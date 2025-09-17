Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
After Royal Funeral, Kate Middleton Kindly Says Goodbye To King Charles With A Kiss On The Cheek
Kate Middleton kindly says goodbye to King Charles with a kiss on the cheek after a royal funeral.
Celebrities, Entertainment

After Royal Funeral, Kate Middleton Kindly Says Goodbye To King Charles With A Kiss On The Cheek

Amita Kumari News Writer
King Charles and Kate Middleton put their close bond on public display while attending a historic funeral service on September 16.

The royals gathered at Westminster Cathedral for the funeral of Katharine, the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on September 4.

She was laid to rest in the first royal Catholic funeral held for a member of the British royal family. 

Highlights
  • Princess Kate shared a rare public gesture of affection with King Charles at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral service.
  • Duchess Katharine was the first royal to get a Catholic funeral in modern history after her passing at the age of 92.
  • The 43-year-old royal paid tribute to tradition by wearing Queen Elizabeth’s pearls, a mourning custom dating back to Queen Victoria.
  • “Why is Kate Middleton so gauche?” wrote one user online.

She’s very controlled and cautious, and careful,” noted a royal expert about Kate’s public personality. 

    The royal family attended the Catholic funeral of the late Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral

    Kate Middleton smiling warmly after royal funeral, showing kindness and respect with a gentle kiss on King Charles's cheek.

    Kate Middleton smiling warmly after royal funeral, showing kindness and respect with a gentle kiss on King Charles's cheek.

    Image credits: Karwai Tang / Getty Images

    Kate Middleton warmly saying goodbye to King Charles with a kiss on the cheek after royal funeral event.

    Kate Middleton warmly saying goodbye to King Charles with a kiss on the cheek after royal funeral event.

    Image credits: princeandprincessofwales / Instagram

    The late duchess, who married into the royal family through her wedding to the late Queen Elizabeth’s cousin, the Duke of Kent, converted to Catholicism in 1994.

    The service was also the first royal funeral to be held at Westminster Cathedral since its construction in 1903.

    King Charles, Kate Middleton, and Prince William dressed in black attending a royal funeral ceremony.

    King Charles, Kate Middleton, and Prince William dressed in black attending a royal funeral ceremony.

    Image credits: Samir Hussein / Getty Images

    After the Requiem Mass, members of the royal family gathered on the steps of the cathedral as Katharine’s coffin was moved to a hearse.

    The coffin was then transported to the Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore, Windsor.

    Prince William and the Princess of Wales were among the attendees, standing behind the monarch outside the cathedral.

    Kate Middleton warmly saying goodbye to King Charles with a kiss on the cheek after the royal funeral ceremony

    Kate Middleton warmly saying goodbye to King Charles with a kiss on the cheek after the royal funeral ceremony

    Image credits: Samir Hussein / Getty Images

    As King Charles began to leave the service in his car, the princess bid farewell to her father-in-law with a now-viral gesture.

    She gave him a kiss on both cheeks and a quick, graceful curtsy, while keeping one hand lightly on his shoulder.

    Kate Middleton kindly says goodbye to King Charles with a kiss on the cheek after royal funeral, both in mourning attire.

    Kate Middleton kindly says goodbye to King Charles with a kiss on the cheek after royal funeral, both in mourning attire.

    Image credits: Jordan Pettitt – Pool / Getty Images

    Comment from Cindy Summers praising Kate Middleton for her respect and class towards King Charles after royal funeral.

    Comment from Cindy Summers praising Kate Middleton for her respect and class towards King Charles after royal funeral.

    Comment saying Kate Middleton is lovely and the king cares for her after royal funeral goodbye kiss on cheek.

    Comment saying Kate Middleton is lovely and the king cares for her after royal funeral goodbye kiss on cheek.

    The Princess of Wales shared a sweet public gesture with her father-in-law during the funeral service 

    The 76-year-old monarch shares a close bond with his “beloved daughter-in-law.”

    However, Princess Kate usually upholds royal values and protocol during her public outings and rarely breaks character.

    Shedding light on her “controlled and cautious, and careful” nature, royal expert Valentine Low told GB Newshow she differs from the more “outgoing” Queen Camilla. 

    “Camilla is much more outgoing. She says what she thinks, she’s incredibly engaging, Camilla, and funny. That’s not to say Kate can’t be funny in private, but you know, it’s much more obviously the case with Camilla.”

    Kate Middleton kindly saying goodbye to King Charles with a kiss on the cheek after royal funeral event.

    Kate Middleton kindly saying goodbye to King Charles with a kiss on the cheek after royal funeral event.

