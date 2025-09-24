Reckless Spending Parents Expect 28YO To Be Their Retirement Plan, She Feels Guilty For Saying No

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people like to live in the moment and don’t really think too far ahead, especially not about their retirement. Of course, it might seem like a far-off concept, but as one approaches old age, it’s essential to have money saved up and some kind of security plan in place.

Unfortunately, one woman’s parents didn’t think about their future or how to save wisely, and they expected their youngest daughter to look after them as they aged. She felt burdened by their demands and worried about her future because of them.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

A good retirement plan can help save people a lot of tension and reduce the pressure on their children to be the providers

Smiling mature couple enjoying coffee at home, illustrating a relaxed moment in a mom retirement plan setting.

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that she was the youngest of three children, and that her parents looked after her and gave her everything she needed until she moved out at 27

Text excerpt from an online forum post about a mom retirement plan and family financial struggles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about mom retirement plan describing anxiety, depression, chronic pain, unused nursing degree, and unpaid student loans.

Text excerpt about a mom’s retirement plan expressing concerns over living arrangements when she gets old.

Text discussing reliance on parents and feelings of guilt, relevant to mom retirement plan and family support dynamics.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing family dynamics related to mom retirement plan, focusing on sibling relationships and responsibilities.

Text discussing family concerns about an older brother possibly taking in relatives as part of a mom retirement plan.

Elderly woman and man sitting on couch, enjoying time together with a fluffy cat as part of a mom retirement plan.

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman’s parents had always been reckless spenders and hence didn’t have anything saved up for retirement, so they expected her to take them in

Text excerpt explaining a family financial situation impacting the mom retirement plan due to reduced extra income.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text discussing challenges with untrained pets, highlighting issues for a mom retirement plan with many animals indoors.

Text discussing pet training and financial burden related to animals in the context of a mom retirement plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text discussing a mom retirement plan mentioning money issues and buying a snowblower on a payment plan.

Text about discussing worries on finances and the mom retirement plan causing conflict between mother and daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Older woman hugging younger woman on couch, showing support and care in a mom retirement plan context.

Share icon

Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster didn’t want to look after her parents since she and her fiancé lived in a one-bedroom apartment, and her folks always had a lot of pets

Text excerpt about family financial struggles and support, reflecting challenges in a mom retirement plan context.

Blank screen with black text stating a month-long silence and uncertainty on how to break the stalemate mom retirement plan.

Text excerpt about a mom’s retirement plan mentioning living with fiancé in a one-bedroom apartment.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text stating a person questioning if they are wrong for telling their mom and dad they can’t be their retirement plan.

Image credits: WildLocksmith3840

When the woman told her parents she couldn’t take them in just because they kept wasting their money, they called her a horrible daughter

As the poster had mentioned, her parents seemed to be irresponsible with money and never considered putting a penny aside for their future. That’s exactly why their house wasn’t paid off, and they didn’t have a retirement fund to keep them secure as they approached old age. Hence, their kids had to take up this burden on their shoulders and help them out financially.

These kinds of heavy expectations might put a lot of pressure on kids who have to then manage their own lives and the welfare of their parents. The problem that healthcare professionals have noticed is that some elderly people have no other financial, emotional, or social support in their lives, which is why they feel their children need to take care of them as they are getting older.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another thing that complicated the situation was that the OP’s grandmom had always lived with her parents, which is why they expected that she’d do the same and take care of them that way, too. She also didn’t know how to stand up to them since they had supported her so much when she was growing up.

This is obviously a complicated situation to be in, and many children feel indebted to their parents because of everything they’ve done for them. The problem that money experts point out is that in the struggle to support one’s parents in their retirement, many people might compromise on their long-term goals or blow through their savings quite quickly.

Mom sitting on bed, holding head in hands, looking stressed and worried about retirement plan decisions.

Share icon

Image credits: dikushin / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from the excessive spending by her parents, the OP knew that she also wouldn’t be able to put up with their many dogs and cats. Since she and her fiancé were living in a one-bedroom apartment, they just had enough space for themselves without adding two adults and many pets to the mix.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s exactly why, when the poster’s mom told her about having to start a payment plan to afford a $2,000 snowblower, the woman confronted her about her overspending. It seemed like the perfect time for honesty, and the OP told her mother that if they wanted to just waste money, she wouldn’t be there to bail them out.

It definitely must have taken a lot of courage for the poster to set boundaries with her parents like that, but psychologists say that it’s necessary for a person’s emotional well-being. The best way to be honest with a parent is to avoid harsh criticism and, instead, put your feelings across by using ‘I’ statements.

In this case, the OP’s brutal honesty definitely didn’t go down well, and her mom and dad were disappointed in her for not being open to support them, like they did for their parents. Despite all that guilt-tripping, the woman decided to stay firm and not give in to their demands.

Do you think the poster did the right thing by setting such boundaries with her spendthrift parents? Do share your honest opinion in the comments below.

Folks sympathized with the woman and felt that her parents were toxic for foisting such expectations on her

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing parenting responsibilities in relation to a mom retirement plan scenario.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing responsibility, related to the topic of mom retirement plan and financial understanding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about strained family relationships and need for a financial planner in a mom retirement plan context.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenter suggesting putting distance between people, offering advice related to a mom retirement plan discussion.

Comment advising a mom retirement plan to set boundaries with grown adult children and prioritize her own future.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a mom retirement plan, calling a mom manipulative and advising to stand ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing the importance of addressing issues early in a mom retirement plan.

Comment advising financial independence and self-care in mom retirement plan amid parents' poor choices.

User comment about independence and not wanting to burden children, relating to mom retirement plan thoughts.

Comment about toxic family dynamics and the need for a mom retirement plan and financial boundaries.

ADVERTISEMENT