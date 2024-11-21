Woman Feels Attacked When Stepson Names Baby After Late Mom, Says It’s “Rude And Disgusting”

ADVERTISEMENT

Naming a baby is supposed to be one of those magical, heartwarming moments, like picking a puppy, but with way more pressure. Yet somehow, it always turns into a spectator sport, with everyone from your aunt Nancy to the mailman chiming in.

Then there’s the inevitable drama: someone’s offended because you didn’t name your kid after them, and someone else thinks the name sounds too weird. And trust me, some people take it way too far. Just like our Redditor’s husband’s stepmom who somehow feels like our couple should name their baby after her. The entitlement? Unmatched. The audacity? Endless.

More info: Reddit

Naming a baby is like picking a favorite song; everyone has an opinion, but only the parents get to hit play

Share icon

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

One woman is accused of being cruel to her husband’s stepmom because she refuses to change her baby’s name to honor her

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman and her husband name their baby after his late mom, but the stepmom is furious as she always hated her and is demanding they change the name

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Alena Darmel / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ElectricalLeague1580

The new mom refuses to change her baby’s name because the stepmom says it “hurts her feelings” and calls her “rude and disgusting” for it

Our OP (original poster) and her husband welcomed their baby girl and decided to name her after husband’s late mom, who passed away when he was a child. Sweet, right? A touching tribute to his mom and clearly a name that means a lot to the OP’s husband.

But then there’s Sharon, the father-in-law’s wife, and the walking embodiment of “it’s not about me, but let’s make it about me.” Sharon and the mom had a feud that could rival Game of Thrones.

According to Sharon—aka The Wicked Stepmom—Mom was downright diabolical, laughed at her miscarriages, called CPS (child protective services) on her, and generally plotted her downfall. Pretty intense accusations, Sharon. To me, it sounds like this lady has watched a few too many telenovelas.

ADVERTISEMENT

The husband’s extended family, the true keepers of the tea, say it’s all wildly exaggerated. They claim the two women simply didn’t get along, with Sharon maybe playing the drama card a little too liberally.

Plus, the husband’s relationship with his dad and wicked stepmom has been rocky for years. When the mom passed away, he even banned them from attending the funeral, threatening to run away if they dared to show up.

So, when the OP’s daughter was born, she and her husband decided to name her after his mom, since the husband was close to her. But this decision made Sharon lose her cool. She and Dad found out via social media (already awkward) and decided to confront the OP by ambushing her at the mall—of all places.

The request? Change the baby’s name because it hurts Sharon’s feelings. The justification? Sharon’s been “here all this time” and deserves recognition. I don’t know about you, but I’d be furious at this point.

But our OP, being the no-nonsense legend she clearly is, shut it down fast. She told them, point-blank, that changing her child’s name to spare Sharon’s feelings wasn’t even remotely on the table. Then she dipped out, leaving Sharon and Dad stewing in a broth of their own entitlement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Now, the OP and her husband are being bombarded with texts, accusing our new mom of being “rude and disgusting” for dismissing Sharon’s feelings. Too far, Sharon, too far.

But let’s be real: was Sharon ever going to be happy with the name? Probably not. And let’s not forget, this isn’t just a random name, it’s a tribute to someone incredibly important to the family. Plus, picking a baby name is an incredibly personal decision and it shouldn’t involve anyone other than the parents—especially entitled, estranged relatives.

To find out more about how parents generally choose baby names, Bored Panda reached out to Sophie Kihm, the editor-in-chief at Nameberry. She told us that parents use various methods to select a baby’s name, and are often guided by cultural traditions or personal values. Many are influenced by family customs, such as passing down names, while others prioritize reflecting their beliefs about individuality or identity.

We wanted to know if it is common for parents to name their babies after a loved one who has passed away. Kihm explained that “Naming a baby after a loved one who passed away is commonplace in some cultures, such as the Ashkenazi Jewish community. Many parents who name their children after deceased loved ones report positive feelings, because the name reminds them of the person who passed away.”

ADVERTISEMENT

We asked Kihm how parents can explain the emotional importance of the baby name they chose to family members who feel excluded or upset. She told us that honor names can sometimes cause misunderstandings or hurt feelings, but these emotions are often short-lived.

A straightforward explanation usually helps, such as expressing their deep connection to the person being honored, for example, “I had a really close relationship with grandpa and I have always loved his name.” It’s also helpful to clarify that the choice may be influenced by the name’s appeal, not just the relationship.

We also asked if there are ways to involve family in the naming process without compromising on deeply personal choices. Kihm suggested that it’s not a really a good idea to do so.

“Involving the family in the naming process can open up a can of worms, so know yourself and know your family! If you are the type of person who is easily swayed by others or your family is especially critical, it might be best to keep the name discussion between you and your partner,” she advised.

What are your thoughts on this story? Let us know in the comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens say the woman is not a jerk for refusing to change her baby’s name, pointing out the entitlement of both the dad and stepmom