    Image credits: Neil Mockford / Getty Images

    The service was attended by several members of the royal family, including Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, Sophie the Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, and the Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.

    Another royal expert, royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith, told People in 2024,  “[King Charles and Princess Kate] always had a very good bond.” 

    Highlighting how their shared experience of being diagnosed with cancer in 2024 further forged “a close connection” between the two, she added, “I don’t think it is presumptuous to say that she is like the daughter he never had.”

    King Charles and Kate Middleton share a “close connection,” as observed by a royal biographer

    King Charles dressed in a black tuxedo at a formal event after a royal funeral with a solemn expression.

    King Charles dressed in a black tuxedo at a formal event after a royal funeral with a solemn expression.

    Image credits: Samir Hussein / Getty Images

    Kate Middleton kindly saying goodbye to King Charles with a kiss on the cheek after the royal funeral.

    Kate Middleton kindly saying goodbye to King Charles with a kiss on the cheek after the royal funeral.

    Comment on social media praising Kate Middleton's kindness after the royal funeral, expressing admiration for the royal family.

    Comment on social media praising Kate Middleton's kindness after the royal funeral, expressing admiration for the royal family.

    He shares with William an impulse to protect her. They are in this together, Kate and the King.”

    For the service, the future queen stepped out in traditional black mourning attire.

    She wore a black, coat-style midi dress paired with sheer black tights, matching pump heels, a hat with a mesh veil, and a Chanel leather handbag.

    Kate Middleton in a patterned dress standing peacefully by a tree, reflecting after the royal funeral for King Charles.

    Kate Middleton in a patterned dress standing peacefully by a tree, reflecting after the royal funeral for King Charles.

    Image credits: The Prince and Princess of Wales / YouTube

    The highlight of her ensemble was a pair of white pearl earrings and Queen Elizabeth’s four-strand pearl choker, originally gifted to the late monarch from Japan in the 1970s.

    It was the same choker the princess wore to the funerals of both Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

    Pearls became associated with mourning and funerals during Queen Victoria’s reign, and the tradition has continued within the royal household ever since.

    The 43-year-old princess wore the late Queen Elizabeth’s pearls, upholding the family’s mourning tradition

    Close-up of elegant pearl necklace worn by Kate Middleton after royal funeral, symbolizing farewell to King Charles.

    Image credits: Samir Hussein / Getty Images

    Queen Victoria wore pearls in mourning after the passing of her beloved husband, Prince Albert, in 1861. 

    “Pearls are one of the very few jewelry items you can wear in mourning… It’s a symbol of mourning a monarch,” Bethan Holt, the author of The Queen: 70 Years of Majestic Style, told People. 

    Netizens praised and admired Kate “for respecting her father-in-law,” with many comparing her to the late Princess Diana and hailing her as the future “Great Queen.”

    “Kate Middleton is the ONLY royal I love and respect,” wrote one user online.

    Another commented, “The future Queen is a jewel of the Monarchy just like her past Mother in law, full of grace and elegance!”

    Kate Middleton with family dressed formally after royal funeral, showing support in a respectful and kind moment with King Charles.

    Kate Middleton with family dressed formally after royal funeral, showing support in a respectful and kind moment with King Charles.

    Image credits: princeandprincessofwales / Instagram

    However, one eagle-eyed user had an interesting observation that they shared on X, zooming in on the duo’s interaction and pointing out how the King “looked startled for a moment” by her gesture.

    “Why is Kate Middleton so gauche? She launched at Charles so much so, that he looked startled for a moment. One can almost understand why Kate instantly disliked the gracious Meghan Sussex.”

    The Duchess of Kent passed away at the age of 92 at her Kensington Palace home

    Prince William with his three children outdoors in a garden, showing family affection after royal funeral moments.

    Prince William with his three children outdoors in a garden, showing family affection after royal funeral moments.

    Image credits: princeandprincessofwales / Instagram

    Katharine is survived by her husband, Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, along with their three children and 10 grandchildren.

    Following the duchess’s passing, Prince William and Princess Kate expressed their condolences to Prince Edward and his family in a joint personal statement.

    “Our thoughts today are with The Duke of Kent and his family, particularly George, Helen and Nicholas. The Duchess worked tirelessly to help others and supported many causes, including through her love of music. She will be a much missed member of the family.”

    Kate Middleton with family outdoors, showing affection and kindness after royal funeral with King Charles.

    Kate Middleton with family outdoors, showing affection and kindness after royal funeral with King Charles.

