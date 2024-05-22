That being said, why do people still tie the knot? To oversimplify in one word, security. The survey’s respondents had notably different levels of trust in their partners.

Two-thirds of the married individuals trusted their partners to tell them the truth but only half of the unmarried did.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, roughly three-quarters of married folks trusted their partner to act in their best interest but fewer than 60% of the unmarried felt the same way

And while 56% of married partners believed their partners could be trusted to handle money responsibly, only 40% of cohabiters felt the same way.