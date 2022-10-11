Whether to secure yourself a spot in heaven, gain extra karma points, get Lady Fortune on your side, or you have no motive other than simply being kind, there are plenty of random acts of kindness ideas to fulfill in everyday life. Believe it or not, acts of kindness have the potential to make the world a happier place. Other than that, being kind is contagious and addictive. And that's the only drug to get addicted to.

While some acts of kindness ideas might bear immense importance, such as becoming an organ donor or donating significant amounts of money, there are plenty more good deeds that will literally cost one nothing but mean the world to someone. However, the crucial thing to remember about fulfilling ideas for random acts of kindness is that your kind gestures won't always be returned with a smile or a thank you. Usually, it's the so-called invisible or quiet acts of kindness. Things like planting a tree, picking up litter, or leaving spare change in the parking meter and not expecting a pat on the shoulder.

Below, we've compiled many random act of kindness ideas you can do anywhere and anytime. Scroll down to find plentiful options for good things to do for people that really make a difference. How often do you implement these ideas for acts of kindness in your life? Know of any more simple and quick things to do for good luck? Let us know in the comments!