    Image credits: princeandprincessofwales / Instagram

    The Requiem Mass was conducted by Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the Cardinal Archbishop of Westminster, alongside Bishop James Curry, Auxiliary Bishop of Westminster, and the Dean of Windsor.

    “Everything about her is always courteous and class,” wrote one social media user

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising the Princess of Wales after a royal funeral.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising the Princess of Wales after a royal funeral.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Kate Middleton's close relationship with King Charles after the royal funeral.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Kate Middleton's close relationship with King Charles after the royal funeral.

    Kate Middleton kindly says goodbye to King Charles with a gentle kiss on the cheek after royal funeral.

    Kate Middleton kindly says goodbye to King Charles with a gentle kiss on the cheek after royal funeral.

    Comment on social media reading such class and grace in black text on a white background with profile photo and reaction icons.

    Comment on social media reading such class and grace in black text on a white background with profile photo and reaction icons.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment praising a woman, comparing her to Princess Diana, with likes and reactions visible.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment praising a woman, comparing her to Princess Diana, with likes and reactions visible.

    Comment expressing a feeling that Princess Kate and King Charles share a close bond based on photos and videos.

    Comment expressing a feeling that Princess Kate and King Charles share a close bond based on photos and videos.

    Comment by Gund Williams saying Royal etiquette in a social media post discussing the royal funeral event.

    Comment by Gund Williams saying Royal etiquette in a social media post discussing the royal funeral event.

    Kate Middleton warmly kisses King Charles on the cheek in a kind farewell after the royal funeral.

    Kate Middleton warmly kisses King Charles on the cheek in a kind farewell after the royal funeral.

    Comment praising Kate Middleton's grace and William's attentiveness after royal funeral with King Charles.

    Comment praising Kate Middleton's grace and William's attentiveness after royal funeral with King Charles.

    Comment praising Kate Middleton as a responsible and serious-minded royal, expressing admiration and respect.

    Comment praising Kate Middleton as a responsible and serious-minded royal, expressing admiration and respect.

    Comment praising Kate Middleton as a pillar of strength and compassion with a heart emoji.

    Comment praising Kate Middleton as a pillar of strength and compassion with a heart emoji.

    Comment by Kim Tran expressing a wonderful combination of love and respect related to Kate Middleton and King Charles.

    Comment by Kim Tran expressing a wonderful combination of love and respect related to Kate Middleton and King Charles.

    Kate Middleton warmly saying goodbye to King Charles with a kiss on the cheek after royal funeral.

    Kate Middleton warmly saying goodbye to King Charles with a kiss on the cheek after royal funeral.

    Kate Middleton kindly says goodbye to King Charles with a kiss on the cheek after the royal funeral.

    Kate Middleton kindly says goodbye to King Charles with a kiss on the cheek after the royal funeral.

    Kate Middleton kindly says goodbye to King Charles with a gentle kiss on the cheek after the royal funeral.

    Kate Middleton kindly says goodbye to King Charles with a gentle kiss on the cheek after the royal funeral.

    Kate Middleton kindly saying goodbye to King Charles with a gentle kiss on the cheek after the royal funeral.

    Kate Middleton kindly saying goodbye to King Charles with a gentle kiss on the cheek after the royal funeral.

    Comment saying the curtsy was respectful and elegant in a social media post about Kate Middleton and King Charles.

    Comment saying the curtsy was respectful and elegant in a social media post about Kate Middleton and King Charles.

    Comment from Veronica Austin expressing love and admiration for Kate Middleton’s class after royal funeral.

    Comment from Veronica Austin expressing love and admiration for Kate Middleton’s class after royal funeral.

    Kate Middleton kindly says goodbye to King Charles with a gentle kiss on the cheek after the royal funeral.

    Kate Middleton kindly says goodbye to King Charles with a gentle kiss on the cheek after the royal funeral.

    Comment on social media expressing love and respect after royal funeral and Kate Middleton's kiss on King Charles' cheek.

    Comment on social media expressing love and respect after royal funeral and Kate Middleton's kiss on King Charles' cheek.

    Comment praising a royal’s character, highlighting admiration and how the Queen would be happy with her life.

    Comment praising a royal’s character, highlighting admiration and how the Queen would be happy with her life.

    Comment screenshot showing a user questioning physical touch between Kate Middleton and King Charles after a royal funeral.

    Comment screenshot showing a user questioning physical touch between Kate Middleton and King Charles after a royal funeral.

    Comment by Jonathan Barnes expressing concern for Kate Middleton’s health, noting she looks very thin.

    Comment by Jonathan Barnes expressing concern for Kate Middleton’s health, noting she looks very thin.

