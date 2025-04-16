ADVERTISEMENT

There are many, many reasons why dogs are considered man’s best friend. They provide endless entertainment, make exceptional coworkers, look after our homes, and teach us how to love unconditionally.

Few places on the internet capture all of this as accurately as the Instagram account Pupperish. Its 100% doggo content features countless memes that perfectly portray what it’s like to own one of these awesome animals—whether it’s early morning walks or joyful tail wags after a long day apart. Exactly what you need on a random Wednesday!

More info: Instagram