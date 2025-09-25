“This Is The Last Straw”: Reality TV Star Lashes Out At Meghan Markle For Being “Unappreciative”
Meghan Markle recently experienced a very public fallout with one of her biggest fans and cheerleaders, reality TV star Stassi Schroeder.
The Vanderpump Rules star decided to resign from being a fan of the Duchess of Sussex after being left out of Meghan’s food brand’s PR box gifting.
“Love the whining and sniveling over not getting a PR gift box. What a horrible thing to happen,” joked one social media user.
- Stassi Schroeder revealed on her podcast that she’s no longer Meghan Markle’s “number one fan” after being excluded from the duchess’s brand PR gifting.
- The 'Vanderpump Rules' star accused Meghan of seeing her as a “lowly reality person” and vowed to boycott her Netflix show.
- Schroeder had previously defended Meghan publicly during several of her past controversies.
- Netizens called Stassi “shallow” for being upset over PR gifts, while others sided with her, citing Meghan’s history of ditching friends.
Meghan Markle snubbed Stassi Schroeder from her American food brand’s PR package
During the September 10 episode of her self-titled podcast called Stassi, the reality star acknowledged that despite not personally being friends with Meghan, she had claimed to be her “number one fan.”
However, that feeling changed when the duchess did not include her in a recent PR gifting organized by her brand, As Ever.
Schroeder shared with her co-host, Taylor Strecker, “I have filmed videos about it, I’ve commented on all the things, I literally had my f**king PR reach out.”
Further expressing her frustration over defending Meghan repeatedly in the past and still being excluded from the gifting, she said, “I have literally defended her when no one else did.”
“That’s what I think, and I am furious, and this is the last straw.”
The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star expressed disappointment with Meghan’s behavior during a podcast episode
Image credits: Netflix
According to Stassi, the Suits star considered her a “lowly reality person,” deeming her unworthy of personal association or inclusion in her brand’s activities.
“The way she moves through social media, I think that she’s stuck in 2017, and she just thinks I’m a lowly reality person.”
Calling herself a “toxic hater” of the actress, Stassi revealed that she even unfollowed Meghan on Instagram during the podcast and vowed to boycott both the duchess and her Netflix cooking show.
“‘I wonder what Stassi’s thinking about this because Stassi’s her number one fan.’ Everyone f**king knows. No longer. My feelings are hurt and I’m a toxic fan… I was a toxic fan that’s now a toxic hater.”
“I’m not watching her show anymore, I’m not going to talk about her anymore. I’m going to unfollow her right now.”
Markle currently stars in a series called With Love, Meghan, where she cooks for a famous friend in each episode and chats with them about their lives.
The Bravo star vowed not to watch the duchess’s TV shows or “talk about her anymore”
Image credits: CaligirlRefugee
Image credits: AbelhinhaSim
Schroeder further pointed out that Meghan, while not sending her a PR package as a supporter, instead sent them to other influencers who, time and again, have “questioned her.”
Directly naming Toast podcast hosts Claudia Oshry and Jackie Oshry, who were included in the recent PR gifting, Stassi shared, “When you’re sending PR boxes to people who talk s**t about you, Claudia and Jackie don’t talk s**t about her, but they literally, they’ve questioned her.”
Earlier in March of this year, when Meghan’s first episode of her new show aired, public reception was not great, with many harshly criticizing it.
An article published in The Guardian even described the Netflix show as a “ghastly artefact of a particular cultural era that recently met its apocalypse.”
However, the Bravo star was among the very few who publicly defended the show, labeling it as “escapism” and “aspirational.”
Schroeder publicly defended the ‘Suits’ star amid public backlash over her “ghastly” cooking show
Image credits: Netflix
Image credits: boysmom4306
Image credits: ransomcoconuts
She wrote in an Instagram story at that time, “I love this… I wanna see this unattainable, beautiful life of the duchess making fruit tarts and what China she uses.”
“That’s not my life and I want the escapism of something that’s so aspirational that I don’t even think I could attain it… It’s a fantasy.”
However, that feeling has since changed after being snubbed from Markle’s PR list, as she concluded in the episode, “You have to love and respect… appreciate your fans, and this is a bold example of a lack of fan appreciation.”
Meanwhile, netizens sarcastically roasted Stassi for being “shallow” over a “bag of goodies” and ditching the duchess.
“That supposed fan getting upset because she didn’t get her bag of goodies… How shallow they are!!” wrote one user on social media.
“These women all want something in return, how selfish,” added another.
“They all seem to be cut from the same cloth… desperate social climbers craving personal publicity.”
Meanwhile, some users agreed with the reality star, criticizing Meghan for her behavior, citing her past actions of ditching her friends.
“She’s a user, if you make friends with Meghan expect to have an expiry date as when your of no further use to her you will be banned,” expressed one user.
Meghan has experienced several public friendship fallouts prior to Stassi’s latest revelation
Another commented, “EVERYONE should have known by now that Meghan would be willing to keep in touch with you only until you’re of no use to her, then she’ll promptly ‘ghost’ you!”
“MeGain uses people until she no longer gains from the friendship, then she drops them.”
In the past, Meghan also experienced a fallout with her longtime close friend and supporter Jessica Mulroney.
In 2020, after Jessica made some racially insensitive comments about white privilege, Meghan reportedly distanced herself and did “nothing to stand up for her publicly.”
Later, in 2023, another ex-close friend, Made in Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh, alleged that Markle cut her off when she began dating Prince Harry in 2016.
“She used those people and when no longer needed ghosted them,” wrote one netizen
Image credits: ellas908
Image credits: QueenMother1976
Image credits: LISABBBBBB
Image credits: MEIRL762347
Image credits: usernamecoffee
Image credits: ShortShor69028
Image credits: StVitusDance
Image credits: douglas61590307
Image credits: myateif
Image credits: pixlprincs
Image credits: Cebeauty
Image credits: ThrillrErotik
Image credits: Matilda1Empress
Image credits: ashleysfivehead
Image credits: aussiebravofan
Image credits: xZAliZx1
