I once read somewhere that there are three types of people: those who only save, those who never save and only splurge, and lastly, those who find a balance between saving and also having fun with their money. However, just because you have savings doesn’t guarantee anything.

Life happens and anyone can hit rock bottom at any time. Just look at these folks who shared how they drained all their life savings in a single incident. While reading, you might realize that it can also happen to us, which is quite scary, isn’t it? Well, just scroll down and check them out for yourself!

More info: Reddit

#1

Two paper grocery bags filled with fruits, vegetables, and bread illustrating savings drained on essentials. Bought groceries last week.

speaster , Maria Lin Kim Report

louisedavidson avatar
Loudawg76
Loudawg76
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yip! I’m having to live like a poor student again - 30 years post-graduation!!

    #2

    Tornado touching down on open field under stormy sky, symbolizing sudden events that drained savings in one go. Cyclone Marcia hit.

    My town is nestled in between a bunch of mountains, it should have been all but impossible for the cyclone to pass over us. But somehow it picked the gap and went right over the top of us.

    A 2.5 ton gum tree in the neighbour's yard snapped at the base and landed on the roof of the unit I was renting. At the time, I was sleeping in my bed. I was awoken by the crack of the tree breaking and opened my eyes to watch the lead branch come through the roof right above my bed. All of the windows in my unit imploded and the unit flooded.

    I lost 95% of my possessions.

    And that's when we found out that our conservative PM Tony Abbott had drained the natural disasters slush fund. I - already broke and now unable to work because all of my gigs would be cancelled until the town had rebuilt - was granted a total of $850 by the government to rebuild my life (had he not misappropriated the money, I should have been eligible for about $10k).

    6 weeks later - when I finally had a new unit to rent - I spent that money on a bed. Luckily for me, the owner of the warehouse had heard about what happened, and when that bed was delivered two weeks later, he had gifted me an entire house's worth of furniture and appliances to go with it. Everything I needed to start my life again (except a car, which I had to replace because it died in the cyclone too).

    If it weren't for that man's generosity, I would still be rebuilding that life now, ten years on.

    I will never forget what he did for me. Just as I will also never forget what the LNP allowed to happen to the natural disaster rebuilding funds.

    HappyTimeHollis , Getty Images Report

    coltwinkler avatar
    Colt Winkler
    Colt Winkler
    Community Member
    2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    WOW thats very unlucky. such an amazing thing for people to come together in tough scenarios though.

    #3

    Older man and young girl happily taking a selfie together, illustrating moments from folks who drained their savings in one go. CPS brought my grandchildren to me and said sorry we cant pay you as a foster parent and we cant help you get any food stamps or anything but here are you badly a****d grandchildren. If you dont take them we have to send them back to the a****r. $15000 for clothes and furniture and a bigger house and providing basics of life until court, which was $8000, then I finally got a little financial help but I am still supporting three of us on $1600 a month in cash and benefits. Life savings gone, credit score dropped 200 points in a year and as they will be living with me another ten years I am already 60 i know I will never dig myself out of this hole. If you arent able to take care of children DONT HAVE THEM.

    Alarming_Long2677 , Curated Lifestyle Report

    use_this avatar
    otiose
    otiose
    Community Member
    2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If they are abüsers and unable to take care of their own children, they obviously dgaf and will not take that advice. Good on OP for having children then taking care of THEIR children.

    We all know how important it is to have some savings tucked away, because let’s be real, life loves to throw trouble when we least expect it. However, here’s the scary part: about 42% of Americans don’t have an emergency fund at all. This means that a single unexpected bill could throw nearly half the country into panic mode.

    Imagine your car breaks down, or you suddenly lose your business. You check your bank account and realize you’re flat out of luck. It’s not just stressful; it can be truly terrifying. We’re talking about real life-or-death situations in some cases.

    In fact, a recent study from early 2025 found that 37% of U.S. adults had to dip into their emergency savings in just the last 12 months, and 80% of them used that money for absolute essentials.
    #4

    Young man leaning on car door, looking thoughtful outdoors, representing people who drained their savings in one go. My wife's cancer. Spent every dollar I had. Leveraged all the credit I had. Now I live in my car.

    But she has secure housing and food to eat. So I have absolutely no regrets.

    Fit-Title-3414 , freepik Report

    #5

    Doctor pointing at brain scan images on a lightbox illustrating medical expenses that drained their savings. Age 21. $12k in the bank. Time to backpack around europe. Two thumbs up.

    Age 26. Was very depressed. Had, idk $6k. Decided to go on the great American road trip. Two thumbs up do recommend.

