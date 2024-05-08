This is a new set of photos continuing from the series Bored Panda previously published .

But what’s more noteworthy is how these people embrace their eccentricities instead of viewing them as an abnormality to be ashamed of. After all, having foldable tongues and a sixth toe on the right foot are excellent conversation starters.

The photos you’re about to see are from people who drew wild cards in the genetic lottery. They view the world differently from the rest of “normal” society, making their cases all the more fascinating.

We have all seen people with unique physical traits, whether it’s an atypical birthmark or unusually shaped ears. More often than not, these are due to special conditions that highlight the intricacy of the human body.

#1 My Little Girl Was Born With Albinism, And She Is So Beautiful Share icon

#2 Stunning Blue Eyes. A Girl With Waardenburg Syndrome Share icon I am a Peace Corps volunteer in West Africa. I live in the same village as this girl named Suru. Along with the beautiful eyes, she is completely deaf and has a patch of white skin on her right hand.

#3 Calling For All Fellow Vitiligo Owners - You Need To Start Embracing The Unique Beauty Of Our Condition. Don't Let Your Life Suffer When Others Have No Choice In The Matter. Keep Smiling Share icon

#4 My Son Was Born With An Extra Thumb Share icon

Experts say the most common genetic disorders result from DNA mutations in genes inherited from our parents. They classify these issues as chromosomal, complex (a.k.a. multifactorial), and single-gene (a.k.a. monogenic). Chromosomal disorders target the structures that hold genes within each cell. Some prime examples are Down syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, and Klinefelter syndrome, in which assigned males at birth have an extra X chromosome. Complex/multifactorial genetic disorders are a byproduct of gene mutations from environmental factors such as chemical exposure, as well as the use of substances like tobacco and alcohol. Arthritis, late-onset Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, and migraines fall under this category. As the name suggests, monogenic disorders result from a mutation in one gene. Some examples are sickle cell disease, cystic fibrosis, congenital deafness, and muscular dystrophy. ADVERTISEMENT

#5 My Vitiligo Hair. The White Hair Contains No Pigment Share icon

#6 Bet This Would Be Pretty Handy On Old Fighting Games Share icon

#7 I Was Born With A Cleft Deficiency On My Hands, Meaning I Was Born With Only 3 Fingers On Each Hand Share icon With the power of modern medicine, I was able to get another finger on each hand. On my left hand, you'll notice a bent pointer finger, that finger is man-made.

#8 Buddy Of Mine Has A Double Big Toe. Yes, He Plays Soccer Share icon

However, there are much more special cases, like Marfan syndrome. On the surface, it looks like a person with a lanky frame and a narrow facial structure. However, it is a result of a severe, incurable chronic disorder. Marfan syndrome affects the body’s connective tissues, causing the people stricken with it to have unusually long limbs. While it may seem harmless, this condition may cause life-threatening issues like aortic aneurysms because it also affects the heart and blood vessels. Doctors usually prescribe blood pressure medications to patients with Marfan syndrome to alleviate the pressure on the aorta. In some cases, people with this condition must undergo preventive surgery. ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Half My Beard Grows In White Share icon

#10 My Little Brother And Me, Both With Heterochromia Share icon

#11 My Grandma And I Have Extra Lines On Our Pinkies Share icon

#12 My Son's Birthmark Gives Him The Best Hairstyle Share icon

#13 My Friend Kept Telling Me That One Of His Coworkers Had A Nipple On His Leg. I Said I Would Never Believe Him Unless He Got A Picture Of It. He Finally Was Able To Sneak A Photo Share icon

#14 My Son Was Born With Elf Ears Share icon

#15 Trachea Hypermobility In Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome Share icon

#16 Ocular Albinism Is A Genetic Condition That Primarily Affects The Eyes Share icon This condition reduces the coloring (pigmentation) of the iris, which is the colored part of the eye, and the retina, which is the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye. Pigmentation in the eye is essential for normal vision.

