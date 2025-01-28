ADVERTISEMENT

Bullies come in all shapes and sizes – mean classmates, toxic family members, or even that coworker who keeps “borrowing” your ideas. But sometimes, karma really does circle back, and the tables turn in the most poetic way, when a former bully needs help from the very person they tormented. Sweet, sweet irony.

I guess it’s true what they say, “What goes around comes around”, and one Redditor seems to have taken that to heart after being asked to help out the same person who bullied him for years. And not just help, but do it for free.

When your childhood bully needs a favor, karma pulls up a front row seat to the show

Image credits: user11281918 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One teen, bullied by his stepsister for years, was asked by his mom and stepdad to tutor her for free so she won’t fail classes, but he refused to do it

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The teen was severely bullied and even threatened by his stepsister for years before his dad was able to get custody of him

Image credits: rawpixel.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The teen’s mom never did anything about the bullying, but has recently demanded her son help tutor his stepsister for free so she doesn’t fail school

Image credits: Beneficial-Shoe1997

The teen refuses to help his stepsister and has even blocked his stepfather from contacting him, planning to cut contact with his mom too after he turns 18

The OP (original poster), a 17-year-old teen, lived through a nightmare step-sibling situation. When his mom remarried, she brought 3 stepkids into the mix, one of whom, Frankie, made it her personal mission to make the OP’s life miserable.

I’m talking next-level bullying: ruining homework, spreading humiliating rumors, and even locking him out of the house. Oh, and threatening to hurt him in front of the whole school? Yeah, that happened too.

It got so bad that the OP’s dad had to step in and fight for custody, and eventually managed to rescue him from this toxic environment. But Frankie’s reign of terror didn’t stop at home, and she continued to target him at school, leaving the OP in a constant state of stress, and fear, probably.

So, he hasn’t exactly been eager to rekindle any warm and fuzzy “family” vibes with her, or his mom, since she never did anything to protect him from being bullied.

Bullying isn’t just kids being kids—it’s a real problem with lasting consequences. The pros say that, for kids and teens, it can lead to anxiety, depression, and even lower self-esteem that can stay with them even into adulthood. So, what can you do? First, talk about it. Let your kids know they can come to you for support without fear of judgment.

Second, teach them how to stand up for themselves safely—whether that’s using humor to diffuse a situation, involving trusted adults, or simply walking away. And parents, don’t be afraid to involve the school if things escalate. Your kid’s mental health is always worth fighting for.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Luckily, our OP’s dad fought for custody and the teen is now thriving as a student, and even tutors others at school. His mom, apparently unaware of the irony, asked him to tutor Frankie—the very person who made his childhood a living hell. Oh, and for free, of course. You can probably guess how well that went over.

When our OP refused, his mom and stepdad doubled down, insisting it was time to “move forward” and “work on the family stuff.” As if pretending the past didn’t happen would magically erase the trauma. To sweeten the deal, they even dangled the idea of “bonus points with the parents.”

But our OP had zero interest in any bonus points and instead, he told them exactly how he felt, and blocked his stepdad’s number faster than you can say “not my problem.” He wasn’t being petty, he was trying to protect himself by setting boundaries. After all, his stepsis did threaten to push him out the window. Yeah, that happened. And when threats come in the picture, setting boundaries is pretty much the only option.

Dealing with toxic family members is definitely not fun; it’s pretty much like trying to untangle a necklace you haven’t worn since 2009 – messy and frustrating. Setting boundaries is essential, not just for your mental health, but for protecting yourself, both physically and emotionally.

Start by being clear about what you will and won’t tolerate and don’t be afraid to enforce those boundaries, even if it means cutting contact temporarily. Your well-being is worth it.

So, is the OP the bad guy? Let us know your take in the comments!

Netizens side with the teen, saying he is not a jerk for refusing to help his stepsister after being bullied by her for years

