ADVERTISEMENT

Life’s hard punches shape us into tough cookies, that’s true, but honestly, life could ease up a bit, couldn’t it? It’s like the universe has a PhD in “tough love," handing out lessons left and right to people who’ve “been through it.”

Recently, a Redditor threw out the question, “What’s a sign someone has been through tough times?” And, oh boy, the answers came flying in like unsolicited advice at a wedding. From turning to stone emotionally to being empathetic to a fault, people spilled the tea on how life’s kicks and punches leave their mark.

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

Person gazing out a window, reflecting on quiet habits experienced through challenges. They have the ability to turn to stone at the snap.of a finger. Any past emotions, just gone.

darkromancegirl87 , Andrea Piacquadio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
dariusstrolia avatar
Darius S. (he/him) cis/grey
Darius S. (he/him) cis/grey
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ptsd. My brain can swing from emotional to logical.. not centered in wisdom.. It can feel like someone has taken a vacuum cleaner to my soul, suddenly feeling nothing. Still laugh at jokes because you Know they're funny, not because you feel they're funny.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Woman in a serene setting, holding a doll, reflecting quiet habits of resilience and introspection outdoors. They don’t ask for help, because people have let them down a lot.

    wildcampion , Jansel Ferma Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    dariusstrolia avatar
    Darius S. (he/him) cis/grey
    Darius S. (he/him) cis/grey
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, and it feels like further loss of self sovereignty .. It's odd having to explain what trauma is to a therapist/doctor who have never experienced it and don't seek to understand that they just can't order it away.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #3

    Two people shaking hands on a tennis court, illustrating quiet habits of resilience. They don’t trust people and aren’t surprised by weird things that people do in public.

    Necessary_Royal_7206 , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Emotional scars can feel like carrying a suitcase full of rocks, but they’re also evidence of survival, growth, and grit. Resilience isn’t about being the person who floats through life untouched – it’s about bouncing back, adapting, and thriving, even if life feels like an emotional gladiator arena sometimes.

    Think of it like that one plant in your house that thrives no matter how many days you forget to water it. Don’t pretend you don’t know which one I’m talking about.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Person in a blue shirt exhibits quiet habits, looking thoughtfully at the camera against a blue background. Unflappable. Nothing you could possible say could shock them. They appear to handle bad news well because of this, but it’s actually a shut down response.

    Wrong_Motor5371 , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    dariusstrolia avatar
    Darius S. (he/him) cis/grey
    Darius S. (he/him) cis/grey
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Spilling some water in kitchen, series of swear words. Calling 911 for the hundredth time... As matter of fact as can be. Trauma felt like my job to bear.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    Person meditating quietly among boxes, embodying habits of resilience and calmness. They tend to keep a lot of information about themselves locked up for fear of it being used against them.

    ItsNo_Name , cottonbro studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    dariusstrolia avatar
    Darius S. (he/him) cis/grey
    Darius S. (he/him) cis/grey
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bored Panda was a breakthrough for me. I was drunk one night and signed up to make a funny comment about a kitty picture. Truly led to my agoraphobia getting tempered. I had never used social media, kept myself from having any online identity.. getting pissed at any friends I had left because they would post photos of me with them. I would clearly point out I didn't want this but since I didn't use social media they thought no harm because I wouldn't see. Until some friend of a friend would ask how my skeet shooting is going. Anyhoo, privacy is control, control is safety.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    When I think about resilience, I remember my friend who bounced back after losing her job. She didn’t just adapt; she launched her dream business. The pros like to define resilience as “the process and outcome of successfully adapting to difficult or challenging life experiences, especially through mental, emotional, and behavioral flexibility.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Basically, it’s like upgrading your inner software to handle life’s glitches. And there are signs of when that happens. Like one netizen noticed that when folks go through tough times, they don’t really trust other people. Can’t say I blame them.
    #6

    Two people sitting quietly on a black couch, reflecting on life experiences. Always checking that you’re ok, so they know they haven’t done anything wrong or upset you somehow.

    KookyLoss7060 , Klaus Nielsen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kayleecallahan avatar
    Callie27
    Callie27
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I always make sure people are okay whenever they seem mad, because I feel like I did something wrong.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #7

    Two people quietly chatting and smiling in a cozy cafe setting. In social situations they never ask people about their family. Mostly cuz they don’t want people asking them about theirs. That’s a new one my wife pointed out to me.

    sleeping_lessons_ , Ketut Subiyanto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    dariusstrolia avatar
    Darius S. (he/him) cis/grey
    Darius S. (he/him) cis/grey
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    or jobs , or anything other than weather. I'd rather talk politics or religion than have to explain that I didn't qualify for armed service and my ptsd is not from honorably serving.. and keeps me from working now because I can see I'm not dependable due to not healed enough yet. I wish there were jobs I could just go to on good days and leave during panic attacks.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Two women sitting face-to-face, one showing empathy and support, symbolizing quiet habits of resilience. They are empathetic, kind and generous- because they get it.