    Age 32. Had $50k in bank account. Had cerebral spinal fluid vein collapsd, 2 years catatonic. Brain surgery helped, but still can't work. Two thumbs down, do not recommend.

    biddily , Anna Shvets Report

    #6

    Sick child in bed with scarf and stuffed bunny while an adult checks her forehead, illustrating savings drained on unexpected illness. Terminally ill child. I made 6 figures, but as a single mom quit to care for my child in Oct 2013. Cashed out my govt retirement, 200k, all went to medical costs. Nursing care and caregivers were 9k a month. 5k after insurance and Medicaid. My folks spent 300k of their life savings on his care. 


    He passed away July 2022. I have been chipping away at the massive medical debt that I have, have 0 retirement. 


    Would do it again in a heartbeat. .

    Fuckyoumecp2 , user18526052 Report

    gvizzle_ 74
    gvizzle_ 74
    Community Member
    2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The sad part is that you shouldn't have had to do it in the first place.

    As you can see in the list, many people lost their life savings mainly because of medical emergencies. That’s honestly one of the most heartbreaking reasons. Think about it: you’re already dealing with a health crisis, which is scary enough on its own. Then you’re also hit with bills you can’t afford, and next thing you know, your savings are completely drained.

    However, the worst part is that when you are out of cash, you’re forced to borrow. Being completely broke and still needing to come up with thousands more just to stay alive or take care of someone you love. Sounds nightmarish, doesn't it?

    Want to hear some shocking stats? Around 14 million Americans (6% of adults) owe more than $1,000 in medical debt, but it gets worse, because about 3 million people (1% of adults) are drowning in over $10,000 of medical debt. As wild as it is, it really shows how one medical emergency can turn your entire financial life upside down within the blink of an eye.
    #7

    Hands gently resting on a pregnant belly, illustrating emotional moments for folks who drained their savings unexpectedly. Pregnancy conplication led to my wife almost losing her life, our twins being born premature, and ultimately, they didn't survive.

    I have no money, no savings, no kids. Just a wife trying her best to cheer me up on what should have been my first father's day.

    Individual-Bill-3531 , Getty Images Report

    #8

    Orange tabby cat resting with eyes closed on a wooden floor, symbolizing calm after draining savings in one go. Cat emergency surgery. I was 19 and working in fast food, only had $4k in savings.

    They saved him, but he became a tripod kitty for his last 6 years.

    Frozefoots , Michael Sum Report

    #9

    Stethoscope and pen on medical forms highlighting expenses that drained savings in one go for healthcare costs. Just as I was building a decent savings, I suffered a non work related injury. I was out for a year and medical bills wiped my savings. Started over with $500 in my account.

    lvfunk , Pixabay Report

    Here’s something a lot of people don’t realize: draining your life savings isn’t just a financial disaster. It can actually affect your health. Basically, losing it can shorten your life. Yeah, you read that right!

    There was a study that looked at people in middle to older age, and it found something pretty intense: if someone lost 75% or more of their total wealth within just two years, they were 50% more likely to pass away over the next 20 years compared to those who didn’t. That’s a huge difference.

    The thing is, the stress and emotional toll of losing everything is massive. It can adversely impact your mental health. Plus, when people suddenly lose their money, they often start skipping medical care because they just can’t afford it anymore, and that just adds up fast.
    #10

    Close-up of a woman shedding a tear, reflecting the emotional impact of draining savings in one go. My husband got double pneumonia and was in the hospital in an induced coma for 8 weeks. He did regain consciousness and was transported to a critical rehab center. I had one day with him before he became catatonic and was transported to another hospital. No obvious reason given. Although several large bruises on his arm and stomach. While he was there, I reviewed his charts to find that he was being administered f**tanyl every 3 hours. He said he was in no pain and was hallucinating continuously. I questioned the staff and left messages to the doctors that went unanswered. Later that day, as I hugged him, I noticed that his abdomen was rock hard. The doctor on staff ordered tests and found sepsis throughout his entire system. After much thought, I ordered the life support turned off. Ten minutes later my hubby of 44 years was gone. So. Made a complaint with the bureau of hospitals. And was told they couldn’t find any malpractice. Even though his computer generated charts had many entries at 2, 3, 4 AM stating “ reviewed progress with patient and family”…no, I wasn’t there then and he was in a coma. So, $4.3 million with about 20% not paid by insurance drained 401k, IRA an.

    pook1029 , Kateryna Hliznitsova Report

    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My husband was in a coma for 2 months, then in rehab (residential, extensive therapy, a number of wound treatments because wound would not close) and paid exactly nothing beyond what everyone has to pay, which is about 350 euros.

