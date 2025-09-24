After A Tearful Monologue, Inside Source Reveals Jimmy Kimmel’s Staff Threatened To Walk Out
Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has made his comeback after nearly a weeklong hiatus of Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The show was temporarily pulled off the air following controversial comments he made about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.
While the live audience eagerly welcomed the show’s return, there was some “chaos” backstage among the staff before the episode aired.
- Jimmy Kimmel made his highly anticipated comeback after a weeklong suspension, delivering an emotional monologue.
- Addressing the controversy over his Charlie Kirk comments, he said he had “no illusions about changing anyone’s mind.”
- Before the show aired, staff members reportedly threatened to “walk out” if Kimmel apologized during the monologue.
- “Jimmy Kimmel's career as a late-night host is over,” wrote one social media user.
“Never cared for his type of comedy, if you could call it that. I didn’t think he was funny,” wrote one user online.
Jimmy Kimmel made his much-anticipated return to television after the suspension of his show was lifted
Image credits: jimmykimmellive/Instagram
On the night of September 23, Kimmel returned to the Disney-owned ABC show with an emotional monologue, addressing the controversy surrounding his talk show.
He praised Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, for forgiving her late husband’s assassin, while also firmly stating that it was “not his intention to make light of the m**der of a young man.”
“I don’t think the m***erer who shot Charlie Kirk represents anyone. This was a sick person who believed violence was a solution, and it isn’t. It isn’t ever.”
The right-wing political commentator and activist was fatally shot during a public debate at Utah University on September 10 by 22-year-old Tyler Robinson.
Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube
“Erika Kirk forgave the man who shot her husband. She forgave him. That is an example we should follow. If you believe in the teachings of Jesus as I do, there it was,” he said in his monologue.
During the September 15 episode, Kimmel had mocked President Trump’s reaction to the passing of his “friend” Charlie while discussing Tyler’s arrest in connection with the attack.
The 57-year-old comedian addressed his comments about Charlie Kirk, saying, “It was never my intention to make light” of the matter
Image credits: PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who m***dered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”
These comments were deemed “offensive and insensitive” by broadcasting group Nexstar, which revealed in a public statement that the show was canceled for the “foreseeable future.”
The decision was reportedly made under the order of the Trump-administered Federal Communications Commission or FCC.
Taking a jab at the organization, the latest episode featured a sketch where actor Robert De Niro starred as FCC chairperson Brendan Carr.
Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube
When Kimmel told the chairperson character that his free speech was being attacked by the FCC, De Niro, channeling Carr, quipped, “What the f**k did you just say to me? I am the f***ing FCC, I can say whatever the f***k I want.”
Just hours before the show aired, backstage staff revealed the tension behind the scenes, with everyone, including the producers, demanding that Kimmel defend his comments about Kirk.
Jimmy mocked the Federal Communications Commission for attacking his free speech by pulling his show off the air
Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube
The comedian’s monologue was kept a secret from the show’s staff, and anyone who knew about it was told not to discuss it with others.
An anonymous staff member told the Daily Mail, “No one knows what Jimmy is going to say, but there are rumblings that if he apologizes, there will be a walkout. If he grovels or falls on his sword, that’s actually a betrayal to all of us. It will feel like he doesn’t have our back.”
Another added that Kimmel’s decision to return was “out of respect” for all the crew members who depend on the show for their livelihood.
“We are depending on him to stand up for what’s right. If he doesn’t, there will be a mutiny.”
Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube
“As much as he wanted to leave ABC and expected not to be coming back at all, he is happy that the people he works with will have some time to figure out their next steps, because what this taught Jimmy was that he might not be leaving ABC now, he will once his contract is up…”
As the staff wanted, Jimmy, though emotional at times during his monologue, never once apologized for his past words.
He clarified his intentions, saying the comments might have been “ill-timed” but were not made to mock Charlie or his assassination.
Jimmy’s monologue was kept a secret from the talk show’s staff members, who threatened a “walkout” if he apologized
Image credits: ZZHollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images
Defending himself, Kimmel added, “I’ve been hearing a lot about what I need to say and do tonight, and the truth is, I don’t think what I have to say is going to make much of a difference. If you like me, you like me; if you don’t, you don’t. I have no illusions about changing anyone’s mind.”
