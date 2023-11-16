To celebrate these differences, the Bored Panda team has collected pictures of people with these (and other) unique features. They remind us to avoid judgment and accept everyone with their own beautifully distinctive qualities.

Even though we are all special, some of us are born with even more genetic diversity. Multiple-color eyes, unique birthmarks, albinism, and vitiligo are all due to genetic mutations.

Human DNA is programmed to be unique. Your body contains about 20,000–25,000 genes responsible for giving you brown hair instead of red or a small forehead instead of a big one. They define your height or lactose tolerance, your risk of heart disease, and how fast you can run.

#2 A Native Group Of People Living On The Soloman Islands Northeast Of Australia Called Melanesians Is Famous For Their Beautiful Dark Skin And Naturally Blonde Hair Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

The most influential effect of mutation is its role in evolution. Without these changes in DNA, organisms wouldn’t be able to develop further. Genes in certain or different conditions can improve themselves to help the organism adapt. If proven successful, they can be passed on to other generations. Contrary to common conceptions, human evolution hasn’t stopped. In countries without good healthcare, people who survive infectious diseases can pass on their genetic resistance to their offspring. DNA evidence shows growing resistance to illnesses like malaria and Lassa fever, which saves people’s lives every year. We may also be adapting to unhealthy diets, as our blood pressure and cholesterol are lowering as a response to our fat and sugar-induced diet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some genetic varieties have become so common that we don’t consider them to be unique anymore. The mutation that gives people blue eyes is actually quite recent in the history of humans. This change in genes removes the brown pigment from the iris and makes it blue. Researchers were able to trace it back to the first time it occurred in a Spanish person who lived a mere 7,000 years ago. Red hair is also among the most well-known genetic varieties that people have. While we all might know a person with fiery locks, they are still pretty rare, as only 5–8% of people have this feature.

#7 Anisocoria Is Unequal Pupils, If Suddenly Developed It Can Indicate Brain Pressure From Stroke, TBI, Or Other Serious Conditions (I’m Fine, Happened Sunday) Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Humans Have Relics Of Growth As A Fetus, Representing Cell Division And Trails. They Are Invisible Under Normal Conditions But Can Become Apparent On The Skin Due To "Genetic Mosaicism" Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

Unique genes have very useful effects on an individual’s well-being. For example, most people in the world are lactose intolerant, but due to mutations, it has become possible for them to digest dairy. Lactose-tolerant individuals often originate from northwest Europe and some parts of Africa, where farming became a major source of food. ADVERTISEMENT Additionally, some gene mutations explain why some people don’t get sick. Numerous people have avoided catching diseases during COVID-19, HIV, and other outbreaks. Hyperimmune people can be studied to discover medicines and new ways to treat diseases.

#13 This Kid Was Born With Natural White Frontal Hairs, Blue Eyes And A Lightning-Like Mark Across His Face Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

Numerous superheroes in comics, books, and cinematic universes attribute their magical abilities to genetic mutations. Even though it’s largely fictitious, there are specific genetic variations that allow us to have some “super qualities”. For example, a LRP5 gene mutation can increase bone density to the point where it becomes impossible to break them. The bones are known to crack baseball bats and withstand car wrecks. People with the “short sleeper” mutation naturally need only four hours of sleep to feel totally energized. The lucky 1% of the population can sleep less than the recommended seven to eight hours without feeling sleep deprivation. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 The Way My Skin Tries To Re-Pigment In The Summer (All Of The Little Dots Are New Pigment) Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#18 I Have A Lot Of Freckles Bunched Up On Just One Side Of My Face Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

A mutation that’s just for the ladies allows them to see a wider range of colors. Known as tetrachromacy, it’s present in about 12% of women, giving them “supervision” to see hues undetectable by other people. That’s why sometimes for men, “all the colors look the same,” while women can’t choose their favorite one. Moreover, the “sports gene” mutation gives people super speed because it controls fast-twitch muscles, allowing them to flex faster for running and other physical tasks. A study in 2008 found that the majority of top runners and athletes have this mutation. Well, it seems that sometimes it all comes down to your DNA.

#20 Started As A Sudden Bald Patch In My Beard, Grew Back Ghost White. Used To Hate It But Now I Love It Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s truly mind-boggling how various mutations can be intertwined in our DNA. They help us adapt, provide us with super qualities, and give us unique looks. If you’re looking for more publications about people with unpredictable genetics, you can check them out here and here.

#26 I Have Always Had The Ability To Bend My Legs Backwards - So Easily, In Fact, That I Sometimes Do It Without Noticing. Most People Seem To Find It Alarming Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 This Photograph Showcases Ella Harper. Harper Suffered From A Highly Uncommon Medical Condition Called Congenital Genu Recurvatum, Which Caused Her Knees To Bend In The Opposite Direction Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#34 Embrace What You Got. At 40 Years Of Age I Was Diagnosed With Vitiligo. Never Be Ashamed Or Embarrassed (I Know Easier Said Than Done) Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share I believe I got it because I can handle the stares and questions. Just remember if you’re having trouble dealing with it, you’re not alone.

#40 I've Had My "White Streak" Since I Was Born. Apparently Mine Is Genetic. My Great-Grandfather Was Also Missing Pigment In His Hair And Other Random Spots Down The Left Side Of His Body Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#47 My Lashes Started Turning White On My Left Eye And The Skin Got Brighter Too. Pretty Sure It's Poliosis Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#54 I Have No Knuckle In My Left Thumb. It's Smaller Than My Right As Muscles Have Not Built Up And I Have No Wrinkles At The Joint Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#56 My Friend’s Corpse Hand Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share So this is from over a year ago. It was cold in the bar so we googled it and figured she has Raynaud’s disease. She said it only happens when it’s cold. She’s alive and well. I will send her the link to this and let her decide if she wants to discuss it with her doctor.