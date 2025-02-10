Teen Babysits Dad’s GF’s Kids, Her Ex Demands He Do The Same For Him, Goes Wild When He Refuses

ADVERTISEMENT

Families – can’t live with them, can’t live without them. They’re like sitcom writers, except instead of laugh tracks, you get group chats and awkward holiday dinners. And every family has that one person who takes “boundary crossing” to the next level, whether it’s the cousin who borrows your stuff without asking or the uncle who thinks he’s the family CEO.

But what happens when someone who’s not even technically family decides to write themselves into the story? Demanding favors like you owe them? That’s exactly what happened to our Redditor, who found himself dragged into a custody battle after refusing to babysit his stepsiblings for their dad.

Babysitting for strangers is like getting a job you never applied for – confusing, unwanted, and seriously uncomfortable

Image credits: seventyfour / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One teen finds himself in the midst of a custody battle after being asked to babysit his almost-half-siblings for their dad—a man he doesn’t even know

Image credits: lyudmilalazo / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The teen’s dad’s girlfriend asks the 17-year-old to babysit her 3 kids and pays him well, so he regularly helps her out by watching her kids

Image credits: branin / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman’s entitled ex demands the teen babysit for him, too, despite never having met him, then goes ballistic when he refuses to do it

Image credits: Waste_Try_494

The angry man harasses the teen on social media, demanding he babysit, then threatens to fight his ex for custody when the teen blocks him

Our 17-year-old Redditor found himself in a situation messier than leftover holiday turkey when his dad’s girlfriend’s ex tried to pull a fast one on him. It all started when OP’s (original poster) dad began dating Jennifer a couple of years back. Jennifer seemed cool; she had 3 kids from a previous relationship and occasionally asked the OP to babysit during her date nights with his dad.

But Jennifer was no freeloader. She always paid the OP generously and stocked the house with snacks. If snacks are involved, who wouldn’t say yes? And the OP liked the arrangement: easy money, free snacks, Jennifer got her date nights, and his dad didn’t have to feel guilty for finding love again after losing his wife. Win-win-win. But, of course, someone just had to ruin the vibe, and in this story, the villain is Jennifer’s ex.

One day, while our OP was babysitting, the ex showed up uninvited with a wild request: he wanted the teen to babysit for him over Christmas week. Say what now? OP had never even met this guy, mind you, but the ex acted like the 17-year-old was already part of his personal childcare squad. When the OP politely declined, the ex wouldn’t take no for an answer, guilt-tripping him with lines like, “You’re basically their sibling.”

After about a hundred polite refusals, the guy finally left—but not before turning the drama dial up to eleven. Apparently, being told “no” wasn’t something this dude handled well. Instead of letting it go, he tracked the OP down on Instagram and started messaging him, trying to convince him to babysit.

When the OP blocked him, the ex doubled down, using the teen’s refusal as some twisted evidence in a custody battle. His claim? That Jennifer’s home environment was unsuitable because her boyfriend’s son wouldn’t babysit his kids. Yeah, let that logic marinate for a sec.

Image credits: stockking / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Jennifer’s ex crossed a major line by taking his argument to Instagram. Using social media to pressure a teenager isn’t just inappropriate—it’s downright harassment. But, unfortunately, when it comes to social media, blocking someone isn’t always enough to make the problem go away.

If you’re dealing with online harassment, keep a record of all interactions—screenshots are your best friend here. Reporting the behavior to the platform is a must; platforms like Instagram and Facebook have specific tools to address harassment. And don’t forget to adjust your privacy settings. Limit who can message or tag you. If the harassment escalates, talk to an adult you trust, or even local authorities.

Because trying to manipulate a teenager on social media is just next-level. Manipulators love to play on guilt, social pressure, or even fake compliments to get their way. In this case, Jennifer’s ex tried to guilt the OP into babysitting by claiming, “You’re basically family.” Classic move—because nothing says “family bond” like exploiting someone you barely know.

The pros say the key to avoiding manipulation is recognizing it: if someone’s argument makes you feel bad for saying no, take a step back. Always ask yourself, “Would this person do the same for me?” Stick to your boundaries, and don’t be afraid to call out shady behavior when you see it. Like this dude, who needs to brush up on his parenting skills and figure out how to manage childcare without involving teens he doesn’t know.

What’s your take on this situation? Is the poster in the wrong here? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!

Netizens side with the teen, saying he is not a jerk for refusing to babysit and advising him to keep his distance from the man

