They say a little compliment goes a long way. And frankly, people often underestimate the effect and power of praise and good compliments. Other than boosting one's confidence and improving mood, giving compliments to others encourages further engagement in random acts of kindness toward others, initiating a chain of joy and pleasure. Giving compliments is, truthfully, one of the most underestimated lovely gestures that packs a whole punch despite its simplicity.

When thinking of the best compliments for a woman or the best compliments for men, we often vary towards appearance-related or gender-specific compliments. And while nice compliments about a person's appearance certainly boost one's confidence, they can also be harmful and may increase self-objectification. Instead, opt for more meaningful compliments for women or men that aren't related to their gender and go beyond looks.

While there are plenty of nice things to say to people, the best compliments are the unexpected ones that catch one off guard. Also, unique compliments that emphasize how special the person is or what makes them stand out from the rest are often the most valued. Below, we've compiled a list of nice things to say to compliment someone that will surely brighten up their day, week, month, or even year. Have you ever received a compliment that you cherish dearly? Let us know!

#1

You seem to really know who you are.

#2

You could survive a zombie apocalypse.

Mixed Reality Portal
Mixed Reality Portal
Community Member
1 hour ago

This could also.be an insult - implying you're not intelligent enough to be hunted for your brains 😀

#3

I am so proud of you, and I hope you are too!

#4

Everything would be better if more people were like you.

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
22 minutes ago

for the love of roach, please don't be me

#5

When you get famous, I want to be the president of your fan club.

#6

You are enough.

#7

Somehow you make time stop and fly all at the same time.

#8

You set such a good example for your kids.

#9

You’re the type of girl people write love songs about.

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
8 minutes ago

I know a song that... let's just say I wouldn't want to be that girl.

#10

Jokes are funnier when you tell them.

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
20 minutes ago

That's true. The way some people tell funny stories/jokes is hilarious on its own

#11

Actions speak louder than words, and yours tell an incredible story.

#12

Who raised you? They deserve a medal for a job well done.

#13

You’re a natural at whatever you do!

#14

I love how you can turn even the most simple situation into something fun.

#15

You’re irreplaceable.

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
19 minutes ago

Don't be irreplaceable. If you can't be replaced, you can't be promoted

#16

I wish I could figure things out as quickly as you do.

#17

You are exactly my kind of weird.

Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
7 minutes ago

❤️

#18

You light up the room.

#19

You're inspiring.

#20

You're a great example to others.

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
6 minutes ago

Otherwise you would be a horrible warning.

#21

You smell really good.

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
4 minutes ago

I hope this does not mean that my liver would taste good with some fava beans and a nice Chianti

#22

There's ordinary, and then there's you.

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 minute ago

OMG, that can swing two ways

#23

If cartoon bluebirds were real, a couple of them would be sitting on your shoulders singing right now.

#24

Being around you is like a happy little vacation.

#25

You have the courage of your convictions.

#26

That thing you don't like about yourself is what makes you really interesting.

#27

You're great at figuring stuff out.

#28

You are making a difference.

#29

You're more helpful than you realize.

#30

You are glowing—and that's the least interesting thing about you, too.

#31

You look great today.

#32

You may dance like no one's watching, but everyone's watching because you're mesmerizing.

#33

Your voice is magnificent.

#34

You have such a great personality.

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 minute ago

It does not sound so good when it's an answer to a question whether he thinks you're beautiful

#35

Talking to you is like a breath of fresh air.

#36

Your energy is infectious!

#37

Your creativity is on another level!

#38

You’re so kind everyone instantly feels like your friend.

#39

You never disappoint me. I love that I can count on you no matter what.

#40

Talking to you always puts me in a good mood.

#41

You radiate from head to toe.

#42

You’re so inspiring. I look up to you.

#43

Thanks for understanding me better than anyone else.

#44

I always enjoy talking to you because you are such a great listener.

#45

You have a heart of gold.

#46

You have the best laugh.

#47

You have a great sense of humor.

#48

You're like sunshine on a rainy day.