    #11

    Young man sitting in a car looking contemplative, illustrating the impact of drained savings in one go stories. I was 17, depressed as f**k, and decided as a last hurrah I'd take two weeks and drive across the country to see Tool and do a bunch of psychedelics. Stopped at a bunch of tourist traps along the way, because f**k it. Spent every penny I had and went $3500 into debt on my credit card

    Honestly, that trip saved my life. Worth every penny. I'd recommend to anyone thinking of making the final decision to first go on a "f**k it" trip. Worst case scenario, you won't be there to see the repercussions. Best case scenario, it'll change your life. I was in the latter camp.

    UnkindPotato2 , Adolfo Félix Report

    Anthony Elmore
    Anthony Elmore
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This doesn't actually work for a large portion of the s******l population. The excess wracks up too much guilt for it to seem like an enjoyable idea, and that's not even considering anhedonia. Hard to plan a 'f**k it' trip when you don't think it'll be enjoyable.

    #12

    Woman wearing headscarf sitting at table, being comforted by another person, representing folks who drained their savings. Double whammy, quit my job to start a business with 1 year of savings. 3 months later... Covid, then skin cancer, then colon cancer. My a*s can never retire.

    Difficult_Coffee_335 , Thirdman Report

    Researchers call this sudden loss of money a "wealth shock," and believe it or not, it's not a rarity at all. In fact, the study that we spoke about before mentioned that more than 1 in 4 Americans (over 25%) experienced a wealth shock over a 20-year period. That's not a few isolated stories, but something that’s affected millions of people, across all walks of life.

    Job losses, medical emergencies, market crashes, bad investments—anything can just unravel your whole life before you know it. The study also found that losing your wealth later in life can be just as damaging to your life expectancy as never having had any wealth at all. Basically, your financial safety net isn’t just about living comfortably; it can literally be the difference between life and your demise. 
    #13

    Three men at a cemetery comforting each other, representing emotional impact of draining savings in one go. My mom died and my brother was homeless from it. Had to pay for the funeral, which was not cheap, and get my young brother set up. I’m young as well tho so there is time to build it up again.

    DLF4L , RDNE Stock project Report

    coltwinkler avatar
    Colt Winkler
    Colt Winkler
    Community Member
    2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How old was the brother, and I'm assuming he lived with the mom, right?

    #14

    Young white alpaca standing in a fenced outdoor area with sheep behind, illustrating folks who drained their savings. Taxes, I was young, early twenties, and my folks couldn't afford the taxes on the family farm. Took my entire bank account to get that settled. Happened a few more times throughout my twenties. I often wonder if I just should have let it go.

    Casualscrubbery , RDNE Stock project Report

    #15

    Green and yellow medical helicopter in flight, illustrating unexpected events that caused people to drain their savings. My teenage son was in a car wreck. He was air lifted in a medical helicopter. He was in ICU for 2 weeks. Had 8 emergency surgeries and was on 10 different IV medications, on Dialysis, was in a medical induced coma, was on a ventilator and was tube feeding! He ended up passing away! We were off work for a couple of months, had his funeral and it took all of our savings to be able to make it through. Life sometimes happens unexpectedly!

    anon , SHAUN WADHAM Report

    kerstinbillfraser avatar
    YakFactory
    YakFactory
    Community Member
    2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm sorry for your loss, and for the unexpected pain in your life. I hope you are OK.

    To be honest, that troublesome research sent a shiver down my spine, and I really hope my savings don't drain out like this. It definitely opened my eyes about how careful we have to be when it comes to our finances. Don't you agree? What would you do to ensure you never run out of your savings? Also, were you able to relate to any of the stories in this list? Let us know in the comments!
    #16

    Woman caring for baby on bed, illustrating stories of people who drained their savings in one go. Maternity leave. Company initially agreed to fully cover it 100%. Then with eight weeks left decided the policy didn’t apply to me on a technicality and said the rest would be unpaid and they’d need to reconcile what I’ve been paid thus far. Our childcare arrangements cannot start earlier than planned, so going back to work ahead of schedule isn’t an option (nor should I have to consider it with a two month old baby, but welcome to America).

    alsothebagel , Daiga Ellaby Report

    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is idiocy. Why can't a civilized country offer its mothers, who nurture the next generation, a decent maternity leave? We have 4 to 6 weeks before the birth and 10 weeks after the birth with your pay intact. Scandinavian countries offer, I think, almost up to a year.

    #17

    Two people holding large cardboard boxes, illustrating the concept of draining savings in one go. I was trying to get a better job, the employee said I was perfect, but they wanted someone local. I emptied my bank account and cashed in what little I had in my 401k to pay for the move.

