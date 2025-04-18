And Reddit users? Oh, they’re the commentators. A post asking “What screams ‘I’m pretending to be rich ?’” has people talking. From braggy Instagram vacations to designer bags paid with loans, the responses are pure gold…or at least gold-plated.

But behind the rented Lambo and gold-foiled steak lies a sad truth: pretending to be rich is practically a sport these days.

You know that one friend who orders the most expensive thing on the menu, insists on paying (with 3 credit cards), and casually drops, “I might take a quick trip to Ibiza this summer”? Yeah, we all know that person.

#1 Their cars are worth more than their homes.

#2 They brag about how much money they have and/or valuable things that they own.

#3 In my tourist city it's the big, lifted trucks towing a sparkling wake setter boats. It's all credit and we know it. You're not fooling anybody.

Some folks spend more on a watch than rent, or flex a car like it’s a personality trait. But why is that? Why do people love bragging? The pros say that bragging, or flaunting wealth, real or fake, is often rooted in insecurity or a need to be liked by others. People who feel uncertain about their self-worth may try to inflate their image by showcasing status symbols. It’s the classic “fake it till you make it,” but with a side of debt and a sprinkle of secondhand embarrassment. Pretending to be rich is usually a form of impression management. It’s the idea that we’re all performing on life’s stage, carefully curating what we show the audience.

#4 A cybertruck.

#5 Fake rolex and puffer jacket.

In the age of social media, the pressure to look successful, glamorous, and just a little bit better than you actually are is stronger than ever. People curate their lives like a highlight reel, carefully selecting what to post, wear, and drive to craft a certain image—even if it's all smoke and mirrors. It’s not always about fooling others, either. Sometimes, it's about fooling ourselves into believing we’ve made it. A designer bag on loan or a leased luxury car might offer some sort of a sense of confidence, even if it’s all just for show.

#6 Flashy clothing with big bright logos on them.

#7 Spending 500 bucks on a maybe $50 steak with $6 of gold foil melted on it.

#8 Posting different pictures of the same vacation at different times of the year.

#9 A $3k LV bag while living on loans.

But there’s a big difference between actually being wealthy and pretending to be rich like you’re wearing a Halloween costume. Genuinely rich people often dress in non-flashy clothes, drive normal cars, and wouldn’t just announce their net worth in casual conversation. Meanwhile, pretend-rich folks? They’re financing luxury cars while living in their grandma’s basement. They're “investing” in limited-edition sneakers while dodging student loan payments. They're taking the same vacation photo and reposting it every six months just to keep up appearances. At least that’s what netizens say folks do. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 People who rent Lamborghini's or Ferrari's, and then don't know how to drive them.

#11 Defending billionaires when they clearly aren’t one.

#12 Calling yourself CEO in your linkedin profile when your business is just you.

We're living in an age where consumerism and perceived success is almost more valuable than actual success. People are rewarded for looking like they have money, even if they’re drowning in debt. Designer bags, luxury cars, and glitter-covered meals are marketed as the fast track to respect, success, and being envied by others. The result? A culture where people chase aesthetic wealth for the feed instead of building actual financial stability. When image becomes everything, authenticity often takes a back seat. But let’s be real: No one’s impressed by your bedazzled belt buckle or your chrome-wrapped Jeep. Most people can smell a flex from a mile away.

#13 False eyelashes that look like caterpillars, extra long fingernails, and a designer bag.

#14 Instagram photos from a "private plane" and next to expensive cars.

#15 We had an issue at work for months:



All the stuff (all female) would not clean up after themselves. The staff room was dirty all the time. They wouldn't wash their dirty plates or would sit with rubbish next to them... because.... cleaning up after yourself showed you were poor. Rich people leave mess for others to clean up. That was their mentality! It was a sign of being poor if you wiped up a spill or used the bin. Absolutely aggravating.

There’s nothing wrong with wanting nice things. But when your lifestyle is stitched together with loans, leases, and label-chasing, that’s not luxury, that’s a financial house of cards. Instead of faking it, how about building it? Budgeting may not get you likes on Instagram, but it will get you peace of mind - and that’s a flex no designer belt can top. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Waving around cash.

#17 Buying a Tesla then using it to drive Uber because you couldn't really afford that Tesla.



That guy lives rent-free in my head.

#18 Running for president as a supposed billionaire, yet selling sneakers and trading cards.

#19 Decorating the White House with pictures in gold frames.

#20 Those obnoxious dudes on Instagram that claim they are “entrepreneurs” by doing shady stuff and then s**t on people that are trying to make an honest living.

#21 Spending money you don't have to buy things you don't need to impress people that you actually hate.

#22 A car and sunglasses worth approximately the same dollar value.

#23 I know a girl who scams lonely a*s pathetic guys into lending her money to go on trips, so she can take pics of herself on these trips and posting them on facebook.



And then does anything she can from paying them back.

#24 Luis Vuitton with all the logos all over, nothing says pretend rich like a flashy on the go lol .

#25 Buying knockoff luxury brand goods (bags, purses, etc).



My other fav is the people buying a 10 year old, used Mercedes AMG S class or whatever. Like bro, the first issue with that car is going to bankrupt you. Just buy a new Corolla or whatever you can actually afford and live your life.

#26 My former hairstylist owns a jag and a vette and makes sure EVERYONE knows. Her facade slipped once when she said that money was super tight after a vacation that she clearly had no money to pay for. She is a single mom. The math ain’t mathin’.

#27 Expensive watch, modern "muscle" cars, and non-stop Instagram posts that include eating expensive dinners or going on very short vacations.

#28 Designer belt buckles….