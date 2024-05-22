ADVERTISEMENT

In one of their recent videos, TikTok user Liv (@liveroniandcheese) said that for a long time, they had been hearing that marriage is hard. So after they finally got engaged themselves, they wanted to have a clearer picture of what it was that they’d signed up for.

Because of that, Liv asked married people on the platform to share all the things that make their everyday life harder than it would have been had they remained single. Here are the most popular replies the TikToker has received so far.

#1

I Love My Husband But Dang This Drives Me Insane

I Love My Husband But Dang This Drives Me Insane

anna_parker___ Report

At least it's on the counter and within reach, I've seen worse.

#2

It's The Small Things

It's The Small Things

lyndsaymaria Report

Can't do this in my house - my two cats would be in those cabinets within five seconds of them being left open XD

A study by the Pew Research Center, which uses data from a nationally representative survey of nearly 10,000 Americans over 18 as well as from the National Survey of Family Growth, heralds a turning point in the makeup of the American family. As recently as 2002, those who had lived with a romantic partner (54%) were outnumbered by those who had married one (60%). But now, those proportions are almost reversed, with 59% of Americans having ever cohabited and only half having ever married.
#3

lindyhwertz Report

#4

I Still Love Him

I Still Love Him

sunnylenak Report

It takes just as much time and energy to put things in the hamper than it does to drop them on the floor.

#5

I Swear I Can Track His Moments By The Trail He Leaves Behind

I Swear I Can Track His Moments By The Trail He Leaves Behind

plussizeandbossy Report

That being said, why do people still tie the knot? To oversimplify in one word, security. The survey’s respondents had notably different levels of trust in their partners.

Two-thirds of the married individuals trusted their partners to tell them the truth but only half of the unmarried did.

Additionally, roughly three-quarters of married folks trusted their partner to act in their best interest but fewer than 60% of the unmarried felt the same way

And while 56% of married partners believed their partners could be trusted to handle money responsibly, only 40% of cohabiters felt the same way.
#6

I Could Make So Many Of These

I Could Make So Many Of These

showme_jordance_moves Report

Is there a napping kitten in there? I would excuse this if it was for that reason.

#7

This Is Why Marriage Is Hard

This Is Why Marriage Is Hard

kenfore23 Report

#8

Anyone Else?

Anyone Else?

jlrito Report

#9

thriftyliz Report

Scott Stanley, a research professor and co-director of the Center for Marital and Family Studies at the University of Denver, Colorado, who was not involved in this study but has researched cohabiting extensively, says “Marriage has a high signal value as to intention.”

"When somebody tells you, 'That's my spouse,' you know a ton of information about the relationship and the level of commitment," he explains.

“But you could have 10 different couples tell you they’re cohabiting and for some of them it’s like dating with a lot of sleepovers, for others, it’s a lot like marriage in terms of their intention, and for another few, which is the worst deal, it’s one person thinking it’s one thing and the other person thinking it’s not. Cohabitation doesn’t force clarity like marriage does.”

#10

Straight To Jail

Straight To Jail

gtmommy08 Report

#11

xolynnmontagano Report

#12

I Still Love Him

I Still Love Him

sunnylenak Report

Just rinse the sink when you're done it's not hard. He needs to learn

#13

a.n.a.r.o.m.a.o Report

Pew’s researchers also discovered that married couples were more satisfied with how their partners handled most of the usual couple chafing points: parenting, chores, work-life balance, and communication.

In bed, it was too close to call and a bit sad: just 36% of married Americans and 34% of those living together are very satisfied with their sex lives.
#14

Make It Makes Sense

Make It Makes Sense

chelseafanders Report

as an optimist I'd say: Good job! It's not on the floor

#15

3crdigitalmarketing Report

#16

I Still Love Him

I Still Love Him

sunnylenak Report

#17

kimberlyanne8642 Report

While nearly all of those surveyed named love and companionship as one of the major reasons for sharing their residence, those who were not married were more likely to cite financial pressures, convenience, and pregnancy as big motivations for moving in with each other.

As Stanley points out, money also keeps some people in cohabiting relationships when they don’t want to be. “In particular we find that when women say they’re moving in for reasons of financial convenience, that’s associated with negative characteristics of relationships," he said. "It’s like, ‘I wouldn’t be here if I could afford to live on my own.'”

His research also suggests that the common opinion that people should live together to test the relationship is ill-founded. "Over seven published studies, we’ve found that living together before you’re engaged is just riskier," he explained.
#18

daphnee1018 Report

#19

plussizeandbossy Report

#20

I Still Love Him

I Still Love Him

sunnylenak Report

I don't quite get it. Should it be in the sink? In the dishwasher? Immediately cleaned?

#21

plussizeandbossy Report

So is all the trouble worth it? Last year, the University of Chicago economist Sam Peltzman published a study in which he found that marriage was "the most important differentiator" between happy and unhappy people.

Married people are 30 points happier than the unmarried — income contributes to happiness, too, but not as much.
#22

kimberlyanne8642 Report

#23

andrianaa_pap Report

#24

Marriage Is Great! I Love My Husband

Marriage Is Great! I Love My Husband

aliciaiatomasi Report

Is that the Royal Doulton with the blue periwinkles? (Keeping up Appearances sitcom reference for the non-Brits)

#25

daphnee1018 Report

Sociologist and professor at the University of Virginia Brad Wilcox agrees. In his book 'Get Married: Why Americans Must Defy the Elites, Forge Strong Families, and Save Civilization', he writes that "Marital quality is, far and away, the top predictor I have run across of life satisfaction in America. Specifically, the odds that men and women say they are ‘very happy’ with their lives are a staggering 545 percent higher for those who are very happily married, compared with peers who are not married or who are less than very happy in their marriages."

So maybe chipping away a few hills of clothes along the way is worth it.
#26

wendywitch30 Report

#27

casadobosque Report

#28

Why Can't They Close Cabinets And Drawers??

Why Can't They Close Cabinets And Drawers??

milenasch90 Report

Also why can't they simply flush their p**s and put the lid down

