ADVERTISEMENT

You know that one friend who orders the most expensive thing on the menu, insists on paying (with 3 credit cards), and casually drops, “I might take a quick trip to Ibiza this summer”? Yeah, we all know that person.

But behind the rented Lambo and gold-foiled steak lies a sad truth: pretending to be rich is practically a sport these days.

And Reddit users? Oh, they’re the commentators. A post asking “What screams ‘I’m pretending to be rich?’” has people talking. From braggy Instagram vacations to designer bags paid with loans, the responses are pure gold…or at least gold-plated.

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

Luxury sports car parked in a driveway, surrounded by lush greenery, epitomizing a sense of wealth and lavish lifestyle. Their cars are worth more than their homes.

Final-Guide-2401 , Vlad Alexandru Popa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Hand with a large ring on a designer bag, symbolizing pretending to be rich. They brag about how much money they have and/or valuable things that they own.

    haloarh , Jing Chang Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Aerial view of two boats on a turquoise sea, illustrating luxury and wealth. In my tourist city it's the big, lifted trucks towing a sparkling wake setter boats. It's all credit and we know it. You're not fooling anybody.

    Norcx , Pok Rie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some folks spend more on a watch than rent, or flex a car like it’s a personality trait. But why is that? Why do people love bragging? The pros say that bragging, or flaunting wealth, real or fake, is often rooted in insecurity or a need to be liked by others.

    People who feel uncertain about their self-worth may try to inflate their image by showcasing status symbols. It’s the classic “fake it till you make it,” but with a side of debt and a sprinkle of secondhand embarrassment.

    Pretending to be rich is usually a form of impression management. It’s the idea that we’re all performing on life’s stage, carefully curating what we show the audience.

    #4

    Cybertruck parked with scenic mountain backdrop, showcasing futuristic design under a blue sky. A cybertruck.

    Relative-World4406 , Impact Dog Crates Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Close-up of a luxurious Rolex watch face, highlighting the gold accents and signature design, symbolizing wealth and status. Fake rolex and puffer jacket.

    Icy_Review5784 , Lehel Mozgai Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the age of social media, the pressure to look successful, glamorous, and just a little bit better than you actually are is stronger than ever. People curate their lives like a highlight reel, carefully selecting what to post, wear, and drive to craft a certain image—even if it's all smoke and mirrors.

    It’s not always about fooling others, either. Sometimes, it's about fooling ourselves into believing we’ve made it. A designer bag on loan or a leased luxury car might offer some sort of a sense of confidence, even if it’s all just for show.

    #6

    Woman holding a trendy checkered handbag, showcasing luxury fashion aspirations. Flashy clothing with big bright logos on them.

    NagoyaJin , SHVETS production Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Most of the time the bigger/showy the logo is the more likely is it's a fake

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #7

    Chef in a black apron slicing steak in a stylish kitchen. Spending 500 bucks on a maybe $50 steak with $6 of gold foil melted on it.

    RhymenoserousRex , Los Muertos Crew Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Polaroid photos scattered on a map, illustrating a theme of pretending to be rich through travel memories. Posting different pictures of the same vacation at different times of the year.

    Possible_Employer659 , Leah Newhouse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Designer bag held by hands, featuring gold accents and monogram pattern, symbolizing luxury pretensions. A $3k LV bag while living on loans.

    iamtheprairiegypsy , Tarek Shahin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    But there’s a big difference between actually being wealthy and pretending to be rich like you’re wearing a Halloween costume. Genuinely rich people often dress in non-flashy clothes, drive normal cars, and wouldn’t just announce their net worth in casual conversation.

    Meanwhile, pretend-rich folks? They’re financing luxury cars while living in their grandma’s basement. They're “investing” in limited-edition sneakers while dodging student loan payments.

    They're taking the same vacation photo and reposting it every six months just to keep up appearances. At least that’s what netizens say folks do.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    A bright green luxury sports car parked on a city street, showcasing a symbol of wealth and status. People who rent Lamborghini's or Ferrari's, and then don't know how to drive them.

    DotResponsible4647 , Adrian Dorobantu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Two people in a tense conversation, emphasizing a moment that screams "I'm pretending to be rich." Defending billionaires when they clearly aren’t one.

    Jay_Beezy , SHVETS production Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Smartphone screen displaying popular social media icons like Facebook and Twitter, highlighting digital connectivity trends. Calling yourself CEO in your linkedin profile when your business is just you.

    mtgistonsoffun , Pixabay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    We're living in an age where consumerism and perceived success is almost more valuable than actual success. People are rewarded for looking like they have money, even if they’re drowning in debt.

    Designer bags, luxury cars, and glitter-covered meals are marketed as the fast track to respect, success, and being envied by others. The result? A culture where people chase aesthetic wealth for the feed instead of building actual financial stability.

    When image becomes everything, authenticity often takes a back seat. But let’s be real: No one’s impressed by your bedazzled belt buckle or your chrome-wrapped Jeep. Most people can smell a flex from a mile away.
    #13

    Close-up of an eye with jeweled eyelashes, highlighting a luxurious and rich appearance. False eyelashes that look like caterpillars, extra long fingernails, and a designer bag.

