Human DNA is programmed to be unique. Your body contains about 20,000–25,000 genes responsible for giving you brown hair instead of red or a small forehead instead of a big one. They define your height or lactose tolerance, your risk of heart disease, and how fast you can run.

Even though we are all special, some of us are born with even more genetic diversity. Multiple-color eyes, unique birthmarks, albinism, and vitiligo are all due to genetic mutations.

To celebrate these differences, the Bored Panda team has collected pictures of people with these (and other) unique features. They remind us to avoid judgment and accept everyone with their own beautifully distinctive qualities.

#1

I Have Vitiligo And Heterochromia

brysizzlle Report

#2

A Native Group Of People Living On The Soloman Islands Northeast Of Australia Called Melanesians Is Famous For Their Beautiful Dark Skin And Naturally Blonde Hair

scitechdaily.com Report

#3

I Think I Get New Freckles Every Day

reddit.com Report

The most influential effect of mutation is its role in evolution. Without these changes in DNA, organisms wouldn’t be able to develop further. Genes in certain or different conditions can improve themselves to help the organism adapt. If proven successful, they can be passed on to other generations.

Contrary to common conceptions, human evolution hasn’t stopped. In countries without good healthcare, people who survive infectious diseases can pass on their genetic resistance to their offspring. DNA evidence shows growing resistance to illnesses like malaria and Lassa fever, which saves people’s lives every year. We may also be adapting to unhealthy diets, as our blood pressure and cholesterol are lowering as a response to our fat and sugar-induced diet.
#4

A Teenager From India Has A Rare Condition Called "Werewolf Syndrome", Or Also Known As Hypertrichosis

lalitpatidar520 Report

#5

Child With Waardenburg Syndrome

Mandem Faray Report

#6

My Brother Was Born With Brown Eyes And A Slice Of Blue

ThankfulWonderful Report

Some genetic varieties have become so common that we don’t consider them to be unique anymore. The mutation that gives people blue eyes is actually quite recent in the history of humans. This change in genes removes the brown pigment from the iris and makes it blue. Researchers were able to trace it back to the first time it occurred in a Spanish person who lived a mere 7,000 years ago.

Red hair is also among the most well-known genetic varieties that people have. While we all might know a person with fiery locks, they are still pretty rare, as only 5–8% of people have this feature.
#7

Anisocoria Is Unequal Pupils, If Suddenly Developed It Can Indicate Brain Pressure From Stroke, TBI, Or Other Serious Conditions (I’m Fine, Happened Sunday)

Dragongal7 Report

#8

Vitiligo Appreciation Post. Took Me 28 Years To Realize That I’m Blessed

Paperhank Report

#9

My Boyfriend's Beard Hair Grows In Like A Hurricane Pattern

LessFish777 Report

#10

Humans Have Relics Of Growth As A Fetus, Representing Cell Division And Trails. They Are Invisible Under Normal Conditions But Can Become Apparent On The Skin Due To "Genetic Mosaicism"

biomedcentral.com Report

Unique genes have very useful effects on an individual’s well-being. For example, most people in the world are lactose intolerant, but due to mutations, it has become possible for them to digest dairy. Lactose-tolerant individuals often originate from northwest Europe and some parts of Africa, where farming became a major source of food.

Additionally, some gene mutations explain why some people don’t get sick. Numerous people have avoided catching diseases during COVID-19, HIV, and other outbreaks. Hyperimmune people can be studied to discover medicines and new ways to treat diseases.
#11

Girl In The Philippines Has A Genetic Mutation Of Blue Eyes

Nico Adam Report

davidpaterson avatar
David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A lot of Philippinos have Spanish heritage. Some Spaniards have Viking heritage.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
#12

My Vitiligo Eyebrows

loquaciouslucie Report

#13

This Kid Was Born With Natural White Frontal Hairs, Blue Eyes And A Lightning-Like Mark Across His Face

VAMSI_BEUNO Report

#14

My Son And I Have The Same 2-Freckle Spot On Our Hands

dxsubomni Report

cursedgirl avatar
Cursed Girl
Cursed Girl
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My family all have a mole in the leg, mine is the biggest one

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Numerous superheroes in comics, books, and cinematic universes attribute their magical abilities to genetic mutations. Even though it’s largely fictitious, there are specific genetic variations that allow us to have some “super qualities”. For example, a LRP5 gene mutation can increase bone density to the point where it becomes impossible to break them. The bones are known to crack baseball bats and withstand car wrecks.

People with the “short sleeper” mutation naturally need only four hours of sleep to feel totally energized. The lucky 1% of the population can sleep less than the recommended seven to eight hours without feeling sleep deprivation.

#15

Persistent Pupillary Membrane Also Known As "Double Pupil"

Dslade Report

#16

The Way My Skin Tries To Re-Pigment In The Summer (All Of The Little Dots Are New Pigment)

inkyedges Report

#17

Heterochromia And Mirrored Makeup

ImightBeAnnoying Report

#18

I Have A Lot Of Freckles Bunched Up On Just One Side Of My Face

SanSaniBoy Report

A mutation that’s just for the ladies allows them to see a wider range of colors. Known as tetrachromacy, it’s present in about 12% of women, giving them “supervision” to see hues undetectable by other people. That’s why sometimes for men, “all the colors look the same,” while women can’t choose their favorite one.