    I went all in, and it paid off in the end, but man I can't tell you how terrified I was that we would could become homeless, and it would have been my fault.

    EnderWigginson Report

    #18

    Two stressed professionals reviewing financial documents, illustrating folks who drained their savings in one go. Partner’s business failed.

    She borrowed money from my 83 yr old mom, and I emptied out my Roth IRA to save it.

    A month after handing over everything, she decided she was poly and wanted to sleep with her coworker.

    I tried to handle it all, but it absolutely broke me. 
    It’s been almost two years and she’s still fighting the divorce. .

    Billeaugh , Getty Images Report

    LongFang
    LongFang
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Funny" how they often cheat but want to fight the divorce. Mine did...

    #19

    Man wearing glasses hugging a young child outdoors, illustrating folks who drained their savings in one go situations. My soon to be ex wife f****d another dude and now im 40k in debt fighting for access to my kids.

    Sitbacknwatch , Jonas Kakaroto Report

    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sheesh, stories like this make me so mad, talk about a double standard.. the wife here was the homewrecker who knowingly and willingly nuked her family, yet the husband has to fight tooth and claw and suffer life-changing financial debts just to see his own children...

    #20

    Divorce agreement paper with wedding rings and pen symbolizing how savings can be drained in one go during separation. Stroke and divorce. I've had to dip into my IRA. If that wasn't there, I'm not sure what would have happened.

    DesertWanderlust , freepik Report

    Roshan Kassan
    Roshan Kassan
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My divorce nearly killed me, Ex wife l left me in so much debt that i was NEARLY blacklisted. 10 years to pay off majority of the debt. Would NOT recommend

    #21

    Group of young adults working on laptops together, illustrating people who drained their savings in one go. I had a few grand saved, but was offered an entry level software developer job on the other side of the country. I used that money to pay for an apartment, pay for the move and other expenses. Getting your first job as a developer is incredibly difficult, particularly for self taught (although it was probably easier 11 years ago when I did it)

    It worked out, moved on to a better paying job and the career has never lost steam since.

    ryanjusttalking , Annie Spratt Report

    #22

    Elderly man in wheelchair with caregiver in a bright living room, illustrating folks who drained their savings. It wasn’t instant but could have been. Siphoned off my father’s retirement while he went to Assistive Living, then Memory Care. Alzheimer’s can eat a bowl full of d***s.

    USSanon , Getty Images Report

    BrownEyedGrrl
    BrownEyedGrrl
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had to sell my mom's house to pay for her Alzheimers care. She made too much money to qualify for Medicaid but not enough for the care she needed. Yes. Alzheimers CAN eat a bowl of d i c k s.

    #23

    Person dressed in black sitting alone outdoors holding red carnations, symbolizing loss and drained savings emotions. My son passed away at 19. I worked my whole life to raise my family and finally got out of debt and started saving…..now I’m 6k in debt from burying my son. 😞.

    Mykidsdad4ever , Kateryna Hliznitsova Report

    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP says his son committed su!cide. I've been su!cidal most of my life and have made two (quite serious) attempts and I can say that, no matter how bad the pain is in THAT moment (and I know exactly how bad it can be), sometimes you have to realize that you will be leaving behind SO MUCH MORE PAIN if you do commit su!cide. Your family/loved ones will suffer pain for the rest of their lives, wondering if they did something wrong, what they could have done differently, if they could have saved you. We know that there sometimes isn't anything they could have done, but THEY won't know that, once we're dead. I'm NOT saying su!cide is always "wrong", but I AM saying... maybe take one breath and think about the people you DO love and ask yourself if you can be strong enough to not cause pain to them. I know my own family wouldn't care, personally speaking, but I have pets who need me, so I am alive for them <3

    #24

    Newborn baby wearing a soft hat, resting on an adult's shoulder, illustrating stories of drained savings from unexpected life events. Happened twice:

    1st time. My wife and I were fostering medically fragile infants. One of three families in Texas, at the time, qualified to do that. We had a nurse living with us and had 24 hour care for two of the infants. We. flat. loved. it. You feel a very strong purpose when you are opening your home to such a complex set of challenges. Needless to say, my per-monthly bills for everything we were doing, exceeded $10k... per month. I was let go from the job I had for 14 years. Bad politics in the office and my whole team was ditched. We were able to make it 2 years on everything we had saved... we ended up having to retire from fostering and had to sacrifice everything but some furniture and personal effects.

