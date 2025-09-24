Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
After A Tearful Monologue, Inside Source Reveals Jimmy Kimmel’s Staff Threatened To Walk Out
Jimmy Kimmel seated at news desk, wearing suit and tie, during a late-night show with cityscape background.
Celebrities, Entertainment

After A Tearful Monologue, Inside Source Reveals Jimmy Kimmel’s Staff Threatened To Walk Out

Amita Kumari News Writer
Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has made his comeback after nearly a weeklong hiatus of Jimmy Kimmel Live! 

The show was temporarily pulled off the air following controversial comments he made about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

While the live audience eagerly welcomed the show’s return, there was some “chaos” backstage among the staff before the episode aired. 

Highlights
  • Jimmy Kimmel made his highly anticipated comeback after a weeklong suspension, delivering an emotional monologue.
  • Addressing the controversy over his Charlie Kirk comments, he said he had “no illusions about changing anyone’s mind.”
  • Before the show aired, staff members reportedly threatened to “walk out” if Kimmel apologized during the monologue.
  • “Jimmy Kimmel's career as a late-night host is over,” wrote one social media user.

“Never cared for his type of comedy, if you could call it that. I didn’t think he was funny,” wrote one user online.

    Jimmy Kimmel made his much-anticipated return to television after the suspension of his show was lifted

    Jimmy Kimmel walking in a hallway under an on air sign before a tearful return amid mutiny threat from staff.

    Jimmy Kimmel walking in a hallway under an on air sign before a tearful return amid mutiny threat from staff.

    Image credits: jimmykimmellive/Instagram

    On the night of September 23, Kimmel returned to the Disney-owned ABC show with an emotional monologue, addressing the controversy surrounding his talk show.

    He praised Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, for forgiving her late husband’s assassin, while also firmly stating that it was “not his intention to make light of the m**der of a young man.”

    “I don’t think the m***erer who shot Charlie Kirk represents anyone. This was a sick person who believed violence was a solution, and it isn’t. It isn’t ever.”

    The right-wing political commentator and activist was fatally shot during a public debate at Utah University on September 10 by 22-year-old Tyler Robinson.

    Jimmy Kimmel in a suit holding a microphone on stage with an audience applauding during a show recording.

    Jimmy Kimmel in a suit holding a microphone on stage with an audience applauding during a show recording.

    Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

    Erika Kirk forgave the man who shot her husband. She forgave him. That is an example we should follow. If you believe in the teachings of Jesus as I do, there it was,” he said in his monologue. 

    During the September 15 episode, Kimmel had mocked President Trump’s reaction to the passing of his “friend” Charlie while discussing Tyler’s arrest in connection with the attack.

    The 57-year-old comedian addressed his comments about Charlie Kirk, saying, “It was never my intention to make lightof the matter

    Jimmy Kimmel smiling and wearing sunglasses while standing next to a man near a car, related to staff mutiny news.

    Jimmy Kimmel smiling and wearing sunglasses while standing next to a man near a car, related to staff mutiny news.

    Image credits: PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

    We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who m***dered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

    These comments were deemed “offensive and insensitive” by broadcasting group Nexstar, which revealed in a public statement that the show was canceled for the “foreseeable future.”

    The decision was reportedly made under the order of the Trump-administered Federal Communications Commission or FCC.

    Taking a jab at the organization, the latest episode featured a sketch where actor Robert De Niro starred as FCC chairperson Brendan Carr.

    Jimmy Kimmel on stage in a suit and tie, addressing staff tensions before his tearful return on set.

    Jimmy Kimmel on stage in a suit and tie, addressing staff tensions before his tearful return on set.

    Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

    Text showing Keith Trestrail's comment about spin and damage control related to Jimmy Kimmel's staff mutiny threat.

    Text showing Keith Trestrail's comment about spin and damage control related to Jimmy Kimmel's staff mutiny threat.

    When Kimmel told the chairperson character that his free speech was being attacked by the FCC, De Niro, channeling Carr, quipped, “What the f**k did you just say to me? I am the f***ing FCC, I can say whatever the f***k I want.”

    Just hours before the show aired, backstage staff revealed the tension behind the scenes, with everyone, including the producers, demanding that Kimmel defend his comments about Kirk.

    Jimmy mocked the Federal Communications Commission for attacking his free speech by pulling his show off the air 

    Jimmy Kimmel in a suit seated at a desk with a cityscape background, related to staff mutiny and tearful return.

    Jimmy Kimmel in a suit seated at a desk with a cityscape background, related to staff mutiny and tearful return.

    Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

    Comment from Marsha Marie Nari praising the best opening monologue ever related to Jimmy Kimmel's staff mutiny threat.

    Comment from Marsha Marie Nari praising the best opening monologue ever related to Jimmy Kimmel's staff mutiny threat.

    The comedian’s monologue was kept a secret from the show’s staff, and anyone who knew about it was told not to discuss it with others.