#49

You bring out the best in other people.

#50

Colors seem brighter when you're around.

#51

You always know how to find that silver lining.

#52

You're a candle in the darkness.

#53

You're more fun than bubble wrap.

#54

You're someone's reason to smile.

#55

How do you keep being so funny and making everyone laugh?

#56

You're strong.

#57

You are beautiful on the inside and outside.

#58

You are brave.

#59

You're a great listener.

#60

You were cool way before hipsters were cool.

#61

When you make up your mind, nothing stands in your way.

#62

You're a smart cookie.

#63

Your perspective is refreshing.

#64

When you say, "I meant to do that," I totally believe you.

#65

When you make a mistake, you fix it.

#66

Your creative potential seems limitless.

#67

The way you always know when someone needs something is amazing.

#68

You should be thanked more often. Thank you.

#69

You always know just what to say.

#70

The people you love are lucky to have you in their lives.

#71

Any team would be lucky to have you on it.

#72

The way you treasure your loved ones is incredible.

#73

I really enjoy talking to you.

#74

I appreciate you.

#75

You are perfect just the way you are.

#76

You've got all the right moves.

#77

You're one of a kind.

#78

If you were a scented candle they'd have to call it Perfectly Imperfect (and it would smell like summer).

#79

You're even better than a unicorn because you're real.

#80

I wish I were half of the human you are.

#81

It’s too bad every boss can’t be like you.

#82

You are more amazing than you realize.

#83

You’re so inspiring, even if you don’t realize it.

#84

You’re truly a gem—there’s nobody like you.

#85

Your ideas will change the world one day.

#86

You’re the most thoughtful person I’ve ever met.

#87

Your artwork belongs in a museum!

#88

You get prettier every time I see you.

#89

Your laugh is my favorite sound.

#90

I feel proud just having you by my side.

#91

The first time I met you, I thought you were amazing—and you’re even more amazing now.

#92

Your hugs make all my troubles melt away.

#93

You make the world more interesting.

#94

You’re such a ray of sunshine.

#95

I bet you make babies smile.

#96

You're more fun than a ball pit filled with candy.

#97

You have impeccable manners.

#98

Is that your picture next to "charming" in the dictionary?

#99

You're so thoughtful.

#100

Your ability to recall random factoids at just the right times is impressive.

#101

You have the best ideas.

#102

You're always learning new things and trying to better yourself. That's awesome.

#103

I bet you do crossword puzzles in ink.

#104

You have a good head on your shoulders.

#105

You deserve a hug right now.

#106

Hanging out with you is always fun.

#107

Being around you makes everything better.

#108

Someone is getting through something hard right now because you've got their back. Nice work.

#109

You're a gift to those around you.

#110

That color is perfect on you.

#111

Your hair looks stunning.

#112

You're irresistible when you blush.

#113

Has anyone ever told you that you have great posture?

#114

I absolutely love that shirt. It really brings out the color of your eyes.

#115

You're all that and a super-size bag of chips.

#116

You are an incredible human.

#117

You're better than a triple-scoop ice cream cone. With sprinkles.

#118

If you were a box of crayons, you'd be the big industrial name-brand one with a built-in sharpener.

#119

In high school, I bet you were voted "most likely to continue being awesome."

#120

You're really something special.

#121

You’re the bravest person I know! I wish I was more like you.

#122

You’re the sweetest—you don’t have a mean bone in your body do you?

#123

You’re so kind that you make everyone around you a better person.

#124

I love your confidence. Can you send some of it my way?

#125

I’m proud of how far you have come and for never giving up.

#126

You have such great style! I wish I had your closet.

#127

Everyone needs a friend like you in their life.

#128

Thanks for always being willing to lend a hand.

#129

Your smile is contagious.

#130

I like your style.

#131

Your kindness is a balm to all who encounter it.

#132

You're an awesome friend.

#133

Our community is better because you're in it.

#134

Defenseless animals are drawn to you.

#135

Everyone deserves a mom/dad like you!

