Human DNA is programmed to be unique. Your body contains about 20,000–25,000 genes responsible for giving you brown hair instead of red or a small forehead instead of a big one. They define your height or lactose tolerance, your risk of heart disease, and how fast you can run.
Even though we are all special, some of us are born with even more genetic diversity. Multiple-color eyes, unique birthmarks, albinism, and vitiligo are all due to genetic mutations.
To celebrate these differences, the Bored Panda team has collected pictures of people with these (and other) unique features. They remind us to avoid judgment and accept everyone with their own beautifully distinctive qualities.
I Have Vitiligo And Heterochromia
A Native Group Of People Living On The Soloman Islands Northeast Of Australia Called Melanesians Is Famous For Their Beautiful Dark Skin And Naturally Blonde Hair
I Think I Get New Freckles Every Day
The most influential effect of mutation is its role in evolution. Without these changes in DNA, organisms wouldn’t be able to develop further. Genes in certain or different conditions can improve themselves to help the organism adapt. If proven successful, they can be passed on to other generations.
Contrary to common conceptions, human evolution hasn’t stopped. In countries without good healthcare, people who survive infectious diseases can pass on their genetic resistance to their offspring. DNA evidence shows growing resistance to illnesses like malaria and Lassa fever, which saves people’s lives every year. We may also be adapting to unhealthy diets, as our blood pressure and cholesterol are lowering as a response to our fat and sugar-induced diet.
A Teenager From India Has A Rare Condition Called "Werewolf Syndrome", Or Also Known As Hypertrichosis
Child With Waardenburg Syndrome
My Brother Was Born With Brown Eyes And A Slice Of Blue
Some genetic varieties have become so common that we don’t consider them to be unique anymore. The mutation that gives people blue eyes is actually quite recent in the history of humans. This change in genes removes the brown pigment from the iris and makes it blue. Researchers were able to trace it back to the first time it occurred in a Spanish person who lived a mere 7,000 years ago.
Red hair is also among the most well-known genetic varieties that people have. While we all might know a person with fiery locks, they are still pretty rare, as only 5–8% of people have this feature.
Anisocoria Is Unequal Pupils, If Suddenly Developed It Can Indicate Brain Pressure From Stroke, TBI, Or Other Serious Conditions (I’m Fine, Happened Sunday)
Vitiligo Appreciation Post. Took Me 28 Years To Realize That I’m Blessed
My Boyfriend's Beard Hair Grows In Like A Hurricane Pattern
Humans Have Relics Of Growth As A Fetus, Representing Cell Division And Trails. They Are Invisible Under Normal Conditions But Can Become Apparent On The Skin Due To "Genetic Mosaicism"
Unique genes have very useful effects on an individual’s well-being. For example, most people in the world are lactose intolerant, but due to mutations, it has become possible for them to digest dairy. Lactose-tolerant individuals often originate from northwest Europe and some parts of Africa, where farming became a major source of food.
Additionally, some gene mutations explain why some people don’t get sick. Numerous people have avoided catching diseases during COVID-19, HIV, and other outbreaks. Hyperimmune people can be studied to discover medicines and new ways to treat diseases.
Girl In The Philippines Has A Genetic Mutation Of Blue Eyes
My Vitiligo Eyebrows
This Kid Was Born With Natural White Frontal Hairs, Blue Eyes And A Lightning-Like Mark Across His Face
My Son And I Have The Same 2-Freckle Spot On Our Hands
Numerous superheroes in comics, books, and cinematic universes attribute their magical abilities to genetic mutations. Even though it’s largely fictitious, there are specific genetic variations that allow us to have some “super qualities”. For example, a LRP5 gene mutation can increase bone density to the point where it becomes impossible to break them. The bones are known to crack baseball bats and withstand car wrecks.
People with the “short sleeper” mutation naturally need only four hours of sleep to feel totally energized. The lucky 1% of the population can sleep less than the recommended seven to eight hours without feeling sleep deprivation.
Persistent Pupillary Membrane Also Known As "Double Pupil"
The Way My Skin Tries To Re-Pigment In The Summer (All Of The Little Dots Are New Pigment)
Heterochromia And Mirrored Makeup
I Have A Lot Of Freckles Bunched Up On Just One Side Of My Face
A mutation that’s just for the ladies allows them to see a wider range of colors. Known as tetrachromacy, it’s present in about 12% of women, giving them “supervision” to see hues undetectable by other people. That’s why sometimes for men, “all the colors look the same,” while women can’t choose their favorite one.
Moreover, the “sports gene” mutation gives people super speed because it controls fast-twitch muscles, allowing them to flex faster for running and other physical tasks. A study in 2008 found that the majority of top runners and athletes have this mutation. Well, it seems that sometimes it all comes down to your DNA.
"Uncombable Hair Syndrome" Is A Rare And Harmless Condition That Disappears Around Puberty
Started As A Sudden Bald Patch In My Beard, Grew Back Ghost White. Used To Hate It But Now I Love It
I Cannot Bend Any Of My Fingers So There Have Never Been Any Wrinkles
This Is My Tongue. I Have A Condition Called "Fissured Tongue". It Doesn't Hurt, But Just Looks Weird
It’s truly mind-boggling how various mutations can be intertwined in our DNA. They help us adapt, provide us with super qualities, and give us unique looks. If you’re looking for more publications about people with unpredictable genetics, you can check them out here and here.
Raynaud’s Phenomenon On My Hand This Morning
Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome
Here Are My Marfan's Syndrome Hands
I Have Always Had The Ability To Bend My Legs Backwards - So Easily, In Fact, That I Sometimes Do It Without Noticing. Most People Seem To Find It Alarming
I Can Lift My Ring Finger
Anybody Else Webbed?
My Fingers Can Point 180° Opposite Each Other
This Photograph Showcases Ella Harper. Harper Suffered From A Highly Uncommon Medical Condition Called Congenital Genu Recurvatum, Which Caused Her Knees To Bend In The Opposite Direction
I Have A Permanently-Dilated Eye
My Vitiligo
Elf Ears
Embrace What You Got. At 40 Years Of Age I Was Diagnosed With Vitiligo. Never Be Ashamed Or Embarrassed (I Know Easier Said Than Done)
I Give You 5 Fingers
My Brother Has A Condition Where His Iris Leaks Into His Pupil (Doesn’t Effect His Vision)
I Can Grip Things Backwards
My Daughter Was Born With Hobbit Feet
I Was Born With A Double Thumb But It Was Surgically Removed
I've Had My "White Streak" Since I Was Born. Apparently Mine Is Genetic. My Great-Grandfather Was Also Missing Pigment In His Hair And Other Random Spots Down The Left Side Of His Body
I Have A Genetic Condition Called Marfan Syndrome
Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome: Knee Hyperextension
This Specific Spot On My Girlfriend's Elbow Doesn't Get Goosebumps
The Size Of My Hand Versus My Friend's Hand
Finger Turned White After Staying Out In The Cold Rowing
The Bottom Joint Is Higher In Both Of My Thumbs
My Lashes Started Turning White On My Left Eye And The Skin Got Brighter Too. Pretty Sure It's Poliosis
My Skin Is Translucent
I've Got Too Many Bones In My Mouth
My Son Is Born With An Extra Thumb
The Way My Fiancé’s Toes Line Up
A Little Bit Double-Jointed
I Have A Coloboma Of The Iris
I Have No Knuckle In My Left Thumb. It's Smaller Than My Right As Muscles Have Not Built Up And I Have No Wrinkles At The Joint
Yes, Tongue Tentacles (Plica Fimbriata) Are A Thing And I Just Happen To Have Them
My Friend’s Corpse Hand
