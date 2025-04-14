ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, back in my day…” says a twenty-something year old, reminiscing about “the good old days.” While that might sound funny, some people are old souls who might relate to the elderly more than they do with their own peers.

Many young(-ish) people, like yours truly, often find themselves agreeing with people a few generations older than themselves. Just take this post on Threads, for example: one user asked fellow netizens what is something that makes them go “I’m with the boomers on this one,” and many were eager to share, discussing all sorts of issues and situations. You can find them on the list below.

#1

Person scanning QR code on phone at a restaurant table, reflecting generational tech adaptation. I don’t want to scan a QR code for everything. Please just give me a physical menu.

thenutritiontea Report

jenwil avatar
Snazzy Smurf
Snazzy Smurf
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What if you don't have a camera phone? Will you be turned away?

RELATED:
    #2

    Two young children enjoying fries at a restaurant, representing perspectives on things boomers might be right about. Children should be well behaved in restaurants. Yes, you actually can teach them to stay in their seats, bottoms on the cushion and not screaming and running through the booth or climbing under tables. Don't poke the people at the next table:

    skippermeggie Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I used to work in this brewpub back in 2005, We kept telling our hosts "NEVER EVER seat families with young children at Table 1". There was a fire alarm at that booth. Guess what happened EVERY WEEKEND. The hosts would seat kids at the booth they were expressly told not to. Kid yanks fire alarm. Again this happened at least once a week.

    #3

    Smartphone screen displaying various apps, illustrating tech aspects boomers might be right about. my hatred of apps. i should not need a different app for all of my appliances and ordering pizza or whatever

    stepville Report

    jenwil avatar
    Snazzy Smurf
    Snazzy Smurf
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is an app for an app that opens another app. It is ridiculous.

    #4

    Young people in casual attire engaging in a discussion about what boomers might be right about. Basic human interaction skills and sharing public space. “Excuse me, thank you, pardon me, etc.” Stepping to one side on a sidewalk, escalator, or trail. Manners have gone the way of the dodo.

    teremichaels Report

    jenwil avatar
    Snazzy Smurf
    Snazzy Smurf
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People have forgotten how to communicate with words. Manners seem to be treated like turn signals, optional.

    #5

    Young person smiling, wearing wireless earbuds, highlighting generational perspectives. People wearing earphones whilst hanging out with their friends. Like, how important is that music that you've got to listen it in place of listening to your friends

    simon_soz Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm more concerned by people who where them while biking. I see that a lot and it's just asking to get hit by a car.

    #6

    Young person on phone indoors, looking perplexed, possibly discussing what things boomers might be right about. Why are robots taking over phone customer service???? No I don’t wanna listen to my 8 different options let me talk to a real person😭😭

    ashleey.hollingworth Report

    jenwil avatar
    Snazzy Smurf
    Snazzy Smurf
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can it be called customer service if you hang up out of frustration? I can only push 0 so many times.

    Two young people shaking hands in a professional setting, possibly discussing insights shared by boomers. I want to show up in person dressed for an interview and get the job on the spot. Not on the internet survey.

    krystal_kuz Report

    jenwil avatar
    Snazzy Smurf
    Snazzy Smurf
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is almost like there is an interview for the interview.

    Young people sharing pizza and snacks, discussing what things boomers might be right about, red cups on a table. I had neighbors that would throw ridiculous house parties every few weekends… cars up and down the street, bass so loud my walls ACROSS THE STREET were vibrating, and drunk 20 year olds puking in the front yard(s) and bushes. I’m 35 and need to SLEEP, man 😭😂 One of the best parts of moving was leaving those neighbors.

    thegirldevon333 Report

    #9

    Two black speakers mounted on a ceiling corner, emphasizing vintage audio equipment. I absolutely disike when eating out the music is so loud that you can’t hear each other.

    rachnakhelawan Report

    Young person knitting with focus and precision, highlighting a traditional skill often valued by boomers. Model trains, ham radio, homebuilt crafts, knitting (some guys learned in the navy), gardening.

    korsadoakenbrow Report

    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I will add gardening, people watching, and just strolls through the neighborhood with no destination in mind.

