Many young(-ish) people, like yours truly, often find themselves agreeing with people a few generations older than themselves. Just take this post on Threads, for example: one user asked fellow netizens what is something that makes them go “I’m with the boomers on this one,” and many were eager to share, discussing all sorts of issues and situations. You can find them on the list below.

“Well, back in my day…” says a twenty-something year old, reminiscing about “the good old days.” While that might sound funny, some people are old souls who might relate to the elderly more than they do with their own peers.

#1 I don’t want to scan a QR code for everything. Please just give me a physical menu.

#2 Children should be well behaved in restaurants. Yes, you actually can teach them to stay in their seats, bottoms on the cushion and not screaming and running through the booth or climbing under tables. Don't poke the people at the next table:

#3 my hatred of apps. i should not need a different app for all of my appliances and ordering pizza or whatever

#4 Basic human interaction skills and sharing public space. “Excuse me, thank you, pardon me, etc.” Stepping to one side on a sidewalk, escalator, or trail. Manners have gone the way of the dodo.

#5 People wearing earphones whilst hanging out with their friends. Like, how important is that music that you've got to listen it in place of listening to your friends

#6 Why are robots taking over phone customer service???? No I don’t wanna listen to my 8 different options let me talk to a real person😭😭

#7 I want to show up in person dressed for an interview and get the job on the spot. Not on the internet survey.

#8 I had neighbors that would throw ridiculous house parties every few weekends… cars up and down the street, bass so loud my walls ACROSS THE STREET were vibrating, and drunk 20 year olds puking in the front yard(s) and bushes. I’m 35 and need to SLEEP, man 😭😂 One of the best parts of moving was leaving those neighbors.

#9 I absolutely disike when eating out the music is so loud that you can’t hear each other.

#10 Model trains, ham radio, homebuilt crafts, knitting (some guys learned in the navy), gardening.

#11 I hate screens in cars. Give us radios with knobs and buttons. Give us real dash gauges. Give us climate control knobs. Texting and driving is illegal, but you have to mess with an iPad to turn on the damn AC.

#12 Everyone is responsible for their own well-being; it’s no one else’s job to shield you from potential triggers (also, hate the word “trigger”)

#13 Tipping culture has gotten out of hand im not tipping at a 100% digital restaurant pay your employees better

#14 Kids should still be taught cursive and grammar.

#15 You should be able to raise a middle class family on the salary of one mediocre white man.

#16 Back in my day, fast food was cheap.

#17 I’m glad I kept most of my CDs now, and quite a few DVDs.

#18 Gotta turn the radio down in the car to see at night.

#19 Kids with tablets every single place they go and whenever they’re at home is so freaking wild and I hate it lmao, the boomers know what’s up with that.

#20 Having conversations while eating at the table or while you're out with others instead of being in your own world on your phone

#21 I miss tv seasons with 21-24 episodes every 9 months. This 6-10 episodes every 2 years on streaming platforms is stupid.

#22 Dresscode for Work and basic etiquette

#23 I don't know if this is a boomer thing but I hate dark restaurants. Why are the lights off in this steak house?

#24 Most of today's music sucks.

#25 Why the F**K do I gotta log in to EVERYTHINGGGGG all the time. Especially with Apple Pay/samsung pay/paypal where I don’t need to save card info within a proprietary app! Leave me ALONE get out of my EMAIL

#26 Get the 24" monitor out of my dashboard

#27 Physical media. I much prefer actually owning a movie or series on Blu-ray/DVD than having to rely on streaming.

#28 1. I want buttons and knobs to control essentials of my car (radio, A/C, ect.)

2. I don’t need a subscription or even an account to use every functionality that I bought a device for.

3. Older cars are easier to work on

#29 I paid for a computer with a hard drive onto which I would like to save my files. Do not upload them to the cloud, save them locally on the hard drive for which I paid money. Especially if cloud storage will eventually cost me money, which I have already paid for a hard drive onto which to save my files. If I would like to back up said files to cloud storage, I will do so manually, do not make this the default option on the computer with a functioning hard drive for which I paid money.

#30 If I need to get a problem solved, I call. I don’t text.

#31 It's actually a perfectly good idea to have a simple backyard pitch-in wedding rather than going into debt on an overblown extravaganza

#32 There doesn't need to be an app for literally everything.

Why is everything a subscription?

Why am I paying for Amazon and still getting ads?

Bring back physical media

#33 I only want to make one click to get to the link. Don’t give me a link then make me play a game or give you my email address just so I can browse your website. I will leave and not come back.

#34 I don't actually want to speak to anyone on the telephone but if I HAVE to, I want to speak to an agent, dammit, and not an automated message that takes a month to get through and has all the most important options at the end. Like, are they getting midroll ads? I wanna talk to a HUMAN.

#35 They took advantage of their time.

As did we.

As will gen Z when their time comes.

Nobody wrecked nothing for noone. There’s ways around the current problems as there were before.

Every generation faces their own problems.

#36 Shows/concerts start too late and have too many bands on the bill. Like sorry, I’m not gonna stay until 1am to see your band play. Doors at 7:30, opener 8-8:40, Headliner 9-10. Done. If it’s during the work week, shift that back another hour.