    2nd time: Wife started uncontrollably throwing up... even drive heaving and we tried to figure it out on our own but after a this coming and going, it was now non-stop. We called and ambulance and my wife was in the hospital for 4 months. Sure insurance was present but my out of pocket drained us down again to just $2k to our names.

    I am about $4k away from recovering from that.

    Bonus item: My wife had numerous procedures and 5-9 operations. We lost track among all the other tests. She was sent home with basically the same condition and a bunch of meds... and after two days, she stopped the meds cold turkey, so to speak, and slowly popped right out and back healthy. A one day difference. We found out later that it was part of her LUPUS and part medicine combos that triggered the LUPUS reaction. She's strong and mows the lawn just because she gets to prove to herself that she's back and better than ever. She also has a playlist on her iPhone for mowing the lawn that might actually cause unsuspecting victims a shock. :)

    To anyone facing this situation. You can and will overcome it and you will have gained so much personal growth. Endure it, have a plan and execute it. The comfort you will get from having a plan and sticking to is it peace of mind and good rest at night. Personal experience I'm sharing with you, here.

    wxrman , Chris Anderson Report

    Damienne Rowe
    Damienne Rowe
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry, but why do Americans accept this debt instead of screaming for state health care?

    #25

    Pug wrapped in a blanket on a bed, symbolizing the emotions of folks who drained their savings in one go. It was 2 events in rapid succession. My beautiful, sweet, funny son died very suddenly and the funeral needed to be paid for. 2 months later, my much loved dog got sick, needed round the clock care, and that drained the rest of it plus having to use credit cards. He ultimately died horribly.

    blubbahrubbah , Matthew Henry Report

    #26

    Bright orange flames rising from a fire pit, illustrating the idea of people who drained their savings in one go. I was 19 and lost everything I had in a fire except my car and the clothes on my back. My parents abandoned me when I was 16 and my extended family did not want to help me, so I had no support. A week later, my car was totaled and the insurance pay out only covered the value left on the loan. I joined the military the next week. Took me 20 years to rebuild my life.

    tyrdchaos , Ricardo Gomez Angel Report

    #27

    Model of human lungs showing detailed bronchi and blood vessels, illustrating health impacts related to draining savings. I suffered a massive bilateral pulmonary embolism in January 2024 at 36 yrs old and was out of work for months. Back to work now but had to start over with my savings. 😖.

    MsRitsukai , Robina Weermeijer Report

    #28

    Scenic mountain road surrounded by trees under a cloudy sky, illustrating moments when folks drained their savings in one go. Husband wanted to move to Montana. Sold everything, gave up a fully paid house. I went up first with two kids because I had a job and housing lined up.

    Husband arrived two months later, declared he hated the town, refused to work or contribute to the family in any way (he wouldn't even babysit.) We gave up two years later, were divorced two years after that.

    Baebarri , Hans Report

    otiose
    otiose
    Community Member
    2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A parent taking care of their child(ren) is not babysitting. It is parenting.

    #29

    Key and house-shaped keychain on wooden table symbolizing savings drained in one go and financial decisions. Purchasing a home 2 years ago took all my money. 2 years later we're still struggling to save.

    Practical_Taste325 , Tierra Mallorca Report

    #30

    Man and woman sitting back to back on couch, looking upset about how draining savings affected their relationship. Divorce. We had significant debt and decided to pay it all off with our savings so we could both walk away scott-free. He got the house and furniture and I was given $2000 to start over. It was really hard to bounce back but now I'm happy that I got all new things and not living with the memories of our martial items.

    CuteCanary , Getty Images Report

    highwaycrossingfrog
    highwaycrossingfrog
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He got house and furniture, OP got $2000. Ouch. (OP says he argued that he was taking on the debt of the mortgage - but he then sold the house in the housing boom for $150000 more than he owed. Double ouch.)

    #31

    Two construction workers on a rooftop at sunrise, illustrating folks who drained their savings in one go on home projects. Roof replacement, unexpected travel for a parent funeral, planning/paying for the other parent funeral, sickness, SO emergency oral surgery.

    All in the span of a month.

    Nearby-Geek , Ahmet Kurt Report

    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    2 days ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've seen "funeral" pop up on this list so many times, I couldn't imagine doing that to my partner or one daughter. Ffs at that point I'd be a slab of meat. By all means donate any useful parts, cremate me in an inexpensive way if for some reason people want my dust or bury me at sea off the coast of Alaska. Could even just be wrapping me in burlap and tossing me overboard 🤣 don't mean to be grim, but I don't want my cessation of life to hinder/ruin any of my loved ones' continuation of life...I should probably get this in legal writing in some way...