    Car dashboard displaying a navigation screen and media controls, illustrating a topic boomers might be right about. I hate screens in cars. Give us radios with knobs and buttons. Give us real dash gauges. Give us climate control knobs. Texting and driving is illegal, but you have to mess with an iPad to turn on the damn AC.

    carolinerogan_ Report

    sueuser avatar
    Sue User
    Sue User
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a 2011 car. It has a screen but its pretty basic. Radio/cd, setting like clock, diagnostics, a rudimentary map that is way out of date ( no updates ). I also have knobs for heat/ cool, preset radio, cd.

    Everyone is responsible for their own well-being; it’s no one else’s job to shield you from potential triggers (also, hate the word “trigger”)

    ladykatiebeth Report

    Person handing over a dollar bill into a glass, illustrating things Boomers might be right about. Tipping culture has gotten out of hand im not tipping at a 100% digital restaurant pay your employees better

    sp1ll3db0ngw4t3r Report

    Kids should still be taught cursive and grammar.

    cakewife Report

    A mother and child reaching for fresh fruit in a kitchen, highlighting family values mothers appreciate about older generations. You should be able to raise a middle class family on the salary of one mediocre white man.

    abbsmcnabbs Report

    Back in my day, fast food was cheap.

    kayla_glanville Report

    Vintage items, including VHS tapes and CDs, placed on an orange cloth, representing things Boomers might be right about. I’m glad I kept most of my CDs now, and quite a few DVDs.

    happyvector Report

    Car stereo system displaying AUX input, reflecting boomers' preference for traditional tech in vehicles. Gotta turn the radio down in the car to see at night.

    trailrunner615 Report

    donadams_1 avatar
    Don Adams
    Don Adams
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't forget to hunch forward over the steering wheel and squint...

    Young boy focused on a tablet while lying on a carpet, illustrating technology engagement. Kids with tablets every single place they go and whenever they’re at home is so freaking wild and I hate it lmao, the boomers know what’s up with that.

    secretlytinabelcher Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At the same time, the kids who have them are getting better grades in school. Look up the "I-pad divide".

    Young people using phones at a table, highlighting a social moment possibly pointing to Boomer insights on technology use. Having conversations while eating at the table or while you're out with others instead of being in your own world on your phone

    evolvepmu Report

    I miss tv seasons with 21-24 episodes every 9 months. This 6-10 episodes every 2 years on streaming platforms is stupid.

    tarrah21 Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have no clue how it works these days. I quit watching TV two decades ago. I mostly watch YouTube these days.

    Young people walking together in a modern office, discussing ideas, highlighting young people's perspective on boomer insights. Dresscode for Work and basic etiquette

    jantteke Report

    Empty restaurant with set tables, dim lighting, and a server at the counter. I don't know if this is a boomer thing but I hate dark restaurants. Why are the lights off in this steak house?

    xanathars_highlights Report

    Most of today's music sucks.

    jo_cieplik Report

    Why the F**K do I gotta log in to EVERYTHINGGGGG all the time. Especially with Apple Pay/samsung pay/paypal where I don’t need to save card info within a proprietary app! Leave me ALONE get out of my EMAIL

    smuggler_sam Report

    Tesla car interior showcasing modern, digital dashboard, highlighting technology advancements boomers acknowledge. Get the 24" monitor out of my dashboard

    ogbrenna Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this real or AI? 24" seems excessive for anyone but a professional truck driver.

    Physical media. I much prefer actually owning a movie or series on Blu-ray/DVD than having to rely on streaming.

    jenny.butler95 Report

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ah. But then you won't have to pay to watch it again, and no company wants that.

    1. I want buttons and knobs to control essentials of my car (radio, A/C, ect.)
    2. I don’t need a subscription or even an account to use every functionality that I bought a device for.
    3. Older cars are easier to work on

    zach_frey_qpm Report

    I paid for a computer with a hard drive onto which I would like to save my files. Do not upload them to the cloud, save them locally on the hard drive for which I paid money. Especially if cloud storage will eventually cost me money, which I have already paid for a hard drive onto which to save my files. If I would like to back up said files to cloud storage, I will do so manually, do not make this the default option on the computer with a functioning hard drive for which I paid money.

    killemfaulkner Report

    sueuser avatar
    Sue User
    Sue User
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Apparently the BankofAnerica app downloads your statements, there is a download notice, where you can see the file. However, there is no way to open an email and attach that file. Ridiculus.

