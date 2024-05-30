ADVERTISEMENT

Genetics sure knows how to create masterpieces. Imagine two of the cutest little kids you’ve ever seen, a perfect blend of two vibrant cultures, Irish and Dominican. The son, rocking his dad’s rich, dark hair and the little girl sporting her mom’s fair skin and blonde hair.

This family was a beautiful mosaic, with a Dominican last name, which raised a few eyebrows over the years, but nothing too crazy, until one day. Hold onto your hats, folks, because this story is part school drama, part genetics lesson.

Image credits: Kelly Sikkema

Image credits: Ok_Garage5055

Image credits: CDC

Image credits: Ok_Garage5055

Image credits: Remy_Loz

Image credits: Ok_Garage5055

The OP (original poster) is an Irish mom of 2 adorable young ones. Her husband is of Dominican heritage, so this mom is the proud owner of a popular Dominican last name. The OP’s husband’s busy work schedule means he often misses out on school events, which leaves our mom holding down the fort.

Coincidentally, in the OP’s daughter’s class, there’s another little girl who shares the same last name as our family. From the get-go, this girl’s mom has been on the OP’s case like a detective. The first time the two women met, this mom told the OP straight up: “You’re not Dominican”. The OP calmly explained that she is not Dominican, but her husband and kids are. This didn’t convince the intrusive mom, who continued by pointing out the OP’s last name: “But your last name is (x),” she insisted. Yep, sure is. Thanks for the observation, Sherlock!

Every time these two ladies have crossed paths, the rude mom has had something snarky to say about how pale the OP’s kids are or how weird it is that they don’t speak Spanish. Fun fact: the OP’s husband didn’t grow up speaking Spanish, so neither did the kids. The OP usually hasn’t let these kinds of comments bother her because, honestly, who has time for playground drama?

All was well until it was time for culture day at school. The kids made collages about their heritage, and the OP’s daughter crafted a beautiful piece with a mix of Dominican and Irish elements. As the parents admired the artwork, Miss Skeptical mom spotted the OP’s daughter’s collage and rolled her eyes so hard she thought they’d get stuck in her head. When she asked her what her problem was, she accused the OP of “faking” Dominican culture. I mean, what?!

As the OP was trying to pick up her jaw from the floor, she let a little comment slip out of her mouth before she could stop it: “Are you stupid?”. The rude mom got defensive, so the OP whipped out her phone and showed her photos of her happy, multi-ethnic family. Miss Skeptical mumbled an apology, but the OP wasn’t done with this rude lady. “Maybe research how genes work so you don’t make yourself look stupid in front of a bunch of 3rd graders,” she told her. The rude mom teared up and walked away, and the OP was left dealing with a few stink eyes from other parents.

Later, the OP recounted the whole saga to her husband, who thought she might have been a bit too harsh and what she did was a bit of an A-hole move.

Image credits: Kelvin Moquete

It’s normal to be protective of your family, especially when someone is challenging their identity. According to an article on setting effective boundaries with a disrespectful person, the perfect formula is to “state what you don’t like or won’t accept about the person’s behavior and how it makes you feel. Then you state what you will do in the face of that behavior in the future.” After you have declared your boundaries, you must act on them, because “a boundary means nothing until you are willing to take the action”, the article states.

However, maintaining a calm demeanor and avoiding name-calling could be a more effective strategy in the long run. While the OP had good reason to be upset, calling someone stupid repeatedly probably wasn’t her best move.

Genetics can be a wild ride, with kids inheriting a mix of traits from both parents. It’s entirely possible for children to have a different skin tone from one parent while still sharing other physical characteristics. According to experts, “genes do control what your baby will ultimately end up looking like, but the thing about genes is that they are very unpredictable. Children inherit genes from each parent, but different genes turn on and even affect other genes, which can all impact their appearance.”

A little empathy might have gone a long way in our story. The other mom’s comments likely came from ignorance rather than ill intent. Maybe she needed a gentle nudge towards understanding rather than a verbal smackdown. As the saying goes, “Educate, don’t berate.” Maybe next time, a calm explanation about genetics could prevent such confrontations. While it’s important to stand up for your family, doing so with kindness and patience can often defuse situations more effectively than harsh words.

What do you think? Was the OP a jerk for calling the other mom “stupid” multiple times after she accused her of lying about her kids’ ethnicity? Share your thoughts in the comments.

