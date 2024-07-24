ADVERTISEMENT

Ah, weddings – the ultimate celebration of love and family, often crashed by an uninvited guest: drama. If there’s one thing weddings teach us, it’s that every family has its own version of a three-ring circus, complete with chaos and a touch of comedy. Between the vows and the champagne toasts, there’s always that one relative who turns the aisle into a battlefield.

You’d think an event designed to bring people together would be a little less… combustible. But no, weddings can turn the most level-headed folks into walking soap opera characters. Just ask our bride – she knows that all too well.

More info: Reddit

Bride-to-be doesn’t get along with her stepmom, won’t seat her in the front row at her wedding ceremony, gets threatened with losing the financing for the event

Share icon

Image credits: George Chambers (not the actual photo)

Stepmom was never nice to the woman, placing her at the “leftover table” at her own wedding, still expects a family seat at stepdaughter’s ceremony

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: prostooleh (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Spora Weddings (not the actual photo)

The woman doesn’t want to move her dad, brother or grandparents to a back row just so her stepmom can sit next to dad, causing stepmom to freak out

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: imgettingmarried56

Stepmom threatens to pull the funding for daughter’s wedding for refusing to give her a front row seat, calling her a jerk for not treating her like family

Our 24-year-old bride-to-be, let’s call her Sarah, was caught in a sticky situation with her stepmom, Mary, over something as seemingly simple as who sits where. But, as with all great tales of family drama, there’s a lot more bubbling under the surface.

Sarah’s parents divorced when she was just 11, and not long after, her dad introduced a new leading lady into their lives. Mary, who clearly missed the memo on respecting boundaries, started stepping all over Sarah and her younger brother’s toes from day one. “My dad never gave Mary any kinds of boundaries when it came to dealing with my brother and I,” Sarah recalls. And with dad firmly planted on Mary’s side, the kids faced years of emotional and verbal abuse without much of a defense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fast forward to early 2020, right before the world decided to go on a never-ending rollercoaster ride thanks to COVID. Dad and Mary tied the knot, but it wasn’t exactly a family affair for Sarah. She was basically sidelined, stuck at the “leftover table” while her brother got a prime spot as a groomsman. Ouch, that was a low blow.

Despite all this, Sarah, who might just have a heart of gold, chose to forgive and move on. She patched things up with her dad, but with Mary? Let’s just say they’re about as close as oil and water.

Now it’s Sarah’s turn to walk down the aisle, and she’s got her seating plan all figured out: immediate family in the front row, and Mary in the row just behind them. Seems fair, right? Not to Mary, who was throwing a fit worthy of a Broadway performance. She was not just unhappy about the situation, she was “uncomfortable” and felt entitled to a front-row seat.

Dad, who had been bankrolling part of the wedding, asked his daughter to reconsider. But moving anyone from the front row—mom, dad, brother, or grandparents—to accommodate Mary just wasn’t an option for Sarah. And honestly, why should it be? After all, Sarah wasn’t exactly the guest of honor at Mary’s wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarah later commented on her post saying that her dad and Mary would only be sitting apart at the church ceremony, due to lack of space. “There’s not enough room in the first row for Mary to sit with my dad. So, I’m supposed to move one of my grandparents or my mom or brother so that Mary can sit with my dad? No thanks,” Sarah recalls.

When Sarah refused to budge, Mary hit back where it hurt: the wallet. She threatened to pull the financial plug, claiming Sarah was being a major jerk after “all she’s done for her.” Meanwhile, Sarah’s brother sided with her, insisting it was her day and she should do what makes her happy.

So, was Sarah the A-Hole for not rearranging her entire seating plan to appease someone who made her feel like a second-class citizen at their own event? The Reddit community spoke once again, declaring that Sarah was not the A-hole in this story as it was her wedding, so her rules. If Mary wouldn’t handle being a bit uncomfortable for one day, maybe she should have thought about that before treating Sarah poorly all those years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Lilen Diaz (not the actual photo)

Weddings might be about bringing families together, but they’re also about celebrating the people who matter most. And for Sarah, that front row was reserved for those who’ve truly been there for her.

Wedding planning is already stressful enough but add an entitled stepmom into the mix and things might get messy. To find out what contributes to a successful and harmonious wedding planning process, Bored Panda reached out to Allison Cullman, a wedding etiquette expert at Zola. She told us that the most important thing is that couples make decisions that represent their relationship and resonate with their personal styles.

“What truly matters is anchoring it in love and authenticity. It’s about prioritizing the couple’s happiness and staying true to their values, rather than conforming to societal expectations or unrealistic standards. Couples should feel confident saying ‘no’ to pressures that detract from their journey together,” Cullman explained.

When asked how couples can prepare themselves emotionally and mentally for potential conflicts that might arise during their wedding planning, Cullman suggested that setting clear boundaries with everyone involved and prioritizing their own needs are essential when planning a wedding. “Setting clear expectations with family and friends about their involvement and asserting your preferences can help prevent conflicts,” she explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarah would have probably avoided this whole drama if she had just given her stepmom a front row seat. However, given how she had treated her during her childhood, it’s understandable why this bride would not want to move a beloved family member just so stepmom could sit next to dad.

When a biological parent remarries, blending families can be a real rollercoaster ride, especially if boundaries aren’t clearly set from the get-go. According to experts, when stepparents take on a disciplinarian role too quickly, it can affect the child’s emotional well-being. It’s important for couples to talk about the stepparent’s role in raising the kids and how household rules might need to be adjusted. Which would have probably been good advice for Sarah’s dad to listen to, before he remarried.

So, what’s your take on this story? Was Sarah a jerk for not seating her stepmom in the front row? Drop your comments below and share your own family drama.

People in the comments say that, while the seating arrangement may be weird, the bride is not a jerk for choosing her closest family members for the front row seats

ADVERTISEMENT