    If I need to get a problem solved, I call. I don’t text.

    robison_wells Report

    jenwil avatar
    Snazzy Smurf
    Snazzy Smurf
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Depending on the situation I text for record keeping purposes. Having a paper trail via text message is sometimes all you have.

    It's actually a perfectly good idea to have a simple backyard pitch-in wedding rather than going into debt on an overblown extravaganza

    sarahejoyal Report

    donadams_1 avatar
    Don Adams
    Don Adams
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Second marriage in 2001-24 total people, service and nice dinner at a historic restaurant, local judge to officiate (dinner for him and his wife also), flowers, open bar, cousin had digital camera to take snaps. Total under $1200.00 and everyone had a good time. Can't see how some extravaganza would have been better. Save your bucks, kids - they come in mighty handy later!

    There doesn't need to be an app for literally everything.
    Why is everything a subscription?
    Why am I paying for Amazon and still getting ads?
    Bring back physical media

    rizz78 Report

    I only want to make one click to get to the link. Don’t give me a link then make me play a game or give you my email address just so I can browse your website. I will leave and not come back.

    blurghbird Report

    donadams_1 avatar
    Don Adams
    Don Adams
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Amen. I lived over 65 years without whatever you're peddling, I can live a few more without it. I don't need your emails.

    I don't actually want to speak to anyone on the telephone but if I HAVE to, I want to speak to an agent, dammit, and not an automated message that takes a month to get through and has all the most important options at the end. Like, are they getting midroll ads? I wanna talk to a HUMAN.

    alwaysbeebooked Report

    sueuser avatar
    Sue User
    Sue User
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    MTD ( they make lawn mowers ) and Water Boss ( house water softener ) have humans answering phones. And will talk you through service.

    They took advantage of their time.
    As did we.
    As will gen Z when their time comes.
    Nobody wrecked nothing for noone. There’s ways around the current problems as there were before.
    Every generation faces their own problems.

    a_bluntforcekarma Report

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm 63. So I'm a boomer. We lived under the possibility of nuclear war. No more, or less, of a source of stress than previous, or subsequent generations have had to deal with.

    Shows/concerts start too late and have too many bands on the bill. Like sorry, I’m not gonna stay until 1am to see your band play. Doors at 7:30, opener 8-8:40, Headliner 9-10. Done. If it’s during the work week, shift that back another hour.

    theclosetstudios Report

    #37

    People having loud conversations on their phone everywhere they go. I don’t want to hear about your boyfriend drama or grisly medical procedures at Aldi.

    biscuit_blizzard Report

    there’s absolutely a way to conduct yourself in a professional work setting, no matter how low level your job is. i see so many young kids treat their jobs like a place to scroll tiktok while occasionally acknowledging customers or other employees. take a f*cking shower, put on clean clothes, don’t smell like weed, make eye contact, say hello to people, be helpful.. take some god damn pride in yourself because you’re making your millennial manager lose their f*cking mind over your gen z sh*t.

    radicalwhizbang Report

    If you go to a store to buy an item, especially an independent mom and pop store, you should have their undivided attention.

    aarononthetrails Report

    “It’s cause you’re always on that phone!”
    Unless you’re doing business, there is no reason you can’t sit through a family diner without touching your phone. Like…DISCONNECT, please!!!

    iammissfaye Report

    Job applications should’ve stayed in person, and getting a job from actually taking to people, instead of online applications

    kimberlyvasquez Report

    I pay way too much in taxes for our public school to not supply crayons, pencils, and tissues to kids.

    felurian_ Report

    I miss when people who worked in the public were like… nice… or knew about the place they worked at, or anything inside of it.
    (I knoooooow there’s a lack of training and staffing. I know. But it wasn’t like this when I was younger and we weren’t allowed to ignore people walking by us)

    ollierose_ Report

    jenwil avatar
    Snazzy Smurf
    Snazzy Smurf
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The same can be said for customers. Some people treat public facing folks horribly.