    Foolsinlove22 , Kaboompics.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Person in a cityscape talking on phone, embodying quiet habits and resilience, holding a folder. Stubbornly independent because they don’t believe they can rely on anyone.

    misscararara , Sora Shimazaki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jnogrimes avatar
    UncleJohn3000
    UncleJohn3000
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was 9 when I realized the parents were both so overwhelmed with their own issues that I quit asking them for help. Stubbornly independent is a good descriptor for me to this day. It's mostly a positive.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    But guess what? Resilience isn’t something you’re born with. It’s like sourdough bread - you can build it from scratch with the right ingredients. Sure, genetics play a role, but much of it comes down to learned behaviors, mindset, and support system, which are basically your psychological immunity.

    Think of it as your mental bodyguard that steps in to protect your peace when life gets messy. Kind of like that one friend who drags you away from bad decisions at 2 a.m. The cooler thing? It’s trainable. Building psychological immunity means strengthening your ability to cope, adapt, and thrive, even when the world feels like it’s playing dodgeball with your emotions.
    #10

    Man with quiet habits standing outdoors, hands clasped, as woman covers her face with her hands. They apologize a lot for basically everything.

    kikiikandii , Vera Arsic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Person in glasses sits quietly at a desk, journaling in a sunlit room, embodying habits of resilience and introspection. Socially distant, not trusting of anyone.

    anon , Mikhail Nilov Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Close-up of a person's eye, reflecting quiet habits and introspection. The eyes are a pretty good indicator. “Been through s**t eyes” seems to be a thing.

    Dry_Action1734 , Josh Sorenson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    moonlight_bunni avatar
    Tiffany
    Tiffany
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unless they're wearing masks. Beware of the charming and manipulative.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply

    Cultivating self-awareness, humor, and emotional flexibility can help. So, basically, learning to laugh at yourself when you trip over your own feet is pretty much self-care. Just like one netizen noticed that people who’ve been through a lot are freakishly independent and develop boundaries tighter than airport security.

    And here’s a fun fact: Studies show that experiencing controlled adversity (like failure or rejection) actually builds resilience. Think of it as emotional weightlifting—you’re training those muscles so they grow stronger. But let’s not glamorize trauma, either. There’s a difference between learning to adapt to adversity and being overwhelmed by it.
    #13

    Person walking through misty field, showcasing quiet habits and resilience. Zero tolerance for drama, b******t and toxic behaviour.

    They're more likely to just walk away from friendships and relationships at the first sign.

    Nosedive888 , Zach Damberger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Sticky notes near a laptop, with one note saying "HELP," symbolizing habits of people who have been through a lot. We lose it over little things because we aren’t allowed to lose it over big things. Surprisingly reliable during high-stakes chaos but a tiny small thing will send us spiralling for days.

    FarMembership885 , Tara Winstead Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Three people laughing and holding drinks, showcasing quiet habits of resilience in a friendly gathering. Incredibly self aware, very open about some experiences, make jokes about trauma....

    Enough about me! How are you doing?

    Thorbertthesniveler , DNA. Art Club Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The upside? Surviving tough situations often leaves you with superpowers like spotting red flags from a mile away and empathy levels that could melt glaciers. Toxic relationships? Nope. Unnecessary drama? Hard pass. You’ve learned the ultimate lesson: protecting your peace is priceless.

    And if all else fails, just channel some kintsugi energy. You know, that Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold? It’s all about embracing the cracks because they make the piece even more stunning. So, if life leaves you with a few scars, wear them proudly. Those cracks are what make you uniquely, beautifully, unapologetically you.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Person in a jacket quietly checking their watch near water, illustrating a quiet habit. They seem to wait for bad things to happen and can’t imagine a good or normal outcome.

    Dry-Curve4002 , JÉSHOOTS Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The feeling that they’re always waiting for other shoe to inevitably fall. Makes coming into something consistently good difficult to accept.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #17

    Man giving a gift to a woman in a floral dress, representing quiet habits of resilience and care. Can't take a compliment because to them thats the start of manipulation. Also don't like gifts becuase they come with strings usually and they aren't prepared to have something else come back at them because they "accepted" the gifts.