    An anonymous staff member told the Daily Mail, “No one knows what Jimmy is going to say, but there are rumblings that if he apologizes, there will be a walkout. If he grovels or falls on his sword, that’s actually a betrayal to all of us. It will feel like he doesn’t have our back.”

    Another added that Kimmel’s decision to return was “out of respect” for all the crew members who depend on the show for their livelihood.

    “We are depending on him to stand up for what’s right. If he doesn’t, there will be a mutiny.”

    Jimmy Kimmel standing on stage in a suit with city skyline background, addressing staff mutiny concerns.

    Jimmy Kimmel standing on stage in a suit with city skyline background, addressing staff mutiny concerns.

    Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

    Comment text about Jimmy Kimmel's staff threatening to walk out, discussing show advertisers and audience decline.

    Comment text about Jimmy Kimmel's staff threatening to walk out, discussing show advertisers and audience decline.

    “As much as he wanted to leave ABC and expected not to be coming back at all, he is happy that the people he works with will have some time to figure out their next steps, because what this taught Jimmy was that he might not be leaving ABC now, he will once his contract is up…”

    As the staff wanted, Jimmy, though emotional at times during his monologue, never once apologized for his past words.

    He clarified his intentions, saying the comments might have been “ill-timed” but were not made to mock Charlie or his assassination.

    Jimmy’s monologue was kept a secret from the talk show’s staff members, who threatened a “walkout” if he apologized

    Jimmy Kimmel in a black tuxedo smiling outside at night, related to staff threat of mutiny before return.

    Jimmy Kimmel in a black tuxedo smiling outside at night, related to staff threat of mutiny before return.

    Image credits: ZZHollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

    Comment text on a white background discussing Jimmy Kimmel staff mutiny and threat to walk out before his emotional return.

    Comment text on a white background discussing Jimmy Kimmel staff mutiny and threat to walk out before his emotional return.

    Defending himself, Kimmel added, “I’ve been hearing a lot about what I need to say and do tonight, and the truth is, I don’t think what I have to say is going to make much of a difference. If you like me, you like me; if you don’t, you don’t. I have no illusions about changing anyone’s mind.”

    The show’s cancellation sparked widespread backlash against Disney, with netizens and several A-list celebrities boycotting the platform and its other owned properties, including Hulu and ESPN.

    On Monday, as a result of the backlash, Disney announced that the show would resume as usual and issued a statement explaining why the weeklong suspension had been imposed.

    “We made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country.”

    However, several ABC-affiliated broadcasting stations did not air the show despite Disney’s decision. 

    Nexstar, KOMO, KATU, and others were among the stations that stepped back from airing the show altogether.

    Many celebrities and fellow comedians called for a complete boycott of Disney following Kimmel’s suspension

    Jimmy Kimmel on set at night, wearing a suit and tie, addressing staff mutiny threats before his return.

    Jimmy Kimmel on set at night, wearing a suit and tie, addressing staff mutiny threats before his return.

    Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

    While the comeback episode has already aired, it remains to be seen how the backstage staff, who had expressed concerns about Jimmy’s monologue in case he apologized, reacted to his message.

    Previously, popular faces like Cynthia Nixon, Marisa Tomei, Mark Ruffalo, Olivia Rodrigo, Jimmy Fallon, Alex Edelman, Tatiana Maslany, and others condemned Kimmel’s suspension on their social media accounts.

    The Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon shared a video of herself publicly canceling her Disney subscriptions while urging fans to “cancel your subscriptions to Disney+, Hulu & ESPN now.”

    Meanwhile, the Driver’s License hitmaker slammed Disney and the government, citing citizens’ freedom of speech.

    “I stand for freedom of speech.”

    “Poor man the media wants to destroy him,” wrote one social media user as Kimmel made his comeback

    Comment on Jimmy Kimmel's staff threatening to walk out before his emotional return, discussing the potential mutiny.

    Comment on Jimmy Kimmel's staff threatening to walk out before his emotional return, discussing the potential mutiny.

    Jimmy Kimmel on stage, addressing audience amid staff mutiny threat just before his emotional return to show.

    Jimmy Kimmel on stage, addressing audience amid staff mutiny threat just before his emotional return to show.

    Comment criticizing presidential control posted online, reflecting strong opinions amid Jimmy Kimmel mutiny staff threats.

    Comment criticizing presidential control posted online, reflecting strong opinions amid Jimmy Kimmel mutiny staff threats.

    Comment by Denise Fillmore stating no one wants him back except him, highlighting staff tension before Jimmy Kimmel's return.

    Comment by Denise Fillmore stating no one wants him back except him, highlighting staff tension before Jimmy Kimmel's return.

    Jimmy Kimmel speaking on stage with a microphone, addressing staff mutiny and emotional return moments.

    Jimmy Kimmel speaking on stage with a microphone, addressing staff mutiny and emotional return moments.

    Jimmy Kimmel staff threatened to walk out before emotional on-air return amid mutiny rumors.