    - people buried in their phones when we’re supposed to be hanging out
    - I don’t want to download your stupid app
    - stop texting me 8 times a day for donations, politicians
    - I don’t want to pay a subscription fee for every little thing
    - groceries are far too expensive

    christenph Report

    I strongly dislike having to read cell phones and computer screens in TV shows and movies.

    vickiboardman Report

    sueuser avatar
    Sue User
    Sue User
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh thank god! I stopped watching a movie today because i was tired of having to get up to read the text on phone.

    Picking a show to stream is too much of a commitment sometimes; I like flicking through the channels and finding something random, halfway through the episode.

    jay_ciabattabread Report

    Tipping for retail purchases. (Note: I am former service industry and tip service industry people really well).

    newsmctado Report

    People drive too fast and music is usually too loud.

    johnschell Report

    You can make a sandwich at home.

    slaneway Report

    Please don’t make me start an account. I just want to buy the thing. Please let me just give you my money without starting a goddamned account.

    qate Report

    9-10 bedtime. No sagging. No yelling in the morning. No running in the house. Either you're inside or ur outside. I gotta list

    itsjust.resa Report

    Knowing how to dress for the occasion. I am so tired of going to find dining restaurants having put a lot of effort into my appearance, hired a babysitter, the whole shebang… Then there’s a table of people who look like they came straight from a sweaty soccer game. Yes, I could be mad at the restaurant for not enforcing a dress code because there’s no universe where athletic clothes belong in places we are spending minimum $100 per person, but also why can’t people read the room?

    sghudson14 Report

    I want to talk to real customer service people and not write with chat bots who only say what’s on the homepage anyway.

    theunicornpatient Report

    I hate when people drive way over the speed limit everywhere they go or drive aggressively.

    jonsuttle89 Report

    If you are a sit down restaurant (vs fast food/take out place) please bring back real dishes/cutlery . I’m over it paying restaurant prices for paper plates and flimsy plastic forks.

    sb_established1974 Report

    I don’t want to download a goddamn app so that I can patronize your business. I give you money and you provide goods and services. We’re not friends. And quit calling everything an experience.

    1golferincart Report

    Why are commercials so LOUD, but the TV show so quiet??? I can’t be changing volume every 5 mins!

    1inzeey Report

    My phone tracking me with everything I do. Checked out the place where the iPhone keeps track of this and immediately deleted a bunch of apps that were contributing to profiles on me even though some even said in TOS they didn’t do that. They have the right to change TOS at any time. Stop with all forms of surveillance cultures!

    itbeamonster Report

    Researching vs going on google. The library is a great place to read, cross reference and think before forming an opinion instead of doing an internet search, reading the first few lines of a random article and being self righteous about something that requires time to think about.

    lesocialnomad Report

    Allllll the computer work required for kids in school now.
    So. Much. Computer. Work.
    Too many apps.
    Too many websites.

    meganroselit Report

    That kids shouldn’t have their own smart phones or have social media profiles. (I don’t necessarily have an issue with older kids having call/text phones, just not smart phones). I’m such an old fogey about this and I don’t care.

    morgan_ofsharick Report

    Kids that run up and down the hallway in the building. The people below (me) don’t want to hear that all day!

    iamoyster_austinhgarces Report

    Modern dating culture/hook up culture ruined relationships. Men feel like they have multiple options for the first time ever so they’re always searching for the next best thing.
    I do think women fall into the trap of constantly searching for the next best thing as well, but men go about it in such abrasive and disrespectful ways lol.

    badgalnikki__g Report

    The concept of time blindness, and people thinking that being late is acceptable.
    I don’t get it whatsoever.

    brittneybatla Report

    distressed jesns with holes. wasted fabric AND stolen valor of the lifestyle that would give your pants holes

    jillsilvagrams Report

    Kids today need to write thank you notes for graduation and wedding gift.

    robinmamo Report

    Your loud-ass car is obnoxious. And if it's loud and isn't even fast, you're twice the dumbass.

    devdadnick Report

    Turn all the music down...in restaurants, in supermarkets, in church, everywhere. Music is supposed to be enjoyed, not endured.

    thefabfolio Report

    Surprise endings in movies not ruined by internet spoilers. Can you imagine if Planet of the Apes came out today? Being cheated of that shock? I still remember sitting in the theater at the end of Empire Strikes Back, my eyes going dry because I didn’t blink for about five minutes after that bomb was dropped

    madprofmike Report