Moreover, the “sports gene” mutation gives people super speed because it controls fast-twitch muscles, allowing them to flex faster for running and other physical tasks. A study in 2008 found that the majority of top runners and athletes have this mutation. Well, it seems that sometimes it all comes down to your DNA.
#19

"Uncombable Hair Syndrome" Is A Rare And Harmless Condition That Disappears Around Puberty

uncombable_locks Report

#20

Started As A Sudden Bald Patch In My Beard, Grew Back Ghost White. Used To Hate It But Now I Love It

t-ryansaurus-rex Report

davidpaterson avatar
David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Hair turned white overnight" is a real phenomenon and works this way. A sudden bald patch that grows back white.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#21

I Cannot Bend Any Of My Fingers So There Have Never Been Any Wrinkles

gxace Report

#22

This Is My Tongue. I Have A Condition Called "Fissured Tongue". It Doesn't Hurt, But Just Looks Weird

stupidsimpson , enemyn1 Report

khwahish_n avatar
Nea
Nea
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It hurts to just look at this tongue. Good to know it doesnt hurt in real.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply

It’s truly mind-boggling how various mutations can be intertwined in our DNA. They help us adapt, provide us with super qualities, and give us unique looks. If you’re looking for more publications about people with unpredictable genetics, you can check them out here and here.
#23

Raynaud’s Phenomenon On My Hand This Morning

bifishologist Report

kirstenkerkhof avatar
Kirsten Kerkhof
Kirsten Kerkhof
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have this as well. It feels uncomfortable when it's active, but I particularly hate the tingling/burning feeling when it goes away.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#24

Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome

sarageurts Report

#25

Here Are My Marfan's Syndrome Hands

heyredditone Report

#26

I Have Always Had The Ability To Bend My Legs Backwards - So Easily, In Fact, That I Sometimes Do It Without Noticing. Most People Seem To Find It Alarming

surrealhamper Report

#27

I Can Lift My Ring Finger

Not_Your_Daddy7 Report

#28

Anybody Else Webbed?

JoannaJoestar16 Report

#29

My Fingers Can Point 180° Opposite Each Other

Quajeraz Report

#30

This Photograph Showcases Ella Harper. Harper Suffered From A Highly Uncommon Medical Condition Called Congenital Genu Recurvatum, Which Caused Her Knees To Bend In The Opposite Direction

wikipedia.org Report

#31

I Have A Permanently-Dilated Eye

BreadfruitNo74 Report

#32

My Vitiligo

harrisonlereed Report

#33

Elf Ears

reddit.com Report

#34

Embrace What You Got. At 40 Years Of Age I Was Diagnosed With Vitiligo. Never Be Ashamed Or Embarrassed (I Know Easier Said Than Done)

I believe I got it because I can handle the stares and questions. Just remember if you’re having trouble dealing with it, you’re not alone.

Vote arrow up
#35

I Give You 5 Fingers

MyLeftHand Report

#36

My Brother Has A Condition Where His Iris Leaks Into His Pupil (Doesn’t Effect His Vision)

H0dg13b0y Report

#37

I Can Grip Things Backwards

SentientPotato42 Report

#38

My Daughter Was Born With Hobbit Feet

dodgethismofo Report

#39

I Was Born With A Double Thumb But It Was Surgically Removed

BennyWithoutJets Report

#40

I've Had My "White Streak" Since I Was Born. Apparently Mine Is Genetic. My Great-Grandfather Was Also Missing Pigment In His Hair And Other Random Spots Down The Left Side Of His Body

jamiekeim Report

#41

I Have A Genetic Condition Called Marfan Syndrome

Fonfon_tain Report

#42

Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome: Knee Hyperextension

sarahlouiseflorence Report

#43

This Specific Spot On My Girlfriend's Elbow Doesn't Get Goosebumps

MeeKoH Report

#44

The Size Of My Hand Versus My Friend's Hand

aint_no_wifey Report

#45

Finger Turned White After Staying Out In The Cold Rowing

aydenbear05 Report

iva_kazalova avatar
Iva Kazalova
Iva Kazalova
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You’re sure you don’t have Raynaud’s like the woman in the previous post?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#46

The Bottom Joint Is Higher In Both Of My Thumbs

Lapisasaurus Report

#47

My Lashes Started Turning White On My Left Eye And The Skin Got Brighter Too. Pretty Sure It's Poliosis

Status6 Report

#48

My Skin Is Translucent

KaleidoscopeWild9670 Report

#49

I've Got Too Many Bones In My Mouth

reddit.com Report

storm_and_baby avatar
Lisa T
Lisa T
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have that. Always thought it was normal until a couple of years ago. Also have mandibular tori

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#50

My Son Is Born With An Extra Thumb

Dependent_Desk_1944 Report

#51

The Way My Fiancé’s Toes Line Up

TimpaniSymphony Report

#52

A Little Bit Double-Jointed

Rainydayroobear Report

#53

I Have A Coloboma Of The Iris

imgur.com Report

#54

I Have No Knuckle In My Left Thumb. It's Smaller Than My Right As Muscles Have Not Built Up And I Have No Wrinkles At The Joint

fmpundit Report

#55

Yes, Tongue Tentacles (Plica Fimbriata) Are A Thing And I Just Happen To Have Them

yonevbecca Report

#56

My Friend’s Corpse Hand

So this is from over a year ago. It was cold in the bar so we googled it and figured she has Raynaud’s disease. She said it only happens when it’s cold. She’s alive and well. I will send her the link to this and let her decide if she wants to discuss it with her doctor.

pertnear Report

rens_1 avatar
Rens
Rens
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes, I have Raynaud's on my feet. Even in the heat of summer, my feet are cold and look dead.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#57

Hypermobile Thumbs Allow Me To Make Them Non-Opposable If I Want

robertsij Report

#58

My 8-Month-Old's Hair Is Always In A Perfect Swirl That Reminds Me Of A Van Gogh Painting

cwhite0729 Report

#59

The Sign Of A Compulsive Liar

human_taxidermy Report

