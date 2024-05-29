ADVERTISEMENT

Ever been stuck in the middle of a family drama, trying to keep your cool and stay true to yourself? It’s like walking a tightrope with no safety net! Meet Emily (not her real name, but we’ll just call her like that), a young woman caught in the crossfire between her boyfriend and her dad.

Her dilemma? Sticking up for her boyfriend of 3 years and not attending her dad’s 5th wedding or going by herself. Strap in for a story about family dynamics, inclusivity, and a splash of wedding chaos.

More info: Reddit

Biased dad refuses to invite daughter’s trans boyfriend to his 5th wedding, causes family tensions

Image credits: Irina Iriser (not the actual photo)

The woman received a wedding invitation from her dad without a plus one, although all of her 6 siblings received one

Image credits: anonymous

The biased dad did not invite her trans boyfriend to the event, asking his daughter to attend alone

Image credits: Aiden Frazier (not the actual photo)

Image credits: anonymous

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

The woman stands up to her dad and declines the wedding invite, unless she can attend with her boyfriend

Image credits: anonymous

Emily’s father, who has been married four times over the course of 30 years, has wedding number 5 lined up just around the corner. He has invited all of Emily’s siblings (6 from various relationships) to attend his 5th wedding, and they were all offered a plus one. That is, except for Emily. Why, you may ask? Because of her trans boyfriend, who didn’t make dear-old-dad’s guest list.

When Emily’s dad invited her to coffee to meet his new fiancée and presumably extend a wedding invite, she was ready. Her two brothers had recently been through the same drill, meeting the fiancée, receiving wedding invitations, and getting plus-ones for their girlfriends of 8 and 10 months, respectively.

Emily went to meet her dad and his new fiancée, bringing her trans beau along. Dad’s new fiancée seemed genuinely kind and thoughtful, asking questions about their relationship. Everything was going well until Em’s dad addressed his daughter directly, when extending his wedding invite, excluding her boyfriend from the guest list.

When her father asked if she’d attend the wedding, she replied, “We’ll check if we’re free,” implying both she and her boyfriend would consider it. Her father’s response? A firm, “This is family only,” to which she retorted, “I just assumed, seeing as how the other siblings got plus-ones.” The father doubled down, saying it was different and again asked if she’d come alone. That’s when Emily delivered the line that sparked the debate: “We’ll catch the next one.” This made the fiancée upset, so the couple left the coffee shop. Later that day, Emily’s father texted her, saying she could still go to the wedding if she agreed to be civil and attend alone.

Feeling the need to defend her boyfriend, she stood by her decision, though he suggested she might still consider going. When she shared the incident with her siblings, she was met by mixed responses. While some agreed that standing up for her beau was important, others felt she might have overreacted and unintentionally hurt her dad’s fiancée.

Image credits: Stavrialena Gontzou (not the actual photo)

Despite all the progress in LGBTQ+ rights in the last few decades, gender-nonconforming individuals are still not fully accepted by many. For people in LGBTQ+ relationships, dealing with unsupportive families can feel like trying to solve a Rubik’s Cube blindfolded, especially if one parent is not accepting of their child’s gender identity. According to research, “LGBTQ adults maintain the parent-child bond by managing parents’ rejection of their gender or sexuality identity through ‘conflict work.’” This new type of family work includes “educating parents about LGBTQ identities, accepting the conflict about LGBTQ identities and asserting boundaries from parents over LGBTQ related conflict”.

Facing discrimination is tough enough in any context, but when it comes from family members, it brings on a different kind of pain. Experts often suggest that navigating family dynamics, especially with complex histories, requires a delicate balance. According to family therapist Kari Rusnak from The Gottman Institute, “While you can’t control the unsupportive family, you can make sure your relationship doesn’t break because of it. It’s helpful to process how you are feeling with each other and try to understand what the experience is like for each of you.”

This story touches on a common struggle – juggling self-respect and family ties. It’s a very difficult challenge, especially for trans folks and their partners who are looking for acceptance from their families.

Tackling these choppy waters is no picnic, and there’s no magic formula. It’s all about finding your place, where you can stick up for what you believe in without causing a tsunami. Emily felt she did the right thing by taking her boyfriend’s side, even if it meant RSVPing “no” to her dad’s 5th wedding.

What’s your take on Emily’s reaction? Did she hit the nail on the head by calling out her dad’s bias against her beau, or could she have busted out a different playbook? Jump into the comments and share your thoughts.