    Jimmy Kimmel staff threatened to walk out before emotional on-air return amid mutiny rumors.

    Comment from Steven Glinatsis discussing show ratings and audience numbers amid Jimmy Kimmel's staff mutiny and return controversy.

    Comment from Steven Glinatsis discussing show ratings and audience numbers amid Jimmy Kimmel's staff mutiny and return controversy.

    Text on screen reading HIS WRITERS DONT LIKE HIM referencing Jimmy Kimmel's staff threatened mutiny before his return

    Text on screen reading HIS WRITERS DONT LIKE HIM referencing Jimmy Kimmel's staff threatened mutiny before his return

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing chaos and threats related to Jimmy Kimmel's staff mutiny before return.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing chaos and threats related to Jimmy Kimmel's staff mutiny before return.

    Lori Teichman sharing a comment about women supporters and referencing clips from the man show in a text post.

    Lori Teichman sharing a comment about women supporters and referencing clips from the man show in a text post.

    Text on a white background showing a comment by Colin Walke saying "Looks like they caved."

    Text on a white background showing a comment by Colin Walke saying "Looks like they caved."

    Screenshot of a user comment criticizing Jimmy Kimmel’s humor and suggesting staff mutiny before his tearful return.

    Screenshot of a user comment criticizing Jimmy Kimmel’s humor and suggesting staff mutiny before his tearful return.

    Comment from Heather Connors expressing doubt about the show's future and viewership before Jimmy Kimmel's staff mutiny.

    Comment from Heather Connors expressing doubt about the show's future and viewership before Jimmy Kimmel's staff mutiny.

    Comment saying well time to get new staff in response to Jimmy Kimmel mutiny and staff walkout threat before tearful return news.

    Comment saying well time to get new staff in response to Jimmy Kimmel mutiny and staff walkout threat before tearful return news.

    Jimmy Kimmel in a studio setting, addressing staff tensions and a potential mutiny before his emotional return.

    Jimmy Kimmel in a studio setting, addressing staff tensions and a potential mutiny before his emotional return.

    Comment from Krystal Cherry stating his apology is as believable as him being a comedian, related to Jimmy Kimmel mutiny news.

    Comment from Krystal Cherry stating his apology is as believable as him being a comedian, related to Jimmy Kimmel mutiny news.

    Comment by Patricia Desiderio saying Keep him off the air related to Jimmy Kimmel mutiny and staff walkout controversy

    Comment by Patricia Desiderio saying Keep him off the air related to Jimmy Kimmel mutiny and staff walkout controversy

    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    News Writer

    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    News Writer

    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mp7dvnrw85 avatar
    mp7dvnrw85
    mp7dvnrw85
    Community Member
    8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A country where the president sues broadcasters, openly insults journalists and networks on a daily basis and has his political appointee threaten to withhold merger approval unless the companies involved sack tv hosts that make jokes about him. He has already threatened to sue ABC again because they put Kimmel back on air. This isn’t about Kimmel or what you think of him, it’s about a US president acting like a dictator. Dictators silence their critics by controlling the media. It’s anti democratic, unconstitutional and genuinely frightening that some people don’t seem to care because they are broadly politically aligned with Trump’s policies.

    Vote comment up
    14
    14points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jolt-disclose-hash avatar
    Yrral Spavit
    Yrral Spavit
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We can at least look forward o the big beautiful funeral followed by the grand opening of the big beautiful public urinal.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    micheleferretto avatar
    Michele Ferretto
    Michele Ferretto
    Community Member
    7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Has BoredPanda turned into a Trumpian website? What is this shameful post!? Shame on you, Amita, for this post that completely takes Trump’s side. BoredPanda has always tried to respect all points of view, but not this time and I wonder if that was a deliberate choice or what… At least at the end I expected to find at least one option that allowed me to express a reasonable point of view, but none were available. Option 1 says ‘he redeemed himself.’ Redeemed from what?! Are you kidding? Have you even seen the original video? All he did was point out that Trump didn’t care at all about what had happened. Whoever criticized him either supports Trump or hasn’t even seen the video. What does he have to redeem himself for? The second option was clearly for the Trumpians who want to silence free speech. I’m deeply disappointed in the editors at BoredPanda for allowing this to be published.

    Vote comment up
    12
    12points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, BP clearly has a soft spot for maga culture, or at least maga views/money.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    hermom504 avatar
    WonderWoman
    WonderWoman
    Community Member
    8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No one threatened to walk Amita - stop stoking the flames of hatred

    Vote comment up
    12
    12points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    scarlettjohnson_2 avatar
    Scarlett Johnson
    Scarlett Johnson
    Community Member
    7 hours ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    . I was in financial chaos after medical bills, but this online method gave me a fresh start with $7,700 per month. >>>> 𝐄𝐚𝐫𝐧𝟓𝟒.𝐜𝐨𝐦

    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