#37 People having loud conversations on their phone everywhere they go. I don’t want to hear about your boyfriend drama or grisly medical procedures at Aldi.

#38 there’s absolutely a way to conduct yourself in a professional work setting, no matter how low level your job is. i see so many young kids treat their jobs like a place to scroll tiktok while occasionally acknowledging customers or other employees. take a f*cking shower, put on clean clothes, don’t smell like weed, make eye contact, say hello to people, be helpful.. take some god damn pride in yourself because you’re making your millennial manager lose their f*cking mind over your gen z sh*t.

#39 If you go to a store to buy an item, especially an independent mom and pop store, you should have their undivided attention.

#40 “It’s cause you’re always on that phone!”

Unless you’re doing business, there is no reason you can’t sit through a family diner without touching your phone. Like…DISCONNECT, please!!!

#41 Job applications should’ve stayed in person, and getting a job from actually taking to people, instead of online applications

#42 I pay way too much in taxes for our public school to not supply crayons, pencils, and tissues to kids.

#43 I miss when people who worked in the public were like… nice… or knew about the place they worked at, or anything inside of it.

(I knoooooow there’s a lack of training and staffing. I know. But it wasn’t like this when I was younger and we weren’t allowed to ignore people walking by us)

#44 - people buried in their phones when we’re supposed to be hanging out

- I don’t want to download your stupid app

- stop texting me 8 times a day for donations, politicians

- I don’t want to pay a subscription fee for every little thing

- groceries are far too expensive

#45 I strongly dislike having to read cell phones and computer screens in TV shows and movies.

#46 Picking a show to stream is too much of a commitment sometimes; I like flicking through the channels and finding something random, halfway through the episode.

#47 Tipping for retail purchases. (Note: I am former service industry and tip service industry people really well).

#48 People drive too fast and music is usually too loud.

#49 You can make a sandwich at home.

#50 Please don’t make me start an account. I just want to buy the thing. Please let me just give you my money without starting a goddamned account.

#51 9-10 bedtime. No sagging. No yelling in the morning. No running in the house. Either you're inside or ur outside. I gotta list

#52 Knowing how to dress for the occasion. I am so tired of going to find dining restaurants having put a lot of effort into my appearance, hired a babysitter, the whole shebang… Then there’s a table of people who look like they came straight from a sweaty soccer game. Yes, I could be mad at the restaurant for not enforcing a dress code because there’s no universe where athletic clothes belong in places we are spending minimum $100 per person, but also why can’t people read the room?

#53 I want to talk to real customer service people and not write with chat bots who only say what’s on the homepage anyway.

#54 I hate when people drive way over the speed limit everywhere they go or drive aggressively.

#55 If you are a sit down restaurant (vs fast food/take out place) please bring back real dishes/cutlery . I’m over it paying restaurant prices for paper plates and flimsy plastic forks.

#56 I don’t want to download a goddamn app so that I can patronize your business. I give you money and you provide goods and services. We’re not friends. And quit calling everything an experience.

#57 Why are commercials so LOUD, but the TV show so quiet??? I can’t be changing volume every 5 mins!

#58 My phone tracking me with everything I do. Checked out the place where the iPhone keeps track of this and immediately deleted a bunch of apps that were contributing to profiles on me even though some even said in TOS they didn’t do that. They have the right to change TOS at any time. Stop with all forms of surveillance cultures!

#59 Researching vs going on google. The library is a great place to read, cross reference and think before forming an opinion instead of doing an internet search, reading the first few lines of a random article and being self righteous about something that requires time to think about.

#60 Allllll the computer work required for kids in school now.

So. Much. Computer. Work.

Too many apps.

Too many websites.

#61 That kids shouldn’t have their own smart phones or have social media profiles. (I don’t necessarily have an issue with older kids having call/text phones, just not smart phones). I’m such an old fogey about this and I don’t care.

#62 Kids that run up and down the hallway in the building. The people below (me) don’t want to hear that all day!

#63 Modern dating culture/hook up culture ruined relationships. Men feel like they have multiple options for the first time ever so they’re always searching for the next best thing.

I do think women fall into the trap of constantly searching for the next best thing as well, but men go about it in such abrasive and disrespectful ways lol.

#64 The concept of time blindness, and people thinking that being late is acceptable.

I don’t get it whatsoever.

#65 distressed jesns with holes. wasted fabric AND stolen valor of the lifestyle that would give your pants holes

#66 Kids today need to write thank you notes for graduation and wedding gift.

#67 Your loud-ass car is obnoxious. And if it's loud and isn't even fast, you're twice the dumbass.

#68 Turn all the music down...in restaurants, in supermarkets, in church, everywhere. Music is supposed to be enjoyed, not endured.

#69 Surprise endings in movies not ruined by internet spoilers. Can you imagine if Planet of the Apes came out today? Being cheated of that shock? I still remember sitting in the theater at the end of Empire Strikes Back, my eyes going dry because I didn’t blink for about five minutes after that bomb was dropped