The show’s cancellation sparked widespread backlash against Disney, with netizens and several A-list celebrities boycotting the platform and its other owned properties, including Hulu and ESPN.
On Monday, as a result of the backlash, Disney announced that the show would resume as usual and issued a statement explaining why the weeklong suspension had been imposed.
“We made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country.”
However, several ABC-affiliated broadcasting stations did not air the show despite Disney’s decision.
Nexstar, KOMO, KATU, and others were among the stations that stepped back from airing the show altogether.
Many celebrities and fellow comedians called for a complete boycott of Disney following Kimmel’s suspension
Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube
While the comeback episode has already aired, it remains to be seen how the backstage staff, who had expressed concerns about Jimmy’s monologue in case he apologized, reacted to his message.
Previously, popular faces like Cynthia Nixon, Marisa Tomei, Mark Ruffalo, Olivia Rodrigo, Jimmy Fallon, Alex Edelman, Tatiana Maslany, and others condemned Kimmel’s suspension on their social media accounts.
The Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon shared a video of herself publicly canceling her Disney subscriptions while urging fans to “cancel your subscriptions to Disney+, Hulu & ESPN now.”
Meanwhile, the Driver’s License hitmaker slammed Disney and the government, citing citizens’ freedom of speech.
“I stand for freedom of speech.”
“Poor man the media wants to destroy him,” wrote one social media user as Kimmel made his comeback
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
A country where the president sues broadcasters, openly insults journalists and networks on a daily basis and has his political appointee threaten to withhold merger approval unless the companies involved sack tv hosts that make jokes about him. He has already threatened to sue ABC again because they put Kimmel back on air. This isn’t about Kimmel or what you think of him, it’s about a US president acting like a dictator. Dictators silence their critics by controlling the media. It’s anti democratic, unconstitutional and genuinely frightening that some people don’t seem to care because they are broadly politically aligned with Trump’s policies.
We can at least look forward o the big beautiful funeral followed by the grand opening of the big beautiful public urinal.Load More Replies...
I am making a good salary from home $4580-$5240/week , which is amazing under a year ago I was jobless in a horrible economy. I thank God every day I was blessed with these instructions and now its my duty to pay it forward and share it with Everyone, Here is I started_______ E𝚊𝚛𝚗A𝚙𝚙𝟷.𝚌𝚘𝚖
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
So by your logic, the Biden administration are also dictators because it has recently come out that Google censored Americans and removed content without violations. Facebook also admitted to censoring conservatives. Hmmmm.
Yeah, Facebook is a great news source.
This president verbally attacks journalists who ask him questions. He attacks them personally and professionally and then attacks the networks they work for. He does it in openly. He calls them stupid and publicly demeans them in front of their colleagues. Every other president, including Reagan, Bush and George W. Bush, has managed to deal with White House correspondents without behaving like this, without revoking the access that allows them to do their jobs. In all the years under Democratic presidents Fox News was never treated in the way that this president treats any journalist that questions him. That’s because freedom of the press matters, whether you agree with their politics or not.
Has BoredPanda turned into a Trumpian website? What is this shameful post!? Shame on you, Amita, for this post that completely takes Trump’s side. BoredPanda has always tried to respect all points of view, but not this time and I wonder if that was a deliberate choice or what… At least at the end I expected to find at least one option that allowed me to express a reasonable point of view, but none were available. Option 1 says ‘he redeemed himself.’ Redeemed from what?! Are you kidding? Have you even seen the original video? All he did was point out that Trump didn’t care at all about what had happened. Whoever criticized him either supports Trump or hasn’t even seen the video. What does he have to redeem himself for? The second option was clearly for the Trumpians who want to silence free speech. I’m deeply disappointed in the editors at BoredPanda for allowing this to be published.
Yes, BP clearly has a soft spot for maga culture, or at least maga views/money.
OR maybe they are shaking cause they may get cancelled by the party who always despised cancel culture?
No, several of their writers are clearly maga people as they follow maga twitter accounts and prioritize their messaging. I doubt they fear Trump - several seem to be true believers and perhaps the others are content chasing US viewers and do not care who they cater to.