    1gardenerd , BOOM Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Woman in vintage attire with lace glove, smiling through airplane window, representing a 'pretending to be rich' lifestyle. Instagram photos from a "private plane" and next to expensive cars.

    ohwhereareyoufrom , Asya Cusima Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Man with gray hair and glasses in a modern kitchen, with a person in the background. We had an issue at work for months:

    All the stuff (all female) would not clean up after themselves. The staff room was dirty all the time. They wouldn't wash their dirty plates or would sit with rubbish next to them... because.... cleaning up after yourself showed you were poor. Rich people leave mess for others to clean up. That was their mentality! It was a sign of being poor if you wiped up a spill or used the bin. Absolutely aggravating.

    Beautiful-Ratio4804 , cottonbro studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    There’s nothing wrong with wanting nice things. But when your lifestyle is stitched together with loans, leases, and label-chasing, that’s not luxury, that’s a financial house of cards. Instead of faking it, how about building it?

    Budgeting may not get you likes on Instagram, but it will get you peace of mind - and that’s a flex no designer belt can top.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Person holding a folded dollar bill, wearing casual shoes and a checkered shirt; symbolizing pretending to be rich. Waving around cash.

    Sinn_Sage , Lukas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Tesla factory exterior with parked cars, highlighting cybertrucks and luxury appeal. Buying a Tesla then using it to drive Uber because you couldn't really afford that Tesla.

    That guy lives rent-free in my head.

    defenestrayed , Craig Adderley Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    A silhouette of a person in front of a tall glass skyscraper, evoking themes of wealth and luxury. Running for president as a supposed billionaire, yet selling sneakers and trading cards.

    Chuckle_Prime , Carlos Herrero Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #19

    "The White House facade with a fountain and lawn, symbolizing prestige and opulence." Decorating the White House with pictures in gold frames.

    JamesFrankland , Aaron Kittredge Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Person handling cash at a desk with calculator, phones, and boxes, illustrating pretending to be rich. Those obnoxious dudes on Instagram that claim they are “entrepreneurs” by doing shady stuff and then s**t on people that are trying to make an honest living.

    DEPORTED_Mexican05 , Kuncheek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Person holding wallet with cash and cards, symbolizing pretend wealth. Spending money you don't have to buy things you don't need to impress people that you actually hate.

    EssayMagus , EVG Kowalievska Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Sunglasses and jewelry on a Gucci pouch, embodying the 'pretend rich' aesthetic. A car and sunglasses worth approximately the same dollar value.

    Frosty-Implement4584 , Katelyn Whitson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    A woman in sunglasses and a white coat sitting outside a grand building, portraying a luxurious lifestyle. I know a girl who scams lonely a*s pathetic guys into lending her money to go on trips, so she can take pics of herself on these trips and posting them on facebook.

    And then does anything she can from paying them back.

    girlythings70 , amine photographe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Luxury sneakers with "Vuittom" branding, symbolizing pretending to be rich. Luis Vuitton with all the logos all over, nothing says pretend rich like a flashy on the go lol .

    No_Promise_2560 , Ashis Sarker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Luxury car showroom displaying a sleek black vehicle, symbolizing pretending to be rich. Buying knockoff luxury brand goods (bags, purses, etc).

    My other fav is the people buying a 10 year old, used Mercedes AMG S class or whatever. Like bro, the first issue with that car is going to bankrupt you. Just buy a new Corolla or whatever you can actually afford and live your life.

    Slava_Ukraini2005 , Mohit Hambiria Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sushi_detour_0m avatar
    Boris Long-Johnson
    Boris Long-Johnson
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some people enjoy nice cars, maybe they stretch their budget maybe they don’t. Personally I’m not a fan of Merc but I’d much rather have a nice older German car like a M performance/M car than drive round in the automotive equivalent of a coma! If that costs me more so be it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Luxury car parked on a sunny day, highlighting the theme of pretending to be rich. My former hairstylist owns a jag and a vette and makes sure EVERYONE knows. Her facade slipped once when she said that money was super tight after a vacation that she clearly had no money to pay for. She is a single mom. The math ain’t mathin’.

    DirectorDysfunction , Soufiane Chafiq Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Woman dining on gourmet dishes, including seafood and desserts, with a glass of wine, illustrating luxury dining. Expensive watch, modern "muscle" cars, and non-stop Instagram posts that include eating expensive dinners or going on very short vacations.

    Jacxzzixs , Nadin Sh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Luxury brown leather belt with gold buckle, placed on designer packaging, symbolizing the illusion of wealth. Designer belt buckles….

    Otherwise-Nature4620 , Natalya Rostun Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Luxury perfume bottle with floral design on a patterned fabric, highlighting wealth pretension. Flaunting brand names.

    mcej308 , Valeria Boltneva Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
    Not your original work? Add source
    Publish
    Add Your Answer!

    Not your original work? Add source

    Publish