    Also likely fiercely independant, although you get the ones that go the other way and are too scared to do *anything* alone.

    pumaofshadow , Antoni Shkraba Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    dariusstrolia avatar
    Darius S. (he/him) cis/grey
    Darius S. (he/him) cis/grey
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't feel qualified to be complimented, so I think there's something untruthful... 'you're only saying that to make me feel better" can be a response. I also don't like getting gifts on special occasions because I don't like giving gifts because of traumatic events. Imposter syndrome as a whole. I do wanna still get invited to things as an invisible.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #18

    Person looking exhausted at a desk, reflecting on quiet habits, with a laptop and notebooks nearby. Tiredness constant exhaustion, physical or emotionally.

    CharmingElla58 , Nataliya Vaitkevich Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    dariusstrolia avatar
    Darius S. (he/him) cis/grey
    Darius S. (he/him) cis/grey
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Depression is so exhausting, anxiety spends so much energy. They are calorie parasites... Then I feel sad for sleeping through everything and getting nothing done.. and then the worry begins again.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #19

    Two people holding hands, offering quiet support and empathy. They instantly click with other people who have been through a lot of s**t before even realising the other person has been through a lot of s**t

    No seriously it's like a sensor.

    CharmingError , SHVETS production Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Woman in a green coat stands by a yellow chair on a calm beach, reflecting quiet habits by the sea. Keeping themself distant from everyone. Not opening up.

    yawner44 , Polina Sirotina Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Two people having a quiet conversation; one listening thoughtfully with their hand on their face. Extreme self-awareness is often present. Empathy and effort to understand as well.

    Due-Kaleidoscope-405 , Alex Green Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Close-up of a person's eye with natural light, symbolizing quiet habits. Hyperalertness aka hypervigilance.

    1. Fixation on potential threats (dangerous people, animals, or situations)
    2. An increased startle reflex (more likely to jump or be jarred by sudden sounds)
    3. Dilated pupils.
    4. Higher heart rate.
    5. Elevated blood pressure.
    6. Behavioral (obsessive) avoidance of certain situations.

    limbodog , Wojtek Pacześ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    dariusstrolia avatar
    Darius S. (he/him) cis/grey
    Darius S. (he/him) cis/grey
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's hard to become meditative self aware when you're hyper aware.. I've worked hyper awareness into birdwatching and then that becomes meditative. But yeah, always aware of how to exit a room, how many people on a street, etc.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Two people in pastel clothes exchanging a red gift, symbolizing quiet habits and resilience. They don’t like their birthdays celebrated.

    ks445 , SHVETS production Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    People who laugh and seem happy,try to make others laugh i believe can hide a lot of things behind that mask.

    Fragrant_Bat3979 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    A clenched fist hitting a punching bag, symbolizing quiet strength and resilience. They’re angry, and resentful. I’m going against the grain here by saying this but as someone who has experienced child [mistreatment] and been blamed for it and been misunderstood my entire life, yeah, I’m angry and resentful.

    Sorry.

    Update: thanks everyone. To those who are going through similar, I feel you, a lot.

    namenotprovided Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Person in a gray coat and red beanie, partially covering their face, depicting quiet habits of resilient individuals. I've been through a lot of c**p. I get suspicious of the intentions of people unless I've been with them for a reasonable amount of time.

    Dazzling-Frosting525 , freepic.diller Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Man in deep thought on a sofa, reflecting on quiet habits after going through a lot, in a serene home setting. How fast they can flip the switch and not put up with your s**t anymore.

    EDIT: WOW! So appreciative of not only the thousands of upvotes but the hundreds of comments as well. I truly believe that having open discussions about things like this are the path to overcoming your difficulties and being successful. I also appreciate the numerous private messages that have been sent. Please know that I either have or plan to respond to every single one of them.

    Efficient_Pickle4744 , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    A person and a dog peacefully gazing out of a window, exemplifying quiet habits. Their eyes don’t sparkle yet they are the kindest souls to ANYONE and EVERYONE.

    Kng_Miklosy , Samson Katt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Two women sitting apart, arms crossed, reflecting quiet habits of resilience against a neutral background. They are reclusive and standoffish.  Dont trust easily. Dont just run up and talk to anyone and everyone. Moves carefully.  Eyelid twitches. Lol.

    Easy_Pepper9103 , Liza Summer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Someone told me I looked defeated the other day. Damn. Does it show that bad?

    filtyratbastards Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Smiling woman in a relaxed setting, symbolizing quiet habits of resilience and strength. Sarcasm, thick skin, quick wit and dark humor.

    MammothMolasses2285 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Two people sitting outdoors, smiling and enjoying a conversation over coffee, capturing a quiet moment of connection. A great sense of humor. You have to find a way out of the darkness so many use humor as a coping mechanism.

    beetreddwigt , Samson Katt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    When others say you need to grow up and that you act like an adult child. - The person is emotionally stunted from childhood trauma.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Tiffany
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
    Not your original work? Add source
    Publish
    Add Your Answer!

    Not your original work? Add source

    Publish