#17 Meet Veinticuatro (24). He Has Twelve Movable Fingers And Twelve Movable Toes Share icon

If you’ve seen a person with cat-like eyes or pupils shaped like keyholes, they are likely suffering from coloboma. This hereditary disease may affect one or both eyes and cause various symptoms, from light sensitivity to complete vision loss. Coloboma can develop in various parts of the eye, from the iris to the lens, the retina, and the optic nerve. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the disease can begin as early as infancy and requires immediate evaluation. However, like Marfan syndrome, coloboma has no cure. Ophthalmologists usually require their patients to wear colored contact lenses to make their irises appear rounder. They may also prescribe low-vision devices, like side shields for eyeglasses, to control light reflection.

#18 Raynaud’s Phenomenon (Vasospasm) Share icon

#19 My Veins Spell Out “Yo” Share icon

#20 I Was Born Without The Rest Of My Ear Share icon

#21 My Thumb Bends Backwards Share icon

#22 I Have A Coloboma - A Hole In The Structure Of The Eye Share icon

#23 Glowing And Growing With Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome Share icon

#24 Shaved My Head And Found These Weird Lines In It Share icon

#25 My Heel Has Strange Bumps When I Stand Share icon

#26 I Was Born With A Crooked Bone In My Skull Resulting In My Unique Eyebrow Share icon

Heterochromia is an eye-related disorder that could draw more amazement than concern. People stricken with this condition have different-colored irises, with the left eye being blue and the right eye being green. There is also central heterochromia, where the eye has a distinct inner ring of a different color from the outer iris. For the most part, heterochromia has no other symptoms apart from differing iris colors. However, it could also be a byproduct of other conditions, such as Horner syndrome (eyelid drooping caused by disrupted nerve fibers connecting the brain to the eye) and Hirschsprung’s disease (caused by improperly developed intestinal nerve cells). But because of its pleasantly peculiar nature, heterochromia is usually deemed “incredibly beautiful,” especially since many A-list celebrities share this condition. Some of the famous names with different-colored eyes include Mila Kunis, Kiefer Sutherland, Kate Bosworth, and Christopher Walken, to name a few.

#27 My Daughter's Elf Ear Share icon

#28 I Won The Mutational Toe-Thumb Lottery (Localized Gigantism) Share icon

#29 Geographic Tongue Share icon

#30 My Hands Under A UV Light Share icon

#31 Some Of My Friends Told Me That My Fingers Are "Units" Share icon

#32 My Eye Has A Very Obvious Dark Ring Share icon

#33 A Patch Of My Hair Fell Out 1.5 Years Ago And Has Grown Back Curly Share icon

You were likely amazed and freaked out at the same time when someone showed you how their thumb bends a full 90 degrees backward. Joint hypermobility syndrome, a.k.a double-jointedness, isn’t an unusual genetic condition. Still, there is more to it than meets the eye. The National Library of Medicine noted that joint hypermobility syndrome could be a precursor to more serious conditions like Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. Like Marfan syndrome, it affects the body’s connective tissues and, in worst cases, ruptures blood vessels. For the most part, double-jointed people do not experience any outright symptoms from their condition. However, pain and stiffness in the joints and muscles and constant dislocations may occur in more severe cases.

#34 Born With Blue Eyes, But They Changed Into 3 Colors As I Aged Share icon

#35 My Vitiligo Is The Best Thing To Ever Happen To Me Share icon My name is Alicia, and getting Vitiligo at a very young age was the best thing that ever happened to me. Everywhere I go, it allows me to stand out among a crowd. When I was little, maybe kids did not understand, but going through high school and beyond now, my peers absolutely adore it. It has only gotten better since I became an adult and moved to a big city. The world is different now.

