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I just start yelling human or manager over and over again until the machine breaks. I don't feel bad about being a Karen to a machine.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

JulianGodgiven Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

dk_fakegod Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Haven't seen one in years at this point. This boomer is complaining about something that no longer exists. They do that a lot.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

dayytonerr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

bdmarotta Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

FSAPOJake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
casey-horn avatar
Casey Horn
Casey Horn
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

but capitalism breeds innovation! *insert major eye roll*

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#16

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

AstroBaby91 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

TerfinUSAParody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

pisceanmantissa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
pernillewinkel avatar
Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think the attached caps a brilliant. I'm a fumbler, and always dropped the cap, bent over to retrieve it, forgot I had the open bottle, and poured whatever I was getting either on myself, or on the floor. It also seems less likely that the caps goes walkabout in nature.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

katiegiel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
laura_ketteridge avatar
arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good legislation is required. "all new smartphones, tablets, cameras and other electronic gadgets marketed in the EU will have to come with a USB-C charging port by fall 2024."

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

KilljoyGSW Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

CrymsonDawn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

modern cars should not blind upcoming traffic. Mine doesn't. The issue are rather those stupid higher cars like SUVs and Pickuptrucks.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#22

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

knowlesstallion Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

GustavoHigon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

unicornstravel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

Tom_Engels_Desk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

t_ruggeri Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

BigBicNick Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

TwiiterXVids Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ms_22 avatar
M S
M S
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hate it that you have to click before knowing if there is a paywall.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

Octokraken1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

TG_Outlaw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#31

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

SuburbsGal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

DuganStarr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

Birdie18th Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

Lazce Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

Marisaisthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You're too young to remember when they all used to start that way.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

nearwi1dheaven Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

jamadoria Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

Daniel_W12 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
pernillewinkel avatar
Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd rather delete an email than deal with so much paper being wasted, but there should be a better way than email, that doesn't require you sharing personal details, I just can't invent it myself, so I'm waiting for someone else to do so.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#39

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

DrJayDrNo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
anayacs26 avatar
ZuriLovesYou
ZuriLovesYou
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No it isn't! But I'm a night owl, so I'm probably an unreliable source.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#40

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

loribuugz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
kylie_2 avatar
Kylie
Kylie
Community Member
34 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mine came with a CD player AND a cassette player. But it is over 20 years old lol

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#41

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

literyture Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

Ikeyo_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
anayacs26 avatar
ZuriLovesYou
ZuriLovesYou
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What if there's an emergency and they need to call someone?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

the_HUGOAT Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

Asagamiyo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
sebastian_rodriguez_1 avatar
Sebastián Rodríguez
Sebastián Rodríguez
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Companies will continue scamming people for as long as people buy it.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#45

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

susanlyons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
pernillewinkel avatar
Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

C'est pas Versailles ici, as they say in France. This has however probably been a problem since before electricity was discovered, I'm imagining grumpy Neolithic fathers putting out oil lamps the kids lit and forgot about.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#46

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

CodeMonkeyReadr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

thrash242 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
anayacs26 avatar
ZuriLovesYou
ZuriLovesYou
Community Member
29 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Bussing" means something is really, really good. And "no cap" means no lie.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#48

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

wordzwithfoes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

RikDaddy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

sayenchiladas Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

missy1e23 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

bonxvivre Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

duchessopie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

glokay_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

KingKinvar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

FvreignLL Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

FvreignLL Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

scottswigart Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

EpikMynd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

lolatiffhur Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
laura_ketteridge avatar
arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This isn't a boomer thing. This state of electrical bliss only existed for a very brief period between the first electrical wall sockets being produced, and the second manufacturer to produce a different style. This was in the 1880s, way before the boomers. However, it is a beautiful dream, and one that would take a great deal of work to accomplish.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

DoctorLockwood Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

TroubleSpittin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

Curry4daW Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
god_2 avatar
Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Keyboards are actually easier to use than screens, especially If you're multitasking.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#64

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

FatineArji Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

send2marie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

ScienceGuy2718 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

___klassy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

ladyT26akasasha Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#69

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

ScottDochterman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

jborg_arts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

little__cee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
kylie_2 avatar
Kylie
Kylie
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also tired of being prompted to do facial recognition or fingerprint ID. So when I die my kids won't be able to access any of my devices/accounts? Yeah. Great idea.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#72

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

UnstableIsotope Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
pernillewinkel avatar
Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Then get thee to a record store, or a flea market. I own more music on CD now than I ever did.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#73

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

abigaiIand_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

celleblossom Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

The8thPoodle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

AGoodSine Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

journeysa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

Tnel_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
sebastian_rodriguez_1 avatar
Sebastián Rodríguez
Sebastián Rodríguez
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To help the company owner keep more money from all those earnings. How else is he supposed to afford a third Ferrari? It's called corporate greed.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#79

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

_edbrella Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

MotivateYouTube Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#81

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

DezManian_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Younger-Generations-Share-Boomer-Complaints

teacherinRI Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!