BP has always been nothing but liberal. Anyone the slightest bit conservative gets trashed on here. And if you’re a Christian it’s 10 times worse.
They're probably worried that if they don't take this stance, advertisers will dry up. What they ought to do over this is if an advertiser pulls because the site isn't sufficiently MAGAy, name them. Name who pulls and we can pull too and ensure that company never gets another cent from us. It's like all this automatic censorship, really f*****g pathetic that it is being done to placate advertisers. F*****g parasites.
No one threatened to walk Amita - stop stoking the flames of hatred
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
. I was in financial chaos after medical bills, but this online method gave me a fresh start with $7,700 per month. >>>> 𝐄𝐚𝐫𝐧𝟓𝟒.𝐜𝐨𝐦
A country where the president sues broadcasters, openly insults journalists and networks on a daily basis and has his political appointee threaten to withhold merger approval unless the companies involved sack tv hosts that make jokes about him. He has already threatened to sue ABC again because they put Kimmel back on air. This isn’t about Kimmel or what you think of him, it’s about a US president acting like a dictator. Dictators silence their critics by controlling the media. It’s anti democratic, unconstitutional and genuinely frightening that some people don’t seem to care because they are broadly politically aligned with Trump’s policies.
We can at least look forward o the big beautiful funeral followed by the grand opening of the big beautiful public urinal.Load More Replies...
I am making a good salary from home $4580-$5240/week , which is amazing under a year ago I was jobless in a horrible economy. I thank God every day I was blessed with these instructions and now its my duty to pay it forward and share it with Everyone, Here is I started_______ E𝚊𝚛𝚗A𝚙𝚙𝟷.𝚌𝚘𝚖
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
So by your logic, the Biden administration are also dictators because it has recently come out that Google censored Americans and removed content without violations. Facebook also admitted to censoring conservatives. Hmmmm.
Yeah, Facebook is a great news source.
This president verbally attacks journalists who ask him questions. He attacks them personally and professionally and then attacks the networks they work for. He does it in openly. He calls them stupid and publicly demeans them in front of their colleagues. Every other president, including Reagan, Bush and George W. Bush, has managed to deal with White House correspondents without behaving like this, without revoking the access that allows them to do their jobs. In all the years under Democratic presidents Fox News was never treated in the way that this president treats any journalist that questions him. That’s because freedom of the press matters, whether you agree with their politics or not.
Has BoredPanda turned into a Trumpian website? What is this shameful post!? Shame on you, Amita, for this post that completely takes Trump’s side. BoredPanda has always tried to respect all points of view, but not this time and I wonder if that was a deliberate choice or what… At least at the end I expected to find at least one option that allowed me to express a reasonable point of view, but none were available. Option 1 says ‘he redeemed himself.’ Redeemed from what?! Are you kidding? Have you even seen the original video? All he did was point out that Trump didn’t care at all about what had happened. Whoever criticized him either supports Trump or hasn’t even seen the video. What does he have to redeem himself for? The second option was clearly for the Trumpians who want to silence free speech. I’m deeply disappointed in the editors at BoredPanda for allowing this to be published.
Yes, BP clearly has a soft spot for maga culture, or at least maga views/money.
OR maybe they are shaking cause they may get cancelled by the party who always despised cancel culture?
No, several of their writers are clearly maga people as they follow maga twitter accounts and prioritize their messaging. I doubt they fear Trump - several seem to be true believers and perhaps the others are content chasing US viewers and do not care who they cater to.
BP has always been nothing but liberal. Anyone the slightest bit conservative gets trashed on here. And if you’re a Christian it’s 10 times worse.
They're probably worried that if they don't take this stance, advertisers will dry up. What they ought to do over this is if an advertiser pulls because the site isn't sufficiently MAGAy, name them. Name who pulls and we can pull too and ensure that company never gets another cent from us. It's like all this automatic censorship, really f*****g pathetic that it is being done to placate advertisers. F*****g parasites.
No one threatened to walk Amita - stop stoking the flames of hatred
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
. I was in financial chaos after medical bills, but this online method gave me a fresh start with $7,700 per month. >>>> 𝐄𝐚𝐫𝐧𝟓𝟒.𝐜𝐨𝐦
13
32