#36 Marfan Syndrome Can Be A Daunting Diagnosis. It Can Be Confusing But Nevertheless, Getting A Diagnosis Is Crucial. Knowledge Is Power, Even When It's Scary. Awareness Can Save Lives Share icon

#37 Finally Having The Confidence To Wear Pretty Dresses And Not Care About People Looking At My Legs And Feet Has Been So Liberating. Life's Too Short To Hide Who You Are Share icon

These days, it isn’t uncommon to see people with patches on their skin that are a different color. This condition is called vitiligo, an auto-immune disorder where the body’s immune cells attack the melanocytes, the cells responsible for making skin pigment. According to the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal Skin Diseases, vitiligo may develop at any age. However, the discolored skin patches may begin to appear before the age of 20. In some cases, it starts to manifest in early childhood. People with other autoimmune diseases like psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis are also at risk of developing this condition. Experts would usually disregard treatment options for vitiligo since it causes no further harm. However, since people with this condition are more prone to developing self-esteem issues, light therapy, depigmentation therapy, and surgery are potential solutions.

#38 I'm Able To Make It Look Like I Have Two Sets Of Small Lips Share icon

#39 My Newborn Son Was Born With A Heart-Shaped Thumb Share icon

Similar to vitiligo, Albinism is a rare genetic disorder that affects skin pigment and causes discoloration. However, in this case, people suffer from a lack of melanin, a chemical responsible for producing hair, eye, and skin color. According to published research, albinism occurs in one in every 3,000 people worldwide and affects all races and ethnic groups. Besides the overly pale skin, people with this condition suffer from vision problems, sensitivity to light, and rapid eye movement. Albinism has no cure and increases the risk of skin cancer and sunburn. Dermatologists advise people with this disorder to minimize sun exposure, wear eye protection like sunglasses, and use sunscreen regularly.

#40 I Was Born With Naturally Pointy Ears Share icon

#41 Picture For International Albinism Month Share icon

#42 Coloboma People Rise Up Share icon

#43 Nature Is Perfect The Way It Is Share icon

#44 Just Because You Look A Little Different, Doesn't Mean You Have To Look Like The People Mostly Shown In Media Share icon In elementary school, I was made fun of for my birthmark. I got called Pizza Face, Tomato Face, and other harmful names. So I tried to laser it away to make my appearance more comfortable for other people to look at, so I was less of a target. I’m forever grateful that the laser never ended up working. I wear my birthmark proudly. It makes me me.

#45 My Underlip Is Missing Pigmentation Share icon

#46 My Fingers Can Bend Way Back Share icon

#47 I Have A Patch On My Leg With An Abnormal Amount Of Hair Share icon

#48 I Have Marfan Syndrome And I'm Double-Jointed Share icon

#49 When Cooper Was About 3 Weeks Old, Waardenburg Syndrome Came Onto Our Radar For The First Time Share icon

#50 The Hands Of People With Ectrodactyly Tell A Story That Is Unique Share icon

#51 I See Your Extra Toe And Raise You My Extra Thumb Share icon

#52 Massive Color Difference Between My Hands Share icon

#53 My Single Extremely Long Leg Hair Share icon

#54 Day In The Life With Waardenburg Share icon

#55 I Was Born With A Port Wine Stain Birthmark On The Left Side Of My Face. I’ve Never Let It Stop Me From Doing The Things I Want To Achieve Share icon

#56 The Sun Hits The Birthmark Just Right. You Are Each Unique In Your Own Way, And So Are Your Birthmarks Share icon

#57 My Daughter Was Born With Highlights Share icon

#58 My Daughter Inherited My Wife's Double-Jointed Hips Share icon

#59 Only My Right Arm Is Allergic To My Wristwatch Share icon

Since we discussed melanin deficiencies throughout this article, here’s another one. Like heterochromia, poliosis can pass off as a visually appealing condition that may remind Marvel fans of Rogue from the X-Men. In a nutshell, poliosis causes hair pigment to dilute, turning a dark color into a much lighter hue. Research published in the National Library of Medicine notes that it can also cause premature graying of the hair. Generally, this disorder is not detrimental to one’s health, and people who deal with it can cover up their discolored hair patches with dyes. However, it can indicate other underlying issues like vitiligo and alopecia.

#60 Children Born 11 Years Apart Have The Same Skin Tag In The Same Spot Share icon

#61 Heterochromia On Me. A Full Blue Eye, Then A Grey/Brown Eye Share icon

#62 My Hand Muscle Bunches Up When I Spread My Fingers Share icon

#63 My Girlfriend Has Extremely Flexible Fingers Share icon

#64 My Left And Right Ears Are In Different Shapes. I Can Only Fit Earbuds In My Left Ear Share icon

#65 Family Eye Colors - My Husband And I Have Brown Eyes, And Somehow The Kids Came Out With Blue And Hazel-Ish Eyes Share icon

#66 Noticed My Pupils Are Two Different Sizes. I Was Discharged From The Hospital With A Diagnosis Of Anisocoria Share icon

#67 Polydactyly Is The Condition Of Being Born With An Extra Finger Or Toe. Most Of The Time, The Extra Digit Is Smaller Than The Other Digits And Is Not Well-Formed Share icon This is a fairly common condition that can run in families. Most often, the extra digit is present on only one hand or foot but can occur on both hands or both feet, and less commonly on all four extremities (as seen in this patient).

#68 My Hand Skin Sheds Once Every Year Share icon

#69 The Way My Son’s Pupil Formed Share icon

#70 First Time Growing A Beard And Apparently I Have A Whirlpool Cowlick Share icon

#71 I Can Fold My Tongue Inward To Create This Cool Star/Diamond Shape Share icon

#72 I Have Marfan Syndrome. This Is My Hand Compared To My Face Share icon

#73 Most Of My Leg Hair Grow In Groups Of 3 Share icon

#74 I Have A Deviated Septum And Have Had One Since Birth. It's Made Portrait-Studies And Mask-Wearing Very Fun Share icon

#75 My Tonsil Looks Like It Is Haunted And Screaming In Horror Share icon

#76 My Index Finger Nail Grows Bending Downward Share icon

#77 When I Squeeze My Partner’s Mouth Together It Looks Like He Has Two Identical Sets Of Lips Together Side By Side Share icon

#78 Red Mark That Appears On My Forehead Whenever I Get High Share icon

#79 My Skin Gets This Fun Pattern Whenever I’m Cold And Heat Up Really Quickly Share icon

These may be considered ‘rare’ conditions, but they are more prevalent in certain parts of the world. According to a 2023 report by The Guardian, around 5,500 people have been diagnosed with genetic disorders in the UK and Ireland. Further studies published in the New England Journal of Medicine reveal that ‘spontaneous mutations’ that weren’t inherited from parents caused three-quarters of these conditions. But as University of Cambridge professor of human genetics Matthew Hurles told the Guardian, patients can benefit from continuous advancements in research. “As these genomic technologies move into routine healthcare, ensuring that undiagnosed patients can still benefit from research on their data will remain incredibly important.”

#80 This Patch Of Hairless Skin On My Arm Share icon

#81 I've Had This Birthmark Since I Was Born. It Even Has Hair Share icon

#82 My Partner's Hands When Her Raynaud's Flare Up Share icon

#83 Some Extra Toes Share icon

#84 I Have A Rare Syndrome (Axenfeld-Rieger Syndrome), Which Has Made My Eyes Have 3 Pupils. Here Is A Picture Of My Left Eye Share icon

#85 I Have A Skin Bubble That Forms Only In My Right Hand Whenever I Squeeze Something Really Hard Share icon

#86 A Girl I Knew Online Years Ago Was Born With Her Tongue Slightly Connected To Her Mouth Share icon

#87 My Toes Make The Spock Salute Share icon

#88 This Raised Skin With A Hole In The Middle On My Index Forms Every Time My Hand Gets Wet Share icon

#89 I Have A Geographic Tongue And Fissures Share icon