After Royal Funeral, Kate Middleton Kindly Says Goodbye To King Charles With A Kiss On The Cheek

King Charles and Kate Middleton put their close bond on public display while attending a historic funeral service on September 16.

The royals gathered at Westminster Cathedral for the funeral of Katharine, the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on September 4.

She was laid to rest in the first royal Catholic funeral held for a member of the British royal family.

“Why is Kate Middleton so gauche?” wrote one user online.

“She’s very controlled and cautious, and careful,” noted a royal expert about Kate’s public personality.

The royal family attended the Catholic funeral of the late Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral

Kate Middleton smiling warmly after royal funeral, showing kindness and respect with a gentle kiss on King Charles's cheek.

Image credits: Karwai Tang / Getty Images

Image credits: princeandprincessofwales / Instagram

The late duchess, who married into the royal family through her wedding to the late Queen Elizabeth’s cousin, the Duke of Kent, converted to Catholicism in 1994.

The service was also the first royal funeral to be held at Westminster Cathedral since its construction in 1903.

King Charles, Kate Middleton, and Prince William dressed in black attending a royal funeral ceremony.

Image credits: Samir Hussein / Getty Images

After the Requiem Mass, members of the royal family gathered on the steps of the cathedral as Katharine’s coffin was moved to a hearse.

The coffin was then transported to the Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore, Windsor.

Prince William and the Princess of Wales were among the attendees, standing behind the monarch outside the cathedral.

Image credits: Samir Hussein / Getty Images

As King Charles began to leave the service in his car, the princess bid farewell to her father-in-law with a now-viral gesture.

She gave him a kiss on both cheeks and a quick, graceful curtsy, while keeping one hand lightly on his shoulder.

Image credits: Jordan Pettitt – Pool / Getty Images

The Princess of Wales shared a sweet public gesture with her father-in-law during the funeral service

The 76-year-old monarch shares a close bond with his “beloved daughter-in-law.”

However, Princess Kate usually upholds royal values and protocol during her public outings and rarely breaks character.

Why is Kate Middleton so gauche? She launched at Charles so so much so, that he looked startled for a moment One can almost understand why Kate instantly disliked the gracious Meghan Sussex The Wales’ jealousy of Meghan caused the monarch Prince Harry, the Sussexes. pic.twitter.com/nL1qRps7BP — Carmella (@Sussex5525) September 16, 2025

Shedding light on her “controlled and cautious, and careful” nature, royal expert Valentine Low told GB Newshow she differs from the more “outgoing” Queen Camilla.

“Camilla is much more outgoing. She says what she thinks, she’s incredibly engaging, Camilla, and funny. That’s not to say Kate can’t be funny in private, but you know, it’s much more obviously the case with Camilla.”

Image credits: Neil Mockford / Getty Images

The service was attended by several members of the royal family, including Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, Sophie the Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, and the Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.

Another royal expert, royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith, told People in 2024, “[King Charles and Princess Kate] always had a very good bond.”

Highlighting how their shared experience of being diagnosed with cancer in 2024 further forged “a close connection” between the two, she added, “I don’t think it is presumptuous to say that she is like the daughter he never had.”

King Charles and Kate Middleton share a “close connection,” as observed by a royal biographer

King Charles dressed in a black tuxedo at a formal event after a royal funeral with a solemn expression.

Image credits: Samir Hussein / Getty Images

“He shares with William an impulse to protect her. They are in this together, Kate and the King.”

For the service, the future queen stepped out in traditional black mourning attire.

She wore a black, coat-style midi dress paired with sheer black tights, matching pump heels, a hat with a mesh veil, and a Chanel leather handbag.

Kate Middleton in a patterned dress standing peacefully by a tree, reflecting after the royal funeral for King Charles.

Image credits: The Prince and Princess of Wales / YouTube

The highlight of her ensemble was a pair of white pearl earrings and Queen Elizabeth’s four-strand pearl choker, originally gifted to the late monarch from Japan in the 1970s.

It was the same choker the princess wore to the funerals of both Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

Pearls became associated with mourning and funerals during Queen Victoria’s reign, and the tradition has continued within the royal household ever since.

The 43-year-old princess wore the late Queen Elizabeth’s pearls, upholding the family’s mourning tradition

Close-up of elegant pearl necklace worn by Kate Middleton after royal funeral, symbolizing farewell to King Charles.

Image credits: Samir Hussein / Getty Images

Queen Victoria wore pearls in mourning after the passing of her beloved husband, Prince Albert, in 1861.

“Pearls are one of the very few jewelry items you can wear in mourning… It’s a symbol of mourning a monarch,” Bethan Holt, the author of The Queen: 70 Years of Majestic Style, told People.

Netizens praised and admired Kate “for respecting her father-in-law,” with many comparing her to the late Princess Diana and hailing her as the future “Great Queen.”

Watching Prince William and Kate Middleton together, one wouldn’t see a couple in them unless one already knew. He moves without taking Kate’s hand. She has to anticipate his moves at all times. Prince Harry on the other hand would have had Meghan’s hand in his the entire time. pic.twitter.com/oZOmn86s24 — Carmella (@Sussex5525) September 16, 2025

“Kate Middleton is the ONLY royal I love and respect,” wrote one user online.

Another commented, “The future Queen is a jewel of the Monarchy just like her past Mother in law, full of grace and elegance!”

Kate Middleton with family dressed formally after royal funeral, showing support in a respectful and kind moment with King Charles.

Image credits: princeandprincessofwales / Instagram

However, one eagle-eyed user had an interesting observation that they shared on X, zooming in on the duo’s interaction and pointing out how the King “looked startled for a moment” by her gesture.

“Why is Kate Middleton so gauche? She launched at Charles so much so, that he looked startled for a moment. One can almost understand why Kate instantly disliked the gracious Meghan Sussex.”

The Duchess of Kent passed away at the age of 92 at her Kensington Palace home

Prince William with his three children outdoors in a garden, showing family affection after royal funeral moments.

Image credits: princeandprincessofwales / Instagram

Katharine is survived by her husband, Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, along with their three children and 10 grandchildren.

Following the duchess’s passing, Prince William and Princess Kate expressed their condolences to Prince Edward and his family in a joint personal statement.

“Our thoughts today are with The Duke of Kent and his family, particularly George, Helen and Nicholas. The Duchess worked tirelessly to help others and supported many causes, including through her love of music. She will be a much missed member of the family.”

Kate Middleton with family outdoors, showing affection and kindness after royal funeral with King Charles.

Image credits: princeandprincessofwales / Instagram

The Requiem Mass was conducted by Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the Cardinal Archbishop of Westminster, alongside Bishop James Curry, Auxiliary Bishop of Westminster, and the Dean of Windsor.

“Everything about her is always courteous and class,” wrote one social media user

