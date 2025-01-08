Grandma Refuses To Accept Step-Granddaughter As Family, Gets Caught Criticizing Her Own Cooking

ADVERTISEMENT

Families can be a mixed bag of love, support, and, let’s face it, a sprinkle of drama. But sometimes, that drama takes the shape of a grandparent with a sharp tongue and a flair for playing favorites. Bullying grandkids or dishing out unsolicited critiques is like turning family time into an emotional obstacle course. And when stepkids get the short end of the stick, it is the cherry on top of a very sour sundae.

One mom found herself in a pressure cooker of family drama when her mother’s critical attitude towards her stepdaughter boiled over at a birthday party, forcing her to leave early.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Grandparents are supposed to give kids toys and cookies, not critiques, but some folks seem to have missed the memo

Share icon

Image credits: kues1 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One woman takes revenge on her critical mom after years of her insulting her stepdaughter’s cooking skills, secretly serving her own food, and watching her criticize herself

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Gustavo Fring / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The grandma constantly criticizes the teen’s cooking, insulting her skills but never commenting on the other family members’ dishes

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Askar Abayev / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The mom has enough of grandma’s behavior and secretly serves her reheated curry at a party, saying her stepdaughter made it, and watches her criticize her own food

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Dependent_Tax7341

The woman and her family leave grandma’s birthday party early after she admits she doesn’t see the teen as “real” family

Our OP (original poster) is a loving mom who considers her 14-year-old stepdaughter “Anna,” her child in every way that matters. Since Anna was just a toddler, the OP has taken care of her and taught her life skills, like cooking. Most of the family is on board, except for one person, who seems to be stuck in some bizarre “Mean Girls” time loop: the OP’s mom.

Now, grandma dearest didn’t outright say she has something against Anna, but actions speak louder than words, right? Over the years, she’s turned family potlucks into Hell’s Kitchen, singling out Anna’s dishes for critique like she’s Gordon Ramsay, minus the charm. At Thanksgiving, she even called Anna’s casserole “disgusting and inedible.” I guess she’s not winning any “Grandma of the Year” awards anytime soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

I get it; a little criticism, every now and then, is normal in families – who hasn’t been roasted for their haircut or cooking? But when grandparents or parents zero in on one kid, it goes from loving banter to plain bullying. Kids often soak up these comments like sponges, leaving them feeling inadequate.

Instead of building bonds, constant nitpicking chips away at their confidence, making the home feel more like a battleground than a safe space. It’s like handing out emotional splinters every time they try to connect. The pros say that kids want to do well and make their families proud when they are not discouraged. But frequent criticism overshadows all other efforts to improve our family relationships.

Share icon

Image credits: Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

And our OP wasn’t about to allow this bullying to continue, so at grandma’s birthday bash, she decided to test just how “constructive” her mother’s criticism really was. She reheated some frozen curry grandma had made months earlier, passed it off as Anna’s cooking, and waited for the sparks to fly. And sure enough, grandma didn’t disappoint.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before anyone could say “curry powder,” grandma was ripping into the dish, declaring it overspiced and overcooked, and even suggesting Anna stop cooking altogether. But when the OP revealed that the curry was actually hers, she started to get defensive, admitting she doesn’t see Anna as her “real” grandchild.

For the OP, this wasn’t just the last straw— it was the whole haystack. She packed up her family and left the party faster than you can say, “awkward family reunion.”

Of course, grandma then launched a Facebook crusade, accusing the OP of ruining her party and choosing Anna over “real” family. Weirdly enough, most of the relatives sided with grandma and her bias against her own granddaughter.

But favoritism isn’t just a buzzkill—it’s actually very harmful. When one kid gets showered with love while another barely gets a drizzle, it can leave lasting scars. Stepchildren often bear the brunt of this unfair treatment, stuck proving they’re just as worthy as their “real” siblings.

Playing favorites not only fractures relationships but also teaches kids that love is something to compete for, which is about as unhealthy as a stale burger.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for whether the OP was wrong to leave the party, I’d say it’s hard to enjoy cake when the icing is passive-aggression. Her exit made a statement not just to grandma, but to Anna and her other kids, that love isn’t conditional and family stands by you no matter what.

So, what do you think of this story? Was our mom justified in her dramatic exit, or should she have stayed to hash it out? Let us know in the comments!

Netizens side with the woman saying she did the right thing by choosing her daughter over her mom, calling the grandma a bully

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT