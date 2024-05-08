ADVERTISEMENT

We have all seen people with unique physical traits, whether it’s an atypical birthmark or unusually shaped ears. More often than not, these are due to special conditions that highlight the intricacy of the human body.

The photos you’re about to see are from people who drew wild cards in the genetic lottery. They view the world differently from the rest of “normal” society, making their cases all the more fascinating. 

But what’s more noteworthy is how these people embrace their eccentricities instead of viewing them as an abnormality to be ashamed of. After all, having foldable tongues and a sixth toe on the right foot are excellent conversation starters. 

This is a new set of photos continuing from the series Bored Panda previously published.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My Little Girl Was Born With Albinism, And She Is So Beautiful

My Little Girl Was Born With Albinism, And She Is So Beautiful

JuliaDaCutie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
36points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Stunning Blue Eyes. A Girl With Waardenburg Syndrome

Stunning Blue Eyes. A Girl With Waardenburg Syndrome

I am a Peace Corps volunteer in West Africa. I live in the same village as this girl named Suru. Along with the beautiful eyes, she is completely deaf and has a patch of white skin on her right hand.

Ayreis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
34points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Calling For All Fellow Vitiligo Owners - You Need To Start Embracing The Unique Beauty Of Our Condition. Don't Let Your Life Suffer When Others Have No Choice In The Matter. Keep Smiling

Calling For All Fellow Vitiligo Owners - You Need To Start Embracing The Unique Beauty Of Our Condition. Don't Let Your Life Suffer When Others Have No Choice In The Matter. Keep Smiling

pip_squeak3 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

My Son Was Born With An Extra Thumb

My Son Was Born With An Extra Thumb

BenSerius Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
happyhirts avatar
Mad Dragon
Mad Dragon
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When he grows up he can challenge that other person with the extra thumb to a thumb war!

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Experts say the most common genetic disorders result from DNA mutations in genes inherited from our parents. They classify these issues as chromosomal, complex (a.k.a. multifactorial), and single-gene (a.k.a. monogenic). 

Chromosomal disorders target the structures that hold genes within each cell. Some prime examples are Down syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, and Klinefelter syndrome, in which assigned males at birth have an extra X chromosome. 

Complex/multifactorial genetic disorders are a byproduct of gene mutations from environmental factors such as chemical exposure, as well as the use of substances like tobacco and alcohol. Arthritis, late-onset Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, and migraines fall under this category. 

As the name suggests, monogenic disorders result from a mutation in one gene. Some examples are sickle cell disease, cystic fibrosis, congenital deafness, and muscular dystrophy.

ADVERTISEMENT
#5

My Vitiligo Hair. The White Hair Contains No Pigment

My Vitiligo Hair. The White Hair Contains No Pigment

Minkiemink Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
vrconnery avatar
Val
Val
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So cool! You don't have to spend hundreds to have sweet a@@ hair!

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Bet This Would Be Pretty Handy On Old Fighting Games

Bet This Would Be Pretty Handy On Old Fighting Games

simpletonsavant Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

I Was Born With A Cleft Deficiency On My Hands, Meaning I Was Born With Only 3 Fingers On Each Hand

I Was Born With A Cleft Deficiency On My Hands, Meaning I Was Born With Only 3 Fingers On Each Hand

With the power of modern medicine, I was able to get another finger on each hand. On my left hand, you'll notice a bent pointer finger, that finger is man-made.

imgur.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Buddy Of Mine Has A Double Big Toe. Yes, He Plays Soccer

Buddy Of Mine Has A Double Big Toe. Yes, He Plays Soccer

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

However, there are much more special cases, like Marfan syndrome. On the surface, it looks like a person with a lanky frame and a narrow facial structure. However, it is a result of a severe, incurable chronic disorder. 

Marfan syndrome affects the body’s connective tissues, causing the people stricken with it to have unusually long limbs. While it may seem harmless, this condition may cause life-threatening issues like aortic aneurysms because it also affects the heart and blood vessels. 

Doctors usually prescribe blood pressure medications to patients with Marfan syndrome to alleviate the pressure on the aorta. In some cases, people with this condition must undergo preventive surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Half My Beard Grows In White

Half My Beard Grows In White

Kaleidokobe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

My Little Brother And Me, Both With Heterochromia

My Little Brother And Me, Both With Heterochromia

t_icyy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

My Grandma And I Have Extra Lines On Our Pinkies

My Grandma And I Have Extra Lines On Our Pinkies

bbystvr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

My Son's Birthmark Gives Him The Best Hairstyle

My Son's Birthmark Gives Him The Best Hairstyle

Patti888 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
vrconnery avatar
Val
Val
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh. My. Gosh. I love this. How unique and stylin'!

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

My Friend Kept Telling Me That One Of His Coworkers Had A Nipple On His Leg. I Said I Would Never Believe Him Unless He Got A Picture Of It. He Finally Was Able To Sneak A Photo

My Friend Kept Telling Me That One Of His Coworkers Had A Nipple On His Leg. I Said I Would Never Believe Him Unless He Got A Picture Of It. He Finally Was Able To Sneak A Photo

lrofe24 , PretendForReal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So OP's friend violated his co-worker's privacy and then OP put the photos on Reddit? Classy.

Vote comment up
9
9points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

My Son Was Born With Elf Ears

My Son Was Born With Elf Ears

GiveMeMoreDuckPics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
debrastolle avatar
Just-4-2day
Just-4-2day
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A cousin of Spock? Live long and prosper little one. 🖖🏼

Vote comment up
11
11points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Trachea Hypermobility In Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome

Trachea Hypermobility In Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome

IhabFathiSulima Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Ocular Albinism Is A Genetic Condition That Primarily Affects The Eyes

Ocular Albinism Is A Genetic Condition That Primarily Affects The Eyes

This condition reduces the coloring (pigmentation) of the iris, which is the colored part of the eye, and the retina, which is the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye. Pigmentation in the eye is essential for normal vision. 

optometry.case Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
lee_banks avatar
Lee Banks
Lee Banks
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My buddy has this, plus some other things. He's handsome AF and always introduces himself as the only gay, albino, black man with no bellybutton you'll ever meet. Strangely, I met another guy like that in highschool.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#17

Meet Veinticuatro (24). He Has Twelve Movable Fingers And Twelve Movable Toes

Meet Veinticuatro (24). He Has Twelve Movable Fingers And Twelve Movable Toes

gowithandrew Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

If you’ve seen a person with cat-like eyes or pupils shaped like keyholes, they are likely suffering from coloboma. This hereditary disease may affect one or both eyes and cause various symptoms, from light sensitivity to complete vision loss. 

Coloboma can develop in various parts of the eye, from the iris to the lens, the retina, and the optic nerve. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the disease can begin as early as infancy and requires immediate evaluation. 

However, like Marfan syndrome, coloboma has no cure. Ophthalmologists usually require their patients to wear colored contact lenses to make their irises appear rounder. They may also prescribe low-vision devices, like side shields for eyeglasses, to control light reflection.

#18

Raynaud’s Phenomenon (Vasospasm)

Raynaud’s Phenomenon (Vasospasm)

minthotel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
jenniferfarnsworth0 avatar
Farnzy
Farnzy
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Have this and it used to get this bad...until I quit smoking cigarettes. Kinda scary..

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

My Veins Spell Out “Yo”

My Veins Spell Out “Yo”

StaysiC Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

I Was Born Without The Rest Of My Ear

I Was Born Without The Rest Of My Ear

maleficentjuliette Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

My Thumb Bends Backwards

My Thumb Bends Backwards

The-Goat-Lord Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

I Have A Coloboma - A Hole In The Structure Of The Eye

I Have A Coloboma - A Hole In The Structure Of The Eye

kindshrub0411 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#23

Glowing And Growing With Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome

Glowing And Growing With Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome

sarageurts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
kathleenklingbile avatar
Kat
Kat
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

hlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS) is a genetic condition that affects your body's ability to produce collagen that supports your connective tissue. It can make your skin, joints and other tissue weaker and more flexible than they should be

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

Shaved My Head And Found These Weird Lines In It

Shaved My Head And Found These Weird Lines In It

thatdocman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
jjewels avatar
Julia Mckinney
Julia Mckinney
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

First of all, looks interesting. Second, my father-in-law shaved his head when my mother in law had breast cancer (15 yrs. remission, she's doing great) and swear to a deity- his head looked like a Klingons.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

My Heel Has Strange Bumps When I Stand

My Heel Has Strange Bumps When I Stand

bosscrayon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

I Was Born With A Crooked Bone In My Skull Resulting In My Unique Eyebrow

I Was Born With A Crooked Bone In My Skull Resulting In My Unique Eyebrow

PXLEFISH Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Heterochromia is an eye-related disorder that could draw more amazement than concern. People stricken with this condition have different-colored irises, with the left eye being blue and the right eye being green. There is also central heterochromia, where the eye has a distinct inner ring of a different color from the outer iris. 

For the most part, heterochromia has no other symptoms apart from differing iris colors. However, it could also be a byproduct of other conditions, such as Horner syndrome (eyelid drooping caused by disrupted nerve fibers connecting the brain to the eye) and Hirschsprung’s disease (caused by improperly developed intestinal nerve cells). 

But because of its pleasantly peculiar nature, heterochromia is usually deemed “incredibly beautiful,” especially since many A-list celebrities share this condition. Some of the famous names with different-colored eyes include Mila Kunis, Kiefer Sutherland, Kate Bosworth, and Christopher Walken, to name a few.

#27

My Daughter's Elf Ear

My Daughter's Elf Ear

Coffeeisbetta Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#28

I Won The Mutational Toe-Thumb Lottery (Localized Gigantism)

I Won The Mutational Toe-Thumb Lottery (Localized Gigantism)

TimDuncanIsInnocent Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

Geographic Tongue

Geographic Tongue

Martanopue Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
ana-marijasalopek avatar
Ana Klekijeva
Ana Klekijeva
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have this. It camn be sometimes be painfull or sore. The patches tend to move around, and the white rings fade over the day (with tongue usage) but the darker pink spots are always vidible. Does someone know what it is ? My doctor didn't belive me and said she sees nothing.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

My Hands Under A UV Light

My Hands Under A UV Light

Sa_Ella_Sa_Tirivi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Some Of My Friends Told Me That My Fingers Are "Units"

Some Of My Friends Told Me That My Fingers Are "Units"

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

My Eye Has A Very Obvious Dark Ring

My Eye Has A Very Obvious Dark Ring

Mysticmiso Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
leigh_2 avatar
Leigh
Leigh
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cool ring! II have keratoconus so I have yellow rings around my eyes.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

A Patch Of My Hair Fell Out 1.5 Years Ago And Has Grown Back Curly

A Patch Of My Hair Fell Out 1.5 Years Ago And Has Grown Back Curly

elisamariah Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
mikefitzpatrick avatar
Mike F
Mike F
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My brother's hair used to get curly when it grew out a bit.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

You were likely amazed and freaked out at the same time when someone showed you how their thumb bends a full 90 degrees backward. Joint hypermobility syndrome, a.k.a double-jointedness, isn’t an unusual genetic condition. Still, there is more to it than meets the eye. 

The National Library of Medicine noted that joint hypermobility syndrome could be a precursor to more serious conditions like Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. Like Marfan syndrome, it affects the body’s connective tissues and, in worst cases, ruptures blood vessels. 

For the most part, double-jointed people do not experience any outright symptoms from their condition. However, pain and stiffness in the joints and muscles and constant dislocations may occur in more severe cases.

#34

Born With Blue Eyes, But They Changed Into 3 Colors As I Aged

Born With Blue Eyes, But They Changed Into 3 Colors As I Aged

Drivenchaos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

My Vitiligo Is The Best Thing To Ever Happen To Me

My Vitiligo Is The Best Thing To Ever Happen To Me

My name is Alicia, and getting Vitiligo at a very young age was the best thing that ever happened to me. Everywhere I go, it allows me to stand out among a crowd. When I was little, maybe kids did not understand, but going through high school and beyond now, my peers absolutely adore it. It has only gotten better since I became an adult and moved to a big city. The world is different now. 

aliciadanc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Marfan Syndrome Can Be A Daunting Diagnosis. It Can Be Confusing But Nevertheless, Getting A Diagnosis Is Crucial. Knowledge Is Power, Even When It's Scary. Awareness Can Save Lives 

Marfan Syndrome Can Be A Daunting Diagnosis. It Can Be Confusing But Nevertheless, Getting A Diagnosis Is Crucial. Knowledge Is Power, Even When It's Scary. Awareness Can Save Lives 

mrs.marfelous , mrs.marfelous Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Finally Having The Confidence To Wear Pretty Dresses And Not Care About People Looking At My Legs And Feet Has Been So Liberating. Life's Too Short To Hide Who You Are

Finally Having The Confidence To Wear Pretty Dresses And Not Care About People Looking At My Legs And Feet Has Been So Liberating. Life's Too Short To Hide Who You Are

crosslandshanny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
naschi avatar
Na Schi
Na Schi
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

According to shoe-designers she has the absolute standard-foot-shape, otherwise there isn't an explanation how they came up with those foot-squishing, pain-inducing pointy heels 😉

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

These days, it isn’t uncommon to see people with patches on their skin that are a different color. This condition is called vitiligo, an auto-immune disorder where the body’s immune cells attack the melanocytes, the cells responsible for making skin pigment. 

According to the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal Skin Diseases, vitiligo may develop at any age. However, the discolored skin patches may begin to appear before the age of 20. In some cases, it starts to manifest in early childhood. People with other autoimmune diseases like psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis are also at risk of developing this condition. 

Experts would usually disregard treatment options for vitiligo since it causes no further harm. However, since people with this condition are more prone to developing self-esteem issues, light therapy, depigmentation therapy, and surgery are potential solutions.

#38

I'm Able To Make It Look Like I Have Two Sets Of Small Lips

I'm Able To Make It Look Like I Have Two Sets Of Small Lips

Nukemarine Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

My Newborn Son Was Born With A Heart-Shaped Thumb

My Newborn Son Was Born With A Heart-Shaped Thumb

sarahfoxy11 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST

Similar to vitiligo, Albinism is a rare genetic disorder that affects skin pigment and causes discoloration. However, in this case, people suffer from a lack of melanin, a chemical responsible for producing hair, eye, and skin color. 

According to published research, albinism occurs in one in every 3,000 people worldwide and affects all races and ethnic groups. Besides the overly pale skin, people with this condition suffer from vision problems, sensitivity to light, and rapid eye movement. 

Albinism has no cure and increases the risk of skin cancer and sunburn. Dermatologists advise people with this disorder to minimize sun exposure, wear eye protection like sunglasses, and use sunscreen regularly. 

#40

I Was Born With Naturally Pointy Ears

I Was Born With Naturally Pointy Ears

shr1mp03 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
siltaansari avatar
Pigeonvonbirb
Pigeonvonbirb
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Number 1, that'd make a great Elf cosplay. Number 2, those earrings are cool asf

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#41

Picture For International Albinism Month

Picture For International Albinism Month

Simbagozo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Coloboma People Rise Up

Coloboma People Rise Up

Plant-Goddess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
aarinjones91 avatar
Aarin Elisabeth
Aarin Elisabeth
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have a corectopia that looks similar. But was a surgical complication so not as cool lol.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#43

Nature Is Perfect The Way It Is

Nature Is Perfect The Way It Is

minhasegundapele Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Just Because You Look A Little Different, Doesn't Mean You Have To Look Like The People Mostly Shown In Media

Just Because You Look A Little Different, Doesn't Mean You Have To Look Like The People Mostly Shown In Media

In elementary school, I was made fun of for my birthmark. I got called Pizza Face, Tomato Face, and other harmful names. So I tried to laser it away to make my appearance more comfortable for other people to look at, so I was less of a target. I’m forever grateful that the laser never ended up working. I wear my birthmark proudly. It makes me me.

mikzazon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
jennikeestra avatar
Jennik
Jennik
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My grandfather had a port wine stain birthmark over half of his face. I never even realised it was anything other than just "grandpa's face" until I was about 12 and a school friend asked what was wrong with his face. He was born in in 1899 so any form of laser treatment was never an option, but I don't think his lifer was poorer for it.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#45

My Underlip Is Missing Pigmentation

My Underlip Is Missing Pigmentation

leiletta Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

My Fingers Can Bend Way Back

My Fingers Can Bend Way Back

WestBrink Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
nitka711 avatar
Nitka Tsar
Nitka Tsar
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think I‘ve read about this… some kind of desease, isn‘t it?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#47

I Have A Patch On My Leg With An Abnormal Amount Of Hair

I Have A Patch On My Leg With An Abnormal Amount Of Hair

_Jeffra Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

I Have Marfan Syndrome And I'm Double-Jointed

I Have Marfan Syndrome And I'm Double-Jointed

giraffesaretallsoami Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

When Cooper Was About 3 Weeks Old, Waardenburg Syndrome Came Onto Our Radar For The First Time

When Cooper Was About 3 Weeks Old, Waardenburg Syndrome Came Onto Our Radar For The First Time

beth_and_coop Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
jnogrimes avatar
UncleJohn3000
UncleJohn3000
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Waardenburg syndrome is a group of rare genetic conditions characterised by at least some degree of congenital hearing loss and pigmentation deficiencies, which can include bright blue eyes, a white forelock or patches of light skin. ~ Wikipedia

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#50

The Hands Of People With Ectrodactyly Tell A Story That Is Unique

The Hands Of People With Ectrodactyly Tell A Story That Is Unique

jenvcampbell Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

I See Your Extra Toe And Raise You My Extra Thumb

I See Your Extra Toe And Raise You My Extra Thumb

TheJereBear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Massive Color Difference Between My Hands

Massive Color Difference Between My Hands

Itsfizziks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's not a normal "genetic mutation". That's a sign of something wrong, likely cardiovascular in nature. I hope OP saw a doctor ASAP!

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#53

My Single Extremely Long Leg Hair

My Single Extremely Long Leg Hair

capacitivePotato Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
princessjade avatar
Princess Jade
Princess Jade
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Most people will have a hair on their body that has grown way longer then it's meant to.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#54

Day In The Life With Waardenburg

Day In The Life With Waardenburg

stef.sanjati Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

I Was Born With A Port Wine Stain Birthmark On The Left Side Of My Face. I’ve Never Let It Stop Me From Doing The Things I Want To Achieve

I Was Born With A Port Wine Stain Birthmark On The Left Side Of My Face. I’ve Never Let It Stop Me From Doing The Things I Want To Achieve

amyelsegood Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

The Sun Hits The Birthmark Just Right. You Are Each Unique In Your Own Way, And So Are Your Birthmarks 

The Sun Hits The Birthmark Just Right. You Are Each Unique In Your Own Way, And So Are Your Birthmarks 

helloportwinestain Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#57

My Daughter Was Born With Highlights

My Daughter Was Born With Highlights

Uberpwnyexpress23 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

My Daughter Inherited My Wife's Double-Jointed Hips

My Daughter Inherited My Wife's Double-Jointed Hips

ChrisHRocks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Only My Right Arm Is Allergic To My Wristwatch

Only My Right Arm Is Allergic To My Wristwatch

godrim Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
kaspar_kristiansen avatar
Kaspar Kristiansen
Kaspar Kristiansen
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe you're tightening it a bit much? don't think your left arm likes it either.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Since we discussed melanin deficiencies throughout this article, here’s another one. Like heterochromia, poliosis can pass off as a visually appealing condition that may remind Marvel fans of Rogue from the X-Men.

In a nutshell, poliosis causes hair pigment to dilute, turning a dark color into a much lighter hue. Research published in the National Library of Medicine notes that it can also cause premature graying of the hair. 

Generally, this disorder is not detrimental to one’s health, and people who deal with it can cover up their discolored hair patches with dyes. However, it can indicate other underlying issues like vitiligo and alopecia.

#60

Children Born 11 Years Apart Have The Same Skin Tag In The Same Spot

Children Born 11 Years Apart Have The Same Skin Tag In The Same Spot

hellomrscloe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
jennikeestra avatar
Jennik
Jennik
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Both my daughter and I have a little bump where the tragus (the triangular part of the outer ear) meets the face on our right ears.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#61

Heterochromia On Me. A Full Blue Eye, Then A Grey/Brown Eye

Heterochromia On Me. A Full Blue Eye, Then A Grey/Brown Eye

SlothyStanley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

My Hand Muscle Bunches Up When I Spread My Fingers

My Hand Muscle Bunches Up When I Spread My Fingers

q_coyote19 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
ortaduchess avatar
Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mine does too, but rarely. That cramped muscle gets hard as a rock.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#63

My Girlfriend Has Extremely Flexible Fingers

My Girlfriend Has Extremely Flexible Fingers

more_beans_mrtaggart Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

My Left And Right Ears Are In Different Shapes. I Can Only Fit Earbuds In My Left Ear

My Left And Right Ears Are In Different Shapes. I Can Only Fit Earbuds In My Left Ear

Halfkid Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#65

Family Eye Colors - My Husband And I Have Brown Eyes, And Somehow The Kids Came Out With Blue And Hazel-Ish Eyes

Family Eye Colors - My Husband And I Have Brown Eyes, And Somehow The Kids Came Out With Blue And Hazel-Ish Eyes

birdiebird26 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
pincriske avatar
Almost sunny
Almost sunny
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's only two blue eyed parents that can't have brown eyed children.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#66

Noticed My Pupils Are Two Different Sizes. I Was Discharged From The Hospital With A Diagnosis Of Anisocoria

Noticed My Pupils Are Two Different Sizes. I Was Discharged From The Hospital With A Diagnosis Of Anisocoria

Nerdlifegirl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#67

Polydactyly Is The Condition Of Being Born With An Extra Finger Or Toe. Most Of The Time, The Extra Digit Is Smaller Than The Other Digits And Is Not Well-Formed

Polydactyly Is The Condition Of Being Born With An Extra Finger Or Toe. Most Of The Time, The Extra Digit Is Smaller Than The Other Digits And Is Not Well-Formed

This is a fairly common condition that can run in families. Most often, the extra digit is present on only one hand or foot but can occur on both hands or both feet, and less commonly on all four extremities (as seen in this patient). 

drrachelruotolo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

My Hand Skin Sheds Once Every Year

My Hand Skin Sheds Once Every Year

reed_30 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#69

The Way My Son’s Pupil Formed

The Way My Son’s Pupil Formed

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

First Time Growing A Beard And Apparently I Have A Whirlpool Cowlick

First Time Growing A Beard And Apparently I Have A Whirlpool Cowlick

gjbrault Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

I Can Fold My Tongue Inward To Create This Cool Star/Diamond Shape

I Can Fold My Tongue Inward To Create This Cool Star/Diamond Shape

Unique2000 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
ortaduchess avatar
Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can flip my tongue over in both directions besides rolling it as shown.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#72

I Have Marfan Syndrome. This Is My Hand Compared To My Face

I Have Marfan Syndrome. This Is My Hand Compared To My Face

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Most Of My Leg Hair Grow In Groups Of 3

Most Of My Leg Hair Grow In Groups Of 3

the_woah_guy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

I Have A Deviated Septum And Have Had One Since Birth. It's Made Portrait-Studies And Mask-Wearing Very Fun

I Have A Deviated Septum And Have Had One Since Birth. It's Made Portrait-Studies And Mask-Wearing Very Fun

AJimJamMbmbam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
vrconnery avatar
Val
Val
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm actually going to the doc's for a deviated septum next week! At least I think that's what it is. I had a box fall on my face and ever since then I can hardly breathe out of my nose.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#75

My Tonsil Looks Like It Is Haunted And Screaming In Horror

My Tonsil Looks Like It Is Haunted And Screaming In Horror

Dipperkinds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

My Index Finger Nail Grows Bending Downward

My Index Finger Nail Grows Bending Downward

liliac_dracul Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
catchat avatar
Cat Chat
Cat Chat
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They never used to, but a few of my nails now grow with weird bends. Mine could be poor digestion because of my chronic pancreatitis (from a defect).

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#77

When I Squeeze My Partner’s Mouth Together It Looks Like He Has Two Identical Sets Of Lips Together Side By Side

When I Squeeze My Partner’s Mouth Together It Looks Like He Has Two Identical Sets Of Lips Together Side By Side

moozirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Red Mark That Appears On My Forehead Whenever I Get High

Red Mark That Appears On My Forehead Whenever I Get High

Location_Excellent Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

My Skin Gets This Fun Pattern Whenever I’m Cold And Heat Up Really Quickly

My Skin Gets This Fun Pattern Whenever I’m Cold And Heat Up Really Quickly

spicykitten Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST

These may be considered ‘rare’ conditions, but they are more prevalent in certain parts of the world. According to a 2023 report by The Guardian, around 5,500 people have been diagnosed with genetic disorders in the UK and Ireland. 

Further studies published in the New England Journal of Medicine reveal that ‘spontaneous mutations’ that weren’t inherited from parents caused three-quarters of these conditions. But as University of Cambridge professor of human genetics Matthew Hurles told the Guardian, patients can benefit from continuous advancements in research.

“As these genomic technologies move into routine healthcare, ensuring that undiagnosed patients can still benefit from research on their data will remain incredibly important.”
#80

This Patch Of Hairless Skin On My Arm

This Patch Of Hairless Skin On My Arm

Mini-Noises Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#81

I've Had This Birthmark Since I Was Born. It Even Has Hair

I've Had This Birthmark Since I Was Born. It Even Has Hair

CalculatedLoser Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

My Partner's Hands When Her Raynaud's Flare Up

My Partner's Hands When Her Raynaud's Flare Up

Walks_any_ledge Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

Some Extra Toes

Some Extra Toes

neng.iir Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#84

I Have A Rare Syndrome (Axenfeld-Rieger Syndrome), Which Has Made My Eyes Have 3 Pupils. Here Is A Picture Of My Left Eye

I Have A Rare Syndrome (Axenfeld-Rieger Syndrome), Which Has Made My Eyes Have 3 Pupils. Here Is A Picture Of My Left Eye

NSG12 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

I Have A Skin Bubble That Forms Only In My Right Hand Whenever I Squeeze Something Really Hard

I Have A Skin Bubble That Forms Only In My Right Hand Whenever I Squeeze Something Really Hard

austwhyn33 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#86

A Girl I Knew Online Years Ago Was Born With Her Tongue Slightly Connected To Her Mouth

A Girl I Knew Online Years Ago Was Born With Her Tongue Slightly Connected To Her Mouth

ImWorthlessOk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#87

My Toes Make The Spock Salute

My Toes Make The Spock Salute

Signal-Ad5853 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#88

This Raised Skin With A Hole In The Middle On My Index Forms Every Time My Hand Gets Wet

This Raised Skin With A Hole In The Middle On My Index Forms Every Time My Hand Gets Wet

Cheeze_My_Puffs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#89

I Have A Geographic Tongue And Fissures

I Have A Geographic Tongue And Fissures

gasstationfitted Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

We’re shifting the attention to you, dear reader. Do you or anyone you know have a unique genetic condition that’s worth checking out? Do you have photos of them? Share them in the comments!

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!