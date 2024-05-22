Lady Worries More About In-Laws Than Trans Bro’s Feelings, Forbids Him From Being Shirtless In Pool

ADVERTISEMENT

Families should stick by one another and support each other through life’s toughest moments. But sometimes, the people closest to us can stab us in the back. This is especially heartbreaking when it happens out of the blue.

A man shared his story of betrayal when his sister suddenly told him to cover up at her pool party. She was uncomfortable with her in-laws finding out that she had a transgender brother. She didn’t want them to see his top surgery scars.

The poster decided to change and leave the party after just an hour of being there because he felt hurt and didn’t want to be around anyone

His parents were furious when they found out about their daughter’s actions, and they also left the party early

The poster shared that he had been invited to his sister and BIL’s house for a BBQ and pool party. He initially thought that only his family would be attending, but he saw that his BIL’s family was also there. The man mentioned that he was getting ready to go into the pool and had just removed his shirt when his sister stopped him and told him to put it back on. She said that she did not want his scars to be on display.

The guy told netizens that his scars were from top surgery that he had undergone 4 years back. He shared that he is a transgender guy and began his transition 8 years ago. Since the operation, the scars have faded a lot and are now pretty well hidden under his pecs. So he felt that his sister was making a mountain out of a molehill because they weren’t even visible.

The surgery that the poster mentioned is also called a double mastectomy. Transgender individuals who undergo this surgery often feel reaffirmed in their identity, and many also say that it helps them feel less gender dysphoria. The intensive surgery leaves long lateral scars on the lower line of each pec muscle and tends to fade over time as it heals.

His sister never seemed to have a problem with his scars or him going shirtless before. When he asked her why she suddenly had an issue, she said that she was uncomfortable with her in-laws knowing he was trans. She felt that they would view her differently because of it. The guy felt hurt by his sister’s request and didn’t want to go along with her charade.

The woman might have been worried that her husband’s family would not accept her brother or judge her for having a trans sibling. This is true in some cases because around 38% of people still say that society has gone too far in accepting transgender people. Only four in ten people aged 30-49 and one-third of people over 50 are accepting and knowledgeable about trans issues.

This kind of attitude from his sister and the fact that she was asking him to cover up his scars made the man feel bad. He said that his mood soured after the interaction and that he didn’t want to be around her, so he left the party early. When his parents found out why he was leaving early, his dad struck up a fight, and both parents decided to leave the BBQ early.

Commenters were glad the man’s parents supported him and stood up to his sister. According to Healthline, “for many LGBTQ people, support and affirmation in an environment where they feel safe and seen can make all the difference when it comes to mental health outcomes.” Although he felt betrayed by his sister, knowing his parents were on his side must have been a relief.

People’s support for queer people shouldn’t change based on the situation they’re in. The sister must understand that nobody else’s opinion matters if she accepts her brother. The viral post got 31k upvotes and people were unanimous about the man’s sister being a jerk and ruining her party because of her actions. Do you think the guy should have stayed at the party and confronted his sister? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

